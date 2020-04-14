  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Jetta
Edmunds Rating
7.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(5)
Ad
6 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on 2020 Volkswagen Jetta S
Find a Dealer
vw.com

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

#5 Small sedan

What’s new

  • Now standard with VW's Car-Net communications app
  • SEL and SEL Premium add standard wireless device charging
  • Six-speed manual transmission standard on R-Line trims
  • Part of the seventh Jetta generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Pleasingly smooth ride
  • Ample storage inside the cabin
  • Brakes feel grabby at low speeds
  • Steering wheel controls take some getting used to
  • Cabin is more plasticky than others in the class
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Volkswagen Jetta for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
MSRP Starting at
$18,895
Save as much as $3,286
Select your model:
Save as much as $3,241 with Edmunds

2020 Volkswagen Jetta pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 Jetta S
1.4T S SULEV, 1.4T S ULEV, 1.4T SE ULEV, 1.4T R-Line SULEV, 1.4T R-Line ULEV, 1.4T SEL ULEV and 1.4T SEL Premium ULEV

msrp 

$18,895
starting price
Find a Dealer
vw.com
See all for sale

2020 Volkswagen Jetta Review

The Volkswagen Jetta was once the go-to choice for shoppers looking for a small sedan with charisma and a distinctive upscale German vibe. Though recent models got lost in the weeds as VW cut costs, the current-generation Jetta has gotten some of its mojo back. Redesigned last year, the Volkswagen Jetta packs plenty of technology features and brings some much-needed style to the compact class.

Even though the Jetta is Volkswagen's least expensive vehicle, the influence from corporate luxury sibling Audi is evident. The exterior design recalls the Audi A3, for instance, and the Jetta's available Digital Cockpit instrument panel first debuted as the Virtual Cockpit in the Audi TT sports car. The Jetta also offers a wealth of advanced driving aids. Although they are not standard equipment, their operation feels more natural compared to the driver's aids on the Jetta's primary rivals.

Unfortunately, the Volkswagen Jetta no longer offers a top-notch cabin or engine, and competitors have stepped in to fill the void. The Honda Civic is roomier and more powerful, for instance, while the Mazda 3 will wow you with its near-luxury interior design. The Kia Forte also offers many of the Jetta's unusual features — such as ventilated front seats and heated rear seats — at a lower price point. But overall we're happy to see VW put more effort into this latest Jetta design.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.4 / 10
The Jetta is practical and competent. It also looks good. But don't expect to discover any hidden depths. The Jetta isn't exceptional enough to claim the top spot on its mundane merits.

How does it drive?

7.0
The Jetta feels quick around town thanks to the solid torque output from the turbocharged engine at low rpm. But the engine runs out of juice if you really try winding it out. In our testing, our Jetta test car posted a mediocre 0-60 mph time of 8.4 seconds.

A panic stop from 60 mph yielded results typical for the segment, but we're not huge fans of the brakes. The pedal is soft, and response seems out of sync as you increase pressure. At low speeds, the brakes can feel quite grabby and make it hard to stop smoothly. Unlike on other small Volkswagen cars, the steering is light and rubbery.

There are some bright spots, such as the well-controlled body roll that lends the Jetta some sporty characteristics. We also like the smooth-shifting transmission, though it shifts too frequently.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
The Jetta's ride is quite good. It takes the edge off square bumps and ably absorbs larger impacts. It can feel a little bouncy over large bumps, but overall the ride quality feels premium for the class. The seats are soft, with nice cushioning and good side bolstering. However, the seat bottom is too flat, and there's little lower back support. Even worse, you won't get adjustable lumbar unless you upgrade to the highest trim.

Overall noise levels are impressively low around town, and wind noise only really manifests on the highway. The climate controls are a bit small and close together, but the system is relatively easy to use and straightforward. The Jetta is one of the only small sedans to offer ventilated front seats, which go a long way to keep the cabin cool on a hot day.

How’s the interior?

7.5
This score suffers primarily because of some needlessly complex controls. In particular, the steering wheel controls are harder to figure out than others. Otherwise, the Jetta's cabin is a nice place to spend time, especially if you're in the driver's seat. It offers a considerable amount of height adjustment, and the steering wheel likewise has ample telescoping and tilt range.

