2020 Volkswagen Jetta
What’s new
- Now standard with VW's Car-Net communications app
- SEL and SEL Premium add standard wireless device charging
- Six-speed manual transmission standard on R-Line trims
- Part of the seventh Jetta generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Pleasingly smooth ride
- Ample storage inside the cabin
- Brakes feel grabby at low speeds
- Steering wheel controls take some getting used to
- Cabin is more plasticky than others in the class
2020 Volkswagen Jetta Review
The Volkswagen Jetta was once the go-to choice for shoppers looking for a small sedan with charisma and a distinctive upscale German vibe. Though recent models got lost in the weeds as VW cut costs, the current-generation Jetta has gotten some of its mojo back. Redesigned last year, the Volkswagen Jetta packs plenty of technology features and brings some much-needed style to the compact class.
Even though the Jetta is Volkswagen's least expensive vehicle, the influence from corporate luxury sibling Audi is evident. The exterior design recalls the Audi A3, for instance, and the Jetta's available Digital Cockpit instrument panel first debuted as the Virtual Cockpit in the Audi TT sports car. The Jetta also offers a wealth of advanced driving aids. Although they are not standard equipment, their operation feels more natural compared to the driver's aids on the Jetta's primary rivals.
Unfortunately, the Volkswagen Jetta no longer offers a top-notch cabin or engine, and competitors have stepped in to fill the void. The Honda Civic is roomier and more powerful, for instance, while the Mazda 3 will wow you with its near-luxury interior design. The Kia Forte also offers many of the Jetta's unusual features — such as ventilated front seats and heated rear seats — at a lower price point. But overall we're happy to see VW put more effort into this latest Jetta design.
Our verdict7.4 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
A panic stop from 60 mph yielded results typical for the segment, but we're not huge fans of the brakes. The pedal is soft, and response seems out of sync as you increase pressure. At low speeds, the brakes can feel quite grabby and make it hard to stop smoothly. Unlike on other small Volkswagen cars, the steering is light and rubbery.
There are some bright spots, such as the well-controlled body roll that lends the Jetta some sporty characteristics. We also like the smooth-shifting transmission, though it shifts too frequently.
How comfortable is it?8.0
Overall noise levels are impressively low around town, and wind noise only really manifests on the highway. The climate controls are a bit small and close together, but the system is relatively easy to use and straightforward. The Jetta is one of the only small sedans to offer ventilated front seats, which go a long way to keep the cabin cool on a hot day.
How’s the interior?7.5
The rear legroom is good, but headroom is merely average. Seating for a third person in back isn't the best because of the wide center console and rear hump in the center of the floor.
How’s the tech?7.5
The difference between the haves and have nots manifests again with respect to voice controls. Lower trims don't have native voice controls at all, while the system on upper trims is finicky and requires a structured syntax.
Unlike rivals, you have to pay extra for driving aids in the Jetta. Fortunately, the systems offered all work reasonably well.
How’s the storage?8.0
The large back seat, combined with easily accessible car-seat anchors and tethers, means that child safety seats should fit without much trouble.
How economical is it?6.5
Is it a good value?7.0
VW's warranty is also average. Bumper-to-bumper coverage for four years/50,000 miles is longer than most, but identical coverage for the powertrain is shorter than what the majority of rivals offer. Volkswagen, though, is one of the few manufacturers that offer free maintenance, good for two years/24,000 miles.
Wildcard6.5
Which Jetta does Edmunds recommend?
Volkswagen Jetta models
The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta is a small sedan offered in five trim levels. The S is fairly bare-bones, but it does include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. The SE adds a suite of safety systems that are optional on the S, plus a few quality-of-life improvements. The R-Line is the sport-themed model, while the SEL and the SEL Premium add more luxury-oriented features.
Every Jetta is front-wheel-drive and features a turbocharged 147-horsepower four-cylinder engine. Buyers craving even more power can check out the performance-oriented Jetta GLI, which is reviewed separately. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on S and R-Line models, and an eight-speed automatic is optional. The automatic transmission is standard on all other trims.
