Used 2017 Toyota Camry for Sale Near Me
- 17,917 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,966$3,792 Below Market
Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia
This Toyota Camry is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. It is a super clean one-owner car, one of the best that we have ever seen. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle's reliance and this Camry's low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. The interior of this beautiful Toyota Camry is completely smoke free. The complete SERVICE HISTORY is available as well, so you can be sure that it has had all required maintenance and servicing since it was new. We performed a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION on this and every vehicle that we offer for sale to assure your complete satisfaction. We strive to give every vehicle a thorough inspection and can tell you with confidence that the structural integrity of this car exceeds the highest standards.This car can hold its own with its powerful 2.5L L4 DOHC 16V engine. Under the hood of this car rests a fuel efficient 2.5L L4 DOHC 16V engine that works to keep your wallet closed. Driving has never been so much fun than with this sports tuned suspension. This car can help take you on your next great adventure by getting you to places that most can't with it's off-road suspension. One thing we can assure you of is that pampered luxury is what this ride is all about. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this Toyota Camry.Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. It is obvious that the previous owner took really good care of it because the exterior finish is immaculate. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. With no significant exterior damage, this one has been kept in quality shape over the years. Given that this is a used car, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it.Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. We are a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by CARFAX to have a clean history behind it. If you are looking to own a super clean car, this one is a one-owner vehicle according to CARFAX. AutoCheck? Not an issue. We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. As an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with an AutoCheck report and are completely inspected before going on the lot Let the AutoCheck report prove to you that this is a one owner car.This car and most every car we sell comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY that covers the drive train and more. We have an optional extended warranty program available for an incredibly low price. Don't hesitate to ask. GUARANTEED FINANCING for all types of credit. Call today for more information. With approved credit we can provide you a vehicle with low monthly payments and no hassle. You better hurry and grab this deal quick because, with a price well below BLUE BOOK, this one is not going to last long. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Great Falls!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Camry LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF1FK3HU691014
Stock: 691014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,966 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,859$3,949 Below Market
Al Hendrickson Toyota - Coconut Creek / Florida
Setting the benchmark with bold design, reliable performance, and an impeccable reputation, our One Owner Accident-Free 2017 Toyota Camry XLE Sedan is amazing in Blue Streak Metallic! Powered by a proven 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 178hp while a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission helps with easy passing. Composed, responsive, quiet, and comfortable, our Front Wheel Drive Camry rewards its owners with near 34mpg on the open road. The elegant curves of our Camry XLE are complemented by an aggressive grille, muscular fenders, and 17-inch Super Chrome wheels that command attention. Get comfortable in the XLE leather-trimmed heated and power adjustable seats and take notice of the dual-zone automatic climate control, back up camera, multi-information display, and rich wood-grain trim. Innovation is close at hand with Entune Audio Plus with Connected Navigation App and JBL Audio. The 7-inch high-resolution touchscreen, Bluetooth, and Qi-wireless smartphone charging keep you safe, connected, and in-the-know as you make your way.A Top Safety Pick, our Toyota Camry surrounds you with safety features including anti-lock brakes with brake assist, stability control, and advanced airbags. The Best-Selling car in America for 18 of the last 19 years, our Camry is most certainly an intelligent buy! Check it out for yourself! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Camry XLE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF1FK2HU731406
Stock: PT2541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 18,280 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,200$3,552 Below Market
Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Bronx / New York
