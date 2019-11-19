2020 Ford Ranger
What’s new
- Minor revisions to standard feature availability
- New FX2 off-road package
- Part of the fourth Ranger generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Quick acceleration from powerful turbocharged engine
- Many available modern safety features
- Queasy ride quality over undulating pavement
- Limited in-cabin storage
- Not as capable off-road as rivals
- Infotainment system isn't the easiest to use
2020 Ford Ranger Review
There was a lot of excitement surrounding the Ford Ranger's return to the American market last year. Unfortunately, that excitement turned to disappointment once we drove it. With an uncomfortable ride quality, limited interior storage space and awkward-to-use controls, the Ranger essentially brings up the rear of the midsize pickup truck market.
This might seem odd considering Ford just introduced the truck. But the reality is this Ranger generation dates back nearly a decade in other markets. Ford did give it some new features as part of the U.S. debut, and the Ranger's turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivers quick acceleration and one of the highest tow ratings in the class. But the Ranger just seems old in most other aspects.
If you don't plan on hauling a lot or venturing off-road, the Honda Ridgeline is a great pick. It offers the utility of a pickup with the all-day driving comfort of an SUV. At the other hand of the spectrum is the Jeep Gladiator. It's pricey but can tackle rocky terrain like no other. The Toyota Tacoma's off-road prowess and remarkable resale value can't be ignored, and neither can the aging but still effective Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon twins.
Even the Nissan Frontier, basic as it is, stands as a more competitive pick simply because of its lower price. In short, there's no compelling reason to consider the Ford Ranger over any of its many superior rivals.
Our verdict6.8 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
Beyond that, though, the Ranger stumbles. The 10-speed automatic is great in other Fords, but in the Ranger normal mode is unresponsive and slow to downshift. The steering is too light and numb, the suspension is unsettled in corners with bumps, and the nose dives significantly with sudden braking.
How comfortable is it?6.5
On the other hand, the front seats are nicely shaped, comfortably padded, and able to accommodate a variety of body types. The crew cab's rear seatbacks are a little more upright than we'd like, but they are otherwise acceptable. Wind, tire and road noise is nicely controlled. We found it hard to use the climate system. The four vents cannot be shut off individually, and the system has numerous small control buttons that are hard to distinguish.
How’s the interior?7.0
The drawback to the Ranger's interior comes from the irritating switchgear. The controls are grouped well from an overall point of view, but their operation falls short at the end-user level. The total lack of hard infotainment controls and the climate system's many small buttons are two examples.
How’s the tech?8.0
But the touchscreen could stand a few shortcut buttons, and folks without a smartphone and reliable data service will need to opt for the Technology package to get built-in navigation. The Sync 3 system's voice commands work reliably, and they respond to many natural language commands to access music, radio stations and certain navigation functions.
How’s the storage?6.0
The Ranger comes up short on interior storage. You can't easily store stuff underneath the rear seat, and the fact that it's a one-piece bench makes it impossible to seat three in the rear with a portion of the seat flipped up for cargo. A small center console and door cubbies mean there's not much small-item storage either.
How economical is it?8.5
Is it a good value?7.0
Wildcard6.0
Which Ranger does Edmunds recommend?
Ford Ranger models
The 2020 Ford Ranger is a midsize pickup truck available with two cab configurations: extended cab (SuperCab) with a 6-foot bed or a crew cab (SuperCrew) with a 5-foot bed. There are also three trim levels: XL, XLT and Lariat. All Rangers are equipped with a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine (270 hp, 310 lb-ft of torque) paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.
The base Ranger XL is rather sparsely equipped, but there are some feature highlights. Standard equipment includes 16-inch steel wheels, a manually locking tailgate, automatic headlights, air conditioning, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and a four-speaker stereo system. Also included is forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
There are two core features packages for the XL. The 101A package adds a few desirable amenities, including cruise control, power mirrors, a larger central display screen and a six-speaker audio system. Buyers looking for modern driving aids will want to check out the Co-Pilot360 package, which gets you a blind-spot monitor with cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist and pedestrian detection for the forward collision warning system.
Next up is the XLT, which includes the XL's 101A and Co-Pilot360 packages. It further adds extras such as alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, a 110-volt power outlet, keyless entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
The XLT has three additional option packages: 301A, 302A and Technology. The first two get you a variety of extra convenience features while the Technology adds a navigation system and adaptive cruise control.
The 301A package consists of the auto-dimming mirror, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power-folding mirrors, and your choice of the Sport, Chrome or Black exterior appearance package. The 302A package includes the 301A fixings, plus remote engine start, a manual-sliding rear window, and power-adjustable and heated front seats. The Technology package requires at least the 301A package, and it adds front parking sensors, a navigation system and adaptive cruise control.
The top trim level for the Ranger is the Lariat, which includes almost all the features from the XLT's 302A package plus a few more upgrades such as LED headlights and leather upholstery. The Lariat's 501A package adds the Technology package plus remote engine start, automatic wipers, and a 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system.
>Other notable packages for the Ranger include the FX2 and FX4 Off-Road packages and the Trailer Tow package.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Ford Ranger.
