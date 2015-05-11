Used 2015 Toyota Camry Hybrid for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Radio: Entune Premium Audio W/Navigation/App Suite Moonroof Package Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Qi Wireless Charging Capability Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Ash/Black; Sport Fabric Softex-Trimmed Front Seat Trim Predawn Gray Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Toyota includes: PREDAWN GRAY MICA ASH/BLACK, SPORT FABRIC SOFTEX-TRIMMED FRONT SEAT TRIM Premium Synthetic Seats MOONROOF PACKAGE Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Generic Sun/Moonroof Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Sun/Moonroof Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror QI WIRELESS CHARGING CAPABILITY *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This Toyota Camry Hybrid has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2015 Toyota Camry Hybrid. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2015 Toyota Camry Hybrid is a pre-owned vehicle. More information about the 2015 Toyota Camry Hybrid: The Toyota Camry has been the best-selling car in America for twelve years now. The Camry is a massive success and with good reason-- it's got proven reliability, a quiet and spacious interior, good fuel economy and now, exciting exterior styling. For anyone who needs quiet, comfortable transportation for up to five people without breaking the bank, the Camry is invariably the place to start the search. With a starting MSRP of under $23,000 the Camry offers a ton of versatility for the price, but can also be optioned up to give buyers that luxury car feel if they so desire. This model sets itself apart with relatively efficient, comfortable, more aggressive styling than in past years, Reliable, and spacious All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

40 Combined MPG ( 40 City/ 38 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1BD1FK4FU148970

Stock: FU148970

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020