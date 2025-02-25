Best Used Cars for Teen Drivers

Finding a safe and reliable used car doesn't have to break the bank

Safety is the most important consideration for parents who are in search of the best used car for their teenage driver. Cost is also a big part of the equation — not all families can afford a brand-new car for every member of the family with their license. Fortunately, there are a lot of great options for parents looking at the best used cars for teen drivers in 2025, from small coupes and sedans to hybrid hatchbacks and compact SUVs.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) partnered up with the experts at Consumer Reports to identify 58 used vehicles that are safe for teens and range in price from $5,800 to $19,900. Each of these vehicles has received either good or acceptable ratings in all of the major crash safety criteria and boast strong scores for reliability.

We’ve picked out 10 of the best used cars for teen drivers based on the same criteria that the IIHS and Consumer Reports used. Our choices have also performed well in Edmunds' own testing. The least expensive of our picks can be found for as little as $5,000 if you're willing to look hard enough. We've also included scores left by owners of each vehicle so you can get an idea of how well they are holding up as the years pass by. If you’re looking for the best new cars for teen drivers, read this related article.

Jump to: Our top picks for teen drivers

Mazda 3
Subaru Impreza
Honda Civic
Honda Accord
Chevrolet Volt
Toyota Prius
Toyota Camry
Hyundai Tucson
BMW 3 Series

Mazda 3

2017 Mazda 3 models shown

The Mazda 3 is offered in both sedan and hatchback designs. Some may prefer the more traditional trunk, but we like the hatchback’s sleek design and increased utility. The interior is surprisingly refined for an affordable car, and while we wouldn’t describe the Mazda 3 as fast, it’s certainly fun to drive with predictable handling and a lively feel. From 2020 on, the latest version of the Mazda 3 earned a Top Safety Pick+ rating from the IIHS. For a sizable savings, the previous version from 2014 through 2017 (pictured above) was also on the Top Safety Pick list, making it one of the best used cars for teens if affordability is a top consideration.

Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2020): 3.7 (out of 5)
Used Mazda 3 years for this generation: 2019-2025
Shop all used Mazda 3 models for sale
Read our 2020 Mazda 3 review

Subaru Impreza

2016 Subaru Impreza

The compact Impreza comes with standard all-wheel drive, making it a strong option for buyers who live in snowy regions. Like some other cars on this list, the Impreza can be found in both sedan or hatchback styles for extra utility. Models from 2017 to 2021 (2017 pictured above) received Top Safety Pick+ status from the IIHS, and the entire generation from 2017 through 2024 got five-star NHTSA ratings. The Subaru Crosstrek is similar to the Impreza, but it features a slightly lifted suspension and looks more like a crossover, which may be seen as more stylish by your teen. As such, the Crosstrek would also be a good choice, but it does tend to cost a bit more on the used market.

Edmunds Rating: 7.4 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2021): 4.0 (out of 5)
Used Subaru Impreza years for this generation: 2017-2023
Shop all used Subaru Imprezas for sale
Read our 2021 Subaru Impreza review

Honda Civic

2022 Honda Civic

The Honda Civic is easy to recommend. We particularly like EX and Sport models that feature a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine that was available up until the 2025 edition, but all Civics are safe, efficient, fun to drive, and relatively affordable, and they have a well-earned reputation for reliability. The most recent version of Honda’s stalwart compact can be found in sedan and hatchback flavors. Every Civic from the 2020 model year (pictured above) up was named an IIHS Top Safety Pick, and the Civic also received five stars from the NHTSA.

Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2020): 4.4 (out of 5)
Used Honda Civic years for this generation: 2016-2021
Shop all used Honda Civics for sale
Read our 2020 Honda Civic review

Honda Accord

2018 Honda Accord

Like the smaller Civic, the Honda Accord is a great option for teen drivers. Reliable and practical, the Accord has long been seen as one of the most desirable midsize cars in America. From 2018 (pictured above) onward, the Honda Accord was named a Top Safety Pick by the IIHS, and its additional size compared to its compact sibling, the Civic, might be desirable for families who prioritize interior space or are looking for some more mass around their teen driver. 

Edmunds Rating: 8.3 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2018): 4.1 (out of 5)
Used Honda Accord years for this generation: 2018-2022
Shop all used Honda Accords for sale
Read our 2018 Honda Accord review

Chevrolet Volt

2016 Chevrolet Volt

The Chevrolet Volt was an innovative car when it was introduced in 2011. By the time production ended in 2019, it was one of the best cars in America. Perhaps the strongest argument in the Volt’s favor is its electric range of about 50 miles. After the battery is depleted, the Volt switches to its four-cylinder gas engine, allowing the driver to continue on, filling the gas tank up like a traditional car. It earned five stars from the NHTSA and was an IIHS Top Safety Pick in 2017 and 2018. Chevy’s Teen Driver technology lets parents set limits on driving behavior, a potentially useful feature.

