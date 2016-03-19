Used 2003 Toyota Camry for Sale Near Me

10,970 listings
Camry Reviews & Specs
  • 2003 Toyota Camry LE in Dark Brown
    used

    2003 Toyota Camry LE

    166,408 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,445

    $906 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Camry LE
    used

    2003 Toyota Camry LE

    104,386 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    $1,334 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Camry LE in Dark Brown
    used

    2003 Toyota Camry LE

    54,091 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    $988 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Camry LE in Silver
    used

    2003 Toyota Camry LE

    263,117 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,250

    $435 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Camry LE in Dark Green
    used

    2003 Toyota Camry LE

    57,352 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,900

    $1,031 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Camry XLE in Silver
    used

    2003 Toyota Camry XLE

    196,915 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,700

    $762 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Camry LE in Light Blue
    used

    2003 Toyota Camry LE

    162,281 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    $281 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Camry XLE
    used

    2003 Toyota Camry XLE

    171,149 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Camry XLE in Dark Brown
    used

    2003 Toyota Camry XLE

    216,893 miles

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Camry LE in Dark Green
    used

    2003 Toyota Camry LE

    241,979 miles
    3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,675

    $343 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Camry LE in Silver
    used

    2003 Toyota Camry LE

    187,422 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Camry LE
    used

    2003 Toyota Camry LE

    100,720 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,250

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Camry XLE in Silver
    used

    2003 Toyota Camry XLE

    119,341 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    $245 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Camry LE in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Toyota Camry LE

    152,550 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,987

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Camry LE in Silver
    used

    2003 Toyota Camry LE

    Not Provided
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,495

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Camry LE in Red
    used

    2003 Toyota Camry LE

    114,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Camry LE
    used

    2003 Toyota Camry LE

    290,689 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Camry LE
    used

    2003 Toyota Camry LE

    71,627 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details

Overall Consumer Rating
4.6394 Reviews
  • 5
    (74%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (0%)
Couldn't ask for more, especially at 215k miles
Chris,03/19/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
I bought this Camry in December of 2014 with 193k miles on it for only $3,000 and 22k miles later all she had needed have been new tires, wiper blades and regular oil changes. This car was a well taken care of 1 owner car before me so I was lucky. She cranks without hesitation every day even in sub- zero winter temps in Michigan and has yet to leave me stranded. The acceleration is still there, handling solid and noises I'm sure are comparable to the day it was driven off the lot. The SE model doesn't look as dated as most 13 year old cars and the body has aged well with one minor rust spot the size of a nickle I fixed myself. The funny thing is every time I see another car I consider buying I drive it and read the reviews to find myself loving my Camry more. So here's to another year together, I would recommend this car to anyone and let my daughter drive it if she wasn't 3. Proud to be a Toyota family as we own a 2011 Sienna as well.
