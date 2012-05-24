The Safest Cars for Teens for 2025

Driving practices, vehicle size, crash test scores and safety features matter most

  • written by
    edited by
  • (updated 11/27/2024)

It can be a nerve-wracking time when your teen first starts driving. But getting a car that's safe and reliable will help ease the process by ensuring you feel confident about your purchase. To help you decide what car or SUV is best for your teen, we've compiled a list of the 10 safest cars for teens below.

Our list is based on the top recommendations from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). These vehicles earned top crash ratings from the IIHS and from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The top recommendations also come standard with automatic emergency braking systems that scored well in the IIHS' vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention test. In addition, the below vehicles have above-average reliability and emergency handling scores from Consumer Reports.

We ranked the vehicles by their Edmunds Rating, starting with the highest. In the case of a tie, the vehicle with better IIHS and NHTSA scores gets ranked higher. So before you head to the dealership or shop online, we highly recommend basing your search on this list if you want the safest car for your teen. It's important to note that a five-star rating is the NHTSA's highest rating, and Top Safety Pick+ is the IIHS' top rating, followed by Top Safety Pick.

Honda Civic

2025_Honda_Civic_Hatchback_Sport_Touring_Hybrid.jpg

The popular and long-running Honda Civic tops the list for the safest cars for teens because, in addition to being very safe, the Civic has consistently impressed us over the years and sets the benchmark in its class. The IIHS recommends the 2021 model year and up. Both the current generation, which started in 2022, and the 2021 model from the previous generation have good fuel economy, a roomy cabin, many standard advanced safety features, and sporty handling. The little Honda is also available as a sedan and a hatchback. However, on the downside, the Civic has a noticeable amount of road noise and tends to cost more than other small sedans. 

IIHS recommended model years: 2021 or newer
IIHS rating: Top Safety Pick+ (2022, 2025), Top Safety Pick (2021, 2023-2024)
NHTSA rating: five stars
Edmunds Rating: 8.4/10 (2021), 8.1/10 (2022-2024), 8.2/10 (2025) 

Honda Accord

See Edmunds pricing data

Has Your Car's Value Changed?

Used car values are constantly changing. Edmunds lets you track your vehicle's value over time so you can decide when to sell or trade in.

Price history graph example
See pricing history
2020_Honda_Accord_Hybrid_006.jpg

Another popular and safe sedan is the midsize Honda Accord. However, the IIHS unfortunately only recommends the 2020 model, which belongs to the previous Accord generation. But that's fine for used-car shoppers, and there should be plenty of 2020 models on the market. The 2020 Accord was one of our favorite sedans when it was new. We liked its powerful and efficient engines, spacious interior, and generous list of standard advanced safety features. It's also fun to drive. But like the Civic, the Accord lets in a good amount of road noise.      

IIHS recommended model years: 2020
IIHS rating: Top Safety Pick
NHTSA rating: five stars
Edmunds Rating: 8.3/10

Toyota Camry

2024_Toyota_Camry_TRD_001.jpg

Unlike the Honda Accord, the IIHS recommends many of the Toyota Camry's model years, from 2018 and up. So if you want a new or used car, the Camry has you covered. For several years, we gave the Accord a higher Edmunds Rating, but that changed with the redesigned and compelling 2025 Camry, which is an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ model. But if you're looking for a used car, the previous-generation Camry is still a great choice, and most model years are a Top Safety Pick+. The previous Camry lets in lots of outside noise and has a rough-sounding base four-cylinder engine, but it's efficient, provides plenty of passenger and cargo space, and comes standard with several advanced safety features. 

IIHS recommended model years: 2018 or newer
IIHS rating: Top Safety Pick+ (2018-2023, 2025), Top Safety Pick (2024)
NHTSA rating: five stars
Edmunds Rating: 7.6/10 (2018-2020), 7.7/10 (2021-2024), 8.1/10 (2025) 

Mazda CX-5 

2021-Mazda-CX-9_01.jpg

The sporty and sleek Mazda CX-5 is consistently one of our highest-ranked SUVs. However, the IIHS only recommends three model years, 2021-2023, which are part of the current generation. The CX-5 delivers the sportiest driving experience in its class and boasts an upscale interior. The small SUV also offers a powerful turbocharged engine, has a quiet interior, and comes standard with several advanced safety features. But when compared to the Honda CR-V and other rivals, the CX-5 offers less rear legroom and cargo space. Used-SUV shoppers should definitely consider the CX-5 as one of the top SUV choices for their teen. 

