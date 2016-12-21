  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
4.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(99)
2017 Toyota Camry Review

Pros & Cons

  • Interior is comfortable and spacious
  • all seats are roomy
  • Outward visibility is better than average
  • Trim levels have distinct luxury and sport characteristics
  • Interior controls are easy to read and operate
  • Middling four-cylinder fuel economy
List Price Range
$10,800 - $24,491
Used Camry for Sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Camry does Edmunds recommend?

The 2017 Toyota Camry, in XSE trim, represents an agreeable middle ground between the base LE and top-of-the-line XLE, both in terms of price and feature content. We recommend it over the SE trim because it is eligible for the optional Technology package and its advanced safety features. If you can't decide on an engine, the standard four-cylinder will be adequate for the majority of drivers. We like the optional V6's more confident acceleration, but the price premium may be a deal-breaker.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.5 / 5

The 2017 Toyota Camry fulfills all of the expectations placed on midsize sedans, which is likely why it's been such a huge sales success. With an emphasis on comfort and ease of use, combined with a solid reputation for durability and reliability, it's easy to see why. Some rival sedans might be a little flashier or sportier, but the Camry remains an honest and worthy pick.

For 2017, the Camry soldiers on mostly unchanged. You have four trim levels ranging from basic to sporty or more luxurious, and two engine choices: an adequate four-cylinder or a potent V6. The top two trims are eligible for the V6 as well as some optional advanced safety features, which is one of the reasons we recommend upgrading to these levels.

There's of course no shortage of competition for the 2017 Toyota Camry, and you'd do well to check them out. Each represents a slightly different take on the midsize sedan, emphasizing a different brand of performance, value and personality. Deciding between them may very well come down to an intangible preference, but almost all of them will satisfy your core needs.

2017 Toyota Camry models

The 2017 Toyota Camry is a midsize sedan that seats five and is available in four trim levels: LE, SE, XSE and XLE. All models come standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (178 horsepower, 170 pound-feet of torque) that is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels. XSE and XLE models are eligible for an optional 3.5-liter V6 (268 hp, 248 lb-ft).

Standard feature highlights for the base LE trim include 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, a sunroof, keyless remote entry, power front seats, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a 6.1-inch Entune touchscreen interface and a six-speaker sound system.

The SE adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, paddle shifters, upgraded cloth and simulated-leather upholstery, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

We like what you get with the XSE, though. It steps up with 18-inch wheels, LED running lights, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather and simulated-suede upholstery, a wireless charging pad, an upgraded Entune system with 7-inch display, a smartphone app-based navigation system and a 10-speaker premium audio system with satellite and HD radio. V6 models also get LED headlights, a sunroof, a noise-reducing windshield and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

The range-topping XLE trim tops it off with 17-inch wheels, leather upholstery and heated front seats. V6 models add keyless entry and ignition.

Many of these features are available on supporting trims as options. An integrated navigation system is also offered on all models. Additionally, the Technology package for the XSE trim adds adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and mitigation, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic high beams. Adding this package to the XLE trim also includes Toyota's Safety Connect emergency telematics features.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Toyota Camry XLE (3.5L V6; 6-speed automatic). NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Camry has received only minor revisions. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Camry.

Driving

4.5
The 2017 Toyota Camry is a strong performer for the class. Its smooth and powerful engine makes it just as quick as other V6 competitors. The brakes are up to the task, handling is confident, and overall drivability is among the best.

Acceleration

4.5
The Camry V6 is plenty strong in a straight line, posting a 6.2-second dash to 60 mph. This sedan accelerates effortlessly with this engine combined with a smooth, manually shiftable six-speed automatic.

Braking

4.0
Though the 129 feet it took for the Camry to stop from 60 mph at our test track is on the long side for the class, pedal feel was very good with intuitive around-town operation. We also noted good resistance to pedal fade even with repeated use.

Steering

4.0
We still wouldn't say the Camry's steering gives a great feel of the road, but it has some life to it and provides more feedback than previous generations. This is an easy car to steer, and you can place it in corners with confidence.

