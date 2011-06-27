  1. Home
2007 Toyota Camry Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy cabin, powerful V6 engine, hybrid model available, legendary build quality and reliability history.
  • No manual transmission available with V6, some odd styling elements.
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds' Expert Review

While it still won't win the title of "world's sexiest family sedan," the new 2007 Toyota Camry's combination of comfort, refinement and reliability will very likely allow it to keep the title belt for "America's best-selling sedan." Anyone shopping in this segment will want to give the Camry consideration.

Vehicle overview

In our experience, buyers of family sedans are usually looking for a car that provides a roomy and comfortable interior, a refined driving experience and a reputation for reliability. While most modern sedans meet these qualifications, only two have excelled over the past decade: the Honda Accord and the Toyota Camry. For much of that period, the Toyota Camry has held the sales advantage, and it's been America's best-selling sedan for eight of the past nine years. Now, for 2007, Toyota has fully redesigned the Camry, and we have no doubt that it will continue to appeal to a large section of buyers.

As it has done with each generation before, Toyota has increased the Camry's size and power for 2007. A 2.2-inch-longer wheelbase and 1.2-inch-wider front and rear tracks provide benefits in terms of interior space and rear-seat legroom. Underneath the new car, one will find the familiar MacPherson struts up front and a dual-link independent rear suspension. Spring rates and suspension geometries were completely revised, however, to give the car a sharper feel without compromising ride quality. Wheel size has gone from 15 to 16 inches on base models, while the sportier SE trim gets its own set of 17-inch aluminum wheels.

For the outside, the car receives a full styling refresh. Toyota describes the new Camry's look as "athletic and elegant" and "styled in a way that is certain to elicit a positive emotional response." But we're not so sure. To our eyes the front end is a bit heavy looking with its bulbous nose, while the somewhat drooping head- and taillights are simply odd.

This year also ushers in changes for the Camry's available powertrains. For the power-inclined, there's a new 268-horsepower V6 that gives the Camry sport-sedan performance. As far as features, even the base-level 2007 Camry comes nicely equipped, with power windows, cruise and a CD player all standard. And all trims include a standard tire-pressure monitoring system. Moving all the way up the Camry line will get you Lexus-like luxury with elegant cabin furnishings and available high-end luxury features, such as a navigation system and Bluetooth wireless capability.

All of these evolutionary changes have made the 2007 Toyota Camry a very appealing choice. Of course, it's not the family sedan for everybody. The Hyundai Sonata is thousands of dollars cheaper and comes with a better warranty. The Volkswagen Passat is more prestigious to own. The Chrysler 300C has a thumping V8. The redesigned 2007 Nissan Altima, when it arrives, will likely boast superior handling performance. And there's still the very impressive Accord. But for the mainstream part of the family-sedan segment, the new Camry has set the bar even higher in regards to features, performance, reputation and price. Yes, you get what you pay for, and in this case that turns out to be a new benchmark in the highly competitive family sedan market.

2007 Toyota Camry models

The 2007 Toyota Camry comes as a midsize four-door sedan in five trim levels. The base CE counts 16-inch wheels, air conditioning, power windows and mirrors, cruise control, a tilt and telescoping steering wheel, and a six-speaker audio system with a CD player and auxiliary input jack as standard equipment. The Camry LE adds keyless entry and an eight-way power driver seat. The SE includes a sport-tuned suspension, 17-inch alloy wheels, and special interior and exterior styling details. The luxurious XLE pampers its occupants with a 440-watt JBL sound system that incorporates Bluetooth technology, a moonroof, wood-tone accents, reclining rear seats, an automatic dual-zone climate control system with a high-tech air filter and, on the V6 model, leather seating. The various trim levels should satisfy most buyers' needs, however, a few key options are available, such as stability control and, on the XLE trim, a navigation system and heated seats.

2007 Highlights

Toyota's perennially best-selling family sedan gets a complete makeover for 2007. Among the highlights are a roomier interior, additional luxury-oriented features, an available 268-hp V6 coupled to a six-speed automatic transmission, and a gasoline-electric hybrid model that earns EPA fuel economy estimates of 43 mpg city/37 mpg highway.

Performance & mpg

Standard on all trim levels is a 2.4-liter inline four (158 horsepower and 161 pound-feet of torque) paired to either a five-speed manual or five-speed automatic transmission. A potent 3.5-liter V6 (268 hp and 248 lb-ft) mated to a new six-speed automatic gearbox (that offers manual-shift capability) is available on the LE, SE and XLE trims. With the V6, the Camry can reach 60 mph in just 6.5 seconds.

Safety

Every Camry comes with seven airbags (dual-stage front airbags, front-seat side and full-length side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag), a tire-pressure monitor and antilock brakes with BrakeAssist (BA) and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD). Stability control (which includes traction control) is optional across the line.

Driving

A quiet, soft ride still characterizes the Camry's on-road demeanor, though this year's revisions give the handling dynamics a slightly sportier feel. Still, the overriding impression is one of refinement and a somewhat isolated feel from the road compared to more athletic competitors like the Mazda 6 and Nissan Altima. Toyota knows that the majority of buyers in this market segment are more interested in comfortable, stress-free travel than tearing through corners, and the refined and very capable 2007 Camry should once again prove to be a hit with them.

Interior

In addition to more space for passengers, the 2007 Toyota Camry offers other features that increase cabin comfort. XLEs with cloth upholstery have a unique treatment using silkworm cocoon extract that coats the fabric, making it very soft to the touch. Additionally, XLE rear-seat passengers can recline their seatbacks. All Camrys have a trip computer, larger instruments than before and a dual-tiered dash that makes for a more spacious feel. Plenty of cubbies and compartments serve to hold CDs, cell phones and garage cards. The Camry's trunk holds 15 cubic feet of cargo.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Toyota Camry.

5(56%)
4(24%)
3(14%)
2(5%)
1(1%)
4.3
704 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 704 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Fix for the Glitch
JRTrin,12/03/2006
An article came out 2 weeks ago about Toyota having an upgrade on the sluggish shifting & hesitation for the Camry 2.4 5A. I took my car back to the dealer & they upgraded the engine software and calibrated the tranny. My car does not hesitate anymore & the auto shifting is smooth. Now I can say that this is an exciting car to drive. Good job Toyota, for correcting what should not have been in the first place. For owners who are having the same problem with the hesitation & shifting, I suggest that you bring it back to your dealer for the fix. You will feel the difference.
2007 Camry SE - I4 - Auto
carnut1973,01/26/2011
Purchased my 2007 Camry SE, 4 cylinder, auto brand new in December 2006 to replace a car that was totalled in an accident. The Camry SE with the factory ground effects/spoiler/6-spoke alloys has a much better look than the other Camrys and that is the only reason I purchased it. Chose it over a slightly used 2005 Acura TSX-auto. The black cloth interior and special gauge lighting specific to the Camry SE also helped seal the deal. The Camry SE was comfortable, quiet, reliable, good on gas and as stated earlier, easy on the eyes.
Camry XLE V6 - excellent. Extremely reliable
Paul,07/22/2016
XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
This 2007 Camry V6 has been the most reliable and maintenance free car I've every owned(And I've owned at least 20 cars!). I have 130,000 miles on it, only maintenance has been two sets of tires, one set of brake pads, wiper blades and cabin filter. Oil/filter changes are done free of charge by the dealer every 5000 miles. It still has the original battery! The engine is very smooth and powerful(better than my wife's newer BMW). I still get 30 mpg on the highway. It runs the same now as it did 9 years ago. My only very minor complaint about the design is the rear seat should have folded down 60/40 instead of the small pass through. I think the reclining rear seat didn't allow for the folding, poor design choice. No one ever reclines the rear seat. Great car! Now going on 10 years at 140,000 miles. No issues, although might finally need a new battery, not bad after 10 years! Amazing
Recall Needed
Heiro,11/18/2006
After driving this car for a month it is very obvious to me that there is a design flaw in the transmission. The acceleration is acceptable if a bit jerky but if you need to drive between 30 - 60 MPH you will not like this car. The transmission constantly shifts back and forth between gears. When this first started happening I though I may have had the emergency brake enabled or big gusts of wind kept hitting the car. This problem makes this car absolutely no fun to drive and makes me wish I had purchased something else.
See all 704 reviews of the 2007 Toyota Camry
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2007 Toyota Camry features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2007 Toyota Camry
More About This Model

If you listen to Toyota's representatives describe the all-new 2007 Toyota Camry, you'd think it was an entirely different car from the one it replaces. Words like "passion," "emotional" and "athletic" were peppered throughout the speeches by various Toyota folks during the car's first drive event. So let's get one thing straight before we begin — the redesigned 2007 Toyota Camry is not a passion-filled, highly emotional or super-athletic sedan. And by the way, that's OK. In fact, if Toyota ever does anything radical to the Camry we're going to lock the company's executive team up in a 1996 Taurus and let them see what radical design can do to an otherwise successful family car.

Don't mess with success
Certainly there are plenty of sedans in this segment that could use a good "shaking up" in terms of fundamental philosophy and execution, but the Toyota Camry is not one of them. It's been America's best-selling sedan for eight of the last nine years. The only model to upstage it, once, in nearly a decade is the Honda Accord.

With 400,000-plus sales a year, we'd like to think Toyota would simply take the Camry's strongest selling points and make them better. After experiencing the all-new 2007 version, we're happy to report that's exactly what Toyota did. Ask a current Camry owner — with over 10 million sold worldwide, they're quite easy to come by — why she/he bought it and you'll hear words like "quality," "reliability," and "refinement." Those same terms also describe the numerous versions available for 2007. As in previous years, the new Camry comes with either a four-cylinder engine or a V6. It also comes with an all-new hybrid drivetrain that makes 192 horsepower (as much as the current 3.0-liter V6 model) while earning EPA mileage figures of 43 city/37 highway.

A drivetrain for all seasons
The four-cylinder is essentially the same 2.4-liter engine used in the 2006 Camry, but some minor adjustments to the compression ratio and cam specs have pushed horsepower from 154 to 158 (using the new SAE standards). Fuel mileage is rated at 25/34 and transmission choices include a five-speed automatic or a five-speed manual.

Buyers shopping a six-cylinder family sedan will find a substantially upgraded drivetrain in the 2007 Toyota Camry. At 268 horsepower and 248 lb-ft of torque the new V6 propels the Camry with authority. It features Toyota's Dual Variable Valve Timing with intelligence (Dual VVT-i) to maximize power and provide a broad torque band. It also utilizes a dual-stage intake manifold and electronic throttle control, both of which contribute to fuel-efficiency (rated at 22 city/31 highway) while allowing the V6 to meet ULEV-II emission standards in California. Connecting this power to the Camry's front wheels is an all-new six-speed automatic transmission that can be manually shifted or left in full auto mode where, according to Toyota, it will learn the driver's driving style and pick gears accordingly. No manual transmission is available on V6 models.

The family sedan goes green
If all that technology still isn't enough for you, there's an even more advanced model coming for 2007 — the Camry Hybrid. Like the Prius and Highlander before it, the Camry Hybrid will use Toyota's Hybrid Synergy Drive system that couples an internal combustion engine to an electric motor-inverter and rechargeable battery pack. The engine half is the same 2.4-liter found in base Camrys, but this one uses an Atkinson cycle and makes 147 horsepower. Atkinson-cycle engines will delay the closing of the intake valves to improve fuel-efficiency while creating less horsepower. That's where the 45-hp electric motor comes in to assist with acceleration. This motor can also power the Camry Hybrid without the help of the engine, but only under light throttle applications at speeds below 30 mph.

