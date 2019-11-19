2020 Ford Ranger Review

There was a lot of excitement surrounding the Ford Ranger's return to the American market last year. Unfortunately, that excitement turned to disappointment once we drove it. With an uncomfortable ride quality, limited interior storage space and awkward-to-use controls, the Ranger essentially brings up the rear of the midsize pickup truck market. This might seem odd considering Ford just introduced the truck. But the reality is this Ranger generation dates back nearly a decade in other markets. Ford did give it some new features as part of the U.S. debut, and the Ranger's turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivers quick acceleration and one of the highest tow ratings in the class. But the Ranger just seems old in most other aspects. If you don't plan on hauling a lot or venturing off-road, the Honda Ridgeline is a great pick. It offers the utility of a pickup with the all-day driving comfort of an SUV. At the other hand of the spectrum is the Jeep Gladiator. It's pricey but can tackle rocky terrain like no other. The Toyota Tacoma's off-road prowess and remarkable resale value can't be ignored, and neither can the aging but still effective Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon twins. Even the Nissan Frontier, basic as it is, stands as a more competitive pick simply because of its lower price. In short, there's no compelling reason to consider the Ford Ranger over any of its many superior rivals.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 6.8 / 10

The Ranger seems like a competitive truck based on its specs and features list. But its ride quality and interior come across as carryovers from several years back, not something cooked up new to expressly serve the needs of U.S.-market customers in a competitive midsize-truck field.

How does it drive? 7.0

The Ranger has one main trick: a stout turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder. It doesn't make the most horsepower in the class, but it's not far off the mark. The result is a gutsy engine that delivers plenty of punch as long as you're in Sport mode. In Edmunds testing, our 4WD crew-cab test truck covered 0-60 mph in 6.8 seconds, which is quick for a midsize truck.



Beyond that, though, the Ranger stumbles. The 10-speed automatic is great in other Fords, but in the Ranger normal mode is unresponsive and slow to downshift. The steering is too light and numb, the suspension is unsettled in corners with bumps, and the nose dives significantly with sudden braking.

How comfortable is it? 6.5

Aspects of the Ranger's ride may be a deal-breaker for some. Even mild road undulations generate very springy and bouncy ride motions. This too soft, underdamped feel seems to amplify the size of certain bumps you pass over, and more than one of our passengers actually got queasy.



On the other hand, the front seats are nicely shaped, comfortably padded, and able to accommodate a variety of body types. The crew cab's rear seatbacks are a little more upright than we'd like, but they are otherwise acceptable. Wind, tire and road noise is nicely controlled. We found it hard to use the climate system. The four vents cannot be shut off individually, and the system has numerous small control buttons that are hard to distinguish.

How’s the interior? 7.0

The Ranger's front seats are roomy and easy to get in and out of. The driver's seat is nicely placed to reach the truck's controls and see over the hood, but some of our drivers found it difficult to find an ideal reclining angle for the seat. The tall bedsides constrain rear visibility.



The drawback to the Ranger's interior comes from the irritating switchgear. The controls are grouped well from an overall point of view, but their operation falls short at the end-user level. The total lack of hard infotainment controls and the climate system's many small buttons are two examples.

How’s the tech? 8.0

We like most of what the Ranger has to offer, especially if you buy an XLT or higher. Those come with multiple USB ports and the Sync 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also standard at this level is the Co-Pilot360 suite of driving aids, which includes forward collision warning, lane keeping assistance and a blind-spot monitor.



But the touchscreen could stand a few shortcut buttons, and folks without a smartphone and reliable data service will need to opt for the Technology package to get built-in navigation. The Sync 3 system's voice commands work reliably, and they respond to many natural language commands to access music, radio stations and certain navigation functions.

How’s the storage? 6.0

The Ranger posts strong towing and payload capacities. There are six tie-downs in the bed, and we appreciate how the central locking system includes the tailgate. But the tall bedsides can hamper loading, and the undamped tailgate and steel bed are rather plain offerings.



The Ranger comes up short on interior storage. You can't easily store stuff underneath the rear seat, and the fact that it's a one-piece bench makes it impossible to seat three in the rear with a portion of the seat flipped up for cargo. A small center console and door cubbies mean there's not much small-item storage either.

How economical is it? 8.5

On paper, the Ranger has the best gasoline fuel economy of the bunch. The EPA says you can expect 22 mpg in combined driving (20 city/24 highway) with 4WD. That's a little bit better than V6-equipped rival trucks. But past experience with other Ford turbocharged engines makes us wonder if this one will deliver that advantage in the real world. Our test truck's best observed tank was 20.9 mpg, but more investigation and seat time are needed.

Is it a good value? 7.0

The Ranger can end up getting a little expensive if you want a reasonably well-equipped model. That would be OK if we thought you got a lot in return, but the Ranger's interior, with its mediocre interior quality and dated design, doesn't help out here. Warranty coverage is in line with the rest of the class.

Wildcard 6.0

The Ranger doesn't necessarily live up to expectations. It posts some good marquee numbers, and it has a powerful engine. But these things can't really mask the fact that this is a hand-me-down truck that was new in 2011 in other world markets.

Which Ranger does Edmunds recommend?

If you decide the Ranger is the right truck for you, the XLT is undoubtedly the sweet spot between the sparsely equipped XL and the pricey Lariat. It comes with both of the XL's primary option packages, plus a handful of desirable luxury features. It also opens the doors to several packages that further add driver aids and passenger comfort features. There's nothing wrong with the base XL if you want to save some money, but we recommend adding the relatively inexpensive 101A package for its quality-of-life upgrades.

Ford Ranger models

The 2020 Ford Ranger is a midsize pickup truck available with two cab configurations: extended cab (SuperCab) with a 6-foot bed or a crew cab (SuperCrew) with a 5-foot bed. There are also three trim levels: XL, XLT and Lariat. All Rangers are equipped with a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine (270 hp, 310 lb-ft of torque) paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.