The first generation of the Chevrolet Volt that was produced from 2011 through 2015 is less expensive and also worth considering for your teen. It's not quite as sleek and can't travel as far on a charge, but like the newer Volt, it features a gas engine that will keep the car running as long as you keep the tank filled up.

Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2019): 4.4 (out of 5)
Used Chevrolet Volt years for this generation: 2016-2019
Shop all used Chevrolet Volts for sale
Read our 2019 Chevrolet Volt review

Toyota Prius 

2016 Toyota Prius

The Toyota Prius is a bit like the Chevy Volt. It’s both a hybrid of design — part sedan, part hatchback — and power. Unlike the Volt that runs solely on electricity until its battery is depleted, the Prius always operates as a hybrid. It’s very efficient, returning around 50-plus mpg. That makes it a smart choice for families looking to cut gas costs. Jelly bean-shaped hybrids like all Prius models built before 2023 aren’t exactly stylish in many circles, but reliability and efficiency are strong selling points. The fourth-generation Prius that debuted in 2016 and is pictured above earned a five-star safety rating from the NHTSA.

Edmunds Rating: 7.3 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2020): 4.5 (out of 5)
Used Toyota Prius years for this generation: 2016-2022
Shop all used Toyota Priuses for sale
Read our 2020 Toyota Prius review

Toyota Camry

2018 Toyota Camry

The Toyota Camry has long been one of the most popular cars in America. The version that debuted in 2018, pictured above, was more fun to drive than its predecessors but still just as practical, safe and reliable. Its roomy interior and spacious trunk are benefits all families can enjoy. Its base four-cylinder is adequate, the optional hybrid is very efficient, and its range-topping V6 boasts more than 300 horsepower if quick acceleration is high on the list of buying priorities. From 2018 to 2023, the Camry was an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ and all models through the current year receive five stars from the NHTSA.

Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2020): 3.7 (out of 5)
Used Toyota Camry years for this generation: 2018-2024
Shop all used Toyota Camrys for sale
Read our 2020 Toyota Camry review

Hyundai Tucson

2022 Hyundai Tucson

It seems like everyone wants to drive a crossover these days, and if that’s part of the purchase decision, the Hyundai Tucson is a strong option. Tucsons built since 2018 have a smooth and more modern appearance than older versions and also have Top Safety Pick designations and five-star NHTSA safety ratings. Every Tucson since 2022, pictured above, has an edgier design and comes with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, which teen drivers will appreciate.

Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2023): 4.2 (out of 5)
Used Hyundai Tucson years for this generation: 2022-2025
Shop all used Hyundai Tucsons for sale
Read our 2023 Hyundai Tucson review

BMW 3 Series

2016 BMW 3 Series

We wouldn’t recommend just any BMW 3 Series for teen drivers. We’d suggest limiting your search to models built between 2016 and 2018 (2016 pictured above) and looking for a four-cylinder in 320i, 328i or 330i flavor. BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system is optional and may be desirable for families who live in the snowbelt. The 3 Series is both a Top Safety Pick from the IIHS and a five-star scorer from the NHTSA. Regardless of the year, a BMW 3 Series is an upscale choice, which means it might be a bit pricier than other used cars on this list. But for drivers who appreciate its excellent refinement and a sporty driving experience, the trade-off may be worth it.

Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2018): 4.3 (out of 5)
Used BMW 3 Series years for this generation: 2012-2018
Shop all used BMW 3 Series models for sale
Read our 2018 BMW 3 Series review

Best used cars for teens under $5,000

2017 Ford Fusion

It's not going to be easy to find a good, reliable, safe car for your teen for less than $5,000 in today's marketplace. A hand-me-down from a family member or close friend who wants to see the car go to a good home is one possibility, but if there's no choice but to scour the classifieds, you're probably going to have to find a car with high miles. If that's the case, make sure to have the vehicle inspected by a certified mechanic, and if possible, check the car's history with a Carfax or AutoCheck report.

Sedans from American manufacturers like Ford and Chevrolet weren't as popular over the last decade or so as their Japanese competitors. They also typically don't have strong resale value, and that can work in your favor if you're looking to save some money on a used car. Cars like the final generation of the Ford Fusion that hit the market in 2013 (most years, including the 2017 edition that's pictured above, were IIHS Top Safety Picks) can be found for less than $5,000. They may not be the desirable machines a teen driver dreams about owning, but they could be exactly what fits into the budget.

2015 Honda Civic sedan

Stretching the budget to $10,000 opens up several more possibilities. A 2013-2015 Honda Civic (2015 model pictured above) with around 100,000 miles would be a solid option in this price range, but you may have to travel outside your local city to find the right car.

What about electric cars?

Electric cars have been on sale long enough that there are some good used options available at a price point that won’t shock the family budget. The Chevrolet Bolt, the Edmunds Top Rated EV of 2023, is the best option. The Bolt “combines everything you need and plenty of what you want in an affordable, attainable package,” we wrote back then, and that’s all still true today on the used market. Typical EV caveats apply. Teens who like to take long road trips might be better off with a hybrid, a home charger is necessary for maximum usefulness, and range will drop by a significant margin in the winter. But if around-town driving or commuting to school is the primary function, an EV like the Bolt may be just the ticket for your teen.

Safety is paramount

Remember, today’s cars are multiple times safer than your first car. That’s especially true for new cars, but even 5- to 10-year-old cars typically come with impressive safety ratings and technology. Only cars that got top marks from federal regulators, the insurance industry or both were considered for this list.

One question lingers: Are bigger cars inherently safer? Most experts agree that larger mass affords better protection, but with some caveats. The IIHS, for example, recommends larger, heavier midsize sedans and SUVs, while the Automobile Association of America (AAA) advises against SUVs for teen drivers but does recommend midsize sedans. Both groups agree that small subcompact cars, even those with high crash safety scores, aren’t ideal for new drivers, which is one reason our list starts with compacts and goes up in size from there.

Large SUVs and trucks may appeal to anxious parents, but they are also heavier, require longer braking distances, and are harder to control for new drivers still developing spatial awareness on the road. Older SUVs are also more prone to rollover risk given their taller heights and higher center of gravity. A 2020 NHTSA study found that SUVs were involved in more than 40% of fatal rollover crashes. Today’s compact and midsize crossover SUVs pose less rollover risk thanks to lower heights and more balanced weight distribution.

Ideally, look for the sweet spot in a compact or midsize sedan, hatchback or SUV. 

How much engine is enough?

Many automakers are phasing out six-cylinder engines, and many of today’s new cars feature four-cylinder engines, with or without a turbocharger for quicker acceleration. Some make impressive power, but most offer modest punch. The majority of the cars on our list make just enough power for new teen drivers to confidently navigate the highway, without too much to tempt reckless driving. Four-cylinders are also usually more efficient than larger engines. While a six-cylinder engine typically offers more power than new drivers need, we wouldn’t reject one if it came with a promising used car prospect. We’d avoid any V8-powered options. In most cases, it’s too much, too soon.

Old reliable 

When it comes to reliability, don’t fixate on the age of a car. Many models between 8 and 12 years old offer solid performance and low maintenance costs. CarMD’s Vehicle Health Index suggests that only 2% of cars from 2019 have concerns sufficient enough to illuminate the check engine light, while the number is still less than 8% for cars from 2015.

It’s also worth visiting a site like J.D. Power if you’ve narrowed in on a promising used car. J.D Power’s reliability ratings measure the dependability of cars three years after initial purchase. New cars certainly hold appeal with attractive warranties, but many cars today are built to remain relatively trouble-free beyond those initial five-year/50,000-mile periods.

There's more to budget for than the initial purchase price

Adding an additional car to your driveway is likely to impact your insurance rate. You'll also have to budget for fuel, maintenance and repair costs. Edmunds' True Cost to Own tool is useful to estimate a car's buying, ownership and operating costs over a five-year period. It can also help you factor in depreciation and any interest on financing and tax credits, if applicable, and forecasts it into five years of total ownership cost.

If you're looking for a newer car for your teen, be sure to check out our list of the best new cars for teen drivers.

Jeremy Korzeniewskiby

Growing up in a family obsessed with the automobile and as the son of an engineer, Jeremy Korzeniewski has spent his entire life surrounded by cars and trucks. Over the last couple of decades, he has written more than 8,000 articles and reviews covering cars, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles, with a focus on environmental technologies and their impact on the future of transportation. He loves the chance to put the right person in the perfect car, and when he's not busy writing, he spends his time honing his cooking skills and watching anything and everything that features Gordon Ramsay.

Brett T. Evansedited by

Brett T. Evans has been an auto writer for more than a decade with 2,000 articles under his belt, covering topics as varied as tuned diesel trucks, modern supercars and experimental electric vehicles. Brett contributes to Edmunds and has also written for Petrolicious, MotorTrend, Out Motorsports and Motor1, among others. When he's away from his desk, Brett enjoys off-roading in his 1996 Lexus LX 450 or cutting up a twisty road in his 2006 BMW Z4 3.0si — sometimes with a border collie named Lilly in tow.

