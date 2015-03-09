Used 2015 Ford Fusion for Sale Near Me

9,092 listings
Fusion Reviews & Specs
  • 2015 Ford Fusion SE in Dark Green
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion SE

    40,283 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $11,999

    $2,726 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Fusion SE in White
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion SE

    122,480 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,514

    $1,845 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Fusion SE in Black
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion SE

    24,400 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,500

    $2,569 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Fusion SE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion SE

    89,517 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $7,990

    $3,156 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Fusion SE in Black
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion SE

    115,131 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,900

    $2,135 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Fusion SE in Black
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion SE

    52,550 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $2,518 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Fusion SE in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion SE

    91,633 miles
    Great Deal

    $8,900

    $2,138 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Fusion SE in Black
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion SE

    93,313 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,000

    $2,042 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Fusion SE in Black
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion SE

    74,912 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,991

    $2,143 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Fusion S in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion S

    107,630 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,500

    $2,056 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Fusion SE in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion SE

    58,284 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $11,900

    $2,046 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Fusion SE in Black
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion SE

    69,644 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $11,200

    $1,731 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Fusion Titanium in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion Titanium

    72,106 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $11,861

    $2,404 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Fusion SE in Dark Green
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion SE

    89,529 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,495

    $1,645 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Fusion S in White
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion S

    159,145 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,895

    Details
  • 2015 Ford Fusion SE in Silver
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion SE

    64,375 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,838

    $2,828 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Fusion SE in Silver
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion SE

    79,811 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,500

    $3,211 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Fusion SE in Black
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion SE

    69,590 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,000

    $2,116 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Fusion

Read recent reviews for the Ford Fusion
Overall Consumer Rating
465 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 65 reviews
  • 5
    (40%)
  • 4
    (40%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (8%)
  • 1
    (8%)
Shocked is all I can say...
Brian Yelton,09/03/2015
Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
My wife and I had been looking for her a new midsized vehicle for the last three months. We literally drove every competitor car in the class. Camry - Price was good, power and handling adequate but in typical Toyota fashion wanting in the features department. Accord- Price was an issue for a feature rich car but the engine noise... Good God the engine noise! Regal- Good car and actually our 2nd choice. Great power and handling but the Buick exterior colors couldn't get any more bland. The interior's color combinations are a visual assault on the senses and their Premium packages are just goofy if you ask me. Mazda 6- Good car also but the front seat I am almost certain uses granite for seat padding. Pricing was just a bit of concern with the Mazda as well. But not a bad choice if you are numb from the waist down. Also just a smidge weak in the power department with no engine upgrades available. Altima- Not a bad choice either, very comparable to the Mazda with slightly better seats but the same slightly lackluster performance with no upgrades available. Optima- A little floaty in the suspension. Good power from the turbo model. (on par with the Buick and Fusion) But despite claims of 20mpg on in the city, my 50 mile test drive was nowhere near that. I suspect the way that car is tuned you could realistically expect 14-15 in the city. Tons of features, but found most of them completely useless for our purposes. Sonata- Was a solid competitor across all measures with one exception. The lumbar support in the seats I am pretty sure were designed with a 2ft tall person in mind. For a non-homunculus it should be named pelvic/tail bone torture device. Malibu- Just off a little by every measure. Mostly quality of materials. The car felt cheap when compared to others on the list. Audi A3 & A4- Both good cars all around. A bit too pricey and the premium fuel requirement stinks. Not to mention dealerships are sparse. Passat- Just generally an uncomfortable vehicle and blasé on almost every count. If I forgot a car in the same class then I apologize but if you ask what about...? Then the fact I forgot it should tell you it was forgettable. I assure you we test drove all of them. Hands down the Fusion reigns supreme in this class of cars.
Report abuse
