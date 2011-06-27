I bought this car with 30k miles in 2006 and have now put another 100k on it. Aside from routine fluid and tire changes, this car has given me absolutely no mechanical difficulties. It got nearly 40 miles per gallon on the freeway when I first got it, but now (2013) it's closer to 32. Here are some cons: the keyless entry stopped working on me a year ago; the back speakers shattered on me into little pieces two years ago (this seems to be a common problem -- the sun pretty much destroys them); the molding on the cd player began to become unsealed from the heat of the sun. Overall, this has been a spectacular car. I plan on driving it until it's totally dead.

