Purchased new 2014.5 Camry SE automatic. Noticed vibration at light throttle auto trans upshifts. Toyota has acknowledged this problem in 2012-2014 Camry automatics and has issued an LSC Limited service campaign to fix software. Took my car back to dealer at 200, 500 and 1300 miles and I keep getting the this is"normal" story. Well, vibration at upshifts, and for several miles at low rpm when driving in the 40-50 mph range is not acceptable. Heading to arbitration as I hate driving the car. Be careful when purchasing, take a long test drive. Make sure that at low rpms doesn't shake test on a smooth stretch of road so you can tell its not just road bumps. UPDATE By the time arbitration was held, vibration was much improved. Arbitrator would not drive car, so he had no way of feeling what I was concerned about. I lost and no action was taken. Now it 11,500 miles, much improved, just a slight vibration when running at low rpm 12-1500 when car is cold and is in 5th or 6th idling along at 50 mph. At this point I'll probably live with it as I do like the look and feel of the car. Used no oil between 5,000 mile oil changes . Ride is a bit harsh as it is an SE model but the lousy OEM Turanza El-400 tires may be the reason. See reviews on this tire. Now at 5 years and 28,000 miles I have to say I like the car and will keep it. No further trans vibrations and firm SE suspension has softened up a little. Will replace tires with better MIchelins. OIl changes and filters only no reliability issues Update at 4 years and 21000 miles. No service needed, rattle free, 34 MPG on a long trip at 75-80 mph. TRansmission issues have gone away. Still not sure if I want to keep the car past the 5 year drive train warranty as I still have visions of ground up metal pieces circulating in the trans fluid. After almost 6 years and 30K, no longer concerned about trans. Shifts very smoothly and crisply. Decided to keep past initial 5 year warranty. No problems. Change oil myself now, air and cabin filters only other replacements needed and were easy and cheap. Ride has softened up slightly so I.m now glad I stayed with SE over LE.City/Highway mix driving of 10-15 miles or less is till around 28 MPG.

Read more