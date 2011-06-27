  1. Home
2014 Toyota Camry Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fuel-efficient engines
  • comfortable and spacious interior with above-average rear-seat accommodations
  • better-than-average outward visibility.
  • Numb steering and mushy handling on all models but SE
  • usefulness of available upgraded Entune system is diminished by cumbersome setup process.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Given its well-rounded nature and long-standing history of dependability, the 2014 Toyota Camry is a solid choice in the highly competitive midsize sedan segment.

Vehicle overview

The 2014 Toyota Camry stands as a quietly competent midsize sedan. Though it's not particularly glamorous, the Camry checks off most of the boxes for most folks shopping this segment.

Chief among this Toyota's desirable traits is its peppy yet economical performance with either the four-cylinder or V6 engine. (Those seeking maximum mpg should consider the Camry Hybrid, which is covered in a separate review.) The Camry also offers comfortable seating, solid build quality, a sterling reputation for reliability and low ownership costs.

The most significant turnoff for some people will be in the way that the Camry drives. Although the ride quality is smooth, the driving experience overall feels rather disconnected and numb. The exceptions are the SE trim levels, which, thanks to their more firmly tuned suspensions, provide sharper, more involved handling. The SE isn't a sport sedan, but we do think most people will prefer the way it feels from behind the wheel.

Understandably, the family sedan segment is chock full of good choices. That's certainly not a problem for consumers, though, as it just means there are more options to consider. If you're seeking sportier handling from an otherwise top-rated sedan, the Honda Accord, Mazda 6 and Nissan Altima are worth a try. With their more distinctive styling and similarly broad list of strengths, the Ford Fusion and Kia Optima also deserve a look, as do the value-themed Hyundai Sonata and roomy Volkswagen Passat.

We think most people will be quite pleased with a 2014 Toyota Camry purchase. But with so many great choices, we suggest planning a weekend's worth of test-drives.

2014 Toyota Camry models

The 2014 Toyota Camry is a midsize sedan offered in L, LE, SE, SE Sport and XLE trim levels. From here, though, you'll need to find out when your particular Camry was built, as there are slight differences for models built through November 2013 compared with those following afterward (2014.5 Camry). Please see the end of this section for details on how the 2014.5 Camry differs.

The 2014 Camry L features 16-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, power windows and mirrors, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, split-folding rear seats, a trip computer, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 6.1-inch touchscreen display and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface.

The 2014 Camry LE adds automatic headlamps, power door locks with remote keyless entry, audio controls on the steering wheel and an outside temperature display.

The 2014 SE includes a sport-tuned suspension, 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, sport seats and unique interior and exterior styling treatments. The SE Sport (four-cylinder only) adds 18-inch wheels, a sunroof and an eight-way power driver seat. The SE V6 models don't have the sunroof but do get the 18-inch wheels and power driver seat as well as keyless ignition/entry, a navigation system, voice controls, HD and satellite radio, and the Entune smartphone and Web integration system.

The 2014 XLE reverts to the LE's equipment and softer suspension settings and adds 17-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, foglights, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control and an eight-way power driver seat. The XLE V6 models add HD and satellite radio, Entune, a navigation system, a rearview camera, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, a four-way power front-passenger seat and heated front seats.

Some of the extra features found on the higher trims can be added as options to the lower trim levels, though availability varies according to the region of the country where you live. Other options, depending on trim level, include a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert, Safety Connect telematics and a 10-speaker JBL sound system (SE V6 and XLE four-cylinder). For the XLE V6, the optional JBL system comes bundled with an upgraded navigation system and a larger 7-inch touchscreen display.

For the 2014.5 Camry (those built starting in December 2013), there are slight differences. All Camry models, starting with the L, receive the rearview camera as standard. Additionally, Toyota renamed the audio and infotainment systems, which can be confusing. The base system is called Entune Audio, the midlevel is Entune Audio Plus, and then finally and Entune Premium Audio with Navigation and App Suite.

For these 2014.5 models, Entune Audio Plus is standard on the XLE, and it adds satellite radio, HD radio and traffic/weather reporting. The SE V6 and XLE V6 have Entune Premium Audio with Nav and App Suite, which adds the navigation system and smartphone app integration (such as Bing, OpenTable and Pandora) as standard.

As before, these upgrade systems can potentially be added as options, as can the 10-speaker JBL sound system.

2014 Highlights

For 2014, the Toyota Camry is unchanged apart from the addition of another trim level to the lineup, the SE Sport. This model adds bigger wheels, a sunroof and a power driver seat to the four-cylinder SE's equipment list. Later in the model year, Toyota slightly revised the Camry's standard equipment. For the "2014.5" Camry, a rearview camera became standard across the board, while the upper trims picked up some enhanced audio features. These later Camry models also have slightly better crash test scores.

Performance & mpg

Every 2014 Toyota Camry features front-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic transmission.

Base Camrys are powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that produces 178 horsepower and 170 pound-feet of torque. In Edmunds performance testing, a Camry LE with this engine accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.4 seconds, about average for a four-cylinder midsize sedan. With EPA-estimated fuel economy of 28 mpg combined (25 mpg city/35 mpg highway), the four-cylinder Camry is among the class leaders.

Available on SE and XLE trims is a 3.5-liter V6 that generates 268 hp and 248 lb-ft of torque, which helps the Camry V6 reach 60 mph in 6.6 seconds, an average time for upgrade engines in this class. Fuel economy rates an impressive 25 mpg combined (21 mpg city/31 mpg highway).

Safety

The 2014 Toyota Camry comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front- and rear-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and knee airbags for both driver and passenger. A blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert is also available for the Camry SE and XLE. The optional Safety Connect telematics system for the XLE includes roadside assistance, stolen vehicle location and automatic collision notification.

In Edmunds braking tests, a Camry LE stopped from 60 mph in 129 feet, a bit longer than average for the segment. An SE V6, with stickier tires, performed the same test in 119 feet, which is better than average.

In government crash testing, the 2014 and 2014.5 Camry received a top five-star score for overall crash protection, with four stars for overall frontal protection and five stars for overall side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Camry the best possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests. In that agency's small-overlap frontal-offset test, the 2014 Camry scored a "Poor" rating (the worst rating), though the 2014.5 Camry fared better with a second-best "Acceptable" rating in this test. No matter the year designation, the Camry's head restraints and seats received a "Good" rating for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

Both four-cylinder and V6 engines generate ample power for everyday driving, and that power is delivered in a smooth, quiet fashion. Gearchanges are likewise unobtrusive, and for a car that earns such high fuel economy numbers, the transmission surprises with quick downshifts when additional power is needed. On the highway, the 2014 Toyota Camry is comfortable and an excellent long-distance companion.

The electric-assisted steering feels pretty good in the V6 and SE versions. But the steering in non-SE four-cylinder models feels somewhat lifeless in comparison and lacks precision. Most drivers will probably be fine with the way the Toyota Camry drives, but we still recommend the SE. It's not exactly sporty, but it feels more in line with the handling and responsiveness of the Toyota's closest rivals.

Interior

The interior of the 2014 Camry feels roomy and its thin front pillars provide good outward visibility. What the cabin design lacks in cohesiveness, it makes up for with generally good materials quality, especially the handsome stitching on the dash and door panels of upper trims. The spacious rear seat is complemented by a nicely reclined seatback angle that helps the Camry match the Honda Accord for the most comfortable backseat in the class.

The Camry's top-of the-line audio system also features a suite of smartphone-connected services that include the Bing search engine, Pandora streaming radio and real-time sports and stock information. Getting started with the smartphone integration system can be a hassle, though, since you have to install an app on your phone and register for an account, plus you always need an active data connection to use it. The Camry's touchscreen interface has straightforward menus, but it's sometimes unresponsive to user touch.

At 15.4 cubic feet, the Camry's trunk capacity is about average, although the 60/40-split rear seat folds down to yield more cargo space when necessary.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Toyota Camry.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My new 2014 Camry vibrated, initially now better,
ukier,02/15/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
Purchased new 2014.5 Camry SE automatic. Noticed vibration at light throttle auto trans upshifts. Toyota has acknowledged this problem in 2012-2014 Camry automatics and has issued an LSC Limited service campaign to fix software. Took my car back to dealer at 200, 500 and 1300 miles and I keep getting the this is"normal" story. Well, vibration at upshifts, and for several miles at low rpm when driving in the 40-50 mph range is not acceptable. Heading to arbitration as I hate driving the car. Be careful when purchasing, take a long test drive. Make sure that at low rpms doesn't shake test on a smooth stretch of road so you can tell its not just road bumps. UPDATE By the time arbitration was held, vibration was much improved. Arbitrator would not drive car, so he had no way of feeling what I was concerned about. I lost and no action was taken. Now it 11,500 miles, much improved, just a slight vibration when running at low rpm 12-1500 when car is cold and is in 5th or 6th idling along at 50 mph. At this point I'll probably live with it as I do like the look and feel of the car. Used no oil between 5,000 mile oil changes . Ride is a bit harsh as it is an SE model but the lousy OEM Turanza El-400 tires may be the reason. See reviews on this tire. Now at 5 years and 28,000 miles I have to say I like the car and will keep it. No further trans vibrations and firm SE suspension has softened up a little. Will replace tires with better MIchelins. OIl changes and filters only no reliability issues Update at 4 years and 21000 miles. No service needed, rattle free, 34 MPG on a long trip at 75-80 mph. TRansmission issues have gone away. Still not sure if I want to keep the car past the 5 year drive train warranty as I still have visions of ground up metal pieces circulating in the trans fluid. After almost 6 years and 30K, no longer concerned about trans. Shifts very smoothly and crisply. Decided to keep past initial 5 year warranty. No problems. Change oil myself now, air and cabin filters only other replacements needed and were easy and cheap. Ride has softened up slightly so I.m now glad I stayed with SE over LE.City/Highway mix driving of 10-15 miles or less is till around 28 MPG.
New Camry is a big blunder
reddy6,09/18/2014
The new Camry is a big blunder. The numb steering makes the drive as not comfortable. You don't feel driving car but feel like riding a boat. The steering doesn't come back to normal position after you make turn. If driving in above 60 you feel like car is out of alignment a floating on water. I made big mistake buying this car. Poor out side look and not comfortable ride.
Stinky Camry
hogheadjoe,05/05/2015
LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I leased a 2014 Toyota Camry in August of 2014. Two months later I had to take it in because of a moldy/mildew smell coming from the air conditioner. I was told at the time that "Camry's are known for that issue". The unit was cleaned but I was told it was just a temporary fix. When I turned the air on this spring, the smell was back even worse than before. When I called Freeman Toyota they said that there was nothing they could do to fix the issue. I called Toyota and was told their stance was that it was an "environmental issue". They should stand behind their customer satisfaction claim and either fix the problem or replace the car. My wife can't even drive the car because of allergies.
battery issues
sonia,02/15/2016
LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
If you don't drive a distance daily you will have problems with a dead battery. I have had my battery replaced twice and I purchased my car in 2014 brand new. Apparently because I work very close to home my battery gets drained and when the weather turns cold my battery dies. I was told because of the electronics the car needs to run more to keep the battery charged. I had an Avalon for many years and never had this issue because it didn't have all the sophisticated electronics. So the solution drive around more to avoid this problem. Crazy!!
See all 56 reviews of the 2014 Toyota Camry
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2014 Toyota Camry features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 Toyota Camry

Used 2014 Toyota Camry Overview

The Used 2014 Toyota Camry is offered in the following submodels: Camry Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), LE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl 6A), L 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SE Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), XLE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl 6A), XLE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SE Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl 6A), L 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and SE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Toyota Camry?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Toyota Camry trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Toyota Camry LE is priced between $7,495 and$15,995 with odometer readings between 30281 and139553 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Toyota Camry SE is priced between $8,499 and$15,990 with odometer readings between 33614 and118581 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Toyota Camry XLE is priced between $9,500 and$15,250 with odometer readings between 65406 and142538 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Toyota Camry SE Sport is priced between $10,902 and$14,598 with odometer readings between 65686 and98874 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Toyota Camry L is priced between $8,995 and$12,785 with odometer readings between 63371 and87000 miles.

Which used 2014 Toyota Camries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Toyota Camry for sale near. There are currently 53 used and CPO 2014 Camries listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,495 and mileage as low as 30281 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Toyota Camry.

