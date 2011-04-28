  1. Home
What 17 Numbers & Letters Can Tell You About Your Car

July 19th, 2019

A vehicle identification number (VIN) is the 17-digit "name," made up of numbers and characters, that an automobile manufacturer assigns to an individual vehicle. Vehicle identification numbers can reveal many things about automobiles, including their airbag type, country of origin, engine size, model year, vehicle type, trim level, and plant name. The VIN (sometimes known, redundantly, as the "VIN number") is the key to safety. Just enter a VIN in the free search tool from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to see whether a vehicle is subject to a recall.

Typically, the vehicle identification number is stamped into a plate that's mounted on the dashboard near the windshield or the driver-side doorjamb. It's also stamped on the engine's firewall.

What Goes Into a VIN?

VIN information is organized in groups, and a search of your vehicle identification number can tell you a lot about your car. There's even a bit of fraud detection in the VIN, in the form of the "check digit," described below.
The first group of three numbers and letters in a VIN make up the world manufacturer identifier (WMI).

  • In this group, the first digit or letter identifies the country of origin. For example, cars made in the U.S. start with 1, 4 or 5. Canada is 2, and Mexico is 3. Japan is J, South Korea is K, England is S, Germany is W, and Sweden or Finland is Y.
  • The second element in this group tells you about the manufacturer. In some cases, it's the letter that begins the manufacturer's name. For example, A is for Audi, B is for BMW, G is for General Motors, L is for Lincoln, and N is for Nissan. But that "A" can also stand for Jaguar or Mitsubishi, and an "R" can also mean Audi. It may sound confusing, but the next digit ties it all together.
  • The third digit, when combined with the first two letters or numbers, indicates the vehicle's type or manufacturing division. This Wikipedia page has a list of WMI codes.

The next six digits to check (positions 4-9) are the vehicle descriptor section.

  • Numbers 4 through 8 describe the car with such information as the model, body type, restraint system, transmission type and engine code.
  • Number 9 is the check digit, which is used to detect invalid VINs. The number that appears varies and is based on a mathematical formula that the U.S. Department of Transportation developed.

The following group of eight elements (10-17) is the vehicle identifier section.

  • In the 10th position, you'll see a letter indicating the model year. The letters from B to Y correspond to the model years 1981 to 2000. The VIN does not use I, O, Q, U or Z. From 2001 to 2009, the numbers 1 through 9 were used in place of letters. The alphabet started over from A in 2010 and will continue until 2030.

Yes, it's confusing. Here are the model years since 2000: Y=2000, 1='01, 2='02, 3='03, 4='04, 5='05, 6='06, 7='07, 8='08, 9='09, A='10, B='11, C='12, D='13, E='14, F='15, G='16, H='17, J='18, K='19, L='20.

  • The letter or number in position 11 indicates the manufacturing plant where the vehicle was assembled. Each automaker has its own set of plant codes.
  • The last six digits (positions 12 through 17) are the production sequence numbers, which each car receives on the assembly line.

VIN Decode FAQs

NOTE: Although "VIN" technically includes the word "number," people frequently use the phrase "VIN number" in their searches, which is why we're following that convention here.

Yes, but it will only give you some basic information on the vehicle, such as the engine size, assembly plant or fuel type. If you're looking for a detailed vehicle history report, you'll have to pay for a AutoCheck report.

If you're interested in buying a vehicle from a franchised dealership, there will usually be a free vehicle history report on its website. The National Motor Vehicle Title Information System web page has a list of third-party companies that provide history reports. The prices range from free to about $10. It is a less expensive alternative, but based on our experience, you get what you pay for.

Yes, as long as you go to the right page. The VinDecoder.net website offers a free VIN check that reveals specs such as length, width, tire size, and more. You may have to deal with a few ads that surround the information you get from the VIN decoder, but what you get is accurate and worth a look.

It depends on what information you're looking for. If you're interested to learn about where your vehicle was made and entertaining trivia, try a site such as Decode the VIN. If you're shopping for a used car and want to know more about its history before buying, we recommend running a AutoCheck report. The reports can reveal if the motor vehicle you're considering has been reported stolen or if it has a salvage title.

We entered the VIN of a few vehicles that were once in the Edmunds long-term test fleet, and the search came up with some interesting information.

Decode Your VIN

The first car VIN was the 2013 Scion FR-S. There was one item that stood out: The VIN decoder shows the manufacturer is Subaru, not Scion (now reabsorbed back into Toyota), but that's not an error. The Scion FR-S (now called the Toyota 86) and its twin, the Subaru BRZ, were the products of a joint venture between Subaru and Toyota. Both are manufactured at Subaru's plant in Japan.

Decode Your VIN

When we did a search for the VIN of another former test vehicle, a 2011 Chevrolet Volt, there was a hidden bit of trivia in the fuel type. It erroneously says that the Volt can run on E85 ethanol in addition to gasoline.

General Motors originally intended to launch the Volt with a flex-fuel variant, but the emissions package was not ready for the car's introduction, according to the automaker. The E85 compatibility apparently was incorporated into the VIN data before GM decided a flex-fuel version wouldn't be ready in time for 2011. No flex-fuel version of the Volt ever surfaced.

Decode Your VIN

The 2012 Fiat 500 is a reminder of just how globalized automakers have become. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is an Italian-American multinational carmaker that manufactured the 500 at Chrysler's plant in Toluca, Mexico.

Notice that the 10th character in the VIN is "C." The letter represents the 2012 model year, but it could also mean 1982. Because the year is represented by one character (letter or number) and the VIN can only contain 17 characters, the code for a car's year has to be recycled every 30 years. So while one letter can represent more than one year, it should be pretty obvious whether you've got a 1982 or a 2012 — or 2042, for that matter.

Decode Your VIN

Finally, here's a bit of vehicle history on a 2011 Ford Mustang GT. Notice that the manufacturer isn't listed as "Ford Motor Co." The AutoAlliance International Inc. was a joint venture between Ford and Mazda that produced the Mustang and the Mazda 6 for a while at a plant in Flat Rock, Michigan. Newer Mustangs list Ford as the automaker.

A Vehicle Identification Number, or "VIN," is the unique code that is assigned to an individual vehicle by its manufacturer and that distinguishes it from all other vehicles. No two vehicles can have the same VIN. Learn more
We do not have a VIN decoder at this time. Learn more
Unfortunately this is not possible as of now. You can build and price a car on our site to determine its Invoice, MSRP, and True Market Value (average price being paid) if you know the vehicle details. Learn more

In 1981, VINs were standardized under the auspices of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as a 17-digit string of letters and numbers. Under NHTSA requirements, many of those letters and numbers are assigned values with which each manufacturer must comply; other portions of the VIN are available for each manufacturer to code as it wishes. (Prior to 1981, manufacturers defined their own VIN in its entirety, so the length and formatting of VINs on vehicles made before 1981 varies from manufacturer to manufacturer.)

Typically, the VIN is stamped into a plate or printed on a sticker and affixed to the vehicle in several different places, including inside the engine bay and on the driver's side door jamb.

Modern, 17-digit VINs can be used to access many records relating to a vehicle, including ownership, accident and repair histories.

Please note that most vendors do not offer vehicle history reports for model years prior to 1981, when the 17-digit VIN became standard.

Also, car owners and used-car shoppers can enter a VIN in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's VIN Look-up Tool to see if there are open recalls on a vehicle.

Other VIN Decoder Uses

A simple VIN decode will help you learn an automotive pedigree and some key specifications, but those digits are also useful for less entertaining but more important reasons involving its title, registration and insurance. Make sure to check the VIN when purchasing replacement parts for your vehicle. Vehicle parts are often specific to certain VINs and may not fit your car if you only go by its year, make and model.