The rear legroom is good, but headroom is merely average. Seating for a third person in back isn't the best because of the wide center console and rear hump in the center of the floor.

How’s the tech?

7.5
While you get some nice standard features such as smartphone integration, it's really in the higher trim levels that the Jetta's tech shines. The upgraded BeatsAudio unit, for instance, is one of the best in the class. SEL and SEL Premium models feature the Digital Cockpit, a configurable digital instrument panel that looks clean and crisp.

The difference between the haves and have nots manifests again with respect to voice controls. Lower trims don't have native voice controls at all, while the system on upper trims is finicky and requires a structured syntax.

Unlike rivals, you have to pay extra for driving aids in the Jetta. Fortunately, the systems offered all work reasonably well.

How’s the storage?

8.0
The Jetta has plenty of room for your stuff. Small-item storage is copious, with large door pockets all around, a tray in front of the shifter, and sizable cupholders. At 14.1 cubic feet, the trunk isn't the largest in the segment, but the space is well realized and usable. There's also a large opening behind the rear seats should you need to drop them for extra storage.

The large back seat, combined with easily accessible car-seat anchors and tethers, means that child safety seats should fit without much trouble.

How economical is it?

6.5
The EPA estimate of 34 mpg combined (30 city/40 highway) is on the high end of the segment, but in real-world driving we had trouble matching that estimate. Our test Jetta averaged less than 30 mpg in mixed driving.

Is it a good value?

7.0
The Jetta offers an average value. Sure, higher trims have lots of equipment, but they're also priced at the top of the class and don't come with an upgraded engine. Lower trims have advantages over the base trims of competitors, but they also lack some equipment that's standard elsewhere. We're also not impressed by the underperforming real-world fuel economy.

VW's warranty is also average. Bumper-to-bumper coverage for four years/50,000 miles is longer than most, but identical coverage for the powertrain is shorter than what the majority of rivals offer. Volkswagen, though, is one of the few manufacturers that offer free maintenance, good for two years/24,000 miles.

Wildcard

6.5
The Jetta is a good-looking car, inside and out, and on that front it stands out in the class. But beauty is only skin-deep because underneath the Jetta feels competent but generic. There's nothing about this car that creates an identity for Volkswagen.

Which Jetta does Edmunds recommend?

If you want a Jetta with a little extra flair, the R-Line is the way to go. The R-Line includes the midlevel SE's additional features, plus upgrades unique to this trim such as black exterior trim and an electronic locking differential that helps enhance traction when accelerating quickly. If comfort is a priority, the SEL should do nicely, with its larger touchscreen, digital instrument panel, upgraded audio and additional driving aids.

Volkswagen Jetta models

The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta is a small sedan offered in five trim levels. The S is fairly bare-bones, but it does include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. The SE adds a suite of safety systems that are optional on the S, plus a few quality-of-life improvements. The R-Line is the sport-themed model, while the SEL and the SEL Premium add more luxury-oriented features.

Every Jetta is front-wheel-drive and features a turbocharged 147-horsepower four-cylinder engine. Buyers craving even more power can check out the performance-oriented Jetta GLI, which is reviewed separately. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on S and R-Line models, and an eight-speed automatic is optional. The automatic transmission is standard on all other trims.

Highlighted features of the 2020 VW Jetta include:

S
Starts you off with:

  • 16-inch alloy wheels
  • LED headlights
  • 6.5-inch touchscreen
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
  • Two USB-C ports
  • Optional: Driver Assistance package adds
    • Heated mirrors
    • Forward collision warning (alerts you of a possible collision with the car in front)
    • Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your rear blind spot)
    • Rear cross-traffic alert (alerts you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)

SE
Adds to the above with:

  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Keyless entry and ignition
  • Heated front seats
  • Dual-zone climate control
  • Simulated leather upholstery (VW's V-Tex)
  • Driver Assistance package
  • Optional: Cold Weather package adds
    • Remote engine start
    • Heated steering wheel
    • Heated rear seats
    • Heated windshield washer nozzles

R-Line
A sportier Jetta thanks to:

  • Sporty rear bumper
  • Gloss-black exterior accents
  • Electronic differential lock that helps improve traction when accelerating
  • Optional: Cold Weather package

SEL
Starts with SE content and adds:

  • Digital Cockpit digital instrument panel
  • Wireless charging pad
  • 8-inch touchscreen and nine-speaker BeatsAudio sound system
  • Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Jetta and the car in front)
  • Lane keeping assist (automatically steers the car back into its lane if the Jetta begins to drift over the lane marker)
  • Cold Weather package

SEL Premium
Adds to the SEL with:

  • Power driver's seat (with adjustable lumbar)
  • Sport front seats with ventilation
  • Driver-seat memory settings
  • Leather upholstery
  • Navigation system

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta.

