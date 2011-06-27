1991 Toyota Camry Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$724 - $1,769
Used Camry for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
No changes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Toyota Camry.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Anthony McCabe,01/22/2005
If you are planning to buy a used car for a new driver or someone going off to college... this is the car for you. I bought this car from my next door neighbor in September and the car has had NO problems (knock on wood) and it never has. I bought it because they were selling it to me for an amazing price.. with 209000 miles on it. THE CAR RUNS AMAZINGLY! In snow.. rain.. ice.. it's perfect and I couldnt ask for a better car for 500 bucks! I'd pay 2000 for this car because it is so reliable!
Kris,02/10/2009
This is the 2nd Camry (this body style) I've owned (got rid of 1st one- a '90, due to expensive valve job needed) since 2004 and let me tell you, I will literally keep it until it or I bite the dust! I LOVE the body style, both in & out, and with 193,000 miles, you'd never know it. Luckily, this baby has only highway miles. Someone really was meticulous about the maintenance and is from North Jersey. Anyway, I couldn't be happier with it and is a gas saver, not a guzzler! The interior looks brand new with no stains, rips, or holes in the cloth fabric. The mpg is terrific-28/35, I believe. NOT A THING wrong with her! I felt safe on the test-drive and smiled the whole time!
gritta,06/10/2002
I bought this car in summer of 2000 as my first car (thanks to parents) and other than regular maintenance have not put a penny into it. It doesnt have the power i like, but it handles nice, is comfortable in my multiple hour drives and is always dependable. Would definetly buy another toyota.
ww,05/19/2002
excellent car ! never has problem!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Toyota Camry features & specs
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
156 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Camry
Related Used 1991 Toyota Camry info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Yaris
- 2019 86
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback