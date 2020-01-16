2020 Subaru Impreza Review

The fifth-gen Subaru Impreza has been on sale for a few years. Now, for 2020, Subaru is giving it a minor update to help keep things fresh. The changes include more standard equipment and updated front-end styling. As before, you get standard all-wheel drive, which is rare for this class of car. The increased traction can be compelling to those who live in wet or snowy climates and don't want to own a crossover SUV. That said, the basic package of the 2020 Impreza is still the same. That means most of our praises and complaints about the 2019 model carry over to 2020. The engine is noisy and still feels underpowered for the class, and the lackluster real-world fuel economy makes it worse. The quality of the interior also comes across as a little low buck, especially compared to some of the newer competitors. Do some test drives and you'll likely find rivals such as the Honda Civic and Hyundai Elantra more well-rounded. But that's not to say we don't like this Subaru. It's comfortable and roomy and comes with lots of advanced driver safety aids. Add in the standard all-wheel drive and you've got a pretty compelling small car, especially if you frequently drive in poor weather.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.4 / 10

The Impreza is roomy and provides extra wet-weather traction because of its standard all-wheel-drive system. But the engine and transmission are a bit of a letdown.

How does it drive? 7.5

The weak engine is one of the Impreza's biggest failings. Its 0-60 mph time of 9.4 seconds is near the bottom of the class, and the transmission can exacerbate the engine's buzzy and relatively unresponsive nature. Passing on the highway or merging into traffic requires more time and planning than it should.



It's not all bad news. The brakes are firm and easy to modulate, meaning you can bring the car to a smooth stop with ease. The steering is quick and responsive without feeling unsettled, and it's sportier relative to the steering in most competitors. Body roll is well controlled, and standard all-wheel drive helps the Impreza feel more sure-footed than some other small sedans.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

With a relatively quiet and smooth ride, the Impreza is a breeze to drive on the highway. It's comfortable and compliant without feeling too soft or floaty. There's no wind noise, but the CVT does result in some unpleasant whine. The seats are comfortable and well bolstered even if they are a bit on the firm side for long road trips. The rear seats are flat but comfortable.



The available automatic climate control is easy to operate, but the vents are ill-placed. A couple of the main air vents are right next to the steering wheel, right where you would grip, unfortunately cooling your fingers quicker than the cabin.

How’s the interior? 8.5

The Impreza's interior is definitely functional. The controls are clear and easy to use, and the secondary screen on the top of the dash is more useful than it may seem at first.



The Impreza is easy to see out of, especially in hatchback form. There's plenty of room for passengers, though those over 6 feet tall might find the rear seats a little tight. The large door openings make it easy to get in and out. The steering wheel tilts and telescopes, offering plenty of adjustment for drivers of any size or shape.

How’s the tech? 8.0

The touchscreen is laid out much like a smartphone homescreen. It's familiar, easy to see and understand, and responsive to touch inputs. The navigation command structure is simple, and finding points of interest is easy. But the stereo's speaker quality and max volume could be better.



The EyeSight system's adaptive cruise control works well. It maintains a proper distance and doesn't slam on the brakes when you get cut off or follow too far behind. The lane keeping assist system also works well.

How’s the storage? 7.0

Between the two available Impreza bodies — sedan and hatchback — we'd recommend the hatch. The sedan has limited trunk space compared to class leaders such as the Honda Civic and the Mazda 3. Storage for small items is fine, but some competitors do better. There are plenty of cupholders, all capable of fitting a standard water bottle or soda can.



Child seat accommodation is excellent. The latches are easy to access, and you'll find three anchor points behind the rear seat. The roomy interior means there's a good amount of room for bulky rear-facing child seats.

How economical is it? 6.0

The EPA estimates the Impreza sedan with the CVT automatic, its most fuel-efficient configuration, will get 31 mpg in combined city/highway driving. That's right on target for the segment's top competitors. But real-world fuel economy is disappointing; our test Impreza struggled to yield even 28 mpg.

Is it a good value? 6.5

At base trim levels, the Impreza is a good way to get all-wheel drive without a big price premium. But as you move up the trim-level ladder, the rising cost makes the Subaru a less compelling offering. The interior isn't as nice as what you'll find in some other small sedans, and no features help the Impreza out in the class.

Wildcard 7.0

Being one of the few cars in the class with all-wheel drive is certainly a plus. But the lackluster engine reduces desirability. The Impreza is simply too slow compared to some rivals. It's a good car but lacks the desirability of the class leaders.

Which Impreza does Edmunds recommend?

The Impreza in Base trim is pretty spartan and lacks a lot of features most people have come to expect. We recommend stepping up to the Premium trim. The extra money gets you features such as heated seats, an extra USB port and a better audio system. Some other little things, such as the Premium's extra sound insulation, painted exterior trim and alloy wheels, help make it feel like far less of a budget model.

Subaru Impreza models

Like many compacts, the 2020 Subaru Impreza is available as a sedan or a four-door hatchback. Features on the four trims are roughly identical for both body styles. The trims — base, Premium, Sport and Limited — are all powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (152 horsepower, 145 lb-ft) and pack all-wheel drive. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual transmission or a continuously variable automatic.