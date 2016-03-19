Used 2003 Toyota Camry for Sale Near Me

Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia

Feel right at home behind the wheel of this Toyota CAMRY LE ONE OWNER LOW MILES. It is a super clean one-owner car, one of the best that we have ever seen. If you are looking for a great low mileage CAMRY LE ONE OWNER LOW MILES, you can't go wrong with this one. The interior of this beautiful Toyota CAMRY LE ONE OWNER LOW MILES is completely smoke free. This car and our other inventory goes through a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before it is put on our lot to be sold. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wrecked. Humility is said to be a virtue. Well, you can leave that virtue at the door because the ferocious power of this Toyota CAMRY LE ONE OWNER LOW MILES's 2.4L 4 cyl engine is anything but humble. Under the hood of this car rests a fuel efficient 2.4L 4 cyl engine that works to keep your wallet closed. Grip the road like never before with this sports tuned suspension. The best thing about this Toyota CAMRY LE ONE OWNER LOW MILES is that its features have features. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. At Best Auto of Manassas INC, we secure your confidence by running a CARFAX report on every vehicle. We are a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by CARFAX to have a clean history behind it. A lot can happen between owners and CARFAX backs us up when we say that this car has only had one previous owner. An optional extended warranty is available for added peace of mind. We set this car's price well below its BLUE BOOK value because we want it to move fast. It is only a matter of time before someone snags up this great deal. Best Auto of Manassas INC is conveniently located near Fredericksburg.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Toyota Camry LE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1BE30K13U176688

Stock: 11940

Certified Pre-Owned: No

