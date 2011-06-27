I bought this vehicle new from dealership. Moved around the country several times with the military, pulling a fully loaded U-Haul trailer each time (maxed out the GVWR for this vehicle). I was surprised by the towing performance since the engine is only 220 HP (5.8L). I never had a complaint with acceleration or stopping performance, even at max GVWR. When not towing, it has OK pickup (it's a truck), and corners about as well as a truck can. Ride is smooth compared to other 4WD trucks, but off-road (I live in the mountains so do a LOT of off-road), the truck is superb. Not a hint of mushiness in the suspension. Not sure how that is (usually you get one or the other, not both).

