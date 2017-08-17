9000 miles now and just over a year of ownership. Entune and scout gpshas gotten much better and is usable now. Still not good but it's fine for occasional use. The car hasn't missed a beat. I have had zero problems with the car. First off I am not brand specific. I have owned 1 Mercury, 1 Honda, 1 Hyundai, 1 Chevy, 1 Kia, 2 Nissans, and 3 Mazda's. This is my first Toyota. The car has great safety features that come standard including: Automatic braking with forward collision warning, radar cruise control, and lane keep assist. But something's seem to have been forgotten probably to save money because these features come standard. Such as no push button start, poor interior dome lighting, and poor interior storage. The front map lights do not come on with the doors open. And no there is no setting that can be turned on. Just the very dim rear dome light is all you have inside at night when entering. The dome light is a regular incandescent bulb where as every other light is a LED. It looks out of place. Some models do have these things but my SE model does not. Also I am slightly disappointed that the car only has one 12v power outlet and one usb connector. Should have more for a family sedan. The connected Navigation thru Scout GPS is okay at best. Android auto would have been better. The shifting is very smooth but clearly geared toward economy. It tries to shift very early keeping rpms too low for the four cylinder engine. You have to give the throttle pedal a good push too keep the rpms up while accelerating. I would have liked to see the transmission programmed for more sport in the SE and XSE models. Really my gripes are very minor and I love the car. Now for the stuff I like. Exterior looks are personal but I love it. I never considered a Camry before this model. This looks dare I say sporty. It also driver very good. Handling and road holding are very good. Mine has the 2.5 four cylinder and acceleration as more than adequate. On our recent trip to Panama city which is 850 miles round trip the car averaged 42 mpg for the trip. Very impressive. Seats are fantastic and the car rides very well. The LED headlight are amazing. By far the best headlights I have ever had. My cars color is Galactic Aqua which is very dark metallic blue. I have received several compliments already on the color. I wont get into every aspect but overall this a very good car. I feel a few tweaks to some of the interior and this would be a great car. I am loving driving it and overall I love it.

Read more