2015 Toyota Camry Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable and spacious interior with above-average rear seat space
  • good visibility
  • distinct luxury and sport trim levels
  • user-friendly interior controls.
  • Competitors are more engaging to drive yet still comfortable.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its improvements to cabin quality and handling, the 2015 Toyota Camry is a more compelling and competitive midsize sedan that still boasts generous interior space and a solid reputation for reliability.

Vehicle overview

The generational lifecycle of Toyota cars and trucks is usually very consistent. Every five or six years, the company typically debuts a new version of a given car and, apart from some mild updates of a chrome strip here or a reshaped headlight design there, leaves it alone until the next redesign. The 2015 Toyota Camry represents a significant departure from the norm, however, as Toyota has thoroughly overhauled it a mere three years after a complete redesign. Whatever the reasons are for the change -- a good guess would be that Toyota feels the need to have a more competitive Camry this year -- the end result is certainly good news if you're shopping for a 2015 midsize family sedan.

The Camry's changes are obvious on the outside, where all but the roof has been restyled. The grille is bigger, more prominent and indicative of the pricier Toyota Avalon and its Lexus corporate cousins. In profile, the Camry is more sculpted and less slablike, and the car's rear styling has been smoothed out. Overall, we think the Camry looks more refined, premium and grown up. Inside, the Camry's overall design and generous passenger space remain unchanged, but Toyota has improved the quality of plastics -- especially on the center console -- while most of the door panels are now covered in padded simulated leather or suede (depending on the trim level). The buttons and knobs for the climate controls are bigger and less toylike than before and, as a result, are not only easier to use but imbue a higher-end look and feel. Plus, every Camry now gets classier gauges and a user-friendly Entune touchscreen interface.

The four-cylinder and V6 engines remain unchanged, but Toyota did make significant improvements to the Camry's body structure and suspension tuning. The result is a more buttoned-down, confident driving experience that Toyota says its customers have been requesting. This latest Camry still isn't what we would call a sporty family sedan like a Mazda 6 or Ford Fusion, but it is more responsive and generally better to drive.

That also applies to the popular SE trim, which not only dials up the driving engagement factor further but also boasts more aggressive styling cues. For 2015, though, it is joined by an XSE trim that for the first time allows customers to pair the SE's visual and suspension enhancements with the more luxurious XLE's greater comfort and convenience features. This provides a greater amount of customer choice and creates two distinct flavors of Camry that makes it stand out in the family sedan segment.

Indeed, standing out is something that the Camry has not done in a very long time. If anything, its previously so-so interior quality and forgettable driving experience made it stand out from top-rated family sedans like the Ford Fusion, Honda Accord, Mazda 6 and Nissan Altima in a negative way. The 2015 Toyota Camry, however, corrects many of its previous deficiencies, adds a little more verve and, although we wouldn't go so far as to proclaim it the class leader, places it squarely within the best-in-class pack.

2015 Toyota Camry models

The 2015 Toyota Camry is a five-passenger midsize sedan available in LE, SE, XSE and XLE trim levels. There is also a Toyota Camry Hybrid reviewed separately.

Standard equipment on the base LE includes 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, air-conditioning, keyless entry, a rearview camera, cruise control, an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way power lumbar adjustment), a 60/40-split folding rear seat, cloth upholstery, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 6.1-inch Entune touchscreen electronics interface, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface.

The SE builds upon that with 17-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, unique exterior styling and interior trim elements, sport fabric and simulated leather upholstery, a leather-trimmed steering wheel and upgraded gauges.

Satellite radio, HD radio and a color trip computer display can be added to the LE and SE as part of the Entune Plus package. A sunroof is also optional.

The XSE builds upon the SE's equipment with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED running lamps, leather and simulated suede upholstery, heated front seats with more aggressive side bolstering, a four-way power passenger seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, satellite radio and HD radio.

The Convenience package available on the four-cylinder SE and XSE trims includes keyless ignition and entry, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

The XLE is equipped similarly to the XSE, however, it has the LE's more comfort-oriented suspension tuning and lacks the SE/XSE's sporty styling elements. It has 17-inch alloy wheels and full leather upholstery.

The following items are optional on the four-cylinder XSE and XLE and standard on their V6-powered versions: LED headlights, a noise-reducing windshield, a sunroof, the Convenience package items, a 7-inch upgraded Entune touchscreen interface, a navigation system, Qi wireless smartphone charging and a suite of smartphone-integration apps.

Optional on the XSE and the XLE is a blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert system, the Advanced Technology package (lane-departure warning, adaptive cruise control, a pre-collision warning and braking system, and automatic high beam headlight control), and a 10-speaker JBL sound system.

The XLE can be equipped with Safety Connect emergency telematics (see Safety section).

2015 Highlights

The Toyota Camry receives a thorough overhaul for 2015, a mere three years after a complete redesign. Highlights include all-new exterior styling, improved handling and a revised interior with more equipment and better materials.

Performance & mpg

Every 2015 Toyota Camry trim comes standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 178 horsepower and 170 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic transmission are standard.

In Edmunds testing, a Camry LE with that powertrain went from zero to 60 mph in 8.3 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 28 mpg combined (25 city/35 highway), which is at least 2 mpg fewer than its main competitors.

The Camry XSE and XLE can be equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 268 hp and 248 lb-ft of torque. It too has front-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic. A Camry XLE V6 sprinted from zero to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds, making it one of the quickest cars in the class. Its EPA-estimated fuel economy of 25 mpg combined (21/31) is on par with its competitors.

Safety

Every 2015 Toyota Camry comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front and rear side airbags, front and rear side curtain airbags, front knee airbags and a rearview camera.

Options on the XSE and XLE include a blind-spot warning system paired with a rear cross traffic alert system. The Advanced Technology package adds a lane-departure warning system and a pre-collision system that uses the adaptive cruise control sensors to anticipate an accident, warn the driver and brake if need be to prevent or mitigate an accident. Optional only on the XLE is Safety Connect, which adds automatic collision notification, an emergency assist button and a stolen-vehicle locator.

In government crash testing, the Camry received five out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Camry its best possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap and small-overlap frontal-offset impact tests. The Camry also earned a "Good" score in the side-impact, roof-strength and head restraint/seatbelts (whiplash protection) tests.

Driving

With improvements made to its body structure, suspension and steering, every 2015 Toyota Camry is more responsive than the previous versions to driver inputs and more composed when going around turns. This is especially true of the SE and XSE trims, which dial up the driver engagement even further. True, they don't quite reach the same level of sharpness offered by sportier competitors like the Mazda 6. But that's quite all right as these popular trim levels simply feel like a modern family sedan should when you're behind the wheel, feeling like neither a would-be sport sedan nor, on the other end of the spectrum, a big rolling couch. 

Both the base 2.5-liter four-cylinder and optional 3.5-liter V6 engines deliver satisfying acceleration in a smooth fashion. Transmission downshifts are commendably responsive, which is noteworthy given that some rivals' automatic transmissions are lethargic in this regard for the sake of fuel economy.

Interior

The 2015 Toyota Camry is blessed with one of the most comfortable and spacious cabins in the midsize family sedan segment. Even tall adults will find plenty of space above their heads and in front of their knees, while a rear-facing child seat will fit in back with ease. The fixed rear headrests make it difficult to properly secure a front-facing child seat, though. Space in the trunk, at 15.4 cubic feet, is average for a midsize sedan.

In terms of controls, the center stack's buttons are big, easy to read at a glance and glove-friendly without being comically large or ugly. This is especially true of the sensibly designed climate controls. Every Camry gets a standard 6.1-inch Entune touchscreen interface, which controls the audio system, available smartphone-integrated apps and the optional navigation system. We would deem very few of these modern interfaces to be truly user-friendly, but Entune is one of the better and simpler ones available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Toyota Camry.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

You get what you pay for!
Camry owner,10/13/2015
XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I purchased the 2015 XLE V6 fully loaded with the technology package. Lots of features to discuss. Performance: Acceleration is strong - this car has LOTS of get up and go! The V6 will not let you down. Just be sure to realize that when you're in the higher gears and drop the pedal, there will be a hesitation as the RPM increase in the engine is translated to the drive train. Speaking of the drivetrain, shifting from gear to gear is very much a non-event - barely noticeable. Dropping it into "manual" shift mode gives you some control over performance, but the car will still shift for you if you're exceeding limits. Steering is softer than I'm used to (previous car was '02 Honda Accord). The electric steering is very lightweight and allows some slop in handling, as a result road handling is lessened a bit. Body sway is noticeable on highway entrance ramps. Braking requires more pressure than the Accord. Comfort: All aspects are deemed "OK." Front seats are stiff - not sure yet how they'll be on long road trips. Back seat has plenty of legroom and supportive seating makes the ride comfortable. Exterior noise is minimal, and for the first 1500 miles there have not been any noticeable vibrations (knock on wood). Entering and exiting the car is easy as the doors swing wide open. Careful review of the backseat entrance should be made by anyone with limited mobility. Longer legs will need to be picked up before swinging them out in order to egress the vehicle. Interior: Instrumentation, controls, and design of the interior all get top marks. The car looks like a luxury car! That having been said, the weak spot on this car is the storage. Trunk size is sufficient, but interior storage is limited at best. Coming from an Accord where there was literally storage everywhere you turn, the Camry is sorely lacking in this realm. You get a panel console that doubles as a charging bay, the glove box is pretty much worthless for anything but the owners manuals, and the door storage bins will hold nothing bigger than a small umbrella. The armrest console in the middle is nothing but one big bin. In essence, if you have small cables (phone charging cables), small objects (I carry pens, chewing gum, and my daughter's hair accessories), or other items know that they'll end up in the big console without any sort of organization. To find them while driving down the road is nearly impossible, so you either have to plan ahead or just wait until you hit a stop light. As for the quality of materials, the leather used in the seating is fine, but the materials used for the ceiling panel is cheap. The doors are part leather and part hard plastic. Previous Toyota ownership shows that extreme care must be taken with the hard plastic as it scratches easily. Those scratches are permanent and will not come out no matter what you do. For a $30k+ car, I would think that Toyota could afford to finish the doors in leather and provide a better ceiling. Safety: Luckily, I haven't had to test out the safety features yet, but from what I can see they will perform as expected. The LED headlights are OUTSTANDING! Vision at night, even rainy nights, is perfect. The LED daytime running lights are bright enough to be seen in the sunniest of days, and on rainy nights help ward off the road glare of oncoming traffic. As mentioned above, I have the technology package on my car which includes the blind spot monitor, lane departure warning, pre-collision alarm system, and adaptive cruise control. The blind spot monitor and lane departure warning work perfectly, the later beeping softly when you get close to leaving the lane without a signal. I have noticed that it will occasionally warn of lane departure when the road markings suddenly end. The pre-collision does work. If you're accelerating when the person ahead of you is braking, the car starts braking and the beeping starts. Obviously, this is useful but it could be a real pain in the rear if you accelerate to change lanes when the car in front of you is slowing down. I have only tried the ACC once and it seems to work well. Technology: The head unit is relatively intuitive to use. Touch screens dominate the interaction between driver and unit. Aside from AM/FM/CD Player options, the unit allows for satellite radio, Bluetooth input from cellphone/music player, USB flash memory, and "Aux" in options. The Entune apps allow for use of cell phone data to play Pandora, IHeartRadio, Slacker Radio, as well as Facebook Places, OpenTable, and MovieTickets. You can also check weather maps and forecasts, review sports scores, check your stocks, and locate the nearest or lowest price gas station. Be aware that use of all of the Entune apps requires use of cell phone data so either have a large data package with your cell phone provider or limit your use of the Entune apps. I was able to change the greeting picture to something more meaningful to me than the Toyota logo,
2015 toyota camry le
captaint91,05/26/2015
LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
purchased new in December 2015. Car is the base model LE in attitude black with the Black tinted windows. Car is roomy and super comfy. The ride is very smooth and quiet. The 2.5 liter is strong but certainly not fast. It is quiet and we have averaged about 29 mpg. The base entune audio is more than adequate but do miss the low end sound only a sub can reproduce. Wind noise at hiway speeds on drivers side was unexpected but it is apparent. Thats my only complaint thus far.
Great value for the money
Joe,09/19/2015
LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
All around, one of the nicest cars available, and I drove a lot of them before purchasing this one. Not the best handler but sure footed enough to to take the cloverleaf exit ramps around here with authority. A bit of a resonance around 70 mph mars an otherwise serene highway ride. Averages about 32 mpg in a 70/30 mix of highway and city driving, respectively. Can get 40 mpg at 65 mph. VERY comfortable seating for me, with plenty of adjustment and support. Buying experience was mixed, great price, salesperson, crappy finance office.
Personality and practicality
arentz07,07/07/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I decided it was time to update from my 2010 Camry LE to something more fun but still smart. This 2015 SE-trim Camry does exactly that for me. I like the exterior design a lot better than the previous car. I've seen other SEs in my mirror, and it looks mean, not to mention I've gotten compliments on the blacked-out, high-gloss grill. The wheels look great as well, I must say. Inside, there's leatherette and textured cloth that feels durable. It's not premium, but it's comfortable enough (with enough cargo space, too) for a couple of long drives my fiancee and I have taken. Only complaints: Sometimes power is lacking off the line, even though passing power on the highway is more than sufficient. Sometimes, interior pieces creak under stress. If I lean my leg against the plastic under the center stack, it creaks a bit, which I didn't experience in the 2010 Camry I had before. Update: After 13,250 miles, and 15 months, this car has had no issues. Once in a while, however, there's a creak which seems to be in the headliner right above the driver's seat. It comes and goes, and seems to have gone away now that winter's over. The interior has been fairly easy to clean, and it in general has been a nice place to spend time, complete with compliments from co-workers. On back roads, it's actually quite fun to drive it with the paddle shifters, even if it's silly-feeling in a Camry... But, downshifting into second gear at 40 MPH results in a nice throttle blip that gets me for some reason. So far, so good! Update: After another 5,525 miles, now at 18,875, I must say the car's been ticking along just fine. It's still entertaining when I want it to be, but very easy to drive smoothly when I want to take my girlfriend out for dinner, for instance. There's a bit of a rattle that seems to have developed since my last update coming from the driver's side dash speaker grille, but I can easily have that looked at during my next service and can evade it by simply turning on the radio or avoiding bumpy roads. Gas mileage has also been a bit better than previously - I've been averaging about 28 with a decent split of city and highway driving, whereas this time last year I was getting only 25-26. Overall it's continuing to be worry-free.
Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
178 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Toyota Camry
More About This Model

