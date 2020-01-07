2020 Nissan Kicks
What’s new
- Driver assistance features added to the base model
- Roof rails no longer standard
- Part of the first Kicks generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Strong estimated and real-world fuel economy numbers
- Larger cargo capacity than many subcompact SUVs
- Inexpensive compared to rivals
- Accelerates leisurely
- No optional all-wheel drive
- Lacks some desirable features
2020 Nissan Kicks Review
Let's get this out of the way first: Despite the marketing, the 2020 Nissan Kicks isn't really an SUV, at least from our editors' standpoint. All-wheel drive isn't offered, and the Kicks' ground clearance is only slightly better than a comparable hatchback's. But get past that and you'll find a smartly styled small crossover, er, hatchback. Or whatever it is.
The Kicks offers strong value thanks to a budget price tag and wealth of standard features. Even top-trim models undercut rivals by thousands of dollars. Advanced driving aids are central to the Kicks' value statement. And this year a host of safety systems are standard, including adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and rear parking sensors. The Kicks also boasts one of the largest cargo holds in the class, so drivers looking to downsize don't have to compromise on utility.
But the Kicks has a number of shortcomings, starting with hard interior plastics that match its budget price tag. Acceleration is slow — you'll struggle to out-drag a Prius — and the car's antiquated rear drum brakes contribute to a panic-stopping distance closer to that of a heavy-duty truck than a lightweight crossover. We also find that its seats are among the least comfortable in the class. In all fairness, all subcompact SUVs have some drawbacks in exchange for their low price. The Kicks, unfortunately, simply has more than others.
Our verdict7.1 / 10
How does it drive?6.5
The Kicks does have a couple of things going for it in this category. It's fun to drive on a twisty road. The suspension is responsive and keeps the car balanced. We also like how the Kicks' transmission shifts smoothly and delivers adequate response in routine driving. It avoids the usual common annoyances associated with CVT automatics.
How comfortable is it?6.5
The Kicks can be a little noisy too. Wind noise is adequately managed and only becomes more noticeable at highway speeds. But the Kicks is susceptible to road noise depending on the road surface, with harsher bumps getting transmitted into the cabin. About the only good thing in this category is the Kicks' compliant ride quality.
How’s the interior?7.0
On the downside, taller drivers or drivers with big feet may have issues with the driving position. The accelerator is placed too closely to the transmission tunnel, and the low, upright seating position can be uncomfortable. Though cars in this segment naturally compromise on interior packaging, the Kicks is less generous in rear legroom than rivals.
How’s the tech?8.0
The many standard driving aids generally work well. The surround-view parking camera system is a rare feature at this price point but is a little overkill for such a small vehicle. Overall, there's a lot of cool tech for such an inexpensive car.
How’s the storage?7.0
How economical is it?8.5
Is it a good value?7.5
Warranty coverage stands at three years/36,000 miles overall and five years/60,000 miles for the powertrain. Both are average for the segment. Roadside assistance is offered for three years/36,000 miles, which is also typical for this class.
Wildcard7.5
Which Kicks does Edmunds recommend?
Nissan Kicks models
The 2020 Nissan Kicks is a subcompact crossover available in three trim levels: S, SV and SR. The S trim is very basic, as are the upper trims compared to other subcompact crossovers. All models receive a 1.6-liter four-cylinder (122 horsepower, 114 lb-ft of torque) paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission that drives the front wheels. All-wheel drive is not available.
The S trim kicks things off with 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, push-button start, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, Siri Eyes Free integration, three USB ports (two are charge-only), and a six-speaker audio system.
Standard safety features include automatic high-beam control, lane departure warning, a blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, rear parking sensors, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, and front and rear automatic emergency braking.
The SV adds 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, heated mirrors, body-painted mirrors and handles, keyless entry, remote start, a driver information display, interior chrome accents, padded front door armrests, automatic climate control, a cargo cover, satellite radio, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.
The range-topping SR comes with the SV's upgrades, plus LED headlights, foglights, black-painted mirrors, a rear roof spoiler, a 360-degree parking camera, upgraded cloth upholstery, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob.
The optional SR Premium package equips the Kicks with an eight-speaker Bose audio system, simulated leather upholstery and heated front seats. Both the SV and SR trims are eligible for a two-tone paint scheme.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Nissan Kicks.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I’ve driven my new Kicks for over 5,000 miles. I’m a commuter. I had a first edition Juke for 7 years and the engine blew at 90,500 miles... I loved the Juke and the get-up-and-go power but after facing replacing and engine and turbo... I decided that wasn’t entirely important. The dealership did right by me and my broken Juke and I had my eye on the black SR Kicks.. I’m a larger person (tall and chubby) and I don’t find the Kicks uncomfortable at all.. I love the look, it gets great mileage and while it doesn’t have that super power of a Juke, it’s not that bad.. I do well on the highway at rush hour... I have no real complaints.. so far it’s a good little car.. when it rains hard the front end camera gets disabled often.. but overall.. I’m pleased..
1-The car is really light and "City" nimble, also on an open road it will gradually gets to high speeds with good control yet if it is a windy day on the highway then the lightness of the car will not be much of grace as you might need extra grip on the steering and also the fuel efficiency will be a bit negatively affected. 2-CVT is not a crime but I personally do not like the car reaching almost 5000 or 6000 RPM just to get a little bit of extra acceleration...such nimble car would have excelled more with a regular Automatic transmission. 3-The ride is not that bumpy but you surely feel the details of every rock or pot-hole...maybe all crossovers are as such but the previous sedans I drove were better on this aspect. 4-Turning radius and car size is a bless in crowded cities but the Kicks would normally four adults...squeezing a fifth person might not be a very good idea. 5-The seats are NASA-inspired zero gravity...yet the downside of this aspect is that normal every non-human object you put on the car "shopping bags - bottles - ...." would heavily roll back and forth with every U-turn or relatively strong braking. 6-The hill start assist is good but do not expect to rev the engine and really increase the speed if a road is sloping upwards for like a mile or two...it would just take some time to get to the needed speed which bring us to the point that car the little underpowered with 1.6L and onlt 149NM torque with almost 120 HP that might not give you a sporty feeling. 7-Again..that CVT revving to get fast acceleration could be really loud "even if its for 2-3seconds" which some may find uncomfortable. I like the Kicks but Nissan should have given the car more power indeed.
It's very much in your price range and it's a everyday family vehicle.
Noise at highway speeds is the worst I have ever experienced
Features & Specs
|S 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$19,070
|MPG
|31 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|122 hp @ 6300 rpm
|SR 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$21,320
|MPG
|31 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|122 hp @ 6300 rpm
|SV 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$20,700
|MPG
|31 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|122 hp @ 6300 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Kicks safety features:
- Forward Collision Warning
- Warns the driver if a front collision is imminent with audible and visual alerts.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Applies the brakes at full force if the forward collision warning is triggered and the driver does not respond in time.
- Blind-Spot Warning
- Alerts the driver if a vehicle is lurking in a blind spot.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Nissan Kicks vs. the competition
Nissan Kicks vs. Honda HR-V
The Honda HR-V is a top choice in the subcompact class. It features one of the largest cargo holds in the segment as well as innovative seat configurations that help make the cabin usable for storing oddly shaped gear. The Fit is also much more comfortable to drive than the Kicks. Unless your Nissan dealer puts stacks of cash on the hood, stick with the Honda.
Nissan Kicks vs. Hyundai Kona
While the Kona is a relative newcomer to the small SUV class, it's clear Hyundai did its homework with this crossover. The Hyundai Kona punches above its price class with a well-designed interior, road-gripping handling and an intuitive infotainment system. Intrusive wind noise and shabby cabin materials are among its only significant flaws. Overall, the Kona is more appealing than the Kicks.
Nissan Kicks vs. Nissan Rogue Sport
The Kicks and the Rogue Sport both compete in the subcompact class. The primary difference is space — the Rogue Sport has a more accommodating back seat in exchange for a higher price tag. Ultimately, though, the Rogue Sport is a more disappointing vehicle. Its ride is noticeably stiffer, the engine is considerably thirstier, and it costs more than others in the class.
FAQ
Is the Nissan Kicks a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Nissan Kicks?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Nissan Kicks:
- Driver assistance features added to the base model
- Roof rails no longer standard
- Part of the first Kicks generation introduced for 2018
Is the Nissan Kicks reliable?
Is the 2020 Nissan Kicks a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Nissan Kicks?
The least-expensive 2020 Nissan Kicks is the 2020 Nissan Kicks S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $19,070.
Other versions include:
- S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $19,070
- SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $21,320
- SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $20,700
What are the different models of Nissan Kicks?
More about the 2020 Nissan Kicks
2020 Nissan Kicks Overview
The 2020 Nissan Kicks is offered in the following submodels: Kicks Hatchback. Available styles include S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT), SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT), and SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT).
What do people think of the 2020 Nissan Kicks?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Nissan Kicks and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Kicks 3.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Kicks.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Nissan Kicks and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Kicks featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Nissan Kicks?
2020 Nissan Kicks SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Nissan Kicks SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $22,415. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Kicks SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is trending $3,463 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,463 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $18,952.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Kicks SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is 15.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 26 2020 Nissan Kicks SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan Kicks SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Nissan Kicks SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $21,795. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Kicks SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is trending $3,203 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,203 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $18,592.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Kicks SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is 14.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 45 2020 Nissan Kicks SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan Kicks S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Nissan Kicks S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $20,165. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Kicks S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is trending $3,030 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,030 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $17,135.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Kicks S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is 15% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 44 2020 Nissan Kicks S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Nissan Kickses are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Nissan Kicks for sale near. There are currently 376 new 2020 Kickses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $20,170 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Nissan Kicks. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $6,469 on a used or CPO 2020 Kicks available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Nissan Kickss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Nissan Kicks for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $10,796.
Find a new Nissan for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $25,374.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Nissan Kicks?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
