2018 Toyota Camry Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong fuel economy from four-cylinder engine
- Plenty of cabin and cargo space
- Impressively easy car to drive
- Subpar infotainment and smartphone integration
- Engine noise is prominent during acceleration
- Advanced driver aids can be overly sensitive
Which Camry does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
The Camry is the archetypal midsize family sedan. Though it has grown larger over many generations, the latest, redesigned 2018 model checks in at roughly the same exterior dimensions as its predecessor. That's fine — it's plenty big enough already, thanks. The 2018 Camry's styling is a big departure from the norm, however.
You can sense the difference from 10 paces away. The uninspiring styling we've come to expect on the Toyota Camry has been replaced with a lower and sleeker look. But sleeker doesn't mean reduced headroom and reduced visibility because the seats, hood and side glass have dropped a similar amount. In fact, we figure that interior space has been enhanced.
Much of the credit goes to the stiffer platform and its double-wishbone rear suspension, the key element that makes this Camry different from any produced in the last 30-plus years. Past Camrys relied on a rear strut suspension because of its low cost. But rear struts are bulky and compete for space with the back seat and trunk. The more sophisticated rear suspension was recently used on the Toyota Prius, and the positive effects on that car's ride comfort, road noise, handling and even steering feel were substantial.
As before, there will be three powertrain choices, all of which are either new or significantly revised. The all-new 2.5-liter four-cylinder base engine makes 203 horsepower, while the optional 3.5-liter V6 now cranks out a stout 301 hp. Both come paired with a new eight-speed automatic transmission that further helps improve fuel economy. The fuel-sipping Camry Hybrid (reviewed separately) is new as well.
On the safety front, you'll find a common array of features including 10 standard airbags and a rearview camera. But the most impressive safety feature on this new Camry has to be the standard inclusion of the Toyota Safety Sense-P, which means that even the cheapest 2018 Camry will have traffic-adapting cruise control, automatic emergency braking in case of an imminent forward collision, lane departure warning and mitigation, and auto-dimming LED headlights.
While we appreciate the Camry's newfound attention to style, safety and handling precision, Toyota's Entune infotainment and smartphone integration won't please many people. It just isn't as easy to use as rival systems. It's the most glaring shortcoming of this otherwise well-rounded family sedan. If you're in the market, the Camry is going to be one of your best choices for 2018.
Notably, we picked the 2018 Toyota Camry as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize Sedans for 2018.
What's it like to live with?
Because of its thoroughly overhauled cabin and redesigned exterior, the 2018 Toyota Camry was a great addition to our long-term vehicle testing program. We bought a Camry in the sporty SE trim and tested it for more than a year. To learn what it was like to live with, read our long-term test, where we covered everything from seat comfort to fuel economy.
2018 Toyota Camry models
The 2018 Camry is available in five distinct trim levels: L, LE, SE, XSE and XLE. The differences among them chiefly boil down to features, with the exception of the SE and the XSE that also include a sportier suspension calibration. All trims are available with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 203 hp and 184 pound-feet of torque (add 3 hp and 2 lb-ft for XSE models), and a 3.5-liter V6 (301 hp, 267 lb-ft) is optional on XLE and XSE models.
All Camrys are equipped with Toyota Safety Sense, which is a suite of driver assistance features including adaptive cruise control, a frontal pre-collision system, lane departure alert with steering assistance, and automatic high beams.
Camry L
The base L sets the floor for the base price but won't be commonplace due to its relative paucity of equipment. This Camry comes with 16-inch steel wheels, automatic LED headlights, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, a rearview camera, keyless entry, a 7-inch touchscreen interface, one USB port, Bluetooth and a six-speaker sound system.
Camry LE
LE models add a few key items that most drivers will want: an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with two-way power lumbar adjustment), 17-inch alloy wheels, a 60/40-split folding back seat and a car alarm.
Camry SE
SE variants mark a personality shift toward keener driving dynamics courtesy of a sport-tuned suspension and a revised steering calibration. They also receive 18-inch wheels and simulated leather upholstery (SofTex) seats and paddle shifters.
Camry XLE and XSE
You can think of the XLE and XSE trim levels as versions of the LE and SE, respectively, with a variety of additional comfort and convenience items. Highlights include larger wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a head-up display, blind-spot monitoring, keyless ignition, a power-adjustable front passenger seat, extra USB ports, a bigger 8-inch touchscreen, a premium JBL sound system and Qi wireless smartphone charging.
Many of the features found on the upper trim levels can be added to the lower trim levels as options. Other notable options include a sunroof and a top-down parking camera system.
Trim tested
Driving7.5
Comfort7.5
Interior8.0
Utility8.5
Technology6.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.5
|Technology
|6.5
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Camry models:
- Pre-Collision System
- Mitigates or helps avoid a potential crash via audio and visual alerts and brake assistance.
- Lane Departure Alert
- Sounds an audio alert when it thinks the car is going to drift out of its lane.
- Automatic High Beams
- Switches on and off the headlights' high beams when the system deems appropriate.