5 star reviews: 80%
4 star reviews: 20%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 5 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • driving experience
  • appearance
  • value
  • technology
  • handling & steering
  • interior
  • safety

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, So far it run great.
Ali,
1.4T SEL ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

very quiet in cabin ,shift very smooth and i like to drive with this Jetta.

4 out of 5 stars, Very Good Fuel Mileage
David B,
1.4T SEL ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I rented a 2020 VW Jetta I think with a 1.4T engine and Automatic transmission for 4 days. Overall I liked the car and I actually found the car to be the most fuel efficient model I have ever driven by far. I drove 375 miles two ways and was shocked at the fuel efficiency. At first I suspected the fuel gauge was malfunctioning as I drove for over an hour at highway speed ( little to braking and maintaining steady rate of travel). I had intentionally turned off the Economy mode, automatic engine Start/Stop system and had the transmission in sport mode. After 1 hour of driving the needle on the fuel gauge had hardly moved. Eventually I pulled off at a rest stop/fuel station and tried topping off the fuel tank to get an idea of whether the fuel gauge was working or not. I was only able to fit between 1-2 gallons of gasoline in after driving at least an hour at about 70mph. I obviously had to estimate some but provided the fuel gauge was accurate and knowing how much fuel I had filled the tank with I figured that for a 375 mike highway trip I had only used about 6-7 gallons of gasoline. As that works out to as much as 60mpg I figured it was incorrect. On the return trip I had the car systems set up the same way yet drove somewhat less conservatively as I had realized I was hardly using any fuel. I had completely topped off the fuel tank at the start of the return trip and did not refuel along the way. At the conclusion of my trip I refilled the fuel tank in the same exact manner to find I could only fit a little over 7 gallons of fuel. That would mean I was getting slightly over 50mpg in actual highway use. I drove at the speed limit or greater the whole way with little braking or unnecessary acceleration which does improve fuel efficiency. The only other possible contribution to such high fuel efficiency might be that I generally try to follow another vehicle traveling at a similar rate of speed. Not close enough to be unsafe ( at least 3 car lengths behind if not more). But it might have provided some assistance. However I drove the same way I drive regularly and the best fuel mileage I normally achieve is 35mpg and that would be in a Ford Focus ULEV. So the only conclusion I can reach is that this car is extremely fuel efficient. The only real complaint is that at highway speeds if one has to decelerate rapidly it does feel like the back end of the car gets very sensitive to small changes in direction and feels a little squirrelly.

5 out of 5 stars, Amazing car.
Luigi Battaglioli,
1.4T S ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

This car is awesome. It’s fast, it’s sleek looking, and it’s full of the coolest bells and whistles like adaptive cruise control, CarPlay, wifi, and remote access from my phone. It’s fun to drive, it feels safe, and it was really affordable. I got one heck of a deal on it. I’d recommend this car to anyone, especially as a first car. It’s awesome.

5 out of 5 stars, Nice ride
John Roberts,
1.4T SEL Premium ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

SEL Premium. What a surprise. My 8th VW in 21 years. You must experience it for yourself.

Write a review

See all 5 reviews

Ad
2020 Volkswagen Jetta SEL
Find a Dealervw.com

Features & Specs

1.4T S ULEV 4dr Sedan features & specs
1.4T S ULEV 4dr Sedan
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$19,695
MPG 30 city / 40 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower147 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
1.4T SE ULEV 4dr Sedan features & specs
1.4T SE ULEV 4dr Sedan
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$22,645
MPG 30 city / 40 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower147 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
1.4T R-Line ULEV 4dr Sedan features & specs
1.4T R-Line ULEV 4dr Sedan
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$23,495
MPG 30 city / 40 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower147 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
1.4T SEL ULEV 4dr Sedan features & specs
1.4T SEL ULEV 4dr Sedan
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$25,995
MPG 30 city / 40 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower147 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2020 Volkswagen Jetta features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Jetta safety features:

