Used 2018 Toyota Camry for Sale Near Me

- 8,593 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$22,999$5,614 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3861 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Camry XLE with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BZ1HK7JU003364
Stock: C306887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 4,138 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,998$2,711 Below Market
Volkswagen of West Islip - West Islip / New York
YES!!! OUR YEARLY SALES EVENT YOU WAIT FOR EVERY YEAR IS HERE. NOW UNTIL THE END OF THE MONTH! THIS IS THE ONE NOT TO MISS!! WE ARE NOW AN OFFICIAL KBB RETAIL CENTER!! THAT MEANS GUARANTEED TOP DOLLAR FOR TRADES ALSO!! HUGE DISCOUNTS ON ALL VEHICLES!! NO HIDDEN FEES!! * BAD CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! VOLKSWAGEN OF WEST ISLIP TAKES PRIDE IN BEING A FAMILY OWNED COMPANY DEDICATED TO EARNING YOUR BUSINESS AND NOT JUST SELLING A VEHICLE. ALL PRE OWNED VEHICLES COME WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE VIP CUSTOMER PROGRAM WHERE, ALL MECHANICAL ISSUE HAS BEEN ADDRESSED AND ALL TRANSACTIONS ARE FULLY TRANSPARENT!! JUST TAKE OUR HUGELY DISCOUNTED PRICE,** ADD OUR EXCLUSIVE VIP PACKAGE AND OUR ADMIN FEE AND YOU STILL PAY LESS THAN KBB!! YES, LESS THEN EVERYONE ELSE!! NO SCAMS AND NOTHING TO HIDE!! COME IN AND LET US PUT THE FUN BACK IN TO BUYING YOUR NEXT VEHICLE!! CALL NOW!!!- FOR YOUR APPOINTMENT!! 631 650-3400. CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER, Alloy Wheels, Black w/Fabric Seat Trim, Alloy wheels. KBB Fair Market Range High: $23,179 While every effort is made to verify the accuracy of online prices, we are not responsible for typographical data errors or price changes!!! All prices are with financing through our primary lenders with Tier 1 credit (740+ FICA). No two offers can be combined. All internet prices include our printed $500 e-coupon offer which should be presented at time of sale. **All prices exclude tax, $695 admin fee, tags, doc fee, NYS inspection and our unique multi point Inspection and VIP program of $1969- This figure has been separated from our internet pricing for marketing purposes only so that the true value of the vehicle can be displayed so the consumer can price vehicles competitively. Other restrictions may apply. See dealer for full details or visit our website at: www.vwofwestislip.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Camry LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1B11HK7JU571623
Stock: U6482P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 12,133 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,980$2,738 Below Market
Al Hendrickson Toyota - Coconut Creek / Florida
Our bold One Owner Accident-Free 2018 Toyota Camry LE Sedan is sporty, sensible, and stylish in Super White! Powered by a 2.5 Liter Dynamic Force 4 Cylinder offering 203hp while paired with an 8 Speed Direct Shift Automatic transmission for quick acceleration. Impress yourself and put this Front Wheel Drive sedan to the test on twisty roads while it also sees nearly 39mpg on the highway. Crafted with athletic and graceful body styling, our Camry will immediately get your attention with LED lighting, a dramatic grille, and striking alloy wheels.Slide into your comfort zone with our LE cabin that comes with supportive fabric seats, eight-way power for the driver, a multifunction steering wheel, air conditioning, and straightforward technologies that make this Camry a must-have! Just check out the Entune 3.0 infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen, app-based navigation, Bluetooth, Siri Eyes Free, and a six-speaker sound system. Soft-touch door trim and layered-wood accents add a touch of class!Toyota Safety Sense provides the peace of mind you need to drive in confidence with a backup camera, automatic braking, pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, and lane-departure alert with steering assistance. Our Camry will wow you with its exhilarating ownership experience! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Camry LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1B11HK2JU030981
Stock: Y5925A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 26,462 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,338$3,200 Below Market
Al Hendrickson Toyota - Coconut Creek / Florida
Become acquainted with our fantastic 2018 Toyota Camry LE Sedan with the Audio Package and an amazing Blue Metallic finish. Powered by a 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that extends 203hp tethered to an innovative 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive Camry offers near 39mpg on the open highway plus you will be impressed with the powerful acceleration and nimble handling. Athletic and graceful, the exterior of the Camry is accented by a sleek, stylish shape. You will be immediately attracted to the LED lighting, color-matched power mirrors, and alluring 17-inch alloy wheels.Open the door to our LE trim and slide into the comfortable fabric seats that are complemented by the Audio Package featuring an Entune 3.0 Audio Plus system with an 8-inch touchscreen, connected full-color system, Toyota's App Suite, wireless charging, a premium JBL sound system, and dual-zone automatic climate control. And that's on top of keyless entry, cruise control, a rearview camera, folding rear seats, and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. Comfort and value all come together in this Camry!Toyota offers Safety Sense technology for your protection, with adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance, and more, all to safeguard you in this rewarding Camry that will meet your needs with a sterling reputation for reliability. You have to see this one for yourself! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Camry LE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNB11HK6J3014644
Stock: Y5746A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 16,507 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,694$2,983 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Spokane Valley - Spokane Valley / Washington
