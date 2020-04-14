2020 Volkswagen Jetta Review

The Volkswagen Jetta was once the go-to choice for shoppers looking for a small sedan with charisma and a distinctive upscale German vibe. Though recent models got lost in the weeds as VW cut costs, the current-generation Jetta has gotten some of its mojo back. Redesigned last year, the Volkswagen Jetta packs plenty of technology features and brings some much-needed style to the compact class. Even though the Jetta is Volkswagen's least expensive vehicle, the influence from corporate luxury sibling Audi is evident. The exterior design recalls the Audi A3, for instance, and the Jetta's available Digital Cockpit instrument panel first debuted as the Virtual Cockpit in the Audi TT sports car. The Jetta also offers a wealth of advanced driving aids. Although they are not standard equipment, their operation feels more natural compared to the driver's aids on the Jetta's primary rivals. Unfortunately, the Volkswagen Jetta no longer offers a top-notch cabin or engine, and competitors have stepped in to fill the void. The Honda Civic is roomier and more powerful, for instance, while the Mazda 3 will wow you with its near-luxury interior design. The Kia Forte also offers many of the Jetta's unusual features — such as ventilated front seats and heated rear seats — at a lower price point. But overall we're happy to see VW put more effort into this latest Jetta design.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.4 / 10

The Jetta is practical and competent. It also looks good. But don't expect to discover any hidden depths. The Jetta isn't exceptional enough to claim the top spot on its mundane merits.

How does it drive? 7.0

The Jetta feels quick around town thanks to the solid torque output from the turbocharged engine at low rpm. But the engine runs out of juice if you really try winding it out. In our testing, our Jetta test car posted a mediocre 0-60 mph time of 8.4 seconds.



A panic stop from 60 mph yielded results typical for the segment, but we're not huge fans of the brakes. The pedal is soft, and response seems out of sync as you increase pressure. At low speeds, the brakes can feel quite grabby and make it hard to stop smoothly. Unlike on other small Volkswagen cars, the steering is light and rubbery.



There are some bright spots, such as the well-controlled body roll that lends the Jetta some sporty characteristics. We also like the smooth-shifting transmission, though it shifts too frequently.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

The Jetta's ride is quite good. It takes the edge off square bumps and ably absorbs larger impacts. It can feel a little bouncy over large bumps, but overall the ride quality feels premium for the class. The seats are soft, with nice cushioning and good side bolstering. However, the seat bottom is too flat, and there's little lower back support. Even worse, you won't get adjustable lumbar unless you upgrade to the highest trim.



Overall noise levels are impressively low around town, and wind noise only really manifests on the highway. The climate controls are a bit small and close together, but the system is relatively easy to use and straightforward. The Jetta is one of the only small sedans to offer ventilated front seats, which go a long way to keep the cabin cool on a hot day.

How’s the interior? 7.5

This score suffers primarily because of some needlessly complex controls. In particular, the steering wheel controls are harder to figure out than others. Otherwise, the Jetta's cabin is a nice place to spend time, especially if you're in the driver's seat. It offers a considerable amount of height adjustment, and the steering wheel likewise has ample telescoping and tilt range.



The rear legroom is good, but headroom is merely average. Seating for a third person in back isn't the best because of the wide center console and rear hump in the center of the floor.

How’s the tech? 7.5

While you get some nice standard features such as smartphone integration, it's really in the higher trim levels that the Jetta's tech shines. The upgraded BeatsAudio unit, for instance, is one of the best in the class. SEL and SEL Premium models feature the Digital Cockpit, a configurable digital instrument panel that looks clean and crisp.



The difference between the haves and have nots manifests again with respect to voice controls. Lower trims don't have native voice controls at all, while the system on upper trims is finicky and requires a structured syntax.



Unlike rivals, you have to pay extra for driving aids in the Jetta. Fortunately, the systems offered all work reasonably well.

How’s the storage? 8.0

The Jetta has plenty of room for your stuff. Small-item storage is copious, with large door pockets all around, a tray in front of the shifter, and sizable cupholders. At 14.1 cubic feet, the trunk isn't the largest in the segment, but the space is well realized and usable. There's also a large opening behind the rear seats should you need to drop them for extra storage.



The large back seat, combined with easily accessible car-seat anchors and tethers, means that child safety seats should fit without much trouble.

How economical is it? 6.5

The EPA estimate of 34 mpg combined (30 city/40 highway) is on the high end of the segment, but in real-world driving we had trouble matching that estimate. Our test Jetta averaged less than 30 mpg in mixed driving.

Is it a good value? 7.0

The Jetta offers an average value. Sure, higher trims have lots of equipment, but they're also priced at the top of the class and don't come with an upgraded engine. Lower trims have advantages over the base trims of competitors, but they also lack some equipment that's standard elsewhere. We're also not impressed by the underperforming real-world fuel economy.



VW's warranty is also average. Bumper-to-bumper coverage for four years/50,000 miles is longer than most, but identical coverage for the powertrain is shorter than what the majority of rivals offer. Volkswagen, though, is one of the few manufacturers that offer free maintenance, good for two years/24,000 miles.

Wildcard 6.5

The Jetta is a good-looking car, inside and out, and on that front it stands out in the class. But beauty is only skin-deep because underneath the Jetta feels competent but generic. There's nothing about this car that creates an identity for Volkswagen.

Which Jetta does Edmunds recommend?

If you want a Jetta with a little extra flair, the R-Line is the way to go. The R-Line includes the midlevel SE's additional features, plus upgrades unique to this trim such as black exterior trim and an electronic locking differential that helps enhance traction when accelerating quickly. If comfort is a priority, the SEL should do nicely, with its larger touchscreen, digital instrument panel, upgraded audio and additional driving aids.

Volkswagen Jetta models

The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta is a small sedan offered in five trim levels. The S is fairly bare-bones, but it does include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. The SE adds a suite of safety systems that are optional on the S, plus a few quality-of-life improvements. The R-Line is the sport-themed model, while the SEL and the SEL Premium add more luxury-oriented features.