Edmunds
Certified Pre-Owned Cars Vs. Used Cars With Extended Warranties
Certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles are some of the most highly coveted used cars on the market. They've been thoroughly inspected, are only a few years old, have low miles and are equipped with a more comprehensive warranty coverage.
Edmunds
Certified Pre-Owned Cars: A Reality Check
Certified pre-owned (CPO) cars are popular with buyers who want to minimize the risk of buying a used car. They also can typically get more car for their money with a CPO vehicle than they can with a new car.
Edmunds
The Pros and Cons of Buying a Used EV
Used electric vehicles can be a bargain, with the bonus of inexpensive charging and low maintenance costs. But EVs aren't for everyone. Here are a few reasons why you might -- or might not -- want to buy an electric car with some miles on it.
Toyota Certified Used Vehicles
Make
Maximum Age/Mileage
Toyota will only sell vehicles that are 7 years old or less, with less than 85,000 miles
Warranty Terms
12 Month/12,000 Mile Comprehensive Warranty and 7 Year/100,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty from the date the car was first sold
Roadside Assistance
24-Hr Roadside Assistance
Deductible
––
Return/Exchange Policy
––
Out of Town Repair/Expense
Travel protection
Free Service Loan
Substitute transportation
Special Finance Terms
Special financing available
Transferability
Warranty is transferable
Vehicle History Report
CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™
Dealer Certification Required
160 point vehicle inspection
Service / Maintenance
––
by Ronald Montoya, June 29, 2022
A certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicle, or a "certified used car" as it is also called, is a late-model used car that has gone through a thorough inspection and reconditioning and has been given a factory-backed limited warranty. Franchised dealerships sell CPO vehicles to meet two common goals of used-car shoppers: They want a fully vetted car with warranty coverage, but they also want to pay less than a new car would cost. CPO cars remove the uncertainty about the mechanical condition of the vehicle and present a warranty-covered alternative to a higher-priced new car.
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Programs
