Used 2012 Toyota Camry for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Winter Park - Winter Park / Florida

Navigation Display AM/FM Stereo W/CD Player/MP3/Wma Capability Pwr Tilt/Slide Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Navigation System 8-Way Pwr Driver Seat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Fabric Seat Trim Magnetic Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This 2012 Toyota Camry SE is AN Certified which is a 125 point Inspection which comes with a 90 day or 4000 Mile Limited WARRANTY. Whichever one comes first!! Every Purchase is WORRY FREE at AUTONATION TOYOTA WINTER PARK This Toyota includes: PWR TILT/SLIDE MOONROOF 8-WAY PWR DRIVER SEAT Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar BLACK, FABRIC SEAT TRIM Cloth Seats NAVIGATION DISPLAY AM/FM STEREO W/CD PLAYER/MP3/WMA CAPABILITY ATTITUDE BLACK METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this ToyotaCamry SE cannot be beat. This Toyota Camry's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. This 2012 Toyota Camry has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Feel at ease with your purchase of this Toyota Camry SE, The service records are included allowing you to truly know what you're buying. This wonderfully maintained Toyota Camry is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. More information about the 2012 Toyota Camry: The Toyota Camry has been America's top selling passenger car for the past nine years, and for good reason, as it's known for providing its owners with comfort, economy and long service. But in 2012, the sensible Camry gets some styling updates to make it even more appealing to buyers and the Hybrid model gains a significant amount of horsepower as well. It's well-suited against midsize segment rivals thanks to a reputation for quality and value per dollar. Interesting features of this model are ride quality and V6 and hybrid versions available, impressive interior space All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1BF1FK9CU095768

Stock: CU095768

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020