Edmunds
Certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles are some of the most highly coveted used cars on the market. They've been thoroughly inspected, are only a few years old, have low miles and are equipped with a more comprehensive warranty coverage.
Edmunds
Certified pre-owned (CPO) cars are popular with buyers who want to minimize the risk of buying a used car. They also can typically get more car for their money with a CPO vehicle than they can with a new car.
Edmunds
Used electric vehicles can be a bargain, with the bonus of inexpensive charging and low maintenance costs. But EVs aren't for everyone. Here are a few reasons why you might -- or might not -- want to buy an electric car with some miles on it.
Make
Maximum Age/Mileage
Toyota will only sell vehicles that are 7 years old or less, with less than 85,000 miles
Mercedes-Benz will only sell vehicles that are 6 years old or less, with less than 75,000 miles
Lexus will only sell vehicles that are 6 years old or less, with less than 70,000 miles.
Warranty Terms
12 Month/12,000 Mile Comprehensive Warranty and 7 Year/100,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty from the date the car was first sold
Balance of new car warranty plus 1 Year / Unlimited vehicle miles
Unlimited-mileage warranty up to 6 years. Balance of new car warranty (4 Year / 50K miles) plus 2 Year / Unlimited-mileage L/Certified warranty.
Roadside Assistance
24-Hr Roadside Assistance
24-Hr Roadside Assistance
24-Hr Roadside Assistance
Deductible
––
No deductible
No deductible
Return/Exchange Policy
––
7-day/500-mile Exchange Privilege
––
Out of Town Repair/Expense
Travel protection
Trip interruption protection
Trip interruption protection
Free Service Loan
Substitute transportation
Free Service Loan
Complimentary loaner car for any warrantable repair exceeding eight hours.
Special Finance Terms
Special financing available
Special financing available
Special financing available
Transferability
Warranty is transferable
Warranty is transferable
Warranty is non-transferable
Vehicle History Report
CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™
CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™
CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™
Dealer Certification Required
160 point vehicle inspection
Rigorous inspection
161 point vehicle inspection
Service / Maintenance
––
––
Complimentary Maintenance Plan covering the first four basic factory-scheduled maintenance services for 2 years or 20,000 miles.

What Are Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles?

by Ronald Montoya, June 29, 2022

A certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicle, or a "certified used car" as it is also called, is a late-model used car that has gone through a thorough inspection and reconditioning and has been given a factory-backed limited warranty. Franchised dealerships sell CPO vehicles to meet two common goals of used-car shoppers: They want a fully vetted car with warranty coverage, but they also want to pay less than a new car would cost. CPO cars remove the uncertainty about the mechanical condition of the vehicle and present a warranty-covered alternative to a higher-priced new car.