Blind-Spot Monitor
Alerts you with visual and audible warnings if other vehicles are in your blind spot.
Automatic Post-Collision Braking System
Applies the brakes once the airbags go off to reduce the possibility of further damage during an accident.
Forward Collision Warning
Sounds an alert when a front collision is likely and primes and applies the brakes if necessary.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover13.1%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Volkswagen Jetta vs. the competition

Volkswagen Jetta vs. Honda Civic

The Honda Civic is currently our top-rated compact sedan, and has been so since this generation debuted for the 2016 model year. The Civic's technology offerings are inferior to the Jetta's, but the Civic has nicer interior materials, a more powerful and efficient turbocharged engine, and a roomier interior. We like the Civic so much that we bought one — you can read our long-term road test here.

Compare Volkswagen Jetta & Honda Civic features

Volkswagen Jetta vs. Kia Forte

The Kia Forte shares many of the Volkswagen Jetta's strengths, including an unusually robust list of available features — albeit at a lower price point. Unless you prefer the Jetta's styling or are smitten with its trick Digital Cockpit, the Forte represents a stronger value overall.

Compare Volkswagen Jetta & Kia Forte features

Volkswagen Jetta vs. Hyundai Elantra

The Hyundai Elantra is being redesigned next year, and we think it can't come soon enough. The current model ranks low in our rankings of compact sedans due to its slow acceleration, middling road and seat comfort, and lack of discernible personality. Its corporate cousin, the Forte, is a smarter buy.

Compare Volkswagen Jetta & Hyundai Elantra features

FAQ

Is the Volkswagen Jetta a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Jetta both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.4 out of 10. You probably care about Volkswagen Jetta fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Jetta gets an EPA-estimated 34 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Jetta has 14.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volkswagen Jetta. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta:

  • Now standard with VW's Car-Net communications app
  • SEL and SEL Premium add standard wireless device charging
  • Six-speed manual transmission standard on R-Line trims
  • Part of the seventh Jetta generation introduced for 2019
Learn more

Is the Volkswagen Jetta reliable?

To determine whether the Volkswagen Jetta is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Jetta. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Jetta's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Jetta and gave it a 7.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Jetta is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta?

The least-expensive 2020 Volkswagen Jetta is the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $18,895.

Other versions include:

  • 1.4T S ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $19,695
  • 1.4T SE ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $22,645
  • 1.4T R-Line ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $23,495
  • 1.4T SEL ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $25,995
  • 1.4T S SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $18,895
  • 1.4T R-Line SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $22,695
  • 1.4T SEL Premium ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $27,945
Learn more

What are the different models of Volkswagen Jetta?

If you're interested in the Volkswagen Jetta, the next question is, which Jetta model is right for you? Jetta variants include 1.4T S ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1.4T SE ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1.4T R-Line ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 1.4T SEL ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Jetta models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta

2020 Volkswagen Jetta Overview

The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta is offered in the following submodels: Jetta Sedan. Available styles include 1.4T S ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1.4T SE ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1.4T R-Line ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1.4T SEL ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1.4T S SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 1.4T R-Line SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and 1.4T SEL Premium ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Jetta 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Jetta.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Jetta featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Volkswagen Jetta?

2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,415. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $2,094 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,094 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,321.

The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 8.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 45 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $23,565. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $3,241 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,241 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $20,324.

The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 13.8% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 82 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $20,850. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $2,547 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,547 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $18,304.

The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 12.2% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 63 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,915. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $3,286 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,286 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,629.

The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 12.2% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 37 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL Premium ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL Premium ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,100. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL Premium ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $3,021 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,021 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,079.

The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL Premium ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 10.4% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 13 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL Premium ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $20,149. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is trending $2,469 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,469 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $17,680.

The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is 12.3% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 12 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $23,615. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is trending $3,236 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,236 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $20,379.

The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is 13.7% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 8 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 Volkswagen Jettas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Volkswagen Jetta for sale near. There are currently 532 new 2020 Jettas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,445 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $6,350 on a used or CPO 2020 Jetta available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Volkswagen Jettas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Volkswagen Jetta for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $19,715.

Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $14,455.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials

Related 2020 Volkswagen Jetta info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles