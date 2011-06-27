  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry
  4. Used 2001 Toyota Camry
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(102)
Appraise this car

2001 Toyota Camry Review

Pros & Cons

  • Toyota reliability, incredibly powerful and refined optional V6, excellent resale value.
  • High prices, uncomfortable seats, forgettable styling.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Toyota Camry for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$2,950 - $3,810
Used Camry for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Comfort and a reputation for reliability make the 2001 Toyota Camry an American favorite. A home appliance on wheels.

Vehicle overview

The Toyota Camry is one of America's most-favored mid-size sedans. The reasons are simple. It boasts room for five adults, can be ordered with a powerful and smooth-revving V6, and comes with the reputation of solid Toyota reliability.

But can you believe the recent "I'm Too Sexy" advertising campaign? Featuring the lead singer from one-hit-wonder band Right Said Fred, the TV ads proclaim that the Camry is too sexy for a number of things, including drive-thrus, car washes and dry cleaning pick-up runs. So, uh, what are you supposed to use the innocuously styled sedan for? Picking up hot dates? Running Laguna Seca? Impressing the Joneses?

Camry can be equipped for everything from rugged family life or plush luxury touring, but nothing particularly sexy. Club hopping and canyon carving are not on the menu, though Toyota Racing Development (TRD - how sexy is that acronym? Further evidence supporting our case for truthfulness in advertising.) will sell you a kit that turns this grocery-getter into a competent handler.

There are three different trims: base-level CE, mid-level LE, and the top-level XLE. LE and XLE can be equipped with a delicious 3.0-liter V6 engine, which produces 200 horsepower and 214 foot-pounds of torque. Acceleration is impressive, and unlike six-pot Honda Accords and Mitsubishi Galants, the Camry LE V6 can be ordered with a manual transmission. Pop the TuRD components on, and you've got a hell of a sleeper. Braking is swift and sure with the antilock system, and Camry hangs on well in corners despite rather meek all-season radials and substantial body roll. This car is tuned for a soft, quiet ride out of the factory.

Inside, controls and gauges are laid-out nicely in a dated but ergonomically correct dashboard. The switches and stalks all exhibit a solid heft, imparting a sense of quality. Abundant storage areas include a deep center console, door bins, and dashboard bins. Front cupholders accommodate 20-ounce bottles of your favorite beverage. The only downside to this cabin is that you might find the seats uncomfortable.

Notable options include side airbags, traction control, a JBL sound system, leather interior trim, and a power moonroof. ABS is standard on LE and XLE models equipped with a V6 engine.

For 2001, Toyota has juggled value package content and stand-alone option availability. Want air conditioning and power windows/locks/mirrors on the CE? How about remote keyless entry or a power driver's seat on the LE? Don't forget a power moonroof and six-disc in-dash CD changer on an XLE. All require the purchase of a Value Package. A JBL audio system is newly optional on all LEs, this year, and an anti-theft system with engine immobilizer is restricted to XLE V6 models.

Overall, Camry works well as a family sedan. Fully optioned, it's considerably more expensive than domestic competitors, but given the Camry's best-seller status, it seems most Americans consider this Toyota to be a worthwhile expenditure.

2001 Highlights

Want air conditioning, power windows/locks/mirrors and variable intermittent wipers on the CE? Buy the Value Package. To get remote keyless entry or a power driver seat on the LE, you must buy a Value Package. A power moonroof and an in-dash six-disc CD changer require the Leather Value Package on XLE models. LE V6 models get daytime running lights standard, while JBL audio is optional on all LEs. The anti-theft system with engine immobilizer is restricted to XLE V6 models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Toyota Camry.

