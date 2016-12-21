2017 Toyota Camry Review
Pros & Cons
- Interior is comfortable and spacious
- all seats are roomy
- Outward visibility is better than average
- Trim levels have distinct luxury and sport characteristics
- Interior controls are easy to read and operate
- Middling four-cylinder fuel economy
Which Camry does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating4.5 / 5
The 2017 Toyota Camry fulfills all of the expectations placed on midsize sedans, which is likely why it's been such a huge sales success. With an emphasis on comfort and ease of use, combined with a solid reputation for durability and reliability, it's easy to see why. Some rival sedans might be a little flashier or sportier, but the Camry remains an honest and worthy pick.
For 2017, the Camry soldiers on mostly unchanged. You have four trim levels ranging from basic to sporty or more luxurious, and two engine choices: an adequate four-cylinder or a potent V6. The top two trims are eligible for the V6 as well as some optional advanced safety features, which is one of the reasons we recommend upgrading to these levels.
There's of course no shortage of competition for the 2017 Toyota Camry, and you'd do well to check them out. Each represents a slightly different take on the midsize sedan, emphasizing a different brand of performance, value and personality. Deciding between them may very well come down to an intangible preference, but almost all of them will satisfy your core needs.
2017 Toyota Camry models
The 2017 Toyota Camry is a midsize sedan that seats five and is available in four trim levels: LE, SE, XSE and XLE. All models come standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (178 horsepower, 170 pound-feet of torque) that is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels. XSE and XLE models are eligible for an optional 3.5-liter V6 (268 hp, 248 lb-ft).
Standard feature highlights for the base LE trim include 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, a sunroof, keyless remote entry, power front seats, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a 6.1-inch Entune touchscreen interface and a six-speaker sound system.
The SE adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, paddle shifters, upgraded cloth and simulated-leather upholstery, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.
We like what you get with the XSE, though. It steps up with 18-inch wheels, LED running lights, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather and simulated-suede upholstery, a wireless charging pad, an upgraded Entune system with 7-inch display, a smartphone app-based navigation system and a 10-speaker premium audio system with satellite and HD radio. V6 models also get LED headlights, a sunroof, a noise-reducing windshield and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
The range-topping XLE trim tops it off with 17-inch wheels, leather upholstery and heated front seats. V6 models add keyless entry and ignition.
Many of these features are available on supporting trims as options. An integrated navigation system is also offered on all models. Additionally, the Technology package for the XSE trim adds adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and mitigation, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic high beams. Adding this package to the XLE trim also includes Toyota's Safety Connect emergency telematics features.
Driving4.5
Comfort5.0
Interior5.0
Utility4.0
Technology4.0
Scorecard
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Camry models:
- Pre-Collision System
- Warns you if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if you don't get to them in time.
- Safety Connect
- Calls for help automatically if you're in a collision and also summons roadside assistance with the touch of a button.
- Blind-Spot Monitor
- Alerts you if there's a vehicle lurking in your blind spot, as well as if one is approaching when you're backing up.