Quick Summary
The 2015 Toyota Camry has been given a significant mid-generation overhaul a mere three years after it was completely redesigned. Styling is updated, suspensions have been retuned, the interior has been upgraded and several new features debut. In total, the updates don't break any new ground in the family sedan segment, but they do upgrade the Camry to the same level as its more recently introduced competitors and as a result, it earns an "A" rating from our editors.

What Is It?
The 2015 Toyota Camry is a five-passenger midsize family sedan. As before, it offers a spacious cabin, sufficient power, good fuel economy and ample feature content, but augments it for 2015 with elements that make it more appealing to the emotional side of buying decisions.

There are four trim levels: LE, SE, XSE and XLE. Essentially, the S and L variations indicate differences in suspension and steering tuning as well as styling inside and out. The X trim levels add a near-equal increase in feature content, and in fact, these two upper trim levels cost the same. It really comes down to how you'd prefer your Camry to look and drive. Note that all come standard with a four-cylinder engine, while the "X" trims can be had with a more powerful V6 engine.

2015 Toyota Camry

Why the Early Change?
According to Toyota, its customers have been seeking more style and performance: a fact not only borne out in questionnaires and focus groups, but also by the fact that 45 percent of 2014 Camrys sold were the tighter-handling and sharper-looking SE trim. That 45 percent also constituted an average buyer who was 12 years younger than those who bought other trims.

At the same time, the improved interior and additional features represent a preemptive strike of sorts to prevent the Camry from growing stale in the face of ever-improving competition. New features like the color multifunction gauge display, adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning are not unique to the segment, but were notably absent from the previous Camry's features list.

2015 Toyota Camry

What Is New on the Outside?
With the exception of the roof, every exterior body panel is new for 2015. The rear is more rounded, with more prominent taillights and a large chrome strip that creates a more premium look in keeping with its larger sibling, the Avalon. The sides are more sculpted and the blocky C-pillar has been broken up with the placement of chrome and piano black trim to create the appearance of a more streamlined roof.

You're most likely to notice the changes up front, however. According to Camry chief engineer Monte Kaehr, the resemblance to the Lexus corporate face and its "Signature Spindle" grille was not intentional. "We went with the best sketch. We wanted something premium and athletic, and this is what we thought worked best."

Apparently, "premium and athletic" mean exactly the same thing to both Lexus and Toyota designers: a huge black grille in the general shape of a box cutter blade or hourglass. That grille on the Camry differs depending on trim level, with the sportier SE and XSE trims getting a glossy honeycomb insert and the other trims getting five bars spanning the lower portion.

2015 Toyota Camry

What's New on the Inside?
Passenger and trunk space are unchanged, which is just fine, as there is plenty of space to go around. Although the driver seat could use some additional under-thigh support, the backseat remains one of the most spacious in the segment, with abundant leg- and headroom for 6-footers and an open greenhouse that doesn't make your aft passengers feel claustrophobic. Unfortunately, the fixed head restraints that can make affixing a child seat difficult remain. The trunk, at 15.4 cubic feet, is large and sensibly shaped.

The general cabin design has also carried over, but the materials and switchgear have been redone in an effort to create a more upscale environment. The quality of plastics has been improved, especially on the center console, while much of the doors are covered in padded simulated leather or suede (depending on trim). The transmission shifter remains gated, but the new leatherlike boot covering provides a more modern appearance.

The buttons and knobs for the climate controls are bigger than before, less toylike in quality, and as a result, are not only easier to use but imbue a higher-end look and feel. The controls that border the two available touchscreen infotainment interfaces are similarly bigger in size and nicer in quality. The larger of the two screens found in our test car is notably user-friendly for its straightforward audio controls with big virtual buttons.

The gauges also received a refit, with a simpler, classier twin gauge design (complete with a classy blue hue in the XLE) and a color display in between that showcases trip, navigation, entertainment and vehicle settings information. Within its menus is a revised tire-pressure monitor system that provides the pressures for each tire (rather than leaving you to figure which one is low) and a speed limit readout that may help prevent future tickets.

Now, this cabin is still a step below the current crop of Edmunds "A"-rated class leaders: the Ford Fusion, Honda Accord, Hyundai Sonata and Nissan Altima. However, while the quality of its cabin still may not beat them, the 2015 Toyota Camry is significantly closer than it was before.

2015 Toyota Camry

What's New Under the Skin?
Toyota didn't simply set out to make a more interesting Camry to look at or a nicer one to sit in. There was a concerted effort to make it better to drive as well. A stiffer structure allows for several changes to the suspension tuning of every Camry model.

The result is a more buttoned-down, dynamic driving experience even in the LE and XLE, which are tuned more for comfort. The electric power steering system was also recalibrated for better on-center feel, enhanced straight-line stability and more direct-feeling steering inputs, and indeed, we felt far more involved with the driving experience. There is more steering effort than before and less on-center play at speed, although there remains a lack of steering feel that doesn't encourage you to drive enthusiastically (a Mazda 6 or Ford Fusion just might).

This is even true of the SE and new XSE models, which have separate, though similarly sharper steering and suspension tuning. They represent a more engaging Camry, but not one we'd go so far to describe as sporty. The 45 percent of Camry buyers who previously opted for the SE won't be disappointed, but they may also feel less compelled to get it since the L versions aren't as dreary to drive.

2015 Toyota Camry

What's New Under the Hood?
There are no significant changes to the engines. Most 2015 Toyota Camry models (about 84 percent based on 2014 sales) will come with the same 2.5-liter inline-4 engine that sends 178 horsepower and 170 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.

This powertrain brought the Camry from zero to 60 mph in 8.3 seconds in Edmunds testing, which is an average time for the segment. Its fuel economy of 28 mpg combined (25 city/35 highway) is 2 mpg combined lower than the Honda Accord and Mazda 6, and 3 lower than the Nissan Altima.

While certain competitors have swapped out V6 engines in favor of turbocharged four-cylinders, the Camry still offers a trusty and smooth 3.5-liter V6 that produces 268 hp and 248 lb-ft of torque. It, too, has a six-speed automatic (no CVT or nine-speeds here), yet still returns 25 mpg combined (21 city/31 highway). That's basically equal to the Accord and Altima, and within 1 mpg combined of the Fusion's 2.0-liter turbo-4. It achieved 28.8 mpg on our highway-intensive evaluation route and 24.2 mpg during its entire two-week test.

If you're getting the V6, however, you're expecting superior acceleration and the Camry shouldn't disappoint. It went from zero to 60 mph in our testing in 6.2 seconds, which makes it one of the quickest cars in the segment.

What Features Are Available?
Even the base Camry LE comes with automatic headlights, a rearview camera, an eight-way power driver seat, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 6.1-inch Entune touchscreen interface and a USB/iPod interface. The SE is similarly equipped, but gets alloy wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, simulated leather upholstery, and the aforementioned steering, suspension and styling differences that it shares with the XSE. Those trims also get transmission paddle shifters and more aggressively bolstered seats.

Both the XSE and XLE build upon that base equipment with LED running lamps, heated front seats, a four-way power passenger seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, and satellite and HD radio. In addition to the performance and styling elements, they also differ in their upholstery (XSE is a faux suede/real leather combo, the XLE is full leather). Standard on our V6-powered test car and optional on four-cylinder XSE and XLE trims are LED headlights, a noise-reducing windshield, a sunroof, a larger touchscreen interface, a navigation system, Qi wireless smartphone charging and a suite of smartphone-integration apps. Those trims can also be equipped with a 10-speaker JBL sound system, adaptive cruise control and several high-tech safety warning systems: blind spot, rear cross traffic, lane departure and forward collision. The latter can slow the car automatically in the event of driver inaction.

2015 Toyota Camry

How Much Does All This New Stuff Cost?
The most basic 2015 Toyota Camry LE trim level starts at $22,970, which is an increase of only $545 versus the lesser equipped old L base trim. It's only $100 more than the outgoing Camry LE. From there, the SE hits the register at $23,840 (another $100 increase) while both the XLE and XSE cost $26,150. Adding the V6 to those trim levels brings the total to $31,370, as there is additional equipment tied to the bigger engine.

The 2015 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE starts at $26,790, an increase of $460 over last year. The SE goes for $27,995 and the XLE $29,980.

What Are Its Competitors?
2015 Ford Fusion: If you're interested in the sharper styling and driving dynamics now offered by the 2015 Toyota Camry, they are already offered (to a greater degree) in the Ford Fusion. Finicky electronics controls and less visibility are downsides, but the Fusion is definitely worth a drive.

2015 Honda Accord: The Accord may not be much of a looker, but it's arguably the most well-rounded family sedan and most synonymous with the Camry. It might not be the best of everything, but it has few faults and excellent reliability.

2015 Mazda 6: Virtually the same argument can be made for the Mazda 6 as the Ford Fusion, although the Mazda lacks the availability of a more powerful engine upgrade. Definitely worth a long look.

Why Should You Consider This Car?
If you liked the Camry before, you will like it even more now thanks to expressive styling, more involving driving dynamics and a higher-quality cabin. At the same time, those new to the segment will discover a car more in line with its competitors that also provides a unique choice of comfort and sport-tuned models with near equal feature content and powertrain choices.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
Competitors like the Ford Fusion and Mazda 6 are arguably still better to look at, and unarguably sharper to drive without trade-offs in comfort.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds with this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2015 Toyota Camry Overview

The Used 2015 Toyota Camry is offered in the following submodels: Camry Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Toyota Camry?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Toyota Camry trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Toyota Camry SE is priced between $9,995 and$18,991 with odometer readings between 9032 and114486 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Toyota Camry LE is priced between $9,995 and$15,950 with odometer readings between 24283 and113334 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Toyota Camry XSE is priced between $11,495 and$16,998 with odometer readings between 25275 and127353 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Toyota Camry XLE is priced between $17,483 and$17,483 with odometer readings between 33890 and33890 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Toyota Camries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Toyota Camry for sale near. There are currently 49 used and CPO 2015 Camries listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,995 and mileage as low as 9032 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Toyota Camry.

Can't find a used 2015 Toyota Camrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Camry for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $7,706.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $13,541.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Camry for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $20,272.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $13,559.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Toyota Camry?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

