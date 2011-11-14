Used 2012 Toyota Camry for Sale Near Me
- 83,607 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,000
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF1FK6CU029601
Stock: T06553
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 136,988 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,500
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
If you're looking for a great deal on a used car in Houston you have come to the right place. Here at Sterling McCall Hyundai we have chosen a selection of VAL U- LINE available for our valued customers. While these vehicles are being sold as-is it doesn't mean they aren't still great cars and SUVs. We make sure there is fresh oil, at least 4mm left on the brake pads and 2/32 left on the tire tread . Be sure to act fast as these vehicles will only be available for a few days before heading to auction - if you see something you like contact us for a test drive today! VEHICLE AVAILABLE AT STERLING MCCALL HYUNDAI ON 59S & BELTWAY 8 CALL US AT 713.981.4400 *** Internet pricing does not include any dealer added accessories *** We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF1FK3CU133138
Stock: CU133138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 112,451 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,323$2,343 Below Market
Byers Kia - Lewis Center / Ohio
2012 Toyota Camry SE FWD Red Cloth, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 25/35 City/Highway MPG At Celebration KIA where you can buy a new car and have a great time!! Cloth, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 7.0J x 17"" Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Fabric Seat Trim, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD Player w/6.1"" Touch Screen, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF1FK9CU559934
Stock: K200302A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 86,234 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,399$1,747 Below Market
Boulder Chrysler Dodge Ram - Boulder / Colorado
LE, LOW MILES, POWER SEAT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T4BF1FK4CR216292
Stock: 3176V
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 101,111 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,200$1,851 Below Market
Tim Short Hyundai - Pikeville / Kentucky
**TAKE THE SHORT DRIVE TO SATISFACTION**, **AUTOCHECK ONE OWNER**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, 2.5L I4 SMPI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic, Black Cloth, ABS brakes, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD Player w/6.1" Touch Screen, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Odometer is 36409 miles below market average! 25/35 City/Highway MPG FWD **TAKE THE SHORT DRIVE TO SATISFACTION** **Tim Short Automotive of Pikeville, Ky (606)437-1300 or (606)432-1716.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF1FKXCU565662
Stock: C1927A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 150,798 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
International Motor Productions - Carrollton / Texas
ONE OWNER--DFW CAR--41 SERVICE HISTORY RECORDS ON CARFAX! IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A PRISTINE, RELIABLE CAR w/ AN AWESOME SERVICE HISTORY THEN YOU HAVE FOUND IT!! WHY BUY FROM US? We have been in business for 26 years. We are not going anywhere. Each team member has 20+ years in the car business with most of those years here at Int'l Motor Productions; We are all working together to save our customers money and give them the best, no-pressure car buying experience ever! Our customers become part of our family. Truly. We actually make the car buying experience relaxing and fun for you! EVERY VEHICLE IS CARFAX CERTIFIED FOR YOUR PROTECTION! EVERY VEHICLE HAS A CLEAN/ CLEAR TITLE! ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Our mission is to offer the highest quality vehicles, at the lowest possible price, and provide the best buying experience for our customers in the most efficient manner possible. We have been in business over 26 years and our customers are our #1 priority! Need to finance your next vehicle? We can help! We work with various lenders to assure you get the best possible terms! Need to protect your investment? No worries, we have several warranty options to help with costly repairs. We sell Total Exclusionary Warranties- which is what the franchised dealerships sell. We Provide Carfaxes and/or Autochecks on all of our vehicles. THIS VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE TO LOCAL AND OUT-OF-STATE CLIENTS. OUR VEHICLES SELL QUICKLY BECAUSE THEY ARE THE NICEST VEHICLES FOR THE BEST PRICE! IF YOU’RE INTERESTED PLEASE DON’T HESITATE TO CALL US DIRECTLY AT 972-478-7900 WITH ANY QUESTIONS. To get qualified for FINANCING fill out a credit application at www.internationalmotor.com. !!!! TRADES WELCOME !!!!! NOTE: In the EQUIPMENT section, in the description of the vehicles in our inventory, there is a list of everything that vehicle was equipped with when it was sold brand new. As a pre-owned vehicle, certain items such as floor mats, additional keys, fobs, manuals, etc might have been misplaced by previous owners. We have no control over this and apologize for any confusion this may cause when searching for your vehicle on our web site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T4BF1FK9CR181832
Stock: 181832
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,644 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,980
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF1FK0CU608521
Stock: 10434916
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 70,706 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,969$2,093 Below Market
