  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry
  4. Used 2012 Toyota Camry
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(135)
Appraise this car

2012 Toyota Camry Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong and fuel-efficient engines
  • user-friendly and high-tech electronics
  • comfortable and spacious backseat
  • top safety scores.
  • Numb steering and mushy handling in all models but SE
  • no manual transmission available.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Toyota Camry for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$6,964 - $14,998
Used Camry for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Toyota has made a number of small but effective changes to the redesigned 2012 Camry. The result is that the Camry has moved back up to be a top choice for a midsize sedan.

Vehicle overview

The 2012 Toyota Camry has been improved in almost every detail, which is excellent news since the previous model was disappointing in many regards. On the whole, this may look like the same package, but it's been massaged and redesigned to bring it up to the standards of usability, safety and interior construction set by the competition, and then retuned and restyled to be a little more expressive. But as before, durability and reliability are still the key attributes meant to set the 2012 Toyota Camry apart from its rivals.

You'll notice that the new Camry offers improved versions of last year's engines: a 178-horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder and a 268-hp 3.5-liter V6. Both engines feature a six-speed automatic transmission to deliver better fuel economy. The four-cylinder returns an EPA-estimated 35 highway mpg, while the V6 achieves 30 mpg on the highway. And yet, despite this thriftiness, the Camry's engines are notably eager to deliver swift acceleration when you need it. There's also a Camry Hybrid, covered in a separate review.

Within the cabin, the front seats have been redesigned to be more supportive and repositioned to afford more rear legroom. However, the bigger difference inside can be seen in design and quality. The old Camry suffered from subpar interior materials and a rather uninspired design. The new Camry reverses this downward trend, especially in the SE and XLE trims, with dramatically improved build quality and a pleasing selection of thoughtfully chosen trim types, textures and materials. Meanwhile, a new, well-designed touchscreen electronics interface and several high-tech features help set it apart from the pack.

Toyota has also set out to address a long-running complaint about the Camry being boring to drive. Suspension improvements have been made to enliven the Camry's handling dynamics and make the ride more composed. It's not entirely effective -- numb steering and a general disconnected feel make the Camry a less desirable car to drive than most rivals. The exception to this is the SE, which isn't so much a sport model, but rather the one that manages to bring the Camry's driving dynamics up to par for the class.

In total, the Toyota Camry is once again one of the more appealing midsize family sedans. Still, that class is better than ever and we suggest checking out the competition thoroughly before settling on a Camry. The Honda Accord and Mazda 6 continue to set the standard for those who want their car to feel responsive, while the Hyundai Sonata offers more style, comparable refinement and stellar value. Meanwhile, the new Volkswagen Passat is bigger and cheaper than ever while still maintaining its European flavor. The Camry may have corrected many of its predecessor's faults, but its improved competition means choosing one still isn't the slam-dunk it once was.

2012 Toyota Camry models

The 2012 Toyota Camry is offered in L, LE, SE and XLE trim levels. The L features 16-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, power windows and mirrors, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, split-folding rear seats, Bluetooth and a six-speaker CD sound system with auxiliary input and USB jacks.

The Camry LE adds auto headlamps, power locks with remote keyless entry, Bluetooth streaming audio and a central touchscreen interface for audio, phone and car information.

The SE includes a sport-tuned suspension, 17-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, heated exterior mirrors, unique interior and exterior styling treatments, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and sport seats. SE V6 models get 18-inch wheels, keyless ignition/entry and an upgraded display interface that adds navigation, HD radio, satellite radio, voice recognition and Entune smartphone and Web integration.

The luxurious XLE reverts to the LE's softer suspension settings and adds heated exterior mirrors, foglamps, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat and the upgraded display interface with Entune. XLE V6 models add a rearview camera, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, a power front passenger seat and heated front seats.

