Used 2003 Toyota Camry for Sale Near Me

- 166,408 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,445$906 Below Market
- 104,386 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995$1,334 Below Market
- 54,091 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995$988 Below Market
- 263,117 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,250$435 Below Market
- 57,352 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,900$1,031 Below Market
- 196,915 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,700$762 Below Market
- 162,281 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995$281 Below Market
- 171,149 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 216,893 miles
$3,500
- 241,979 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,675$343 Below Market
- 187,422 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
- 100,720 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,250
- 119,341 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999$245 Below Market
- 152,550 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,987
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,495
- 114,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999
- 290,689 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$2,995
- 71,627 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,999
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Camry
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Camry
See all 394 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.6394 Reviews
Report abuse
Chris,03/19/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
I bought this Camry in December of 2014 with 193k miles on it for only $3,000 and 22k miles later all she had needed have been new tires, wiper blades and regular oil changes. This car was a well taken care of 1 owner car before me so I was lucky. She cranks without hesitation every day even in sub- zero winter temps in Michigan and has yet to leave me stranded. The acceleration is still there, handling solid and noises I'm sure are comparable to the day it was driven off the lot. The SE model doesn't look as dated as most 13 year old cars and the body has aged well with one minor rust spot the size of a nickle I fixed myself. The funny thing is every time I see another car I consider buying I drive it and read the reviews to find myself loving my Camry more. So here's to another year together, I would recommend this car to anyone and let my daughter drive it if she wasn't 3. Proud to be a Toyota family as we own a 2011 Sienna as well.