Toyota of Manhattan - New York / New York
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2012 Toyota Camry? This is it. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Toyota Camry. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Toyota Camry XLE. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. More information about the 2012 Toyota Camry: The Toyota Camry has been America's top selling passenger car for the past nine years, and for good reason, as it's known for providing its owners with comfort, economy and long service. But in 2012, the sensible Camry gets some styling updates to make it even more appealing to buyers and the Hybrid model gains a significant amount of horsepower as well. It's well-suited against midsize segment rivals thanks to a reputation for quality and value per dollar. Strengths of this model include ride quality and V6 and hybrid versions available, impressive interior space Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2012 Toyota Camry? This is it. The Toyota Camry XLE is economically and environmentally smart. Toyota clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. More information about the 2012 Toyota Camry: The Toyota Camry has been America's top selling passenger car for the past nine years, and for good reason, as it's known for providing its owners with comfort, economy and long service. But in 2012, the sensible Camry gets some styling updates to make it even more appealing to buyers and the Hybrid model gains a significant amount of horsepower as well. It's well-suited against midsize segment rivals thanks to a reputation for quality and value per dollar. This model sets itself apart with ride quality and V6 and hybrid versions available, impressive interior space
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T4BF1FK3CR212508
Stock: T15297
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 118,039 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,450
AMD Auto - San Antonio / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T4BF1FK2CR184717
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,569 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,695$2,274 Below Market
Unlimited Auto Group - West Chester / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF1FK3CU191492
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,147 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,551$2,391 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Winter Park - Winter Park / Florida
Navigation Display AM/FM Stereo W/CD Player/MP3/Wma Capability Pwr Tilt/Slide Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Navigation System 8-Way Pwr Driver Seat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Fabric Seat Trim Magnetic Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This 2012 Toyota Camry SE is AN Certified which is a 125 point Inspection which comes with a 90 day or 4000 Mile Limited WARRANTY. Whichever one comes first!! Every Purchase is WORRY FREE at AUTONATION TOYOTA WINTER PARK This Toyota includes: PWR TILT/SLIDE MOONROOF 8-WAY PWR DRIVER SEAT Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar BLACK, FABRIC SEAT TRIM Cloth Seats NAVIGATION DISPLAY AM/FM STEREO W/CD PLAYER/MP3/WMA CAPABILITY ATTITUDE BLACK METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this ToyotaCamry SE cannot be beat. This Toyota Camry's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. This 2012 Toyota Camry has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Feel at ease with your purchase of this Toyota Camry SE, The service records are included allowing you to truly know what you're buying. This wonderfully maintained Toyota Camry is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. More information about the 2012 Toyota Camry: The Toyota Camry has been America's top selling passenger car for the past nine years, and for good reason, as it's known for providing its owners with comfort, economy and long service. But in 2012, the sensible Camry gets some styling updates to make it even more appealing to buyers and the Hybrid model gains a significant amount of horsepower as well. It's well-suited against midsize segment rivals thanks to a reputation for quality and value per dollar. Interesting features of this model are ride quality and V6 and hybrid versions available, impressive interior space All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF1FK9CU095768
Stock: CU095768
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 70,108 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,491$2,411 Below Market
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The 2012 Camry's lines are attractive, and it's clearly more contemporary than the 2011. Ironically, after driving four models of the 2012 Toyota Camry, we think the model we didn't drive might be the call. That would be a Camry SE with the I4 engine, rather than our V6. That's because the Camry SE is tighter than the Camry XLE or LE; and the 178-hp I4 is quick, silent and smooth, no matter that the 268-hp V6 is faster. (Sam Moses filed this New Car Test Drive report). Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM/XM CD Player, Leather Interior, Power Driver Seat, Moon Roof, 17 Alloy Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Blue Tooth and more... CALL OR TEXT AND ASK FOR BRETT MARTIN 928-710-2376 (CELL PHONE) -OR- ***480-354-5521***(OFFICE PHONE)*** WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE....COME SEE US AT OUR APACHE JUNCTION LOCATED AT 1891 W APACHE TRAIL APACHE JUNCTION AZ (85120) Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. (147RR)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF1FK2CU130361
Stock: C0361RR