Highlighted features of the 2020 VW Jetta include:
S
Starts you off with:
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- LED headlights
- 6.5-inch touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
- Two USB-C ports
- Optional: Driver Assistance package adds
- Heated mirrors
- Forward collision warning (alerts you of a possible collision with the car in front)
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your rear blind spot)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (alerts you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
SE
Adds to the above with:
- Panoramic sunroof
- Keyless entry and ignition
- Heated front seats
- Dual-zone climate control
- Simulated leather upholstery (VW's V-Tex)
- Driver Assistance package
- Optional: Cold Weather package adds
- Remote engine start
- Heated steering wheel
- Heated rear seats
- Heated windshield washer nozzles
R-Line
A sportier Jetta thanks to:
- Sporty rear bumper
- Gloss-black exterior accents
- Electronic differential lock that helps improve traction when accelerating
- Optional: Cold Weather package
SEL
Starts with SE content and adds:
- Digital Cockpit digital instrument panel
- Wireless charging pad
- 8-inch touchscreen and nine-speaker BeatsAudio sound system
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Jetta and the car in front)
- Lane keeping assist (automatically steers the car back into its lane if the Jetta begins to drift over the lane marker)
- Cold Weather package
SEL Premium
Adds to the SEL with:
- Power driver's seat (with adjustable lumbar)
- Sport front seats with ventilation
- Driver-seat memory settings
- Leather upholstery
- Navigation system
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta.
Most helpful consumer reviews
very quiet in cabin ,shift very smooth and i like to drive with this Jetta.
I rented a 2020 VW Jetta I think with a 1.4T engine and Automatic transmission for 4 days. Overall I liked the car and I actually found the car to be the most fuel efficient model I have ever driven by far. I drove 375 miles two ways and was shocked at the fuel efficiency. At first I suspected the fuel gauge was malfunctioning as I drove for over an hour at highway speed ( little to braking and maintaining steady rate of travel). I had intentionally turned off the Economy mode, automatic engine Start/Stop system and had the transmission in sport mode. After 1 hour of driving the needle on the fuel gauge had hardly moved. Eventually I pulled off at a rest stop/fuel station and tried topping off the fuel tank to get an idea of whether the fuel gauge was working or not. I was only able to fit between 1-2 gallons of gasoline in after driving at least an hour at about 70mph. I obviously had to estimate some but provided the fuel gauge was accurate and knowing how much fuel I had filled the tank with I figured that for a 375 mike highway trip I had only used about 6-7 gallons of gasoline. As that works out to as much as 60mpg I figured it was incorrect. On the return trip I had the car systems set up the same way yet drove somewhat less conservatively as I had realized I was hardly using any fuel. I had completely topped off the fuel tank at the start of the return trip and did not refuel along the way. At the conclusion of my trip I refilled the fuel tank in the same exact manner to find I could only fit a little over 7 gallons of fuel. That would mean I was getting slightly over 50mpg in actual highway use. I drove at the speed limit or greater the whole way with little braking or unnecessary acceleration which does improve fuel efficiency. The only other possible contribution to such high fuel efficiency might be that I generally try to follow another vehicle traveling at a similar rate of speed. Not close enough to be unsafe ( at least 3 car lengths behind if not more). But it might have provided some assistance. However I drove the same way I drive regularly and the best fuel mileage I normally achieve is 35mpg and that would be in a Ford Focus ULEV. So the only conclusion I can reach is that this car is extremely fuel efficient. The only real complaint is that at highway speeds if one has to decelerate rapidly it does feel like the back end of the car gets very sensitive to small changes in direction and feels a little squirrelly.
This car is awesome. It’s fast, it’s sleek looking, and it’s full of the coolest bells and whistles like adaptive cruise control, CarPlay, wifi, and remote access from my phone. It’s fun to drive, it feels safe, and it was really affordable. I got one heck of a deal on it. I’d recommend this car to anyone, especially as a first car. It’s awesome.
