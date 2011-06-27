Vehicle overview

The Camry is the new standard for midsized sedans. It has room inside for five adults, attractive yet conservative styling, exceptional pep from an available 24-valve 3.0-liter V6 and a price that doesn't break the bank so long as options are kept to a minimum.

Last year, Toyota redesigned their midsize sedan and decided to go after the number one sales spot with vigor. At the end of the model year, sales showed that Toyota had the numbers to become the best-selling car in America.

New and old Toyota customers have fallen in love with the Camry because of its reliability, durability and good value. The new Camry can be equipped for rugged family life, or plush luxury touring. Options on higher-grade LE and XLE models include a premium sound system, leather interior trim and a power moonroof. With the V6 engine, the Camry accelerates strongly. Braking is swift and sure with the antilock system, and Camry hangs on well in corners despite rather meek all-season radials.

Inside, a two-inch increase in wheelbase has allowed designers to maximize space, creating a larger Camry than the 1996 model. Controls and gauges are laid-out nicely in a flowing dashboard, and most secondary controls are within easy reach of the driver. We are big fans of the fingertip cruise control stalk that allows easy operation without the chance of inadvertent activation. Camry CE sticks with a fixed-mast stereo antenna, but LE and XLE get an in-glass antenna, which reduces wind noise. Storage areas are abundant and feature a deep center console, door bins, and dashboard bins. Front cupholders accommodate 20-ounce bottles of your favorite beverage.

Is the Camry the perfect family conveyance? Not out of the box, but it's close. We'd opt for a lightly loaded CE with the V6 engine, add some aftermarket alloy wheels, and do a bit of suspension and tire work to create the ultimate sleeper of staid bread-and-butter sedans.