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,856 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,539$1,075 Below Market
Tempe Auto Plaza 101 - Tempe / Arizona
Introducing our iconic 2012 Toyota Camry LE Sedan shown in dazzling Blizzard Pearl. Powered by a proven 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 178hp on demand while connected to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission for passing ease. This Front Wheel Drive combo helps you to achieve nearly 35mpg on the open road. The refined exterior features an aerodynamic shape and distinctive taillights. The luxurious LE interior has experienced an exciting makeover with unique finishes and technology. A simple central touchscreen allows you to control audio, phone, and car information. You'll appreciate Bluetooth technology and an audio system with iPod integration. Confident handling, ease of use of the car's technology, generous passenger space, and over-all comfort make the Camry LE a great addition to your family. Thanks to intelligent engineering from Toyota, you'll be kept incredibly safe with anti-lock brakes, stability control, and an army of airbags. Our Camry is a powerful mix of safety, comfort, and reliability is a smart choice. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF1FK5CU188657
Stock: T305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 103,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,491$1,459 Below Market
West International Auto Sales - Miramar / Florida
~~Drive today with only $990 Down! w.a.c. ~~ IF YOU WORK THEN YOU DRIVE! NO SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBER NECESSARY FOR APPROVALS.~No Social Security Customers Welcome~ Low Rates starting at 1.99% Low Monthly PaymentsBad or No Credit Accepted Bankruptcy Repos No Social NO PROBLEM Open Car Loans Accepted No Down Payment (W.A.C.) Trade-Ins Accepted~EVERYONE GETS APPROVED NO MATTER WHAT!~-We use about 30 banks, credit unions and also do in house financing. -We can report to the credit bureau to help improve your credit score.FOR FAST LOAN APPROVALS PLEASE DO THE FINANCE APPLICATION ON OUR WEBSITE UNDER THE FINANCING TAB. www.WestAutoSalesFL.comWe Speak: English, Spanish and Russian!More vehicle details: www.WestAutoSalesFL.comAddress: 4010 S State Road 7 Miramar, FL 33023Phone: (954)800-4664Website: westautosalesfl.comCall for quick answers to your questions about this vehicle (954)800-4664 Your message will always be answered by a real human — never an automated system. Pre-Sale Service and Inspection, Free Carwash, Warranty, Non-smoker owner, Vehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, All records in possession, Regularly maintained, Lots of storage, Ice cold a/c, No pets, Never driven on Snow, Done all Scheduled Maintenance, New floor mats, Spotless interior, Great first ride, Fully Loaded, Available Satellite Radio, Mint Condition, Not seen any accidents, Family friendly, Drives great!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF1FK3CU009029
Stock: 6319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,349 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,898
BMW of West Houston - Katy / Texas
This 2012 Toyota Camry SE 4D White exterior, and Black interior. Key features include Back up camera, Multifunction steering wheel, Full power accessories, CD player, AM/FM stereo, Auxiliary input, Cruise control, Power outlet, and much more! Visit BMW of West Houston at 20822 Katy Fwy Katy, TX 77449 today!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF1FK8CU540422
Stock: TCU540422
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 103,648 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500$2,520 Below Market
Miami Imports - Miami / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF1FK5CU008965
Stock: 8965
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,902 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,495$1,595 Below Market
Audi Peabody - Peabody / Massachusetts
We are excited to offer this 2012 Toyota Camry. This 2012 Toyota Camry comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2012 Toyota Camry. The Camry XLE is well maintained and has just 91,759mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Buying a new car isn't something you can really do off the cuff. It's a long-term commitment. You're going to be spending almost every day driving it, for many years to come. So, it's important that you don't get just any car, but one with which you really click. Audi Peabody will take the time to get to know what you want, and work with you to ensure that's exactly what you have when you leave. That holds just as true for used car customers as it does for new Audi customers. If you want to be pressured into a purchase, you had best go elsewhere. In addition to helping drivers find the perfect Audi match, Audi Peabody also boasts a state-of-the-art auto repair shop where our highly skilled team of technicians perform routine maintenance as well as other services, such as auto-glass repairs, transmission repairs, and wheel repairs. And, for drivers who prefer to work on their Audi themselves, we have a variety of manufacturer-certified parts (i.e., oil filters, batteries, windshield wipers...). To learn more about Audi Peabody, our impressive lineup of new Q3, Q5, A3, A4, A6, and used models, or rave-worthy service, contact us today. Or visit us in person. We're conveniently located at 252 Andover St Peabody, Massachusetts .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T4BF1FK5CR207603
Stock: CR207603
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 109,840 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,990$1,698 Below Market
Vera Auto Sales - Saint Paul / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T4BF1FKXCR206897
Certified Pre-Owned: No
