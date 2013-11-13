What Is a Salvage-Title Vehicle?

Should You Buy a Salvage-Title Car?

It depends on how comfortable you are with buying a car that has a checkered past. On the one hand, salvage-title vehicles can be an opportunity if you're on a budget or in need of a second vehicle. Depending on the vehicle, a salvage-title car can sell anywhere from about 20 percent to 40 percent less than the same vehicle that has a clean title, said Richard Arca, pricing manager for Edmunds. He added that the markdown of a salvage-title vehicle is greater when the market demand for the vehicle is low.

On the other hand, some salvage-title vehicles can be more prone to mechanical problems and have reduced resale value. Consumers can do these three things to help minimize the risks of buying a car that will let you down, Binder said:

1. Have the vehicle inspected: This is one of the most important things to do if you're considering the purchase of a car with a salvage title. Bring a mechanic with you for an inspection. You might also arrange to take the car to a body shop. A car professional will have a better idea about whether the repairs were done correctly and can spot any red flags, such as frame damage or parts that still need repairing.

2. Purchase the vehicle from a reputable repairer: Search for online reviews of the facility that's selling the vehicle. If it's one that's known for making quality repairs, buying a salvage-title car there may be less risky than purchasing from someone without a track record.

3. Ask for the original repair estimate: The best way to determine how extensively the car was damaged is to look at the original repair estimate. Doing so will show you what parts were replaced and how serious the accident was — or if there was an accident at all. Maybe the damage happened in some other way.