Some of the extra features found on the higher trims can be added as options to the lower trim levels, though availability can vary depending on which region of the country you live in. A premium 10-speaker JBL audio system is optional for the SE and XLE. On the XLE V6, Toyota also offers a hard-drive-based navigation system with a larger central display.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Toyota Camry is fully redesigned.

Performance & mpg

Every 2012 Toyota Camry features front-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic transmission, but there are two engine choices. Base Camrys are powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that produces 178 hp and 170 pound-feet of torque. In Edmunds performance testing, this engine brought the Camry from zero to 60 mph in 8.1 seconds, which makes it one of the quickest four-cylinder midsize sedans. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 25 mpg city/35 highway and 28 combined, which puts the Camry among the class leaders.

Optional is a 3.5-liter V6 that generates 268 hp and 248 lb-ft of torque. It hits 60 mph in 6.6 seconds, which is average for upgrade engines in this class. Its fuel economy is an impressive 21/30/25.

Safety

The 2012 Toyota Camry comes with a battery of standard safety features, including antilock brakes with brake assist, stability control, front- and rear-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, and knee airbags for both driver and passenger, the latter new for 2012. A blind-spot monitoring system is also available.

In Edmunds braking tests, both the Camry LE and SE came to a stop from 60 mph in about 120 feet, which is a bit better than average for the class.

In government crash testing, the Camry received a top five-star score for overall crash protection, four stars for overall frontal protection and five stars for overall side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Camry the best possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.

Driving

In terms of power, both four-cylinder and V6 engines are pretty similar to last year's model. The 2012 Toyota Camry's new electric-assisted steering (once limited to the hybrid) feels pretty decent in the V6 and SE versions. But non-SE four-cylinder versions, which use an electric-assist steering system from a different supplier, feel vague and somewhat lifeless. On the bright side, this new Camry feels more alert, with a more refined suspension that feels less floaty and disconnected. Still, we highly recommend the SE. It's not exactly what we'd call sporty, but its dynamics do feel more in line with the handling and responsiveness of its best rivals.

Interior

The revised interior for the 2012 Camry feels slightly roomier. Thinner front pillars increase visibility and narrower door panels open up elbow room. Door panel controls also move higher, allowing knees to move more freely. The redesigned front seats are not only more comfortable and supportive, but their thinner backs result in more rear seat legroom. This, in addition to a nicely reclined seatback angle, helps the Camry match the Honda Accord for the most comfortable backseat in the class.

But the most notable improvement has been regarding interior design and materials. The previous mismatch of poorly fitted hard plastic has been replaced with better construction and a more pleasing array of textures, trim and subtle decorative stitching. The SE trim in particular has a certain hip vibe that the Camry hasn't possessed in, well, possibly ever.

The Camry's new upgraded audio system also includes Entune, a suite of smartphone-connected services that includes features like the Bing search engine, Pandora streaming radio, real-time traffic, sports and stock information, and the ability to reserve movie tickets or a table at a restaurant on the go. (Entune is optional with the Display Audio package). We're especially fond of the Camry's new touchscreen interface and accompanying steering wheel controls, which makes operating your myriad radio and media player choices a snap.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Toyota Camry.