SEL Premium. What a surprise. My 8th VW in 21 years. You must experience it for yourself.
Features & Specs
|1.4T S ULEV 4dr Sedan
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$19,695
|MPG
|30 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 5000 rpm
|1.4T SE ULEV 4dr Sedan
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$22,645
|MPG
|30 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 5000 rpm
|1.4T R-Line ULEV 4dr Sedan
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$23,495
|MPG
|30 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 5000 rpm
|1.4T SEL ULEV 4dr Sedan
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$25,995
|MPG
|30 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Jetta safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitor
- Alerts you with visual and audible warnings if other vehicles are in your blind spot.
- Automatic Post-Collision Braking System
- Applies the brakes once the airbags go off to reduce the possibility of further damage during an accident.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Sounds an alert when a front collision is likely and primes and applies the brakes if necessary.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|13.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Volkswagen Jetta vs. the competition
Volkswagen Jetta vs. Honda Civic
The Honda Civic is currently our top-rated compact sedan, and has been so since this generation debuted for the 2016 model year. The Civic's technology offerings are inferior to the Jetta's, but the Civic has nicer interior materials, a more powerful and efficient turbocharged engine, and a roomier interior. We like the Civic so much that we bought one — you can read our long-term road test here.
Volkswagen Jetta vs. Kia Forte
The Kia Forte shares many of the Volkswagen Jetta's strengths, including an unusually robust list of available features — albeit at a lower price point. Unless you prefer the Jetta's styling or are smitten with its trick Digital Cockpit, the Forte represents a stronger value overall.
Volkswagen Jetta vs. Hyundai Elantra
The Hyundai Elantra is being redesigned next year, and we think it can't come soon enough. The current model ranks low in our rankings of compact sedans due to its slow acceleration, middling road and seat comfort, and lack of discernible personality. Its corporate cousin, the Forte, is a smarter buy.
FAQ
Is the Volkswagen Jetta a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta:
- Now standard with VW's Car-Net communications app
- SEL and SEL Premium add standard wireless device charging
- Six-speed manual transmission standard on R-Line trims
- Part of the seventh Jetta generation introduced for 2019
Is the Volkswagen Jetta reliable?
Is the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta?
The least-expensive 2020 Volkswagen Jetta is the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $18,895.
Other versions include:
- 1.4T S ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $19,695
- 1.4T SE ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $22,645
- 1.4T R-Line ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $23,495
- 1.4T SEL ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $25,995
- 1.4T S SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $18,895
- 1.4T R-Line SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $22,695
- 1.4T SEL Premium ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $27,945
What are the different models of Volkswagen Jetta?
More about the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta
2020 Volkswagen Jetta Overview
The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta is offered in the following submodels: Jetta Sedan. Available styles include 1.4T S ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1.4T SE ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1.4T R-Line ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1.4T SEL ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1.4T S SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 1.4T R-Line SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and 1.4T SEL Premium ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Jetta 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Jetta.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Jetta featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Volkswagen Jetta?
2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,415. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $2,094 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,094 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,321.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 8.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 45 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $23,565. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $3,241 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,241 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $20,324.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 13.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 82 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $20,850. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $2,547 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,547 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $18,304.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 12.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 63 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,915. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $3,286 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,286 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,629.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 12.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 37 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL Premium ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL Premium ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,100. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL Premium ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $3,021 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,021 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,079.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL Premium ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 10.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 13 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL Premium ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $20,149. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is trending $2,469 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,469 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $17,680.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is 12.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 12 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $23,615. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is trending $3,236 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,236 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $20,379.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is 13.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 8 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Volkswagen Jettas are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Volkswagen Jetta for sale near. There are currently 532 new 2020 Jettas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,445 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $6,350 on a used or CPO 2020 Jetta available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Volkswagen Jettas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volkswagen Jetta for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $19,715.
Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $14,455.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Volkswagen lease specials
