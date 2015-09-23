Used 2002 Toyota Camry for Sale Near Me
10,970 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 162,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,495$1,419 Below Market
- 169,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,176$1,689 Below Market
- 192,129 miles
$2,770$1,269 Below Market
- 198,044 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500$1,936 Below Market
- 176,513 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,295$1,098 Below Market
- 143,030 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995$688 Below Market
- 131,299 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500$917 Below Market
- 182,629 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495
- 176,766 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,950
- 115,114 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,972
- 157,492 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,677
- 270,771 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$2,495
- 97,001 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,752
- 371,479 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,400
- 40,821 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,990
- 75,361 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,688
- 215,299 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,579
- 171,529 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Camry searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Camry
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Camry
Write a reviewSee all 343 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.4343 Reviews
Report abuse
Darren Tomas Jackson,09/23/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
If you locate a 2002 2.4 liter SE with more than 170k miles on it.., that has a condensation visual appearance exhaust, BUY IT! You won't go wrong. These motors are pretty much bullet proof, besides the normal replacement of worn engine parts, batteries, tires and struts. The owner of my Camry always kept 'Amsoil' in every sump the car had..., including the coolant. I truly appreciate this, for this is why I made the purchase. The previous owner obviously knew the importance of quality lubes (synthetic) and other chemicals. I took a leak down test of the vehicle, before I actually purchased it, and without going through the technical part of things, both the compression rings and cylinder walls revealed that of practically a new car. I expect to get 500k miles out of this little transverse inline 2.4 liter work horse. The car as a whole, endured the punishing heat of Central Florida since 2002, when it was purchased new. The paint in nothing to write home about.., but that engine is build correctly. I'm a diesel guy! I own a 7.3 liter Ford Excursion with 236k miles on it. Hardly broken in.., for a diesel that is. I put the 2002 Toyota Camry longevity and reliability on the same platform as my Navistar 7.3 liter diesel. It just that darn dependable!!!! In conclusion, I will keep it on a steady diet of 'Amsoil 3000 Series HD Diesel motor oil.' The drain interval for me is 25k, so all you have to do is change the oil filter every 7k miles, religiously. This is a sound practice that I've used for more than 15 years, but with the 3000 Series Diesel synthetic oil only. I also own a 1986 Dodge 318ci pick-up with 617K miles on it, using the 3000 series Diesel only. If you come across a 2000-2006 Toyota Camry 2.4 liter..., BUY IT. It'll be the best investment you'll ever make. Darren T. Jackson (Chicago, IL)
Related Toyota Camry info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2012
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2016
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Lexus GS 350 2015
- Used Ford Taurus 2018
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2017
- Used Toyota Prius 2015
- Used Jeep Compass 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Buick Enclave
- Used Subaru Impreza
- Used Toyota Celica
- Used BMW 4 Series
- Used BMW 7 Series
- Used Genesis G80
- Used Lincoln Navigator
- Used HUMMER H3
- Used Subaru Ascent
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia
- Used Ram Dakota
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Highlander Virginia Beach VA
- Used Toyota Camry Lansing MI
- Used Toyota Corolla Hybrid Everett WA
- Used Toyota C-HR Fort Worth TX
- Used Toyota Highlander Raleigh NC
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Naperville IL
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Springfield MO
- Used Toyota Corolla Macon GA
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback Ashburn VA
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Riverside CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010 Fontana CA
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012 Hollywood FL
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018 Tacoma WA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW M5 2020
- 2021 BMW M5 News
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 INFINITI QX50
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 XC60
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- 2020 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 Lamborghini Aventador
- 2020 XF
- 2021 Canyon
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2021 Transit Connect
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf R
- 2020 Prius Prime
- 2020 INFINITI Q60
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- 2019 e-Golf