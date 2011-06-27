1996 Ford F-150 Review
Other years
1996 Highlights
Flareside styles and the Lightning model are dropped in 1996, and the silver instrument panel trim is replaced by a new black finish for all but Eddie Bauer styles which instead get wood grain trim on instrument and door panels. Improvements are made to the hub-locking systems and transfer case on 4WD styles, and XLT exteriors receive the slotted style front bumper. Interior upgrades include a new seat design with integrated headrest and Automatic Locking Restraint/Emergency Locking Restraint safety belts for all outboard seating positions.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
mizzou,03/23/2010
I bought this truck with 106; 000 miles on it. It has 147,000 now, it's never left me stranded and has always run well. The only parts I replaced was a belt tensioner, radius arm bushings {only one was bad, but replaced both anyway} and ball joints just recently. I love the way it handles looks and drives. The fuel mpg could be better but I figure I make up for that with the reliability of the truck.
Mike,08/09/2005
I ordered this truck in March of 96. I've been the only owner since. It has been a great truck for me for the past nine years. I've only put 2 sets of tires,1 set of brakes, 1 battery and 1 exhaust system on her. I'm getting ready to turn 100K miles soon. I highly recommend this year Ford truck to anyone.
Annabella Rosellini,03/11/2010
Bought new in 1996, w/ 5.8L V8. Now has 190,000 miles. Ran relatively well. Replaced rear differential due to gear oil leak. Replaced also: AC compressor (imploded, costing $1400),radiator (leaked), water pump, alternator, cruise control pressure switch, all hoses and belt, master cylinder and brake booster, battery (twice),CD/radio (twice). Truck had a bad oil leak since 60,000 miles. ABS warning light last year resulted in inability to shift from Park to Drive; and now has the same trouble and I can't drive it -- probably needs to replace the ABS module(cost over $1000 the 1st time). Got stuck one winter in Donner Pass due to a broken special lug nut key -- Tow man raped my wallet.
birddog,11/25/2004
I bought this vehicle new from dealership. Moved around the country several times with the military, pulling a fully loaded U-Haul trailer each time (maxed out the GVWR for this vehicle). I was surprised by the towing performance since the engine is only 220 HP (5.8L). I never had a complaint with acceleration or stopping performance, even at max GVWR. When not towing, it has OK pickup (it's a truck), and corners about as well as a truck can. Ride is smooth compared to other 4WD trucks, but off-road (I live in the mountains so do a LOT of off-road), the truck is superb. Not a hint of mushiness in the suspension. Not sure how that is (usually you get one or the other, not both).
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