5(73%)
4(22%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(2%)
4.7
102 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 102 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Easily the best model of Camry ever made
Warren Moore,02/17/2018
LE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A)
For many years, my father owned a 2001 Camry LE V6 with all of the trimmings. It was quite a car, and we owned it for over a decade before he finally swapped it for a 2010 Camry Hybrid. I never quite forgot just how nice that '01 was, though, and when it was time to get my own car, I immediately set my sights on finding another '01. It was worth the hunt, as this vehicle is still an amazingly-designed machine. Few cars will serve you as well as a properly maintained '01 Camry, and little is truly needed to keep one maintained. It rides smooth, it accelerates and brakes easily, it has comfortable seating, it has one of the biggest trunks I've ever seen in a sedan... It's not perfect, of course. If you're the sort who wants a flashy car that grabs attention, this is not the car for you. The '01 Camry is the kind of car you drive when you want to be ignored, as only Camry enthusiasts will even notice it. The rear cupholders are flimsy, and odds are that you'll find any '01 you look at doesn't have them any more. You have to be careful with the gas pedal, as this vehicle also predates the modern acceleration control systems: push on that gas pedal hard enough and you will jump from 0 to 30 in under 2 seconds, especially if the car's just started. And of course, being an older car, it lacks the knick-knacks and doo-dads of modern cars. I reiterate: if you want flashy, steer clear, this is a functionality-minded car. But if functionality is your target, you cannot do better than the 2001 Camry. I got this one with 182,852 miles on it, in need of about $500 worth of minor work. It ran acceptably before that work was done, and it has run perfectly since said work was completed.
Almost 200,000 Miles and still running
Ray,10/21/2010
Bought car as rebuilt with 450 miles on odometer. Rear had repaired damage and the engine compartment clean. Changed Oil & Filter every 3000 with Castrol 10-30W. AUTO Transmission fluid changed every 22-25K miles. Bosch 4+4 plugs every 20K Miles. Air FILTER element every 20K miles. Radiator flush every 2 years and new fluid. At 199,400 miles changed out catalytic converter and two sensors. Timing belt and water pump changed only twice at 98K miles intervals. MPG around 25 city 29 hwy on regular gas. ride is average and does not handle well in snow or ice unless you have Bridgestone Blizzards tires or equivalent. Only problem is brake rotors tend to warp on hard braking. r
Has been in the family since 2001
sohmdg,03/28/2015
LE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A)
First off, this car is a steal. The amount a person saves in gas, maintenance and upkeep for this car is through the roof. Anyone who is on a budget will be pleased to know that the Camry saves ALOT of money in the long run. Parts, labor are relatively cheap compared to other cars. So, I recently got my license a few months back and this is the car I got. It has been with us since I was 3, so since 2001 and I am really happy to drive it. There has been only one major repair done, the sunroof, but other than that the car has lasted like a tank through rain, snow, cold, heat. I get about 28-30mpg which is great for a 14 year old car. It is also comfortable and easy to drive. Would recommend.
Great for value and year!
Jarrod,07/31/2015
XLE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
My Camry is a 2001, and it feels like it could be a 2015. The interior is very, very quiet and the only noises coming into the cab are bumps on the road. Toyota did very well on their interior quality too! There is minimal wear on the front seats, even less on the rear, no dash cracks, no carpet rips. For a 14 year old car you get a lot of value, especially on a fully loaded xle.
See all 102 reviews of the 2001 Toyota Camry
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
136 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
136 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
194 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
194 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2001 Toyota Camry features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2001 Toyota Camry

Used 2001 Toyota Camry Overview

The Used 2001 Toyota Camry is offered in the following submodels: Camry Sedan. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A), CE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A), LE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), XLE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), XLE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A), CE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M), and LE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Toyota Camry?

Price comparisons for Used 2001 Toyota Camry trim styles:

  • The Used 2001 Toyota Camry LE is priced between $3,810 and$3,810 with odometer readings between 239312 and239312 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Toyota Camries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Toyota Camry for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2001 Camries listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,950 and mileage as low as 151883 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Toyota Camry.

Can't find a used 2001 Toyota Camrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Camry for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $22,018.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,123.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Camry for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $15,470.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $13,509.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Toyota Camry?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Camry lease specials

Related Used 2001 Toyota Camry info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles