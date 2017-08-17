  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(284)
2018 Toyota Camry Review

2018 Toyota Camry Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong fuel economy from four-cylinder engine
  • Plenty of cabin and cargo space
  • Impressively easy car to drive
  • Subpar infotainment and smartphone integration
  • Engine noise is prominent during acceleration
  • Advanced driver aids can be overly sensitive
List Price Range
$14,277 - $30,995
Used Camry for Sale
2018 Toyota Camry Review
See all for sale
Which Camry does Edmunds recommend?

Go for the SE trim for its more satisfying driving dynamics and more buttoned-down demeanor. Its ride quality is still quite agreeable, too. As for options, it's largely about your budget, but we recommend springing for the Audio package and the Convenience package. The former has a larger touchscreen, connectivity enhancements, dual-zone climate control and rear vents, while the latter's keyless ignition and auto-dimming rearview mirror live up to the package's billing. We also suggest sticking with the four-cylinder engine since it's fuel-efficient and respectably powerful.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.6 / 10

The Camry is the archetypal midsize family sedan. Though it has grown larger over many generations, the latest, redesigned 2018 model checks in at roughly the same exterior dimensions as its predecessor. That's fine — it's plenty big enough already, thanks. The 2018 Camry's styling is a big departure from the norm, however.

You can sense the difference from 10 paces away. The uninspiring styling we've come to expect on the Toyota Camry has been replaced with a lower and sleeker look. But sleeker doesn't mean reduced headroom and reduced visibility because the seats, hood and side glass have dropped a similar amount. In fact, we figure that interior space has been enhanced.

Much of the credit goes to the stiffer platform and its double-wishbone rear suspension, the key element that makes this Camry different from any produced in the last 30-plus years. Past Camrys relied on a rear strut suspension because of its low cost. But rear struts are bulky and compete for space with the back seat and trunk. The more sophisticated rear suspension was recently used on the Toyota Prius, and the positive effects on that car's ride comfort, road noise, handling and even steering feel were substantial.

As before, there will be three powertrain choices, all of which are either new or significantly revised. The all-new 2.5-liter four-cylinder base engine makes 203 horsepower, while the optional 3.5-liter V6 now cranks out a stout 301 hp. Both come paired with a new eight-speed automatic transmission that further helps improve fuel economy. The fuel-sipping Camry Hybrid (reviewed separately) is new as well.

On the safety front, you'll find a common array of features including 10 standard airbags and a rearview camera. But the most impressive safety feature on this new Camry has to be the standard inclusion of the Toyota Safety Sense-P, which means that even the cheapest 2018 Camry will have traffic-adapting cruise control, automatic emergency braking in case of an imminent forward collision, lane departure warning and mitigation, and auto-dimming LED headlights.

While we appreciate the Camry's newfound attention to style, safety and handling precision, Toyota's Entune infotainment and smartphone integration won't please many people. It just isn't as easy to use as rival systems. It's the most glaring shortcoming of this otherwise well-rounded family sedan. If you're in the market, the Camry is going to be one of your best choices for 2018.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Toyota Camry as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize Sedans for 2018.

What's it like to live with?

Because of its thoroughly overhauled cabin and redesigned exterior, the 2018 Toyota Camry was a great addition to our long-term vehicle testing program. We bought a Camry in the sporty SE trim and tested it for more than a year. To learn what it was like to live with, read our long-term test, where we covered everything from seat comfort to fuel economy.

2018 Toyota Camry models

The 2018 Camry is available in five distinct trim levels: L, LE, SE, XSE and XLE. The differences among them chiefly boil down to features, with the exception of the SE and the XSE that also include a sportier suspension calibration. All trims are available with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 203 hp and 184 pound-feet of torque (add 3 hp and 2 lb-ft for XSE models), and a 3.5-liter V6 (301 hp, 267 lb-ft) is optional on XLE and XSE models.

All Camrys are equipped with Toyota Safety Sense, which is a suite of driver assistance features including adaptive cruise control, a frontal pre-collision system, lane departure alert with steering assistance, and automatic high beams.

Camry L

The base L sets the floor for the base price but won't be commonplace due to its relative paucity of equipment. This Camry comes with 16-inch steel wheels, automatic LED headlights, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, a rearview camera, keyless entry, a 7-inch touchscreen interface, one USB port, Bluetooth and a six-speaker sound system.

Camry LE

LE models add a few key items that most drivers will want: an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with two-way power lumbar adjustment), 17-inch alloy wheels, a 60/40-split folding back seat and a car alarm.

Camry SE

SE variants mark a personality shift toward keener driving dynamics courtesy of a sport-tuned suspension and a revised steering calibration. They also receive 18-inch wheels and simulated leather upholstery (SofTex) seats and paddle shifters.

Camry XLE and XSE

You can think of the XLE and XSE trim levels as versions of the LE and SE, respectively, with a variety of additional comfort and convenience items. Highlights include larger wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a head-up display, blind-spot monitoring, keyless ignition, a power-adjustable front passenger seat, extra USB ports, a bigger 8-inch touchscreen, a premium JBL sound system and Qi wireless smartphone charging.

Many of the features found on the upper trim levels can be added to the lower trim levels as options. Other notable options include a sunroof and a top-down parking camera system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2018 Toyota Camry XLE (2.5L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | FWD).

Driving

7.5
The 2018 Camry has more spirit than its predecessor, which is most apparent in its more substantial steering and handling abilities. The 2.5-liter four-cylinder gives adequate shove in most conditions, and its new eight-speed automatic transmission is well-mannered.

Acceleration

7.0
The four-cylinder engine's strong power in the upper rev range gives it satisfactory oomph when you need to accelerate up to highway speeds. But it's less impressive around town when the revs are low. In our tests, the Camry needed 7.9 seconds to reach 60 mph, which is an average time.

Braking

7.5
It's easy to modulate these brakes, and the pedal effort is nicely judged, neither firm nor mushy. Even panic stops are easy to manage. In our testing, the Camry stopped from 60 mph in 122 feet, which is a bit longer than expected for a midsize sedan.

Steering

7.5
Steering is suitably direct and well-weighted, with good on-center feel. It's not exactly sporty in terms of feeling the grip at the front tires, but certainly keener than previous Camrys. Sport mode makes the steering unnecessarily heavy.

Handling

7.5
Well-mannered within its modest limits. Feels tidy for a car of its size in this class. Body roll isn't excessive, though it bobs vertically on bumpy, twisting roads more than we'd like. The SE or XSE should be more controlled. Tire grip is modest.

Drivability

8.5
The eight-speed automatic transmission kicks down willingly most of the time and doesn't hunt among gears. It picks up cleanly from a standstill with no lurchiness or pregnant pauses. A pleasant, innocuous driving experience.

Comfort

7.5
The big and comfortable seats, well-executed ride and powerful climate control mean the Camry will suit drivers of most sizes well even on long trips. With that said, it's on the noisy side, with a prominent engine buzz when accelerating and noticeable wind and road noise at freeway speeds.

Seat comfort

7.5
At first sit, the front seats feel overstuffed, flat and wide. But this impression dissolves quickly because long-trip comfort proves excellent. The seats combine modest bolsters and medium-firm padding with stiff leather. The back seat is upright, with a flat bottom and modestly contoured seatback.

Ride comfort

7.5
Compared to previous Camrys, this car feels more buttoned-down. Not a hint of harshness, though. Typical pavement bumps, whether large or small, are damped well overall. The ride is never wallowy or floaty, but it does exhibit some excessive vertical ride motions on bumpy roads.

Noise & vibration

6.0
This isn't a serenely quiet car. The engine is buzzy during acceleration but fades into the background when cruising. There's noticeable wind and road noise, too. This might be the trade-off for the new Camry's somewhat sharper dynamics.

Climate control

7.5
Two knobs for temperature and buttons for other controls make for a clean, simple and effective layout. The digital display doesn't wash out. It cools powerfully even in triple-digit heat and operates very quietly, making it even better. The back seat gets two vents as part of an option package.

Interior

8.0
The Camry's cabin won't wow you with its opulence, but it nails the fundamentals across the board. It will satisfy a truly broad range of sizes and shapes. It's appropriately spacious, easy to decipher its various knobs and buttons, and is a cinch to live with on a daily basis.

Ease of use

8.0
The Camry presents itself well, with no mysteries. Clear, large gauges and simple, well-labeled buttons make it intuitive for anyone to operate. Radio volume and tuning knobs are easy for the driver to reach but are a stretch for the passenger.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
Typical of Toyotas, the Camry is easy to get into and out of. It has very light doors, a narrow sill and a sizable opening. It's lower than the outgoing car, so there's a smidge more of a drop into the seat.

Driving position

8.0
Taller drivers will be pleased with the additional reach of the telescoping wheel, though more would be preferred. A generously sized driver footwell and good relationship of the steering wheel to the pedals and seat make it a very natural drive.

Roominess

8.5
Ample head- and legroom for 6-plus-footers. The cabin feels airy. The back seat has ample legroom for 6-footers, though their heads brush the headliner of our panoramic sunroof-equipped test car.

Visibility

8.5
A lowish beltline and slim pillars aid the view forward and out the front side windows. Average visibility over your shoulder and out the back window. Optional bird's-eye view camera on our test car provides a clear and comprehensive depiction of the surroundings.

Quality

8.0
A step up from the old Camry in design and materials. Soft-touch surfaces abound, and they look and feel good. Its design and variety of textures won't be mistaken for those of a luxury car, but they're attractive without sacrificing functionality. Our preproduction test car had a couple of creaks.

Utility

8.5
As midsize sedans go, the Camry's stuff-hauling credentials are pretty solid. The cargo area is large and opens wide, plus the back seat is easy to fold down to fit longer items. There are enough cabin storage options to make most people happy. Loading a car seat is straightforward, too.

Small-item storage

7.0
Good but not stellar cabin storage. The forward center console bin is great for concealing items but has a hard, slippery floor so items slide around noisily. The console bin at your elbow is a decent size. The modest door pockets in the front and rear are good for small water bottles only.

Cargo space

9.0
The large trunk and the 60/40-split folding back seat with trunk-mounted release handles make it easy to expand the space. The trunk is dimensionally similar to the outgoing Camry's trunk, but it seems easier to live with, perhaps due to its wide opening and nicely low liftover height.

Technology

6.5
While all Camrys have a suite of driver assistance features as standard, many are too sensitive and/or cannot be turned off completely. Its smartphone integration is subpar, built-in navigation is not available, and it stymies attempts to use phone apps as a workaround.

Audio & navigation

5.0
The audio system layout is simple and effective, with chunky, well-labeled buttons and a clear display even in direct sun. However, built-in navigation is unavailable and it mutes your phone when plugged in, making it impossible to follow a navigation app's audio alerts. Slow to start up.

Smartphone integration

6.0
Smartphone users will be disappointed. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are not available. Phone pairing via Bluetooth is straightforward but failed on the first attempt. The user must pair Bluetooth and connect a cord running Entune 3.0 to get access to most features.

Driver aids

7.0
Its many standard driver aids are a nice touch. However, the lane departure warnings are overly sensitive and cannot be turned off, which some drivers will find infuriating. The pre-collision system is too sensitive during routine parking maneuvers and certain acceleration instances.

Voice control

7.5
Voice commands are on the clunky side, but at least Siri Eyes Free and Google Voice are available by pressing and holding the voice button. This is a pretty good alternative, and you don't have to run the Entune app to make it work.

Consumer reviews

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Toyota Camry.

5(29%)
4(22%)
3(26%)
2(13%)
1(10%)
3.5
284 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