5(49%)
4(33%)
3(11%)
2(4%)
1(3%)
4.2
135 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 135 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Entune connection
ham73,11/14/2011
Pleasure to drive. Handles beautifully on the road. Driving comfort is very important to me and the 2012 Camry is outstanding in that department Previous Camry was 6 cyl. and this one a 4. Do not miss the extra power The 4 cyl. gives me all I want or need.
2012 camry Se 2.5 4 cylinder
subvet654,06/06/2012
I just traded in a 2008 Corolla S on a 2012 Se Camry. I did not go to purchase a Camry, I was looking for another Corolla S. When I got to the dealer there were no Corolla S's to be found. So I looked at the row of Camry's and was very surprized to find out they were having a end of the month May sale. Low & behold the prices of the SE Camry's were not all that much more than the Corollas. After a test drive I was blown away at the ride, room, comfort, electronics and the 10 air bags that came with this car. I was even more impressed of the quiet ride and smooth shifting of the 6 speed tranny.
Camry SE V6 wins in very tough segment
kwap,05/11/2012
Fantastic motor, it feels effortless and with a combined(city and highway) reduction of only 3 mpg it was a no-brainer decision to get the SE V6. Another factor which pushed me to the SE V6 were some of the other features that are standard with the V6 but are costly options on the 4cy SE like the display audio with Nav/entune, smart key system, SofTex powered drivers seat with lumbar, acoustic windshield and also the great 18 wheels which are only available with the V6. The redesigned interior is very nice, a huge improvement over the previous model and nicer than the competition. After considering the Kia Optima(nicest looking), Hyundai Sonata(ghastly looking), Passat TDI(very intriguing), and Fusion(too bad I was not getting a car next year) I found that the Camry SE V6 provided the best of the bunch.
2nd time Camry buyer
greeneyes51,10/26/2011
I bought a new 2012 XLE several days ago. I came back to a Camry because it has the best value for the $. My last Camry had 220,000 + miles on it and was still a great little car. This one appears to be as good, if not better. Nice fit and finish. Quite and roomier than my previous Camry. The chrome trim at the bottom of the door panel sets the look off just right. The new tail lights make the back distinctive. I had only gone about 5 miles from the dealership on the day I picked it up and someone from behind came to the side of the car, rolled down his window and said, "Is that the new Camry, sweet...". Made my smile really big!!
See all 135 reviews of the 2012 Toyota Camry
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
178 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
178 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
178 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
178 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2012 Toyota Camry features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2012 Toyota Camry
More About This Model

It's been a banner couple of years in the midsize sedan market. Brands from South Korea have upped the ante considerably by introducing redesigned models that have been more rethought than refreshed, and all in an effort to dethrone the Toyota Camry, which dominates sales in the category.

In response the 2012 Toyota Camry has been redesigned, but while it can be considered to have been improved, this car is not a giant leap forward. The all-new model has addressed some of our past complaints, particularly in regard to interior refinement, features and quality. But in terms of overall styling and that elusive "joy-to-drive" feeling, it has barely moved the needle. That's not to say the Camry falls flat, though, as it's a perfectly admirable choice for the average shopper. The past formula worked, and the new model simply adds to the sum total.

It's only when you consider mounting competition from the Hyundai Sonata and related Kia Optima does the Camry's lack of style, personality and appeal become apparent. And competition in this category looks to grow even stronger when the redesigned Ford Fusion and Honda Accord debut later this year. In comparison, the 2012 Toyota Camry SE (which is the sportier model) banks on the core principles that have served the Camry so well in the past. It is an unassuming sedan that is comfortable, convenient, reliable and uncomplicated. It never dips below adequate and in some ways approaches excellence.

Used 2012 Toyota Camry Overview

The Used 2012 Toyota Camry is offered in the following submodels: Camry Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), L 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and SE Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Toyota Camry?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Toyota Camry trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Toyota Camry LE is priced between $6,964 and$14,998 with odometer readings between 42706 and174440 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Toyota Camry SE is priced between $8,275 and$13,500 with odometer readings between 39027 and182213 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Toyota Camry XLE is priced between $8,990 and$14,995 with odometer readings between 54244 and127460 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Toyota Camry L is priced between $8,430 and$9,000 with odometer readings between 107243 and117328 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Toyota Camry SE Limited Edition is priced between $9,952 and$14,000 with odometer readings between 45677 and126410 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Toyota Camries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Toyota Camry for sale near. There are currently 40 used and CPO 2012 Camries listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,964 and mileage as low as 39027 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Toyota Camry.

Can't find a used 2012 Toyota Camrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Camry for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,622.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $25,554.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Camry for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,968.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $13,049.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Toyota Camry?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Camry lease specials

Related Used 2012 Toyota Camry info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles