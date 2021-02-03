2022 Toyota Camry
Release Date
- Summer 2021
What to expect
- No significant changes expected for 2022
- Part of the eighth Camry generation introduced for 2018
What is the Camry?
Four doors, a big trunk, and enough space for the family — it's everything the modern midsize sedan needs. The automotive equivalent of a balanced breakfast, the Toyota Camry provides the basics, with a few options for flair. It stays true to a successful formula and carries over largely unchanged for 2022.
The Camry was redesigned in 2018 and touched up with a few cosmetic changes in 2021. It offers two engines: a four-cylinder or an optional V6. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is available with the four-cylinder engine. All-wheel drive is an option that most midsize sedans don't offer, so in that sense the Camry has a leg up on the competition. The Camry's four-cylinder engine, however, is a bit underwhelming. And despite some sporty styling, the Camry isn't as swift or engaging to drive as some rivals.
Edmunds says
The Toyota Camry is a known quantity. It's spacious and fuel-efficient, and it comes with a number of standard safety features such as lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control. Sure, we aren't big fans of the Toyota infotainment interface or the unrefined base four-cylinder engine. But as an overall package, the Camry is definitely appealing, and while it might not be our Top Rated midsize sedan, it's worth a closer look.