All Weather Floor Liners & Cargo Tray Package Lane Keeping Assist Bluetooth Connection Ash; Fabric Seat Trim Brown Stone This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Camry LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNB11HK2J3043915
Stock: J3043915
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 44,983 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$14,277$4,042 Below Market
Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia
This Toyota Camry LE is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT we verified this vehicle is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle's reliance and this Camry LE's low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. The interior of this beautiful Toyota Camry LE is completely smoke free. This vehicle has been very well maintained, and a complete SERVICE HISTORY is available for it. This vehicle, like all vehicles that we offer for sale, undergoes a comprehensive and stringent MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before putting it out on our lot. Our customer's safety is important to us. We guarantee that this vehicle has never suffered damage from a wreck. Everyone loves leaving the competition in the dust. With your hands firmly at the wheel of this powerful 2.5L 4 Cylinder engine, you'll leave the competition wondering why they even tried. The 2.5L 4 Cylinder will help keep your hard earned money in your pocket with its great fuel efficiency. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension make handling those curves a breeze. In addition, you can count on the rugged off-road suspension to take you places that others can only dream of. The top of the line luxury package will completely surround you in both comfort and class. This Toyota Camry LE comes fully equipped with all the power, convenience and safety options that you expect in a vehicle of this caliber. The vehicle is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this vehicle has seen since it was new. All essential mechanical systems are in solid working order leaving you with years between any required maintenance. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. Given that this is a used vehicle, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it.Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. By becoming a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. Nobody wants a car that has been through the ringer. This baby has had just one owner, and the CARFAX report proves it. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. All our vehicles are AutoCheck CERTIFIED which means that each and every one of them have measured up to our high standards and are fully documented by an included AutoCheck history report. If you are looking to own a super clean vehicle, this one is a one-owner vehicle according to AutoCheckWe want you to feel secure in your purchase, so we've included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this vehicle. An optional extended warranty is available for added peace of mind. Everyone has credit problems but at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT we don't feel this should prevent you from affording transportation. Our GUARANTEED FINANCING will do the heavy lifting, get you approved, and have you back on the road in no time. Don't want to stress about high payments? We can help qualified buyers get low payments. Call us at (703) 441-0111 to find out more. Priced below BLUE BOOK, this is a great deal.UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT is conveniently located near Brooke.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Camry LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1B11HK5JU092696
Stock: 092696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,503 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,847$2,990 Below Market
Palm Beach Toyota - West Palm Beach / Florida
JUST REPRICED FROM $21,998, $3,800 below NADA Retail!, EPA 39 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, Superb Condition, Toyota Certified, ONLY 14,503 Miles! Bluetooth, Smart Device Integration, Lane Keeping Assist, Aluminum Wheels CLICK NOW!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Smart Device Integration, Lane Keeping Assist Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. Toyota SE with Celestial Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 203 HP at 6600 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought here, Carfax 1 Owner, Multiple Finance Options, Remote Start EXPERTS REPORTGreat Gas Mileage: 39 MPG Hwy. EXCELLENT VALUEWas $21,998. This Camry is priced $3,800 below NADA Retail. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCECertified vehicles must pass a thorough 160-point inspection, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty, 1 Year Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, lockouts, fuel delivery, flat tire service and more, Free CarFax Vehicle History Report included VISIT US TODAYAt Palm Beach Toyota we strive to make the experience fun and engaging. We want to make sure we utilize your time to the best of our ability. Our goal when you drive in and see our state of the art facility is to exceed your expectations and provide buying experience with the accomplishments of a Great Deal. We typically have over 250 used cars on the lot and more always in transit! Our volume allows us to give you the best possible deals. As low as 2.9% APR financing based on approved credit Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - All advertised prices are with approved credit & exclude gvmt fees, FI fees, taxes, Lic, Title, Reg. Fees, State & Local Taxes & Dealer Fee of $999.95. DEALER makes no representations,expressed or implied,to any actual/prospective purchaser/owner of this vehicle as to the existence,ownership,accuracy,description or condition of listed vehicle's equipment,price,specials or warranties. Variations must be presented prior to sale. The efficiencies of e-commerce permit us to sometimes offer e-commerce consumer pricing benefits. Therefore, prices on this site may only be available to consumers who initiate their transactions via email or via this site's contact mechanism. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Camry SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1B11HK8JU014820
Stock: U014820
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- certified
2018 Toyota Camry XLE23,614 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,338$4,593 Below Market
Toyota of Massapequa - Seaford / New York
*All pricing is subject to financing through our primary lender and can't be combined with special offers. Details and price are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region, as will incentives, and are subject to change. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle information. All specifications, prices and equipment are subject to change without notice. Prices and payments do not include tax, titles, tags, finance charges, documentation charges, emissions testing charges, or other fees required by law, vehicle sellers or lending organizations. Based on 2015 EPA mileage estimates, reflecting new EPA fuel economy methods beginning with 2008 models. Use for comparison purposes only. Do not compare to models before 2008. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle. While every effort has been made to ensure display of accurate data, the vehicle listings within this website may not reflect all accurate vehicle items. Accessories and color may vary. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. The vehicle photo displayed may be an example only. Vehicle Photos may not match exact vehicles. Please confirm vehicle price with Dealership. See Dealership for details.ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2018 Toyota Camry XLE 4D Sedan Brown Stone 8-Speed Automatic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Camry XLE with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BZ1HK3JU502940
Stock: U3264I
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 24,682 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,099$3,380 Below Market
Toyota Universe - Little Falls / New Jersey
Toyota Universe is pleased to offer this superb-looking 2018 Toyota Camry in Black. This vehicle has been through our award-winning factory-trained service department and comes with the following features; 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 7.5J x 17 Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seat Trim, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Entune 3.0 Audio, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.Certified. Toyota Details: * Transferable Warranty * Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year (for Toyota Certified Used Vehicles program), Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Battery Warranty 8 years/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original date of first use when sold as new. Fuel Cell Vehicle Warranty 8 years/100,000 mile (whichever comes first) on key fuel cell components. Roadside
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Camry LE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1B11HK5JU018839
Stock: JU018839
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 11,859 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,500$2,631 Below Market
Serra Toyota - Birmingham / Alabama
Serra Toyota of Birmingham has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 Toyota Camry. Very few vehicles meet the exacting standards of Certified Pre-Owned status. This Toyota Camry SE has met those standards. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. The look is unmistakably Toyota, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Toyota Camry SE will definitely turn heads.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Camry SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1B11HK7JU529470
Stock: P529470
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 51,468 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,288$5,229 Below Market
Dick Hannah Acura of Portland - Portland / Oregon
120 Multi Point Inspection Performed * Oil And Filter Changed * Engine Air and Cabin Filter Replacement * New Wiper Blades * Professionally Detailed * Navigation * Blind-Spot Monitor * Lane Departure Warning System * Bluetooth Wireless w/ Entune * Backup Camera * Heated Seats * Dual Power Seats * Leather * Panoramic Moon Roof * Push Button Start * Air Conditioning * Power Windows * Power Door Locks * Dynamic Cruise Control * Peace of mind WARRANTY: Rest easy - you're covered for 12 months or 12,000 miles on many of your vehicle maintenance items including Battery - Brake Pads - Belts & Hoses - Wiper Blades. In addition, each Dick Hannah used vehicle comes with a powerful 3 month/3,000 mile power train warranty which covers: Engine - Transmission Drivetrain. You can breathe easy knowing that your unexpected repairs will be covered. See dealership for full warranty details
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Camry XSE with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1B61HK5JU089797
Stock: CP901935
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 4,197 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,993$1,894 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Winter Park - Winter Park / Florida
Lane Keeping Assist Bluetooth Connection Ash; Fabric Seat Trim Predawn Gray Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: THIS VEHICLE IS TOYOTA FACTORY CERTIFIED WHICH COMES WITH A 7 YEAR 100,000 MILE POWER TRAIN WARRANTY AND A 12 MONTH 12,000 MILE LTD COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY. ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE AND COMPLETE PEACE OF MIND COME WITH THIS VEHICLE PURCHASE. This Toyota includes: PREDAWN GRAY MICA ASH, FABRIC SEAT TRIM Cloth Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This vehicle has met or exceed our standards of excellence and is being sold as a Certified Pre-owned Toyota Camry. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2018 Toyota Camry. This vehicle comes with an extra bonus: past service records are included. This Toyota Camry LE is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Camry LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1B11HK0JU155381
