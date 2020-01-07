2020 Nissan Kicks Review

Let's get this out of the way first: Despite the marketing, the 2020 Nissan Kicks isn't really an SUV, at least from our editors' standpoint. All-wheel drive isn't offered, and the Kicks' ground clearance is only slightly better than a comparable hatchback's. But get past that and you'll find a smartly styled small crossover, er, hatchback. Or whatever it is. The Kicks offers strong value thanks to a budget price tag and wealth of standard features. Even top-trim models undercut rivals by thousands of dollars. Advanced driving aids are central to the Kicks' value statement. And this year a host of safety systems are standard, including adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and rear parking sensors. The Kicks also boasts one of the largest cargo holds in the class, so drivers looking to downsize don't have to compromise on utility. But the Kicks has a number of shortcomings, starting with hard interior plastics that match its budget price tag. Acceleration is slow — you'll struggle to out-drag a Prius — and the car's antiquated rear drum brakes contribute to a panic-stopping distance closer to that of a heavy-duty truck than a lightweight crossover. We also find that its seats are among the least comfortable in the class. In all fairness, all subcompact SUVs have some drawbacks in exchange for their low price. The Kicks, unfortunately, simply has more than others.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.1 / 10

Typical of subcompact crossovers, the Kicks is fuel-efficient and easy to park. We also like its distinctive two-tone paint schemes, smartphone-friendly infotainment system and nimble handling. But lackluster interior quality, seat comfort and cargo flexibility keep the Kicks from being best in class.

How does it drive? 6.5

Performance isn't the Kicks' forte. Though the brakes are easy to modulate, the pedal itself is squishy and feels unnatural. While testing the Kicks, it needed 140 feet to stop from 60 mph — that's lengthy for any car but especially bad for a small, lightweight crossover. Acceleration is similarly leisurely. We measured a 0-60 mph sprint of 10.2 seconds, which is among the slowest you'll find in this class.



The Kicks does have a couple of things going for it in this category. It's fun to drive on a twisty road. The suspension is responsive and keeps the car balanced. We also like how the Kicks' transmission shifts smoothly and delivers adequate response in routine driving. It avoids the usual common annoyances associated with CVT automatics.

How comfortable is it? 6.5

Subcompact vehicles often have to compromise on comfort, but you will want to kick these exceptionally poor seats to the curb. Depending on your seating posture, you'll either notice the front seats' short, narrow bottoms with little thigh support or mushy upper-back portions. The rear seatbacks are too upright, and the bench is flat and hard.



The Kicks can be a little noisy too. Wind noise is adequately managed and only becomes more noticeable at highway speeds. But the Kicks is susceptible to road noise depending on the road surface, with harsher bumps getting transmitted into the cabin. About the only good thing in this category is the Kicks' compliant ride quality.

How’s the interior? 7.0

The Kicks' cabin is easy to climb in and out of and become familiar with. The climate control and touchscreen menus are simple and user-friendly. Thanks to a large greenhouse and low hoodline, it's easy to see out of the front and the sides. The thick rear pillars compromise rear visibility somewhat, but overall it isn't terrible.



On the downside, taller drivers or drivers with big feet may have issues with the driving position. The accelerator is placed too closely to the transmission tunnel, and the low, upright seating position can be uncomfortable. Though cars in this segment naturally compromise on interior packaging, the Kicks is less generous in rear legroom than rivals.

How’s the tech? 8.0

While it doesn't have an available built-in navigation system, the Kicks has everything else a modern smartphone-using driver needs. A trio of USB ports is standard (one up front for data and two charge-only ports in the rear), and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration comes in at the SV level. We've found the 7-inch touchscreen overly reflective, so glare is an issue in direct sunlight.



The many standard driving aids generally work well. The surround-view parking camera system is a rare feature at this price point but is a little overkill for such a small vehicle. Overall, there's a lot of cool tech for such an inexpensive car.

How’s the storage? 7.0

With 25.3 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, the Kicks offers more room than most subcompacts. But cargo-carrying versatility is a little lacking. The rear seatback folds in a 60/40 split, but we wish there was a center pass-through for longer items. And most of the small storage areas could stand to be more functional.

How economical is it? 8.5

The Kicks' fuel economy varies wildly based on driving style, but it doesn't take much to keep the average above 30 mpg. We recorded a high of 37.4 mpg from one fill-up with our test car and averaged 33.4 mpg during our test. The EPA says to expect 33 mpg combined (31 city/36 highway).

Is it a good value? 7.5

In this category, value is the name of the game, and the Kicks is slightly ahead of the segment thanks to its low initial starting price. It is constructed as well as can be expected at this price, but we don't like the acres of plastic used on the door panels. Otherwise, enough premium materials are used to keep the interior somewhat interesting.



Warranty coverage stands at three years/36,000 miles overall and five years/60,000 miles for the powertrain. Both are average for the segment. Roadside assistance is offered for three years/36,000 miles, which is also typical for this class.

Wildcard 7.5

There's no reason compact crossovers have to be boring. The Kicks aims to bring some fun lifestyle elements into a segment traditionally bound by logic and rationale. It's partially successful, but quicker acceleration and a nicer interior would go a long way in making the Kicks truly desirable.

Which Kicks does Edmunds recommend?

Unless the Kicks draws you in solely because of its ultra-low price tag, we think it's worth upgrading to one of the more well-equipped trims. The SV adds a ton of content, yet the SR is only marginally more expensive and comes with even more features. We think the LED headlights and surround-view camera system are worth the price of admission alone, but there are other goodies as well. The SR also opens the door to the Premium package and its upgraded accoutrements.

Nissan Kicks models

The 2020 Nissan Kicks is a subcompact crossover available in three trim levels: S, SV and SR. The S trim is very basic, as are the upper trims compared to other subcompact crossovers. All models receive a 1.6-liter four-cylinder (122 horsepower, 114 lb-ft of torque) paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission that drives the front wheels. All-wheel drive is not available.