Handling

4.0
Even if ultimate tire grip is modest, the Camry's poise and ability to go from corner to corner with confidence are good for this class. The electronic stability control system is effective and unobtrusive when it's needed and engaged.

Drivability

5.0
With its effortless acceleration, intuitive brake response, confident handling and excellent highway manners, the Camry is easy to drive on all manner of roads. Light steering and a manageable size make it easy to park as well.

Comfort

5.0
The 2017 Camry's front seats have ample adjustability and are adequately supportive. Rear accommodations are also very generous. Highway ride and overall quietness are among the best in the class.

Seat comfort

4.5
The XLE's heated leather front seats offer good comfort and adequate support. The rear seat can actually accommodate three across, thanks to exceptionally generous proportions and good contours.

Ride comfort

5.0
One of the Camry's best qualities is its plush and sophisticated ride. It's able to soak up small bumps without a fuss and without the secondary body motions that plague some cars in this class.

Noise & vibration

5.0
With excellent isolation from road, engine and wind noise, the Camry is among the quietest cars in its class. Whether idling, accelerating at full-throttle up to speed or just cruising on the highway, only true luxury cars are quieter.

Interior

5.0
Camry's top-trim XLE interior is well-designed with excellent ergonomics, from a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel to a responsive touchscreen. Entry into and exit from the cavernous interior is a snap, storage and cargo capacity are generous, and numerous aids for visibility are available.

Ease of use

4.0
Large buttons and knobs dominate common functions (audio, climate control), and the XLE's standard 7-inch touchscreen has large icons and responds quickly.

Getting in/getting out

5.0
The doors are large yet light, and reasonable seat and doorsill heights make for easy access. The rear headliner-mounted grab handles further aid exit when faced with tight parking situations.

Driving position

4.5
The Camry is within fractions of an inch in terms of interior space/room versus its closest rivals, with a few measurements exceeding theirs. It might be classified as a midsize car, but the Camry looks and feels larger inside.

Roominess

5.0
The thin windshield pillars and low side glass give an airy feeling. The rear view is aided by a large, standard backup camera. The shape of the hood can make it difficult to gauge the front corners, though, and blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning are optional.

Quality

4.5
Among its peers, the Camry has better than average build quality, with tight seams, solid-closing doors, good paint, and not a single misaligned or squeaky panel inside. It feels more substantial than most at this price.

Utility

4.0
Cargo capacity is about average compared to that of other midsize sedans, but the Camry's thoughtful interior storage solutions ensure a place for all of your personal items.

Small-item storage

4.5
There are plenty of places to store your personal items thanks to the Camry's large door pockets with bottleholders, a generous glovebox, a deep console bin and numerous cubbies (one with a wireless charging pad).

Cargo space

4.0
The Camry's 15.4-cubic-foot trunk is about average for the class, but it gets points for having a wide and low opening and remote releases for the 60/40-split folding rear seats.

Child safety seat accommodation

3.5
A rear-facing child seat will fit in back with ease, but the fixed rear headrests make it difficult to properly secure a front-facing child seat.

Technology

4.0
The Camry's Entune infotainment system is beginning to show its age in terms of appearance, but when it comes to operation it meets all expectations.

Audio & navigation

4.0
The infotainment screen isn't as sharp or modern as other systems, but navigation input is reasonably easy. The menu structure is intuitive, and operation is as easy as that of competitors.

Voice control

4.0
Voice recognition is accurate, rarely requiring you to repeat commands. Return prompts from the system offer helpful assistance, too.

EdmundsScorecard

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Toyota Camry.

5(53%)
4(21%)
3(15%)
2(8%)
1(3%)
4.1
99 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

So nice I wish I had a longer commute
Mike Miranda,06/28/2017
SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I've had two used Camry's prior to this one. This is my first brand new Camry and I'm impressed with the quality of the car. I wanted something that was dependable and looked sharp. I will never understand those who say the Camry has a ho hum look when it's obvious most of the other car makers copy the Camry style. The 4 cylinder engine is quiet and responsive. My only complaints are the SE ride is a lot firmer than the LE and too many Camry's only come with a base entertainment system. I had to really search for one with HD and satellite radio with connected navigation. All controls are laid out well and are easy to use. If you've had a Camry before you'll feel right at home. The extra information on the info screen between the tach and speedometer is very handy. Now it's a year later and I must say that I still love the look of the car but after driving the Ford Fusion and Nissan Altima I can see that they provide a little more driving excitement with quick handling and acceleration, not that the Camry is slow at either of these tasks, it just doesn't seem quite as quick. I'll gladly take that trade off given the Camry's much better repair record. I'm going though a bit of Camry withdrawal the last couple of weeks in an attempt to keep my new car looking new. It's in the body shop the wife side swiped it coming out of the driveway causing some minor damage and I compounded the issue when I hit a plastic outdoor chair that was in the middle of the interstate. Both minor, but as I said I'm trying to keep my new car looking new. I find myself wishing for real bumpers on cars that could prevent costly damage in minor bumps. I'm old enough to remember being able to push a car with another car. Something only a fool would attempt today. Overall cars keep getting better and better. My feeling is the Camry is one of the models leading the way. One thing I have noticed is the way controls operate varies greatly from car to car. They all have their own way of doing things so keep that in mind when you go to buy and find the operating style that best suits what you like and expect. I'm accustomed to Toyotas having owned Camrys since 2004. The others are good, just different. But it can be a little unsettling when you get used to things being a certain way.
Somewhat Disappointed
Sohan Gupta,10/23/2017
XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
After having owned two Camrys that I had been happy with, I decided to buy a 2017 Camry XLE without any second thoughts. After driving it for several months I am somewhat disappointed. The ride is worse than the two Camrys I had owned before. The 2017 camry I bought is more noisy and gives a bumpy ride as compared to my old Camry. This is the first time that I feel disappointed with a Camry. I was expecting the new Camry to be improved. I wonder if other Camry buyers have had a similar experience?
2017 Camry XLE, Very nice car with poor GPS App
Harry,09/21/2016
XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
Solid, comfortable, quiet, feels like a luxury car. My car does not have integrated GPS. The only GPS app compatible for this car is Scout GPS Link which works poorly. I ignore it and use portable GPS or Google Map in my cell phone.
fitrst time toyota buyer
p c,08/21/2016
XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I purchased this 2017 Camry XLE 2 weeks ago. First time owning a Toyota. I opted for the 6 cylinder. So far so good. I will be taking my first long road trip next week, so I will get a better feel of it. But, from what I have experienced so far, the CAMRY XLE is everything as advertised. Maybe after my road trip I will give another review with more detail. Update: the ride is not as smooth as I expected. There is also a lot more road noise than I am used to
See all 99 reviews of the 2017 Toyota Camry
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2017 Toyota Camry features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Camry models:

Pre-Collision System
Warns you if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if you don't get to them in time.
Safety Connect
Calls for help automatically if you're in a collision and also summons roadside assistance with the touch of a button.
Blind-Spot Monitor
Alerts you if there's a vehicle lurking in your blind spot, as well as if one is approaching when you're backing up.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Toyota Camry

Used 2017 Toyota Camry Overview

The Used 2017 Toyota Camry is offered in the following submodels: Camry Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Toyota Camry?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Toyota Camry trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Toyota Camry SE is priced between $12,944 and$23,995 with odometer readings between 10392 and107632 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Camry LE is priced between $10,800 and$20,000 with odometer readings between 3696 and133763 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Camry XLE is priced between $14,942 and$22,696 with odometer readings between 11718 and88239 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Camry XSE is priced between $15,495 and$24,491 with odometer readings between 16899 and117008 miles.

Which used 2017 Toyota Camries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Toyota Camry for sale near. There are currently 268 used and CPO 2017 Camries listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,800 and mileage as low as 3696 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Toyota Camry.

Can't find a used 2017 Toyota Camrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Camry for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $23,705.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,564.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Camry for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $14,057.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $25,090.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Toyota Camry?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

