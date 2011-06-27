  1. Home
1996 Ford F-150 Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1996 Highlights

Flareside styles and the Lightning model are dropped in 1996, and the silver instrument panel trim is replaced by a new black finish for all but Eddie Bauer styles which instead get wood grain trim on instrument and door panels. Improvements are made to the hub-locking systems and transfer case on 4WD styles, and XLT exteriors receive the slotted style front bumper. Interior upgrades include a new seat design with integrated headrest and Automatic Locking Restraint/Emergency Locking Restraint safety belts for all outboard seating positions.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Ford F-150.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Been a great truck so far
mizzou,03/23/2010
I bought this truck with 106; 000 miles on it. It has 147,000 now, it's never left me stranded and has always run well. The only parts I replaced was a belt tensioner, radius arm bushings {only one was bad, but replaced both anyway} and ball joints just recently. I love the way it handles looks and drives. The fuel mpg could be better but I figure I make up for that with the reliability of the truck.
My 9 year review
Mike,08/09/2005
I ordered this truck in March of 96. I've been the only owner since. It has been a great truck for me for the past nine years. I've only put 2 sets of tires,1 set of brakes, 1 battery and 1 exhaust system on her. I'm getting ready to turn 100K miles soon. I highly recommend this year Ford truck to anyone.
Is it time to trade in?
Annabella Rosellini,03/11/2010
Bought new in 1996, w/ 5.8L V8. Now has 190,000 miles. Ran relatively well. Replaced rear differential due to gear oil leak. Replaced also: AC compressor (imploded, costing $1400),radiator (leaked), water pump, alternator, cruise control pressure switch, all hoses and belt, master cylinder and brake booster, battery (twice),CD/radio (twice). Truck had a bad oil leak since 60,000 miles. ABS warning light last year resulted in inability to shift from Park to Drive; and now has the same trouble and I can't drive it -- probably needs to replace the ABS module(cost over $1000 the 1st time). Got stuck one winter in Donner Pass due to a broken special lug nut key -- Tow man raped my wallet.
Satisfied First Time Ford Owner
birddog,11/25/2004
I bought this vehicle new from dealership. Moved around the country several times with the military, pulling a fully loaded U-Haul trailer each time (maxed out the GVWR for this vehicle). I was surprised by the towing performance since the engine is only 220 HP (5.8L). I never had a complaint with acceleration or stopping performance, even at max GVWR. When not towing, it has OK pickup (it's a truck), and corners about as well as a truck can. Ride is smooth compared to other 4WD trucks, but off-road (I live in the mountains so do a LOT of off-road), the truck is superb. Not a hint of mushiness in the suspension. Not sure how that is (usually you get one or the other, not both).
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

The Used 1996 Ford F-150 is offered in the following submodels: F-150 Regular Cab, F-150 Extended Cab. Available styles include Special 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Special 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Special 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Special 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Eddie Bauer 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Eddie Bauer 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Eddie Bauer 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Eddie Bauer 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Eddie Bauer 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Eddie Bauer 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Eddie Bauer 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Eddie Bauer 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Eddie Bauer 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Eddie Bauer 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Eddie Bauer 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Eddie Bauer 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