Most helpful consumer reviews
It’s been a month since I took delivery of a Lariat Crew Cab 4x2 and thought I’d write some first impressions before I forget. I’ve owned Platinum versions of the F150 and most recently the lowest model XL std cab version. This appears to meet all I was asking for. A decent size small bed, room for 4 adults to sit comfortably, the latest safety tech and nice styling. One positive surprise was finding Bridgestone dueler tires as std. These are much better than the crap tires that came with every F150 I bought. The big negative was an obvious fitment issue with the hood and left fender. It overhangs the fender by a quarter inch with uneven gaps along both sides. Either the fender was installed incorrectly, the hood or both. Otherwise the paint and other exterior badging etc looks great. The sticker did not show any Bed liner so I was less than thrilled to find a plastic dropin bed with huge round cutouts for access to tie down hooks. That’s getting removed and a spray on liner put down which in my opinion should be the standard for all beds. The location of the tie down hooks is another concern. The back of a short bed need tie downs close to the back wall so you can secure the bottom of ladders from tipping out. Interior finish is nice, seats are comfortable and the dash laid out in a logical manner. I was disappointed to find manual seat back adjustments and manual steering wheel adjustment. I hoped the upscale Lariat version would have a power adjusted steering wheel with an easy access feature that comes with the F150 since it’s a smaller interior and tight fit getting into. That actually is a bigger issue. The rubber seal at the door pillar is now shredded with a large hole in it. Part of the issue is the pillar and seal location and the other is the seal is very flimsy rubber that tears easily. The dealer has agreed to replace it, just waiting for the replacement part to arrive. I’m in central Florida where the roads are level and smooth so no ride issues here. The engine seems well matched for the size of the truck which is an improvement over the F150 with the 6 cylinder Ecobust engine, Time will tell if the fuel economy meets expectations. Update 4 days later. Surprise! The Radio is not an HD model so you can’t get the extra stations on them. Sound quality is also below average. I’m finding the location of the headlight controls is poor. I keep hitting with my knee as I get in and out which changes the setting, there isn’t much resistance between settings so all it takes is a slight bump. The Driver Assist Lane Keeping function is sporadic. Driving north on one street it works fine but when I come back driving South on the same street it turns itself off. It doesn’t work at all on another local street that’s clearly marked with lines. I realized it only works above 40mph so it doesn’t even turn on when the system recognizes the speed limit is under 40. The good news is the system does recognize curbs when parking even though it’s a tall vehicle with lots of clearance. I wish my low sports car would do that. An open question... if and when the software is updated will my truck get it automatically? Do I have to pay extra for any updates? One more update. The dealer agreed to swap out the bed liner and do a spray liner. They dropped off a loaner which is an XLT version extended cab. Good news is the dash display is better with a dedicated tachometer and speedometer. There’s a small center screen with variable data that makes much more sense than the layout for the Lariat. Bad news, this truck has the same hood / fender figment issues. Apparently there’s a manufacturing flaw they’re repeating fairly consistently.
Very satisfied after eight months with a new Ranger Lariat. Accommodating interior, strong engine, quiet ride, excellent mileage. Good looks, lots of positive comments from those who see it.
I love it, it rides like a truck should. So far everything has worked as expected. Mileage is running around 24 MPG on medium trips, good power for it's size. I got the sport package (18 inch wheels) and I may have to buy a stool to get up in the bed. I am a short old man:)
My Harley truck was stolen and then totaled Replacing it with new one was too expensive so I got the new Ranger It has more power than I expected and the features are excellent
Features & Specs
|XL 4dr SuperCab SB
2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$24,410
|MPG
|21 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|270 hp @ 5500 rpm
|XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB
2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$32,460
|MPG
|20 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|270 hp @ 5500 rpm
|XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB
2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$28,570
|MPG
|20 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|270 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB
2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$36,500
|MPG
|20 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|270 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Ranger safety features:
- Forward and Reverse Sensing System
- Warns the driver of objects both in the front and the rear of the vehicle to prevent low-speed impacts.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Alerts the driver of an imminent front collision and can automatically apply the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
- Lane Keeping System
- Emits a warning when there's a lane change without the activation of a turn signal and can provide steering input to keep the driver in the lane.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|29.2%
Ford Ranger vs. the competition
Ford Ranger vs. Chevrolet Colorado
The Chevrolet Colorado is a midsize truck that — along with its corporate twin, the GMC Canyon — serves as the Ranger's chief competition. Both pickups dunk on the Ranger in a variety of ways, from their more refined ride and handling to multiple engine choices.
Ford Ranger vs. Toyota Tacoma
While American manufacturers abandoned the midsize pickup market for a few years, the Toyota Tacoma has been trucking along the entire time. The Tacoma built a strong following during the interim thanks to its off-road prowess and penchant for reliability. Some of our gripes with last year's model — namely, the low driving position and lack of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration — have been rectified for 2020.
Ford Ranger vs. Ford F-150
The Ford F-150 is more than just a size class larger than the Ranger — it's also better in almost every conceivable way. The F-150 can tow and haul more, can better accommodate passengers, and has a diverse powertrain lineup. It also doesn't exhibit the Ranger's sometimes buoyant ride. It is, however, considerably more expensive than the Ranger.
FAQ
Is the Ford Ranger a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Ford Ranger?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Ford Ranger:
- Minor revisions to standard feature availability
- New FX2 off-road package
- Part of the fourth Ranger generation introduced for 2019
Is the Ford Ranger reliable?
Is the 2020 Ford Ranger a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Ford Ranger?
The least-expensive 2020 Ford Ranger is the 2020 Ford Ranger XL 4dr SuperCab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,410.
Other versions include:
- XL 4dr SuperCab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $24,410
- XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $32,460
- XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $28,570
- Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $36,500
- Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $32,500
- XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $28,460
What are the different models of Ford Ranger?
More about the 2020 Ford Ranger
2020 Ford Ranger Overview
The 2020 Ford Ranger is offered in the following submodels: Ranger Crew Cab, Ranger SuperCab. Available styles include Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), XL 4dr SuperCab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), and XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A).
What do people think of the 2020 Ford Ranger?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Ford Ranger and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Ranger 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Ranger.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Ford Ranger and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Ranger featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
