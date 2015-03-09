Used 2015 Ford Fusion for Sale Near Me

BMW of the Woodlands - The Woodlands / Texas

Bluetooth Connection Earth Gray; Cloth Front Bucket Seats Engine: 2.5L Ivct Equipment Group 100A Oxford White Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic W/Selectshift This 2015 Ford Fusion S with 159,145mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Ford Fusion treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. The Ford Fusion is a mid-sized sedan and must therefore compete in an incredibly competitive segment, going up against heavyweights such as the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord. Ford has priced the car accordingly, with models starting at $22,000. On the other end of the price spectrum, the Fusion can be outfitted with a variety of luxury equipment, providing a sensible alternative to the entry-level cars sold by several luxury marques. Strengths of this model include practical, stylish, available plug-in hybrid, and Efficient. ENGINE: 2.5L IVCT (STD) 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel. This 2015 Ford Fusion comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This 2015 Ford Fusion has great acceleration and wonderful styling without sacrificing exceptional fuel economy. The clean interior of this Ford Fusion makes it one of the nicest you'll find. This vehicle's tires have been thoroughly inspected and are classified as like new. Equipped with upgraded wheels, this Ford Fusion is stunning to see driving down the street.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Ford Fusion S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3FA6P0G78FR136514

Stock: FR136514

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020