IIHS recommended model years: 2021-2023
IIHS rating: Top Safety Pick+ (2021-2022), Top Safety Pick (2023) 
NHTSA rating: five stars
Edmunds Rating: 8.1/10

Honda CR-V 

2024_Honda_CR-V_Sport-L.jpg

The well-known Honda CR-V is another top SUV choice for teens. The recommended years include 2020-2022 models from the previous generation and 2023 and 2024 models of the current CR-V. The unchanged 2025 model will likely be recommended, but the IIHS has yet to rate it. The CR-V isn't only one of the safest SUVs you can buy; it also has a long history of being a class leader. The Honda delivers the SUV necessities such as an efficient engine, plenty of standard advanced safety features, a smooth ride, roomy seating, and a huge cargo area. A hybrid engine is offered, but it can get noisy under hard acceleration.  

IIHS recommended model years: 2020-2024
IIHS rating: Top Safety Pick+ (2023), Top Safety Pick (2020-2022, 2024) 
NHTSA rating: five stars
Edmunds Rating: 8.1/10

Toyota Prius

2023_Toyota-Prius_XLE_SupersonicRed_003.jpg

The Prius isn't an exciting car, but it's safe, efficient, and offers lots of cargo room thanks to its hatchback body style. The IIHS recommends 2017-2024 models, but the 2025 model hasn't been rated yet. The recommendation also includes the Prius Prime plug-in hybrid model but not the older Prius C and Prius V models. The 2017 to 2022 models are from the previous generation, and the 2023 and newer models belong to the latest generation. If possible, aim for the latest generation because it's much improved and looks much better than the previous generation. 

Both generations offer impressive fuel efficiency and come standard with a package of advanced safety features. The previous generation is also quiet and has good outward visibility, but acceleration is sluggish and the ride can get jittery. The current generation has a superior infotainment system and much quicker acceleration, and it boasts well-calibrated and intuitive advanced safety features. But it's a little louder when the gas engine is on and has a smaller cargo area. All-wheel drive is available on 2019 models and up. 

IIHS recommended model years: 2017-2024
IIHS rating: Top Safety Pick+ (2017, 2023-2024), Top Safety Pick (2018-2020), no award (2021-2022)
NHTSA rating: five stars
Edmunds Rating: 7.8/10 (2018), 7.4/10 (2019), 7.3/10 (2020-2022), 8.0/10 (2023-2025), no rating (2017)

Toyota Highlander 

2024_Toyota-Highlander_XSE_WindChillPearl_001.jpg

The Toyota Highlander is the first three-row midsize SUV on the list, which could be useful for teens who drive around members of the family or several friends. When the third row isn't needed, you can fold it down and have a cavernous cargo area. The IIHS recommends many model years, from 2017 to 2024. Four of the model years are Top Safety Pick+ winners, but the unchanged 2025 model has yet to be rated. 

The 2017-2019 models are part of the previous generation, but we recommend the current generation, which debuted for the 2020 model year. You'll enjoy the current generation's comfortable ride, quiet interior, efficiency and good outward visibility. As with the other Toyotas on the list, it comes standard with a package of advanced safety features. The Highlander's lack of cargo space behind the third row and small third-row seats keep it from being a class leader. 

IIHS recommended model years: 2017-2024
IIHS rating: Top Safety Pick+ (2017, 2021-2023), Top Safety Pick (2018-2020, 2024)
NHTSA rating: five stars
Edmunds Rating: 7.4/10 (2019), 7.8/10 (2020-2022), 7.9/10 (2023-2025), no rating (2017-2018) 

Subaru Forester

2023_Subaru-Forester_HERO.jpg

The first and only Subaru on the list is the long-running Forester. The IIHS recommends 2021-2024 models, and the redesigned 2025 model should be rated soon. The Forester is usually outperformed by rivals like the Mazda CX-5 and Honda CR-V, but it's still a good choice for teens. It comes standard with all-wheel drive, which is great for folks who live in wet or cold climates, and its high ground clearance gives the SUV above-average off-road capability. Like its above rivals, the Forester comes standard with a package of advanced safety features. The Subaru also offers lots of room for passengers and cargo, but its underpowered engine delivers slow acceleration. 

IIHS recommended model years: 2021-2024
IIHS rating: Top Safety Pick+ (2021-2022), Top Safety Pick (2023-2024) 
NHTSA rating: five stars
Edmunds Rating: 7.8/10 (2021), 7.9/10 (2022-2024)

Mazda CX-9

2021-Mazda-CX-9_01.jpg

Like the CX-5, the Mazda CX-9 is fun to drive and boasts an upscale interior. But unlike its smaller sibling, the midsize SUV provides three rows of seating like the Toyota Highlander. The IIHS only recommends the 2020 and 2022 models, and both are Top Safety Pick+ models. 

