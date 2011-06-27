  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry
  4. Used 1998 Toyota Camry
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(139)
Appraise this car

1998 Toyota Camry Review

Pros & Cons

  • Reliable, well-built, and comfortable, the 1998 Toyota Camry is one of the best entrants in the mid-size family sedan market.
  • Boring shape. Suspension is too soft.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Toyota Camry for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,337 - $3,260
Used Camry for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Camry is the new standard for midsized sedans. It has room inside for five adults, attractive yet conservative styling, exceptional pep from an available 24-valve 3.0-liter V6 and a price that doesn't break the bank so long as options are kept to a minimum.

Last year, Toyota redesigned their midsize sedan and decided to go after the number one sales spot with vigor. At the end of the model year, sales showed that Toyota had the numbers to become the best-selling car in America.

New and old Toyota customers have fallen in love with the Camry because of its reliability, durability and good value. The new Camry can be equipped for rugged family life, or plush luxury touring. Options on higher-grade LE and XLE models include a premium sound system, leather interior trim and a power moonroof. With the V6 engine, the Camry accelerates strongly. Braking is swift and sure with the antilock system, and Camry hangs on well in corners despite rather meek all-season radials.

Inside, a two-inch increase in wheelbase has allowed designers to maximize space, creating a larger Camry than the 1996 model. Controls and gauges are laid-out nicely in a flowing dashboard, and most secondary controls are within easy reach of the driver. We are big fans of the fingertip cruise control stalk that allows easy operation without the chance of inadvertent activation. Camry CE sticks with a fixed-mast stereo antenna, but LE and XLE get an in-glass antenna, which reduces wind noise. Storage areas are abundant and feature a deep center console, door bins, and dashboard bins. Front cupholders accommodate 20-ounce bottles of your favorite beverage.

Is the Camry the perfect family conveyance? Not out of the box, but it's close. We'd opt for a lightly loaded CE with the V6 engine, add some aftermarket alloy wheels, and do a bit of suspension and tire work to create the ultimate sleeper of staid bread-and-butter sedans.

1998 Highlights

Side-impact airbags debut on the 1998 Toyota Camry. Depowered front airbags further enhance this car's ability to protect its occupants in a crash. An engine immobilizer feature is now part of the theft-deterrent package.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Toyota Camry.

5(60%)
4(29%)
3(9%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.5
139 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 139 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A reliable driving machine, tucked inside a grandmotherÂs bonnet
garnoth,02/03/2014
This car has been reliable and then some; it got me though college without needing any major work. It just won't die. I was told 3 years ago that the transmission was going and to expect a year out of it. It's still shifting away. I've wanted to upgrade but nothing sounds better than "paid-off". It has had some engine work done on it but this thing has hit 230k and is still running. The suspension is on this car is terrible for going over any driveway, it bottoms out like nuts. That being said I've smacked into countless city drive-ways and many bumpy mountain roads and rocks yet never actually had any problems. The bottom of this car might be made from Nokia phones
The War Horse That Would Never Die
Spencer,02/24/2017
LE 4dr Sedan
My wife got this car new before we met in 1999. It had 18k on it when I came along. Now it's over 464k and going strong. It has been the epitome of reliable. It's had some replacement items (front struts, some axle work and transmission at 370k), but that is to be expected for a car that has been driven the distance of earth to the moon and back (477,800)! The only design flaw are the plastic door handles which over time simply break off. My brother-in-law owns car dealerships and actually sold my wife this unit but even he said there's no way to retrofit a metal handle on the doors. So I just get tie wraps and loop them through to allow easy entry to the car. Weird? Sure, but I don't care. No car payments is a good kind of "weird" so I'm driving this sucker til the wheels fall off. Even then I'll just throw some spares on and go another 400k! This is to update my original report shown above. Odometer sits at 478,628 and she's still running. As noted above my Camry shows her age (original gray exterior paint has some degree of fading in spots but this is 22 year old paint, so that should come as no surprise. Overall, I couldn't be happier to drive this highly durable vehicle and hope I can still say this a few years from now.
Great workhorse, but they are beginning to show ag
C Hunter,05/04/2018
XLE V6 4dr Sedan
I bought the car in 2015, and have since racked up about 40,000 miles on the car. It’s been a dependable work horse, with a new starter being the only unplanned repair. That being said, things are starting to fail, according to my mechanic due to age (lots of lines leaking, exhaust issues, etc), so just be cautious when purchasing used as these cars are reaching 20 years old
Toyota Camry LE
jazz,03/27/2002
The Camry is by far the best car I have ever owned. It handles like a dream, and it has plenty of get up and go, especially for a 4 cylinder engine. It is very comfortable to ride in on long trips. All of the controls are easy to get at. It gets good gas mileage and is visually a beautiful automobile. It is also known for it's reliability. What more could a person ask for in a car. I test drove many cars before deciding on the Toyota and I think I'm hooked.
See all 139 reviews of the 1998 Toyota Camry
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
194 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
133 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
194 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
133 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1998 Toyota Camry features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1998 Toyota Camry

Used 1998 Toyota Camry Overview

The Used 1998 Toyota Camry is offered in the following submodels: Camry Sedan. Available styles include CE V6 4dr Sedan, LE 4dr Sedan, LE V6 4dr Sedan, XLE 4dr Sedan, CE 4dr Sedan, and XLE V6 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Toyota Camry?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 Toyota Camries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Toyota Camry for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 Toyota Camry.

Can't find a used 1998 Toyota Camrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Camry for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,583.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $19,667.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Camry for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $14,772.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $19,870.

Should I lease or buy a 1998 Toyota Camry?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Camry lease specials

Related Used 1998 Toyota Camry info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles