Estimated values
2015 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,395
|$14,101
|$15,902
|Clean
|$11,867
|$13,512
|$15,201
|Average
|$10,811
|$12,334
|$13,798
|Rough
|$9,755
|$11,155
|$12,395
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,851
|$13,438
|$15,117
|Clean
|$11,346
|$12,876
|$14,450
|Average
|$10,336
|$11,753
|$13,116
|Rough
|$9,327
|$10,630
|$11,783
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,172
|$15,882
|$17,706
|Clean
|$13,568
|$15,219
|$16,925
|Average
|$12,361
|$13,891
|$15,363
|Rough
|$11,153
|$12,564
|$13,801
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Camry XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,153
|$14,878
|$16,705
|Clean
|$12,593
|$14,257
|$15,968
|Average
|$11,472
|$13,013
|$14,495
|Rough
|$10,352
|$11,770
|$13,021
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,307
|$12,832
|$14,443
|Clean
|$10,826
|$12,296
|$13,806
|Average
|$9,862
|$11,224
|$12,532
|Rough
|$8,899
|$10,152
|$11,258
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Camry XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,152
|$16,933
|$18,837
|Clean
|$14,507
|$16,226
|$18,006
|Average
|$13,216
|$14,810
|$16,344
|Rough
|$11,925
|$13,395
|$14,683