In addition to the above qualities, the Mazda has a strong engine that delivers quick acceleration for an SUV. It's also comfortable and very quiet. However, the CX-9 shares the same drawbacks as the Highlander. It has a smaller cargo area and third-row seats than many of its rivals. If you're in the market for a used SUV and want your teen to have seating for up to seven passengers, the 2020 and 2022 CX-9 should be on your shortlist.     

IIHS recommended model years: 2020, 2022
IIHS rating: Top Safety Pick+
NHTSA rating: five stars
Edmunds Rating: 7.9/10

Toyota Avalon

2022_Toyota_Avalon_Touring_001.jpg

The only large sedan the IIHS recommends is the Toyota Avalon. Since it was discontinued in 2022, the recommended years are from 2017 to 2022. That's good news for used-car shoppers looking for a big and safe sedan for their teen. We recommend aiming for the 2019 to 2022 model years, which are part of the last generation that's significantly better than the previous one. Those models are packed with lots of standard advanced safety features and provide a large, comfortable and quiet interior. The latest Avalons also have a potent V6 and are surprisingly agile for a large sedan. The 2017 and 2018 models are also solid choices.   

IIHS recommended model years: 2017-2022
IIHS rating: Top Safety Pick+ (2017, 2019, 2020), Top Safety Pick (2018, 2022), no award (2021)
NHTSA rating: five stars
Edmunds Rating: 7.8/10

Safe driver assist features for teens

Driver assist features, also referred to as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), are advanced safety features that use sensors, radars, and sometimes cameras to assist the driver in various ways. New and used vehicles offer many different types. To help you understand what each one does, we listed the most common driver assist features with their definition below. Items that we've linked below have dedicated articles to read for more detailed information.

  • Adaptive cruise control: maintains a driver-set distance between your vehicle and the car in front by automatically accelerating and braking.

  • Adaptive headlights: the headlights swivel as you turn the steering wheel for better illumination in curves and turns.

  • Automated parking system: steers into a parking spot with little or no driver intervention.

  • Automatic emergency braking: warns if a front impact is imminent and applies the brakes if you don't respond in time.

  • Blind-spot camera: displays an image of the vehicle's blind spot in the instrument panel when you activate a turn signal.

  • Blind-spot intervention: automatically steers the car back into its lane if you try to change lanes while a car is in the vehicle's blind spot.

  • Blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic warning: alerts you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while in reverse.

  • Driver attention warning: issues an alert if sensors determine you are becoming fatigued.

  • Emergency assist: can bring the vehicle to a complete stop if sensors determine the driver is unresponsive.

  • Evasive steering assistance: enhances the forward collision mitigation system with steering-based collision avoidance.

  • Highway Driving Assist/Traffic Jam Assist: An upgraded system that combines adaptive cruise control and lane centering.

  • Intersection collision mitigation: warns you of an impending collision during a left turn and applies the brakes in certain scenarios.

  • Lane keeping: steers the vehicle back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker.

  • Lane centering: makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane when adaptive cruise control is activated.

  • Low-speed automatic braking: applies the brakes automatically to avoid a collision at low speeds while parking.

  • Rear automatic braking: applies the brakes automatically to avoid an imminent collision with an object behind the vehicle.

  • Parking sensors: alert you to obstacles that may not be visible in front of or behind the vehicle when parking.

  • Traffic sign reader: detects certain traffic signs and displays them in the instrument panel.

  • 360-degree camera system: gives you a top-down view of the vehicle and its surroundings in tight parking situations.

Michael Cantuby

Michael Cantu has worked in the automotive industry since 2014. He has written over 800 car-related articles and tested and reviewed over 100 vehicles over the course of his career. Michael is a contributor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Digital Trends and InsideEVs. Michael was featured on a few InsideEVs YouTube channel videos on the topic of electric vehicles. Michael was a MotorTrend Car of the Year judge for 2019 and was a driver in MotorTrend's World's Greatest Drag Races 7 & 8.

Ronald Montoyaedited by

Ronald Montoya has worked in the automotive industry since 2008. He has written over a thousand car related articles and bought and sold over 100 vehicles over the course of his career. Ronald is a senior consumer advice editor and content strategy at Edmunds and has also contributed to the Associated Press. He has also been featured on ABC, NBC and NPR on a number of car shopping topics. He got his start in the auto industry by taking a part-time job at a car dealership, where he worked in the service and accounting department.

Other research topics

ResearchBuyingLeasingSell my carNewsMaintenanceAuto InsuranceSafetyFuel EconomyDriving TipsTechnologyHow To

MORE IN BUYING

What shoppers are searching for