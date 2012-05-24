The Safest Cars for Teens for 2025

It can be a nerve-wracking time when your teen first starts driving. But getting a car that's safe and reliable will help ease the process by ensuring you feel confident about your purchase. To help you decide what car or SUV is best for your teen, we've compiled a list of the 10 safest cars for teens below.

Our list is based on the top recommendations from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). These vehicles earned top crash ratings from the IIHS and from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The top recommendations also come standard with automatic emergency braking systems that scored well in the IIHS' vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention test. In addition, the below vehicles have above-average reliability and emergency handling scores from Consumer Reports.

We ranked the vehicles by their Edmunds Rating, starting with the highest. In the case of a tie, the vehicle with better IIHS and NHTSA scores gets ranked higher. So before you head to the dealership or shop online, we highly recommend basing your search on this list if you want the safest car for your teen. It's important to note that a five-star rating is the NHTSA's highest rating, and Top Safety Pick+ is the IIHS' top rating, followed by Top Safety Pick.