TNGA Platform is wonderful
Jason H,09/12/2017
XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
Purchased a XSE V6 (after considering Lexus ES, Audi S and BWM 4). The pictures do the car no justice-this is a beautiful looking vehicle in person. As such, I've gotten quite a few stares and inquiries as people try to figure out what kind of car it is, and there is a healthy dose of incredulity when I tell them its a Camry. And that's just the exterior. I have the Cockpit Red interior and it really sets the car off-it's WELL DONE. And it fits me well at 6'/280#, I'm as comfortable in this as I was in my 2008 Toyota Avalon XLS. I agree with the editorial review about the technology layout and functionality, and concur that the interior storage space is on the anemic side. The engine has just enough power to motivate you wherever you need to go when you need to get there without being petro-hungry. The 8-speed transmission will take some getting use to, and the handling and ride quality are great, what you would expect with 19" wheels with VR-rated rubber. The engine and exterior noise complaints aren't really an issue when the JBL Premium audio is on, so unless you are driving in silence, you won't notice it. Overall, I give the 2018 Toyota Camry XSE V6 a solid 4-star rating.
Good Car With Terrible Infotainment
Scott,10/06/2017
XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
I like the handling and performance of the car. The car is roomy for a mid-size and quite comfortable. The safety features are also very good. Unfortunately, the infotainment system is awful. Toyota has decided to develop its own system called Entune 3.0 rather than offering Android Auto and Apple Carplay. Obviously, Toyota is not a technology company. If I had it to do over again, I would not purchase a new Toyota until Android Auto and Apple Carplay are supported. I also have a 2017 VW with Android Auto and the difference is like night and day. Entune appears to be several years behind. Android Auto is MUCH easier to use and wil support many more apps. Problems so far with Entune 3.0: 1) Entune 3.0 doesn't seem to auto-start. I have to manually start Entune on my phone before it will connect to the car. This has to be done every time I get in the car and quickly becomes very frustrating. Android Auto will start automatically either by recognizing when the phone connects to the car's bluetooth or when the phone is plugged in to the car's USB port. 2) Entune doesn't support nearly as many apps as Android Auto. Specifically, it doesn't support the following apps, all fully supported by Android Auto: Google Maps, Waze, Google Play Music, Amazon Music, Audible, Tunein Radio, as well as several messaging, audio book, and podcast apps. 3) Entune comes bundled with Scout for GPS navigation. Scout is not nearly as capable as either Google Maps or Waze. Initial routes take a long time then rerouting because of traffic or a missed turn frequenly fails. Also, the U.S. version of Scout doesn't support Canadian maps. I live in upstate NY and drive to Canada quite frequently. Both Waze and Google Maps seamlessly support driving in Canada. Toyota really needs to get its act together because Entune is just unacceptable. Maybe a good temporary solution would be to enable running Android Auto and Apple Carplay under Entune 3.0 until an update can be offered to current and future Toyota owners that supports Android Auto and Apple Carplay natively.
Great Car witha few overlooked items!
Brandon,09/27/2017
SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
9000 miles now and just over a year of ownership. Entune and scout gpshas gotten much better and is usable now. Still not good but it's fine for occasional use. The car hasn't missed a beat. I have had zero problems with the car. First off I am not brand specific. I have owned 1 Mercury, 1 Honda, 1 Hyundai, 1 Chevy, 1 Kia, 2 Nissans, and 3 Mazda's. This is my first Toyota. The car has great safety features that come standard including: Automatic braking with forward collision warning, radar cruise control, and lane keep assist. But something's seem to have been forgotten probably to save money because these features come standard. Such as no push button start, poor interior dome lighting, and poor interior storage. The front map lights do not come on with the doors open. And no there is no setting that can be turned on. Just the very dim rear dome light is all you have inside at night when entering. The dome light is a regular incandescent bulb where as every other light is a LED. It looks out of place. Some models do have these things but my SE model does not. Also I am slightly disappointed that the car only has one 12v power outlet and one usb connector. Should have more for a family sedan. The connected Navigation thru Scout GPS is okay at best. Android auto would have been better. The shifting is very smooth but clearly geared toward economy. It tries to shift very early keeping rpms too low for the four cylinder engine. You have to give the throttle pedal a good push too keep the rpms up while accelerating. I would have liked to see the transmission programmed for more sport in the SE and XSE models. Really my gripes are very minor and I love the car. Now for the stuff I like. Exterior looks are personal but I love it. I never considered a Camry before this model. This looks dare I say sporty. It also driver very good. Handling and road holding are very good. Mine has the 2.5 four cylinder and acceleration as more than adequate. On our recent trip to Panama city which is 850 miles round trip the car averaged 42 mpg for the trip. Very impressive. Seats are fantastic and the car rides very well. The LED headlight are amazing. By far the best headlights I have ever had. My cars color is Galactic Aqua which is very dark metallic blue. I have received several compliments already on the color. I wont get into every aspect but overall this a very good car. I feel a few tweaks to some of the interior and this would be a great car. I am loving driving it and overall I love it.
How to ruin a great car
DisappointedOwner,11/05/2017
XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
How to ruin a great car? Put the worst pos nav system in it and discriminate against people who don't have or want a smart phone. Seriously, not offering integrated nav as an option is the worst decision toyota has made. Everything else about the car is great but we like having nav that doesn't require two apps and then tells you to drive through a creek. Update 5/6/18: my opinion remains. Great car overall but I am still hugely disappointed about the Nav as well as toyota's "oh well" response. Many people have complained as well and I hope toyota would have had dealers offer to install the software. Guess not. Update 11/18: Nothing has changed. The car itself is good, though they really packed a lot of stuff into the instrument cluster which is difficult for older users to read and operate. I’m still very bitter about toyota stiffing us on Nav and this will honestly cause me to consider other brands when time comes to get a new vehicle.
Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 39 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
203 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
28 city / 39 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
203 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
28 city / 39 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
206 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
28 city / 39 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
203 hp @ 6600 rpm
Used 2018 Toyota Camry features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Camry models:

Pre-Collision System
Mitigates or helps avoid a potential crash via audio and visual alerts and brake assistance.
Lane Departure Alert
Sounds an audio alert when it thinks the car is going to drift out of its lane.
Automatic High Beams
Switches on and off the headlights' high beams when the system deems appropriate.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Toyota Camry

Used 2018 Toyota Camry Overview

The Used 2018 Toyota Camry is offered in the following submodels: Camry Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A), LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A), XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A), XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A), XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), L 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A), and XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Toyota Camry?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Toyota Camry trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Toyota Camry SE is priced between $15,995 and$24,000 with odometer readings between 13530 and125896 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Toyota Camry LE is priced between $14,277 and$24,695 with odometer readings between 5055 and86779 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Toyota Camry XSE is priced between $21,340 and$30,995 with odometer readings between 5844 and78394 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Toyota Camry XLE is priced between $20,256 and$29,862 with odometer readings between 1091 and40139 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Toyota Camry L is priced between $16,939 and$21,557 with odometer readings between 33063 and64564 miles.

Which used 2018 Toyota Camries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Toyota Camry for sale near. There are currently 199 used and CPO 2018 Camries listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,277 and mileage as low as 1091 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Toyota Camry.

Can't find a used 2018 Toyota Camrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Camry for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,652.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,820.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Camry for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $17,951.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,283.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Toyota Camry?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Camry lease specials

