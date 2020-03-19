2020 BMW X1
2020 BMW X1MSRP Range: $35,200 - $37,200
2020 BMW X1 Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Strong and responsive turbo engine
- Sharp handling makes it fun to drive
- Plenty of rear passenger and cargo room
- High-quality materials and fit and finish
The 2020 BMW X1 might be called a compact crossover SUV by virtue of its position in BMW's SUV lineup, but it's bigger than you might expect. Big enough, in fact, to be a practical family vehicle for many people. Its 27 cubic feet of cargo space behind its second-row seats is more than either the Audi Q3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA offers. And at about 59 cubic feet of space with its rear seats folded, there's ample room to haul a bicycle if you're willing to remove the bike's front wheel.
Our verdict
The X1 is a quintessential BMW SUV just in a smaller package. It provides excellent cargo space and passenger accommodations along with a fun-to-drive demeanor. But if you value a cushier ride, a more fashionable interior or cutting-edge tech, you'll likely want to consider other strong options in this class.
How does the X1 drive?
For those that remember the Ultimate Driving Machine days of BMW, the X1 still feels like a vehicle of that era. Its all-wheel-drive system adds curvy-road agility and confidence, supported by responsive steering and excellent brakes. This may be an SUV, but it sure behaves like a performance hatchback.
Power delivery from its turbocharged engine is smooth and ample. In our testing, the X1's sprint to 60 mph took just 6.4 seconds, which is among the quickest times in its class. This would be all for naught if the X1 didn't perform at slower speeds as well, but we found it easy to drive in routine driving. Shifts from the eight-speed automatic transmission are quick and responsive.
How comfortable is the X1?
The seat cushions are on the firm side but are also highly adjustable; even the lateral support can be adjusted, which is rare in this class. Ride comfort — or the lack thereof — is the X1's most glaring weak spot. You'll feel a lot of bumps in the road because of the stiff suspension tuning and run-flat tires. (The sidewalls of run-flat tires aren't as compliant as those of regular tires.)
The climate controls are old-school hard buttons and knobs, and they're easy to operate and do a great job of maintaining cabin temperature. Rear air vents ensure backseat occupants get their share of circulation. The cabin is also one of the quietest in the segment. Only mild wind and road noise seeps in. The engine is virtually silent at idle and only makes itself known under heavy acceleration.
How’s the interior?
Ample passenger space is one of the X1's defining traits. Generous amounts of space up front, plenty of rear toe room, and an airy cabin make the X1 feel larger than other subcompact crossover SUVs. It's easy to get in and out of the cabin, and a relatively upright greenhouse makes for good visibility all around.
The X1 has an older version of BMW's iDrive infotainment system, but we actually prefer it to the latest system in cars such as the 3 Series. It looks dated but it's easier to use. The combination of an 8.8-inch touchscreen and rotary controller is still fundamentally a great approach.
How’s the tech?
The X1 has just enough tech to stay current but in no way pushes the envelope. The standard audio system will be fine for most people, but discerning audio enthusiasts may note the lack of richness. Voice controls use natural language, so you don't have to memorize a rigid command structure, but they lack the depth of Mercedes' MBUX system.
A total of four USB ports ensures plenty of charging options for passengers. Wireless Apple CarPlay is great, but there's still no Android Auto support. The native navigation system is thankfully quite easy to use.
BMW's driving aids generally work well. The operation of the optional adaptive cruise control system feels natural but won't automatically restart the car after it comes to a stop. Lane keeping assist and a 360-degree parking camera are not available.
How’s the storage?
The X1 sports a healthy of 27.1 cubic feet of cargo space behind its rear seat as well as one of the lowest liftover heights in its class. We believe the cargo volume advantage is mainly due to the large underfloor storage where a spare tire might be otherwise. If so equipped, the 40/20/40-split second row can slide and recline. It folds flat for maximum flexibility, though we wish there was a release mechanism in the cargo area.
There are no super creative solutions for small-item storage, but there is a good amount of space for personal effects. In terms of installing a child seat, the car seat anchors are very easy to access, but you'll likely find that you'll have to slide up the front seats somewhat in order to fit a large rear-facing safety seat. That said, most competitors are smaller inside and have even less room for car seats.
How economical is the X1?
The EPA estimates the X1 gets 26 mpg combined (23 city/31 highway). That pegs the X1 as one of the most fuel-efficient options in the class. We observed 28.2 mpg on our 115-mile highway-heavy evaluation loop, which is right where we'd expect the X1 to be.
Is the X1 a good value?
Like most modern BMWs, the X1 is solidly built. The quality of materials is up to class standards, with soft-touch surfaces and convincing wood and aluminum trim. But compared to the latest Mercedes-Benz SUVs, the design is somewhat plain and uncompelling.
