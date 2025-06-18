For many used-car shoppers, online car buying has eliminated the dread of the dealership. Prospective buyers no longer need to go unarmed without market pricing and data when visiting a used car dealer. In some cases, buyers don't need to visit a dealer at all. But with the proliferation of so many online options, finding the best used car websites can be daunting.

The best sites place pricing, selection and dozens of filter criteria all within a few easy clicks, allowing you to pinpoint the cars that best suit your needs. Bonus points go to those with easily navigable user interfaces, comparison modules, and ways to easily move forward with a potential purchase.

What are today's best used car websites?

Edmunds

We'll humbly suggest you're on one of the best used car websites right now and could reasonably end your search here. Edmunds delivers comprehensive expert reviews backed by rigorous testing and real-life experience. We subject new cars and trucks to a battery of closed-track performance tests, as well as real-world data and observations about fuel economy, long-distance comfort, and ease of technology use.

We're one of few automotive sites with a fleet of cars that we buy ourselves or borrow from manufacturers for extended testing periods, typically for a year or more and for distances of 20,000 miles or more. This lets us share our insights about the ownership experience with new cars and trucks — every breakdown, letdown, dealer visit, service interval, recall and highlight. We document it all, giving prospective buyers insights into what they can expect as an owner.

After you've researched the cars on your list, you can search an extensive used car inventory from a wide range of nationwide dealerships. These include certified pre-owned (CPO) and non-certified pre-owned cars, and you can use our valuation tools to see what kind of deal — good, great or fair — is on the table. You can even see how long a car has sat on the lot, perhaps giving the dealer extra incentive to make a good offer. To be clear, Edmunds isn't selling the actual car. But we can connect you with the seller and help complete the sale.

On Edmunds, you can also get an instant appraisal to determine your current vehicle's trade-in value. You can also get offers from multiple sources to give you added confidence in your car's value.

CarMax

Technically an independent used car dealer, CarMax has upward of 200 stores nationwide, making it the largest used car seller in the country and one of the best websites to buy used cars. CarMax mostly offers a wide array of late-model cars in a variety of body styles, and buying is a hassle-free, no-haggle process. Salespeople are paid on a flat-commission basis, regardless of whether they sell a Ford or BMW, allowing them to focus on a customer's needs and price range.

CarMax also offers a 24-hour test drive, perfect for getting the car home to see if it fits your garage, family and lifestyle. Its prices tend to run higher than other used car sources, but given the recent model years of its inventory, cars tend to be in good condition. The CarMax site lets you search its vast inventory, and you can compare more than a dozen different cars (only two appear on screen at one time). You can easily switch favorites on your comparison "list" on the side of the page.

If you hate negotiating, CarMax's no-haggle policy may be an advantage, along with its 10-day money back guarantee if you change your mind and a 90-day, 4,000-mile limited warranty. Generally speaking, if you find a car you like online but it's located at a distant branch, you can arrange to have it shipped to a location near you (sometimes for an additional fee).

In the interest of transparency, note that CarMax acquired Edmunds in 2021.

The best of the rest

While we humbly propose that Edmunds and CarMax are the best sites to research, price and find your next used car, we'd be remiss not to highlight others that also get it right. Some even offer pretty handy features for your car search.

AutoTrader

AutoTrader is a comprehensive listings site with both dealer and private-party listings. The site design can be a bit busy and overwhelming, but one notably useful feature is its ability to compare up to five models at once. Here you can compare listing price, mileage, fuel economy, basic specs, and general trim and options information. This ability to see several choices in a visual spreadsheet style definitely comes in handy whether comparing cars from different brands or comparing more specific trim levels of the same model.

Like other sites, Cars.com is fairly straightforward and allows you to refine your search through multiple drop-down menus on the side of the screen. Similar to AutoTrader, Cars.com lets you compare multiple cars, but only up to four examples. Its comparison details are more comprehensive, though, incorporating data such as cargo space and bed length for trucks. Cars.com also has a large section of customer reviews and connects with an expansive dealer network. Some listings even include a free Carfax report. Sites with a similar feel and features include CarsDirect, CarGurus and TrueCar.

Carvana

Carvana's user interface is clean and straightforward. Even its typeface is clean and easy on the eyes. Carvana's most notable feature is that, since it's also a seller (perhaps you've seen their clear-glass "vending machine" towers), you can pick up your car at one of its locations or choose to have it delivered to your door. Shipping is free in some cases, usually when the car is nearby. Carvana also uses no-haggle pricing and says all of its cars are prechecked with Carfax and Autocheck for any reports of fire, frame or flood damage. If the thought of buying 100% online is a little uncomfortable, Carvana offers a seven-day return policy. There's also a 100-day limited warranty for anything that goes wrong immediately after purchase.

Carfax

Carfax started on the simple premise of issuing vehicle history reports for used cars, based on each car's unique VIN, or vehicle identification number. The company has since added used car listings to its site, and like many others, it allows you to search using detailed filters and criteria. Carfax leverages its database to include a few other unique filters, including "one-owner" cars and service histories. It also offers a ranking of any car's value according to its internal standards. One bonus of using Carfax's site is that most listings come with a free Carfax report, which typically costs around $45 if you were buying one for a car not listed on its site.

Kelley Blue Book (KBB)

Before the advent of the internet and used car listings online, Kelley Blue Book was considered the gold standard of used car pricing. Its formulas were used throughout automotive, insurance, banking and legal institutions to determine the value of used cars. Today, the company remains a benchmark in used car valuation. Like AutoTrader (the two companies operate under the same corporate umbrella), KBB allows you to compare up to five cars at a time. Sellers include both dealerships and private parties. And though both sites are related, we give the usability edge to KBB for its slightly cleaner interface.

Online classifieds (Craigslist, eBay Motors, Facebook Marketplace)

If you're not intimidated by the internet wildlands of private-party listings, you could consider adding local favorites such as Craigslist, eBay Motors and Facebook Marketplace to your search menu. These are today's modern classified ads, and here you'll find a ton of cars, parts and automotive miscellany that will test even the most experienced searcher's filtering skills. But if you have the fortitude, you may find some deals.

Sellers often want to move a car quickly and simply and keep a larger percentage of the sale instead of going through a dealer or service. eBay Motors carries over its mother site's ability to either bid on cars, pay the listed price, or make an offer, all with moderate buyer protection. The same rules apply as if you were buying a car from any other private seller: Beware of scams, don't share sensitive information, and try to get a feel from the seller by contacting them and asking questions about the car.

You'll find plenty of independent dealers on these sites, too, and while these can be great places to find a deal, beware of credit or lending schemes. While eBay Motors offers a measure of buyer protection in cases of non-delivery, fraudulent titles or undisclosed damage or defects, you're very much on your own when buying from online classifieds. If you're a first-time buyer or need a refresher, read our top tips on buying a used car.

Consignment auction websites (Bring a Trailer, Cars & Bids)

Finally, if you're looking for more classic used cars, an elusive British roadster or a rare Saab, you'll need to narrow your focus. Two popular sites, Cars & Bids and Bring a Trailer, bring an auction-like experience to used car buying. Both sites make money by hosting the transaction, often with highly detailed listings and knowledgeable comment sections, and by taking a percentage of the sale from either buyer or seller.

We wouldn't recommend this route for buyers seeking simple transportation, but both sites are great resources when considering older cars, collector cars or quirky cars.