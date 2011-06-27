  1. Home
1991 Toyota Camry Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Toyota Camry.

5(61%)
4(31%)
3(5%)
2(1%)
1(2%)
4.5
64 reviews
See all 64 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

an AMAZING CAR!
Anthony McCabe,01/22/2005
If you are planning to buy a used car for a new driver or someone going off to college... this is the car for you. I bought this car from my next door neighbor in September and the car has had NO problems (knock on wood) and it never has. I bought it because they were selling it to me for an amazing price.. with 209000 miles on it. THE CAR RUNS AMAZINGLY! In snow.. rain.. ice.. it's perfect and I couldnt ask for a better car for 500 bucks! I'd pay 2000 for this car because it is so reliable!
I'll NEVER Part With It!!
Kris,02/10/2009
This is the 2nd Camry (this body style) I've owned (got rid of 1st one- a '90, due to expensive valve job needed) since 2004 and let me tell you, I will literally keep it until it or I bite the dust! I LOVE the body style, both in & out, and with 193,000 miles, you'd never know it. Luckily, this baby has only highway miles. Someone really was meticulous about the maintenance and is from North Jersey. Anyway, I couldn't be happier with it and is a gas saver, not a guzzler! The interior looks brand new with no stains, rips, or holes in the cloth fabric. The mpg is terrific-28/35, I believe. NOT A THING wrong with her! I felt safe on the test-drive and smiled the whole time!
Well worth it
gritta,06/10/2002
I bought this car in summer of 2000 as my first car (thanks to parents) and other than regular maintenance have not put a penny into it. It doesnt have the power i like, but it handles nice, is comfortable in my multiple hour drives and is always dependable. Would definetly buy another toyota.
used car
ww,05/19/2002
excellent car ! never has problem!
See all 64 reviews of the 1991 Toyota Camry
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
156 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1991 Toyota Camry features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1991 Toyota Camry

Used 1991 Toyota Camry Overview

The Used 1991 Toyota Camry is offered in the following submodels: Camry Sedan, Camry Wagon. Available styles include LE V6 4dr Wagon, LE V6 4dr Sedan, Deluxe 4dr Sedan AWD, LE 4dr Sedan, 4dr Sedan, LE 4dr Sedan AWD, Deluxe 4dr Sedan, and Deluxe 4dr Wagon.

