Consumer Rating
(316)
2004 Toyota Camry Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy, comfortable, plenty of safety and luxury features, high resale value, strong reputation for reliability.
  • Premium optional features are pricey, V6 isn't as powerful as others in the class.
List Price Range
$2,900 - $9,000
Used Camry for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

It won't win any design awards or run circles around its competitors, but when it comes to practicality, value and refinement, few midsize sedans can top the 2004 Toyota Camry.

2004 Highlights

For the 2004 Toyota Camry, a new 3.3-liter V6 is standard on SE V6 models. Relative to last year's 3.0-liter V6, this engine offers 33 more horsepower and an additional 31 pound-feet of torque, boosting ratings to 225 and 240, respectively. Fortunately, Toyota has also boosted the 3.0-liter engine's output -- it now makes 210 hp and 220 lb-ft of torque in V6-equipped LE and XLE models. Both V6 engines come standard with a five-speed automatic transmission this year. In other news, a new trim has been introduced; the Limited Edition Camry comes in an exclusive crystal-white color, and offers a unique front grille, standard foglamps and champagne-color exterior badging.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Toyota Camry.

5(75%)
4(18%)
3(5%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.6
316 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 316 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car ever!!!
carmom11,04/24/2014
I bought mine used in 2005 with 20K on it. Just traded it in (2014) with 175,000. Never replaced anything but the typical disposables! This car just goes and goes and never brakes down or needs repairs. I wish they still built them like this. Best value and reliability!
Still Solid After a Decade
B Swan,02/03/2016
LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
I bought my 2004 Toyota Camry very slightly used - essentially new. It gave me more than ten years and more than 120,000 miles of rock solid reliable use over its lifetime. The Camry performed and handled pretty much as you would expect from a full-sized sedan of its class. It was designed as an everyday workhorse sedan with an emphasis on dependability, fuel-efficiency, and utility. It excelled at those traits and provided very satisfactory performance with the exception of the turning radius, which seemed overly wide and could be a pain in parking lot situations. I never had any real problem with acceleration when I needed it. Driving the Camry felt natural the ride was comfortable. The technology in my vehicle featured some very nice convenience features - most especially an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, auto-off headlights, and auto-locking doors. My Camry also had powered driver seat adjustment. The car's interior was roomy and comfortable. Its decor was tasteful and withstood ten-plus years of heavy use quite well. My only complaint about the interior was that the lid latch on the center console broke and repairing it was too expensive to be worth the cost. Cargo capacity in the Camry was more than satisfactory. It had a spacious trunk and the rear seats could fold down if needed. This provided as much cargo room as I could ask from a four-door sedan. The car's exterior characteristics were, on the whole, very good. It had a pleasing design and it kept its quality throughout its life. The sole outstanding negative of the 2004 Camry's body was that it had extremely low ground clearance, which could lead to scraping the bottom of the front bumper or the undercarriage in some cases. The Camry's safety seemed to be good. There was a recall on the side curtain air-bags, including my own vehicle. Other than that, I always felt that it was a safe car and in the one major collision I had with it - one which was not the fault of the car - the car was rugged enough to prevent any personal injury. Reliability is perhaps the most famous aspect of Toyota's reputation. In that regard, the 2004 Camry was absolutely incredible. Over the course of more than ten years of hard use - including a number of trips crossing multiple states - it did not suffer a single breakdown and had only one major component failure, that being a computer chip for the air conditioning system. At ten years, I would still rely on the 2004 Camry to take my from coast to coast without a second thought. And when I did replace this vehicle, I bought yet another Camry.
270,000 Miles... Still running great bought anothe
Go Toyota,02/19/2016
LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
If you change the oil, keep it tuned and do the very basics of car care...this thing runs and runs and runs. Bought this unloved Camry at an estate auction well below blue book because it had been wrecked. Had 17k on it when we bought it. Repairs were all original Toyota parts according to the local Toyota dealer. 270,000 miles later despite the abuse of one of our young male drivers and we have yet to replace any parts on the car other than brakes and tires. Gave the car to the young male driver who's still driving it. At 270K the engine is not using oil and the compression all checks good. I bought another Camry LE (2010) with 28K on it for the very fact that we know that these cars go the distance if you do the basic maintenance. It now has 77k with no issues. You get a nice sedan that makes your bucks go a very very long way.
Impressed
atomicalex7,12/02/2013
I recently drove my grandmothers camry on a 800 mile round trip road trip with 4 adults and a trunk full of stuff. At first, I was worried about the power because we were going to be going up and down mountains all day, but there were no problems. Even up the steepest grades, no power was lost and it even stayed in overdrive. A majority of the time the car was pushing 80, and the ride was very relaxing with no road noise and responsive steering. It was a very comfortable car to ride in and the trip average was 30mpg both ways. The car has 68,000 miles and the only thing that was ever replaced were tires, brakes (65,000 miles) and a steering bushing.
See all 316 reviews of the 2004 Toyota Camry
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
157 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
157 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2004 Toyota Camry features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2004 Toyota Camry

Used 2004 Toyota Camry Overview

The Used 2004 Toyota Camry is offered in the following submodels: Camry Sedan. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), XLE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), SE V6 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A), LE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A), XLE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Toyota Camry?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Toyota Camry trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Toyota Camry LE is priced between $3,900 and$9,000 with odometer readings between 59094 and211096 miles.
  • The Used 2004 Toyota Camry SE V6 is priced between $6,995 and$6,995 with odometer readings between 121006 and121006 miles.
  • The Used 2004 Toyota Camry XLE V6 is priced between $3,500 and$3,500 with odometer readings between 178481 and178481 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Toyota Camries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Toyota Camry for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2004 Camries listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,900 and mileage as low as 59094 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Toyota Camry.

Can't find a used 2004 Toyota Camrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Camry for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,342.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $20,177.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Camry for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $10,631.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $12,829.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Toyota Camry?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Camry lease specials

