2020 BMW X1

2020 BMW X1 xDrive28i 4dr SUV Exterior. European xLine Design Shown.
8.0/10 Expert Rating #2 X-Small luxury SUV
2020 BMW X1 xDrive28i 4dr SUV Front Badge. European M Sport Design Shown.
2020 BMW X1 xDrive28i 4dr SUV Exterior. European xLine Design Shown.
2020 BMW X1 xDrive28i 4dr SUV Exterior. European xLine Design Shown.
2020 BMW X1 xDrive28i 4dr SUV Exterior. European M Sport Design Shown.
2020 BMW X1
MSRP Range: $35,200 - $37,200

2020 BMW X1 Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Pros
  • Cons
  • What's new
  • Strong and responsive turbo engine
  • Sharp handling makes it fun to drive
  • Plenty of rear passenger and cargo room
  • High-quality materials and fit and finish

The 2020 BMW X1 might be called a compact crossover SUV by virtue of its position in BMW's SUV lineup, but it's bigger than you might expect. Big enough, in fact, to be a practical family vehicle for many people. Its 27 cubic feet of cargo space behind its second-row seats is more than either the Audi Q3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA offers. And at about 59 cubic feet of space with its rear seats folded, there's ample room to haul a bicycle if you're willing to remove the bike's front wheel.

But, wait, aren't BMWs supposed to be the "ultimate driving machine"? The X1 delivers here, too, with athletic handling and lively acceleration. When it comes to having a fun-to-drive vehicle in this class, the X1 is about as good as it gets. For 2020, BMW has also given the X1 a few updates. There's a bigger new grille, restyled bumpers and a larger infotainment touchscreen as standard equipment.

On the downside, the X1 has a busier and less comfortable ride than much of its primary competition. It can also get expensive since some luxury features are only available with costly option packages. But on the whole, the X1's matchup of reasonable space, ample motivation and solid handling makes it a compelling pick for a compact luxury crossover SUV.

EdmundsEdmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best

Our verdict

8.0 / 10
The X1 is a quintessential BMW SUV just in a smaller package. It provides excellent cargo space and passenger accommodations along with a fun-to-drive demeanor. But if you value a cushier ride, a more fashionable interior or cutting-edge tech, you'll likely want to consider other strong options in this class.

How does the X1 drive?

8.5
For those that remember the Ultimate Driving Machine days of BMW, the X1 still feels like a vehicle of that era. Its all-wheel-drive system adds curvy-road agility and confidence, supported by responsive steering and excellent brakes. This may be an SUV, but it sure behaves like a performance hatchback.

Power delivery from its turbocharged engine is smooth and ample. In our testing, the X1's sprint to 60 mph took just 6.4 seconds, which is among the quickest times in its class. This would be all for naught if the X1 didn't perform at slower speeds as well, but we found it easy to drive in routine driving. Shifts from the eight-speed automatic transmission are quick and responsive.

How comfortable is the X1?

7.5
The seat cushions are on the firm side but are also highly adjustable; even the lateral support can be adjusted, which is rare in this class. Ride comfort — or the lack thereof — is the X1's most glaring weak spot. You'll feel a lot of  bumps in the road because of the stiff suspension tuning and run-flat tires. (The sidewalls of run-flat tires aren't as compliant as those of regular tires.)

The climate controls are old-school hard buttons and knobs, and they're easy to operate and do a great job of maintaining cabin temperature. Rear air vents ensure backseat occupants get their share of circulation. The cabin is also one of the quietest in the segment. Only mild wind and road noise seeps in. The engine is virtually silent at idle and only makes itself known under heavy acceleration.

How’s the interior?

8.5
Ample passenger space is one of the X1's defining traits. Generous amounts of space up front, plenty of rear toe room, and an airy cabin make the X1 feel larger than other subcompact crossover SUVs. It's easy to get in and out of the cabin, and a relatively upright greenhouse makes for good visibility all around.

The X1 has an older version of BMW's iDrive infotainment system, but we actually prefer it to the latest system in cars such as the 3 Series. It looks dated but it's easier to use. The combination of an 8.8-inch touchscreen and rotary controller is still fundamentally a great approach.

How’s the tech?

7.5
The X1 has just enough tech to stay current but in no way pushes the envelope. The standard audio system will be fine for most people, but discerning audio enthusiasts may note the lack of richness. Voice controls use natural language, so you don't have to memorize a rigid command structure, but they lack the depth of Mercedes' MBUX system.

A total of four USB ports ensures plenty of charging options for passengers. Wireless Apple CarPlay is great, but there's still no Android Auto support. The native navigation system is thankfully quite easy to use.

BMW's driving aids generally work well. The operation of the optional adaptive cruise control system feels natural but won't automatically restart the car after it comes to a stop. Lane keeping assist and a 360-degree parking camera are not available.

How’s the storage?

8.5
The X1 sports a healthy of 27.1 cubic feet of cargo space behind its rear seat as well as one of the lowest liftover heights in its class. We believe the cargo volume advantage is mainly due to the large underfloor storage where a spare tire might be otherwise. If so equipped, the 40/20/40-split second row can slide and recline. It folds flat for maximum flexibility, though we wish there was a release mechanism in the cargo area.

There are no super creative solutions for small-item storage, but there is a good amount of space for personal effects. In terms of installing a child seat, the car seat anchors are very easy to access, but you'll likely find that you'll have to slide up the front seats somewhat in order to fit a large rear-facing safety seat. That said, most competitors are smaller inside and have even less room for car seats.

How economical is the X1?

8.0
The EPA estimates the X1 gets 26 mpg combined (23 city/31 highway). That pegs the X1 as one of the most fuel-efficient options in the class. We observed 28.2 mpg on our 115-mile highway-heavy evaluation loop, which is right where we'd expect the X1 to be.

Is the X1 a good value?

7.5
Like most modern BMWs, the X1 is solidly built. The quality of materials is up to class standards, with soft-touch surfaces and convincing wood and aluminum trim. But compared to the latest Mercedes-Benz SUVs, the design is somewhat plain and uncompelling.

In terms of cost, both the Audi Q3 and Volvo XC40 start at lower price points and ultimately cost less once optioned up. And despite the BMW's performance advantage, the perceived bang for your buck is greater in those models. Those buying an X1 will either value its sporty advantage or prefer BMWs in general.

Loyalist or not, BMW will provide you three years/36,000 miles of complimentary maintenance, plus bumper-to-bumper and drivetrain warranties that last four years/50,000 miles. Roadside assistance is good for four years/unlimited miles.

Wildcard

8.0
The X1 is exactly what you'd expect. Though slightly restyled for 2020, it looks largely the same as it did when this generation debuted in 2016. It delivers on BMW brand's sporty core values yet remains one of the more practical subcompact SUVs in the segment.

Which X1 does Edmunds recommend?

You can consider getting the xDrive28i if you need the extra traction of all-wheel drive in wet-weather driving. Otherwise, save some cash and get the front-wheel-drive X1 sDrive28i. It provides similar performance in most scenarios and gets slightly better fuel economy, according to the EPA. We'd also add the Premium package for its heated seats and steering wheel plus LED headlights.

BMW X1 models

The X1 is available in two trim levels, the front-wheel drive X1 sDrive28i or the all-wheel-drive X1 xDrive28i. Every X1 comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine good for 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is also standard.

The X1 comes with a reasonable list of standard features, and BMW will happily sell you more in one of its option packages. But every X1 comes with features such as simulated leather seats, an 8.8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, power-adjustable front seats, automatic wipers and a power liftgate. A variety of advanced driver safety features, such as forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, are also standard.

The Convenience package adds a sunroof, auto-dimming interior and exterior mirrors, LED foglights, keyless entry and several other niceties. The Premium package offers upgraded navigation, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, a head-up display, and LED headlights with cornering lights. Other notable upgrades include 19-inch wheels, leather upholstery, a sport-tuned suspension, traffic-adaptive cruise control and a premium sound system.

2020 BMW X1 pricing

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 BMW X1.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 5 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • handling & steering
  • value
  • technology
  • infotainment system

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Best in Class - Perfect for the tech geek
Tucsonarizona1 ,
sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I agree with Edmunds review of the x1. I drove all the competition in this class (Mercedes, Audi, Lexus & BMW) and the x1 checks all the boxes. Tons of extra high-tech goodies that you’ll be discovering long after you’ve taken one home. I agree with the mild noise and ride comfort issues, but the other manufacturers had the same issue, and the Mercedes GLA was much worse. We’ve had the x1 for for just over a month and are very happy with our choice. Shout-out for the totally wireless Apple Car Play that was not available in this class from any other luxury manufacturer - it sealed the deal.

5 out of 5 stars, Not even a day old....
Alby,
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Just picked it up today so I really shouldn't be doing a review yet BUT so far I am very very happy!!!

5 out of 5 stars, My first BMW...loving it!
Dr. Ron,
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I’ve had my new 2020 X1 for a month. It is everything I was hoping for and much more. Clearly the best vehicle I have owned. I am a very satisfied customer! Thank you, BMW!

5 out of 5 stars, Fun Car
Msaf,
sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

It drives like a charm and handles easily. Looking forward to taking it on a road trip.

Features & Specs

xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$37,200
MPG 23 city / 31 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower228 hp @ 5000 rpm
sDrive28i 4dr SUV features & specs
sDrive28i 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$35,200
MPG 24 city / 33 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower228 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all 2020 BMW X1 features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite X1 safety features:

Remote Services
Allows the driver to use a special smartphone app to locate the car, lock and unlock the doors, and honk the horn or flash the lights.
Speed Limit Info
Informs the driver of speed limit changes by using a camera to read the sign and display the corresponding information in the dash.
City Collision Mitigation
Warns you about an imminent front collision and can automatically apply the brakes to help you avoid or mitigate an accident.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover15.7%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

BMW X1 vs. the competition

BMW X1 vs. Audi Q3

Audi's Q3 offers a similar engine with an identical output of 228 horsepower and 258 lb-feet of torque, and all-wheel drive is standard. But the Q3 is smaller inside than the X1 — both in passenger and cargo space. The Q3's fuel economy is as good as the X1's, though.

Compare BMW X1 & Audi Q3 features

BMW X1 vs. BMW X2

The X2 is simply a more shapely version of the X1. It otherwise has the same general size, engine and enthusiasm for driving as the X1. But because of its lower roofline, there's slightly less headroom and cargo space in the X2.

Compare BMW X1 & BMW X2 features

BMW X1 vs. Lexus NX 300

The NX 300 exhibits typical Lexus traits. It's quiet, and its demeanor leans more toward comfort than performance. Though it provides similar passenger space, the NX offers far less cargo space behind its rear seat than the X1.

Compare BMW X1 & Lexus NX 300 features
2020 BMW X1 First Look

Subtle Changes for BMW's Standout Small SUV

Mark Takahashi by Mark Takahashi , Senior Reviews EditorMay 29th, 2019

What Is It?

The 2020 BMW X1 is a slightly updated version of BMW's current entry-level SUV. The most notable updates are enlarged kidney grilles up front and a standard 8.8-inch infotainment screen inside. The screen was previously optional, but the grilles are all-new for 2020.

Why Does It Matter?

As of this writing, the 2019 X1 sits atop our rankings thanks to its responsive engine, sporty handling, refined interior, and accommodating rear seats and cargo space. Although the changes for 2020 are minor, the X1 was clearly in a good place already.

What's Under the Hood?

When the 2020 BMW X1 goes on sale at the end of 2019, it will be offered in either front-wheel-drive sDrive28i or all-wheel-drive xDrive28i trim. Returning is the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque) as well as the eight-speed automatic transmission. BMW estimates the X1 will reach 60 mph in 6.3 seconds for xDrive and 6.6 seconds for the sDrive.

What's Up With Those Grilles?

The 2020 X1's larger and more angular BMW signature twin-kidney grille is similar to those found on the X5 and X7 SUVs, as well as the 7 Series luxury sedan. For better or worse, it seems to be the new norm at BMW. The X1's grille is relatively subtle, but it still makes a statement.

What Features Does It Come With?

Standard feature highlights include 18-inch wheels, a power liftgate, synthetic leather upholstery, the aforementioned 8.8-inch touchscreen, navigation, and Apple CarPlay. Advanced safety features are well-represented with lane departure warning, frontal collision mitigation, a traffic-sign reader, and automatic high beams.

Shoppers will also be able to add bundled options such as the Convenience package (LED foglights, panoramic sunroof, power-folding mirrors, keyless entry, universal garage-door opener, auto-dimming mirrors, ambient lighting, and satellite radio); the M Sport package (18-inch wheels with all-season tires or 19-inch wheels with performance tires, the choice of a standard or sport suspension, a sport-tuned transmission, sporty exterior treatments, sport seats, and a sport steering wheel); and the Luxury package (premium leather and interior trim elements). Stand-alone options will include adaptive cruise control, sliding and reclining rear seats, an automated parking system, a wireless charging pad, and premium audio.

How Much Does It Cost?

Pricing hasn't been announced yet, but we expect it to cost about the same as the current X1, which starts around $35,000 for the sDrive28i and $37,000 for the xDrive28i. Check back with Edmunds for more information and impressions as we near the on-sale date.

Notably, we picked the 2020 BMW X1 as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury Cars for this year.

FAQ

Is the BMW X1 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 X1 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.0 out of 10. You probably care about BMW X1 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the X1 gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg to 27 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the X1 has 27.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW X1. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 BMW X1?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 BMW X1:

  • Updated exterior styling with a larger grille
  • 8.8-inch touchscreen now standard
  • Revised optional feature availability
  • Part of the second X1 generation introduced for 2016
Learn more

Is the BMW X1 reliable?

To determine whether the BMW X1 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the X1. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the X1's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 BMW X1 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 BMW X1 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 X1 and gave it a 8.0 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 X1 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 BMW X1?

The least-expensive 2020 BMW X1 is the 2020 BMW X1 sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,200.

Other versions include:

  • xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $37,200
  • sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $35,200
Learn more

What are the different models of BMW X1?

If you're interested in the BMW X1, the next question is, which X1 model is right for you? X1 variants include xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of X1 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 BMW X1

2020 BMW X1 Overview

The 2020 BMW X1 is offered in the following submodels: X1 SUV. Available styles include xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2020 BMW X1?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 BMW X1 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 X1 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 X1.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 BMW X1 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 X1 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 BMW X1?

2020 BMW X1 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2020 BMW X1 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,195. The average price paid for a new 2020 BMW X1 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $2,321 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,321 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,874.

The average savings for the 2020 BMW X1 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 6.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 4 2020 BMW X1 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 BMW X1s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 BMW X1 for sale near. There are currently 15 new 2020 X1s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $41,295 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 BMW X1. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,500 on a used or CPO 2020 X1 available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 BMW X1s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new BMW X1 for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $20,835.

Find a new BMW for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,501.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 BMW X1?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

