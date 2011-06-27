2005 Toyota Camry Review
Pros & Cons
- Roomy, comfortable, quiet, plenty of safety and luxury features, high resale value, strong reputation for reliability.
- Costs more than most competitors, base V6 isn't as powerful as others in the class.
List Price Range
$3,150 - $7,999
Edmunds' Expert Review
It won't win any design awards or run circles around its competitors, but when it comes to practicality, value and refinement, few midsize sedans can top the 2005 Toyota Camry.
2005 Highlights
In an effort to make Camry ownership more affordable, Toyota adds an entry-level Standard model to the lineup this year. All 2005 Toyota Camry models receive freshened exterior styling with a new grille, headlamps, taillamps and wheel designs. All Camrys now have antilock brakes as standard equipment, and the optional automatic transmission for all models is now a five-speed unit. Inside, all Camrys feature Optitron gauges, steering wheel audio controls, a rear center headrest and upgraded seat fabrics. The XLE V6 now includes standard leather seating.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Toyota Camry.
Most helpful consumer reviews
keegm480,05/16/2015
LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
I have owned my fair share of cars, and this is definitely my favorite to drive to work in every day. No, it's not exciting to drive, but it is very comfortable and has plenty of power for the average person. I have had zero issues with this car, just routine maintenance. Has a very good stock audio system in the car, I can't see myself selling this any time soon! I drive a lot of long trips, this car just eats away the miles!
Daniel,12/17/2015
Standard 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
So i bought my 2005 Camry SE v6 I see complaints about handling but noticed all complaints are on the cheapest model camrys LE's base 4cyl Mine handles like a champ (sway bars bigger rims/wider tires on the SE) 120,000 miles not a single issue other than my sunroof is touchy. Gas milage is unbelievable for a good size sedan 34 hwy I live in mohave county Az average temp in summer near 120, paint is still nearly perfect no fade. Trunk space would make al capone blush, I could hide 10 bodies in there. 225hp is just right, my altima SER was overboard and caused wheel spin 285hp, Plus tires were a yearly issue on the altima. Build quality... It ain't no BMW but its better than average. Great car overall, not fancy but still classy.
dbjbravo,05/26/2013
I bought this car with 30k miles in 2006 and have now put another 100k on it. Aside from routine fluid and tire changes, this car has given me absolutely no mechanical difficulties. It got nearly 40 miles per gallon on the freeway when I first got it, but now (2013) it's closer to 32. Here are some cons: the keyless entry stopped working on me a year ago; the back speakers shattered on me into little pieces two years ago (this seems to be a common problem -- the sun pretty much destroys them); the molding on the cd player began to become unsealed from the heat of the sun. Overall, this has been a spectacular car. I plan on driving it until it's totally dead.
Thomas,09/08/2010
This is the 3rd Toyota Camry I've owned and they have all been purchased USED. I buy them with 30,000 miles or less and drive them for (no less than 4 years)and an additional 150,000 miles until trade in. Total annual cost (average) to own the vehicle? $2910 including tax, title and maintenance. When my current Camry is paid off in 2 months the annual cost to own my Camry will drop to $419. And I'll ride that out for 2 more years. Not a bad annual cost to ride a fully loaded Camry V6 XLE loaded to the gills. Since 1997? Why would I drive ANYTHING else. Seriously!
Features & Specs
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