Stock: JU155381
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 15,475 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,585$2,997 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Lane Keeping Assist Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cargo Tote Ash; Fabric Seat Trim W/Softex Predawn Gray Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Toyota includes: PREDAWN GRAY MICA ASH, FABRIC SEAT TRIM W/SOFTEX Cloth Seats Premium Synthetic Seats CARGO TOTE (PPO) *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. This vehicle has passed our highest inspection standards and is therefore awarded a Certified status. This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. This low mileage Toyota Camry has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Predawn Gray Mica Toyota Camry. Feel pleased in your decision to buy this Toyota Camry as it's still covered under the manufacturer's warranty. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Camry SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1B11HK3JU008701
Stock: JU008701
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 9,151 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,500$2,373 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1624488 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Camry SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNB11HK3J3048623
Stock: c117014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 48,072 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,990$4,405 Below Market
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2018 TOYOTA CAMRY IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Camry XSE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1B61HK2JU010103
Stock: M46010103
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-29-2020
- 48,908 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$15,500
Sterling McCall Chevrolet - Houston / Texas
LOCAL TRADE!!... DRIVETRAIN WARRANTY REMAINING (35 MO / 11K MILES)!!... BLUETOOTH WIRELESS STREAMING!!... BACKUP CAMERA!!... NAVIGATION SYSTEM!!... KEYLESS ENTRY!!... PWR DOOR LOCKS & WINDOWS!!... DYNAMIC CRUISE CONTROL!!... ALLOW WHEELS!!.... EXCELLENT CONDITION!!... Sterling McCall Chevrolet is pleased to be currently offering this 2018 Toyota Camry XLE with 48,907mi. This 2018 Toyota Camry comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This 2018 Toyota Camry has great acceleration and wonderful styling without sacrificing exceptional fuel economy. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. The Toyota Camry XLE will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Camry XLE with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1B11HK2JU620811
Stock: JU620811
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 11,166 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,357$2,035 Below Market
Palm Beach Toyota - West Palm Beach / Florida
Toyota Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 11,166! PRICE DROP FROM $18,977, EPA 39 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City!, $3,800 below NADA Retail! Bluetooth, Smart Device Integration, Lane Keeping Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera CLICK ME!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Smart Device Integration, Lane Keeping Assist MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. Toyota LE with WHITE exterior and FA20 interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 203 HP at 6600 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com's review says The big and comfortable seats Great Gas Mileage: 39 MPG Hwy. AFFORDABILITYWas $18,977. This Camry is priced $3,800 below NADA Retail. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCECertified vehicles must pass a thorough 160-point inspection, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty, 1 Year Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, lockouts, fuel delivery, flat tire service and more, Free CarFax Vehicle History Report included VISIT US TODAYAt Palm Beach Toyota we strive to make the experience fun and engaging. We want to make sure we utilize your time to the best of our ability. Our goal when you drive in and see our state of the art facility is to exceed your expectations and provide buying experience with the accomplishments of a Great Deal. We typically have over 250 used cars on the lot and more always in transit! Our volume allows us to give you the best possible deals. As low as 2.9% APR financing based on approved credit Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - All advertised prices are with approved credit & exclude gvmt fees, FI fees, taxes, Lic, Title, Reg. Fees, State & Local Taxes & Dealer Fee of $999.95. DEALER makes no representations,expressed or implied,to any actual/prospective purchaser/owner of this vehicle as to the existence,ownership,accuracy,description or condition of listed vehicle's equipment,price,specials or warranties. Variations must be presented prior to sale. The efficiencies of e-commerce permit us to sometimes offer e-commerce consumer pricing benefits. Therefore, prices on this site may only be available to consumers who initiate their transactions via email or via this site's contact mechanism. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Camry LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNB11HK4J3044306
Stock: 3044306
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 44,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,291$4,263 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
This 2018 Toyota Camry 4dr LE SEDAN 4 DR FWD features a 2.5L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Not Specified with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Night Vision, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact David Matheus at 954-621-1936 or dmathuesg578@hotmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Camry LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1B11HK2JU540165
Stock: 995590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