In terms of cost, both the Audi Q3 and Volvo XC40 start at lower price points and ultimately cost less once optioned up. And despite the BMW's performance advantage, the perceived bang for your buck is greater in those models. Those buying an X1 will either value its sporty advantage or prefer BMWs in general.
Loyalist or not, BMW will provide you three years/36,000 miles of complimentary maintenance, plus bumper-to-bumper and drivetrain warranties that last four years/50,000 miles. Roadside assistance is good for four years/unlimited miles.
Wildcard
The X1 is exactly what you'd expect. Though slightly restyled for 2020, it looks largely the same as it did when this generation debuted in 2016. It delivers on BMW brand's sporty core values yet remains one of the more practical subcompact SUVs in the segment.
Which X1 does Edmunds recommend?
BMW X1 models
The X1 is available in two trim levels, the front-wheel drive X1 sDrive28i or the all-wheel-drive X1 xDrive28i. Every X1 comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine good for 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is also standard.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 BMW X1.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- handling & steering
- value
- technology
- infotainment system
Most helpful consumer reviews
I agree with Edmunds review of the x1. I drove all the competition in this class (Mercedes, Audi, Lexus & BMW) and the x1 checks all the boxes. Tons of extra high-tech goodies that you’ll be discovering long after you’ve taken one home. I agree with the mild noise and ride comfort issues, but the other manufacturers had the same issue, and the Mercedes GLA was much worse. We’ve had the x1 for for just over a month and are very happy with our choice. Shout-out for the totally wireless Apple Car Play that was not available in this class from any other luxury manufacturer - it sealed the deal.
Just picked it up today so I really shouldn't be doing a review yet BUT so far I am very very happy!!!
I’ve had my new 2020 X1 for a month. It is everything I was hoping for and much more. Clearly the best vehicle I have owned. I am a very satisfied customer! Thank you, BMW!
It drives like a charm and handles easily. Looking forward to taking it on a road trip.
Features & Specs
|xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$37,200
|MPG
|23 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 5000 rpm
|sDrive28i 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$35,200
|MPG
|24 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite X1 safety features:
- Remote Services
- Allows the driver to use a special smartphone app to locate the car, lock and unlock the doors, and honk the horn or flash the lights.
- Speed Limit Info
- Informs the driver of speed limit changes by using a camera to read the sign and display the corresponding information in the dash.
- City Collision Mitigation
- Warns you about an imminent front collision and can automatically apply the brakes to help you avoid or mitigate an accident.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
BMW X1 vs. the competition
BMW X1 vs. Audi Q3
Audi's Q3 offers a similar engine with an identical output of 228 horsepower and 258 lb-feet of torque, and all-wheel drive is standard. But the Q3 is smaller inside than the X1 — both in passenger and cargo space. The Q3's fuel economy is as good as the X1's, though.
BMW X1 vs. BMW X2
The X2 is simply a more shapely version of the X1. It otherwise has the same general size, engine and enthusiasm for driving as the X1. But because of its lower roofline, there's slightly less headroom and cargo space in the X2.
BMW X1 vs. Lexus NX 300
The NX 300 exhibits typical Lexus traits. It's quiet, and its demeanor leans more toward comfort than performance. Though it provides similar passenger space, the NX offers far less cargo space behind its rear seat than the X1.
FAQ
Is the BMW X1 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 BMW X1?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 BMW X1:
- Updated exterior styling with a larger grille
- 8.8-inch touchscreen now standard
- Revised optional feature availability
- Part of the second X1 generation introduced for 2016
Is the BMW X1 reliable?
Is the 2020 BMW X1 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 BMW X1?
The least-expensive 2020 BMW X1 is the 2020 BMW X1 sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,200.
Other versions include:
- xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $37,200
- sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $35,200
What are the different models of BMW X1?
2020 BMW X1 Overview
2020 BMW X1 Overview
The 2020 BMW X1 is offered in the following submodels: X1 SUV. Available styles include xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 BMW X1?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 BMW X1 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 X1 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 X1.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 BMW X1 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 X1 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 BMW X1?
2020 BMW X1 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 BMW X1 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,195. The average price paid for a new 2020 BMW X1 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $2,321 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,321 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,874.
The average savings for the 2020 BMW X1 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 6.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 BMW X1 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 BMW X1s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 BMW X1 for sale near. There are currently 15 new 2020 X1s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $41,295 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 BMW X1. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,500 on a used or CPO 2020 X1 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 BMW X1s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new BMW X1 for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $20,835.
Find a new BMW for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,501.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 BMW X1?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out BMW lease specials