Actually, during our time with the Camry Hybrid we did manage several seconds of electric motor-only operation at almost 40 mph — until the road sloped up. Toyota does claim a zero-to-60 time for the Camry Hybrid of less than 9 seconds, a number our internal accelerometers would agree with based on our short time behind the wheel. Certainly the EPA estimates of 43/37 mpg sound great for a midsize family sedan, but by now we've all come to expect real-world mileage figures well below those estimates, especially when it comes to hybrids. Yet company reps told us a current-generation Camry, with the new hybrid drivetrain, averaged 36 mpg over a 4,200-mile trip between New York and Los Angeles during early testing. They are confident the new, sleeker-bodied car will improve on that real-world number. Regardless, you'll be hard-pressed to discern the Camry Hybrid from standard versions, though it does have a bit more chrome on the front grille and vertical (versus horizontal) reverse lights.

"All-new" isn't just a sales pitch
Which brings us to the new car's updated look — a look described as "athletic and elegant" and "styled in a way that is certain to elicit a positive emotional response. People are going to want this car" (Toyota's emphasis, not ours). Styling is ultimately a purely subjective element in vehicle design, so we'll leave each of you to decide for yourself how successful Toyota was in its mission. We will say this much: The new Camry's look is more athletic, elegant and emotional than the current version.

Platform changes on the 2007 model go beyond new styling. A 2.2-inch-longer wheelbase and 1.2-inch-wider front and rear tracks have improved interior space and rear-seat legroom. While the new car sticks with MacPherson struts up front and a dual-link independent rear suspension, all lower control arms, spring rates and suspension geometries were completely revised to give the car a sharper feel without compromising ride quality. Wheel size has gone from 15 to 16 inches on base models, while the sportier SE trim gets its own set of 17-inch aluminum wheels. And all trims include a standard tire-pressure monitoring system that alerts drivers when pressure drops below a standard setting.

Technology comes standard
That tire-pressure monitoring system is just one of many examples of Toyota pushing the technology envelope with this latest Camry. Other standard features across the entire model line include halogen headlamps with auto on-off functionality, auxiliary audio inputs for external MP3 players, antilock brakes with BrakeAssist and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, and seven airbags. That last item includes dual-stage front airbags, side and side curtain airbags, and a driver knee airbag. You get all that on a base CE model without checking a single option box. Step up to the SE, LE and XLE models (not to mention the hybrid version) and everything from keyless start to voice-command DVD navigation to Bluetooth technology can be yours.

We tried out each of these versions during the press introduction and came away impressed by the new Camry's quiet and comfortable cabin, its high degree of interior and exterior build quality, and its overall refinement. Sound familiar?

Sleeper sale
Toyota sold approximately 420,000 Camrys last year — before the car's redesign and before the availability of a hybrid version. Prices for the 2007 Toyota Camry haven't been released yet, but they should align closely with 2006 models. The company is expecting to sell at least 450,000 this year, with that 30,000 bump coming from sales of the Camry Hybrid alone. But with over 100,000 Prius sales last year, we think Toyota may be underestimating the numbers. Regardless, we don't think the Camry's "best-selling sedan" title is going anywhere soon.

Used 2007 Toyota Camry Overview

The Used 2007 Toyota Camry is offered in the following submodels: Camry Sedan. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), CE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), LE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), CE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Toyota Camry?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Toyota Camry trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Toyota Camry LE is priced between $4,950 and$10,490 with odometer readings between 43149 and253275 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Toyota Camry CE is priced between $3,988 and$7,995 with odometer readings between 116594 and220197 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Toyota Camry LE V6 is priced between $6,496 and$9,895 with odometer readings between 69673 and126582 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Toyota Camry XLE is priced between $6,000 and$8,999 with odometer readings between 67503 and147954 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Toyota Camry XLE V6 is priced between $5,499 and$6,999 with odometer readings between 121498 and181470 miles.

Which used 2007 Toyota Camries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Toyota Camry for sale near. There are currently 25 used and CPO 2007 Camries listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,900 and mileage as low as 43149 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Toyota Camry.

