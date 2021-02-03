2022 Toyota Camry Review

Four doors, a big trunk, and enough space for the family — it's everything the modern midsize sedan needs. The automotive equivalent of a balanced breakfast, the Toyota Camry provides the basics, with a few options for flair. It stays true to a successful formula and carries over largely unchanged for 2022.

The Camry was redesigned in 2018 and touched up with a few cosmetic changes in 2021. It offers two engines: a four-cylinder or an optional V6. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is available with the four-cylinder engine. All-wheel drive is an option that most midsize sedans don't offer, so in that sense the Camry has a leg up on the competition. The Camry's four-cylinder engine, however, is a bit underwhelming. And despite some sporty styling, the Camry isn't as swift or engaging to drive as some rivals.