CERTIFIED CLEAN CARFAX!!! One Owner Vehicle - Bluetooth - Alloy Wheels - Backup Camera - Power Seats - Premium Leather Seats - Power Accessories - Immaculate Condition - Save yourself Time and Money by shopping with the award winning Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, a 3 time consecutive CUSTOMER FIRST AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE dealer! Buy with Confidence. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at www.eastjeep.com "Pay the Least in the East" at Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge-This Brand New State of the Art Dealership is only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. Over 200 Certified cars available for Immediate Delivery. To take advantage of the special pricing for this vehicle, the purchase must be consummated based on mutually agreed upon method of payment (cash or finance) and customer must present ad at arrival and take same day delivery. $0 down available. Prices are adjusted and modified frequently -weekly, daily, and sometimes hourly. Price adjustment is a function of website traffic, inquiries, and bidding on any one vehicle. For more information and up to date accuracy of pricing and terms of sale, please visit our website, www.eastjeep.com. Excludes sales tax, registration fees, finance and reconditioning charges (dealer fees may apply). Aftermarket/Mopar warranties and coverages are available but not necessary to purchase any vehicle. A complete listing of these items are available on site and upon request. Vehicles sold cosmetically as is, not responsible for typos. Customer Inquiries only- No Dealer or Wholesale calls please.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Camry SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF1FK2HU788480
Stock: M201012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 16,574 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,499$3,090 Below Market
Victory Mitsubishi - Bronx / New York
Welcome to Victory Mitsubishi! We offer a combined inventory of 400 cars new and pre-owned vehicles and all come with a quality assurance inspection also our new cars have an unprecedented 10 year 100k mile warranty we also have vehicles car for any want or purpose. Come in to test drive this Toyota Camry LE today! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *, Black w/Fabric Seat Trim.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2017 Toyota Camry LE Celestial Silver Metallic 4D Sedan Save yourself Time and Money - Fill out a credit application online at victorymitsubishi.com and get pre-APPROVED! Same day delivery. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at victorymitsubishi.com - Only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where the pricing, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. Visit Victory Mitsubishi online at victorymitsubishi.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 718-515-4600 today to schedule your test drive. please refer to dealers website for exact pricing and for any incentives that we my apply!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Camry LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF1FK4HU694942
Stock: 3933
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 13,172 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,699$2,976 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Offered in Ruby Flare Pearl, our One Owner, 2017 Toyota Camry SE is a fantastic automobile. Powered by a 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that delivers 178hp which is coupled to a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive sedan can score up to 35mpg on the highway, offers a comfortable ride with precise handling, and features distinctive styling enhanced by SE-specific bumpers and graphite-colored alloy wheels.Open our Camry SE's door, and you will find a comfortable interior with fabric- and SofTex-trimmed seats and soft-touch materials. You can stay entertained with the full-color touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, CD, and USB/Aux inputs while you appreciate amenities such as a multi-function steering wheel, air conditioning, and power accessories.Toyota includes a back-up camera, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags to help safeguard you in this impeccable car. Reward yourself with this Camry today! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Camry SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF1FKXHU731606
Stock: 114144
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 9,849 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,987$3,055 Below Market
Toyota of Massapequa - Seaford / New York
*All pricing is subject to financing through our primary lender and can't be combined with special offers. Details and price are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region, as will incentives, and are subject to change. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle information. All specifications, prices and equipment are subject to change without notice. Prices and payments do not include tax, titles, tags, finance charges, documentation charges, emissions testing charges, or other fees required by law, vehicle sellers or lending organizations. Based on 2015 EPA mileage estimates, reflecting new EPA fuel economy methods beginning with 2008 models. Use for comparison purposes only. Do not compare to models before 2008. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle. While every effort has been made to ensure display of accurate data, the vehicle listings within this website may not reflect all accurate vehicle items. Accessories and color may vary. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. The vehicle photo displayed may be an example only. Vehicle Photos may not match exact vehicles. Please confirm vehicle price with Dealership. See Dealership for details.Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert F EN Entune Premium JBL Audio with Integrated Navigation and App Suite: Includes the Entune Multimedia Bundle (7-In. High Resolution Touch-Screen with Split-Screen Display, AM/FM CD Player, MP3/WMA Playback Capability, Ten JBL GreenEdge Speakers In Eight Locations, Auxiliary Audio Jack, USB 2.0 Port with iPod Connectivity and Control, Advanced Voice Recognition, Hands-Free Phone Capability, Phone Book Access and Music Streaming via Bluetooth Wireless Technology), Siri Eyes Free, Entune App Suite, HD Radio, HD Radio Predictive Traffic and Doppler Weather Overlay, AM/FM Cache Radio, SiriusXM Satellite Radio with 3-Month Complimentary SiriusXM All Access Trial, and Gracenote Album Cover Art. Access To Entune App Suite Is Subscription-Free. See Toyota.Com/Entune for Details F FE 50 State Emissions P BM Body Side Molding P D5 Door Edge Guard P EF Rear Bumper Applique MECHANICAL & PERFORMANCE 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V w/ Dual VVT-i Engine 268 hp @ 6200 rpm / 248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm 6-Speed Automatic ECT-i Transmission Pwr-Assist Front/Solid Rear Disc Brakes SAFETY & CONVENIENCE Star Safety System: Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Anti-Lock Brakes, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Brake Assist and Smart Stop Technology LATCH-Lower Anchor & Tether for CHildren Whiplash-Injury-Lessening Front Seats Anti-Theft System with Alarm Ten Airbags EXTERIOR 17 Alloy Wheels w/ Super Chrome Paint LED Low/Hi Beam Headlamps w/ Auto On/Off LED Daytime Running Lights Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof Dual Chrome-Tipped Exhaust Heated Power Outside Mirrors INTERIOR Entune Audio Plus &JBL, 7 Touch-Screen, Scout GPS Link App,SXM w/ 3 Month Trial Leather-Trimmed & Heated Front Seats w/ 8-Way Power Driver Seat w/Lumbar Support 4-Way Power Passenger Seat Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel with Audio and Bluetooth Controls Backup Camera TFT Multi-Information Display Tire Pressure Monitor System 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seats Smart Key System w/ Push Button Start Qi Wireless Charging Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control (2) 12V Power Outlets, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2017 Toyota Camry XSE V6 4D Sedan Black 6-Speed Automatic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Camry XLE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1FK8HU583113
Stock: U3073O
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-26-2020
- 12,759 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$15,999$2,058 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3648 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Camry SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF1FK9HU674539
Stock: B305108
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 29,435 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,200$3,393 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, AutoXCel paint & fabric protection ($495) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Camry SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF1FK0HU742369
Stock: R6888
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 21,428 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,295$3,223 Below Market
Prestige Toyota of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey
FUEL EFFICIENT 33 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! Toyota Certified, GREAT MILES 21,428! Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Smart Device Integration, Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels, LOWER DOOR MOLDINGS, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Toyota XLE with MIDNIGHT BLACK METALLIC exterior and BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 178 HP at 6000 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: LOWER DOOR MOLDINGS. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. EXPERTS REPORT: Edmunds.com's review says "The 2017 Toyota Camry provides one of the most comfortable and spacious cabins of any midsize family sedan. There's plenty of headroom and legroom up front and nearly as much in back, where even taller adults will be content to ride for extended periods.". BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Certified vehicles must pass a thorough 160-point inspection, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty, 1 Year Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, lockouts, fuel delivery, flat tire service and more, Free CarFax Vehicle History Report included Price(s) include(s) all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, and taxes. Dealer doc fee of $699.00 not included in price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Camry XLE with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF1FKXHU754464
Stock: T20849S
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 67,927 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,997$3,521 Below Market
Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield - Lynnfield / Massachusetts
$677.35 INVESTED IN A RIGOROUS 164 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION, OIL CHANGE, AND FULL INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL! SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Toyota Camry includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. OUR SHOWROOMS ARE NOW OPEN Visit Us Online Or In Store Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration. Leather Seats, MP3 Player, Heated Driver Seat, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. Toyota XSE V6 with MIDNIGHT BLACK METALLIC exterior and BLACK interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 268 HP at 6200 RPM*. CARFAX 1-Owner Was $18,997. EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com's review says 'The 2017 Toyota Camry provides one of the most comfortable and spacious cabins of any midsize family sedan. There's plenty of headroom and legroom up front and nearly as much in back, where even taller adults will be content to ride for extended periods.'. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Camry XSE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK1FK3HU581558
Stock: F10835B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- certified
2017 Toyota Camry LE14,353 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,440$2,224 Below Market
Toyota Universe - Little Falls / New Jersey
Toyota Universe is pleased to offer this handsome 2017 Toyota Camry in Silver. This vehicle has been through our award-winning factory-trained service department and comes with the following features; Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Panic alarm, Radio: Entune Audio, Remote keyless entry. Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Panic alarm, Radio: Entune Audio, Remote keyless entry, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Fabric Seat Trim, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 7.0J x 16 Steel.Certified. Toyota Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from TCUV purchase date * 160 Point Inspection (for Toyota Certified Used Vehicles program), 174 Point Inspection (for Toyota Certified Used Hybrids program) * Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Battery Warranty 8 years/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original date of first use when sold as new. Fuel Cell Vehicle Warrant
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Camry LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF1FK8HU809929
Stock: HU809929
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 22,843 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$18,982$2,775 Below Market
Sloane Toyota of Philadelphia - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
Recent Arrival! TOYOTA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE, LOCAL TRADE, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, PREMIUM AUDIO, BACKUP CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, STAR SAFETY SYSTEM, SE Package, Black w/Fabric Seat Trim, Radio: Entune Premium Audio w/Navigation/App Suite.Toyota Certified Used Vehicles Details: * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year * Warranty Deductible: $50 * 160 Point Inspection * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from TCUV purchase dateThis vehicle comes with 15,000 mile/12 months of no-cost (Sloane Sponsored) maintenance and Free State Safety Inspections. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 5271 miles below market average!24/33 City/Highway MPGSloane Toyota serving the communities of Philadelphia, Langhorne, Lansdale, Trevose, Cheltenham, Bensalem, King of Prussia, Wilmington, Montgomeryville, Levittown, Warminster, Sharon Hill, Yeaden, New Castle, Upper Darby, Richboro, Glenside, Palmyra, New Jersey, Mt.Laurel, Marlton, Pennsauken, Haddonfield, Trenton, Camden, Burlington, Cherry Hill, Sewell, Washington Township, Gloucester County, Turnersville, Runnemede, Bellmawr, Blackwood, Blenheim, and Glendora.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Camry SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF1FKXHU717043
Stock: 4602219
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 69,709 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,591$3,325 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2017 Toyota Camry SE Auto..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Camry SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF1FK2HU738887
Stock: X738887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 18,551 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$17,994$2,176 Below Market
Sloane Toyota of Philadelphia - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
TOYOTA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE, LOCAL TRADE, BACKUP CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, STAR SAFETY SYSTEM, USB PORTS, SPORT FABRIC SOFTEX-TRIMMED SEATS, Black SofTex, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Toyota Certified Used Vehicles Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from TCUV purchase date * Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * 160 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Vehicle HistoryCARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 9626 miles below market average!Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 24/33 City/Highway MPGSloane Toyota serving the communities of Philadelphia, Langhorne, Lansdale, Trevose, Cheltenham, Bensalem, King of Prussia, Wilmington, Montgomeryville, Levittown, Warminster, Sharon Hill, Yeaden, New Castle, Upper Darby, Richboro, Glenside, Palmyra, New Jersey, Mt.Laurel, Marlton, Pennsauken, Haddonfield, Trenton, Camden, Burlington, Cherry Hill, Sewell, Washington Township, Gloucester County, Turnersville, Runnemede, Bellmawr, Blackwood, Blenheim, and Glendora.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Camry SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF1FK5HU637245
Stock: 4009721
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 29,411 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,373$3,086 Below Market
Toyota of Massapequa - Seaford / New York
*All pricing is subject to financing through our primary lender and can't be combined with special offers. Details and price are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region, as will incentives, and are subject to change. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle information. All specifications, prices and equipment are subject to change without notice. Prices and payments do not include tax, titles, tags, finance charges, documentation charges, emissions testing charges, or other fees required by law, vehicle sellers or lending organizations. Based on 2015 EPA mileage estimates, reflecting new EPA fuel economy methods beginning with 2008 models. Use for comparison purposes only. Do not compare to models before 2008. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle. While every effort has been made to ensure display of accurate data, the vehicle listings within this website may not reflect all accurate vehicle items. Accessories and color may vary. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. The vehicle photo displayed may be an example only. Vehicle Photos may not match exact vehicles. Please confirm vehicle price with Dealership. See Dealership for details.MECHANICAL & PERFORMANCE 2.5L 4-Cyl DOHC 16V w/ Dual VVT-i Engine 178 hp @ 6000 rpm / 170 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm 6-Speed Automatic ECT-i Transmission Sport-Tuned Suspension Paddle Shifters Pwr-Assist Front/Solid Rear Disc Brakes Electric Power Steering (EPS) SAFETY & CONVENIENCE Star Safety System: Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Anti-Lock Brakes, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Brake Assist and Smart Stop Technology LATCH-Lower Anchor & Tether for CHildren Whiplash-Injury-Lessening Front Seats Ten Airbags EXTERIOR 17 Alloy Wheels with Graphite Finish Projector-Beam Headlamps with Black Sport Trim Bezels & Auto On/Off Daytime Running Lights w/ On/Off Switch Color-Keyed Rear Spoiler Chrome-Tipped Exhaust Heated Power Outside Mirrors INTERIOR Entune Audio: 6.1 Touch Screen, 6 Speakers, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, CD Sport Fabric SofTex-Trimmed Seats w/ 8-Way Power Driver Seat w/Lumbar Support Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel with Audio and Bluetooth Controls Backup Camera TFT Multi-Information Display Tire Pressure Monitor System 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seats Remote Keyless Entry System (2) 12V Power Outlets, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2017 Toyota Camry SE 4D Sedan Gy 6-Speed Automatic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Camry SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF1FK9HU347526
Stock: U3239P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 31,432 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,999$3,439 Below Market
Island Toyota - Staten Island / New York
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2017 Toyota Camry? This is it. This low mileage Toyota Camry has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Toyota Camry XLE Auto (Natl) is the one! The Toyota Camry has been the best-selling car in America for twelve years now. The Camry is a massive success and with good reason -- it's got proven reliability, a quiet and spacious interior, good fuel economy and exciting exterior styling. For anyone who needs quiet, comfortable transportation for up to five people without breaking the bank, the Camry is invariably the place to start the search. The Camry offers a ton of versatility for the price, but can also be optioned up to give buyers that luxury car feel if they so desire. * Reliable * aggressive styling * comfortable * spacious * efficient
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Camry XLE with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF1FK2HU694986
Stock: 116168
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 15,590 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,982$2,091 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Pinellas Park - Pinellas Park / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Door Edge Guards Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Fabric Seat Trim Celestial Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2017 Toyota Camry SE with 15,583 comes with our 7 year 100k mile Toyota Certified Warranty. This 2017 Toyota Camry has such low mileage you'll probably think of them more as blocks traveled than miles traveled. Rest assured, this vehicle was well cared for. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true and let us be the one's to tell you it is absolutely true. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Camry SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF1FK8HU367136
Stock: HU367136
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 32,594 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,182$3,100 Below Market
Toyota of Massapequa - Seaford / New York
*All pricing is subject to financing through our primary lender and can't be combined with special offers. Details and price are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region, as will incentives, and are subject to change. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle information. All specifications, prices and equipment are subject to change without notice. Prices and payments do not include tax, titles, tags, finance charges, documentation charges, emissions testing charges, or other fees required by law, vehicle sellers or lending organizations. Based on 2015 EPA mileage estimates, reflecting new EPA fuel economy methods beginning with 2008 models. Use for comparison purposes only. Do not compare to models before 2008. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle. While every effort has been made to ensure display of accurate data, the vehicle listings within this website may not reflect all accurate vehicle items. Accessories and color may vary. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. The vehicle photo displayed may be an example only. Vehicle Photos may not match exact vehicles. Please confirm vehicle price with Dealership. See Dealership for details.MECHANICAL & PERFORMANCE 2.5L 4-Cyl DOHC 16V w/ Dual VVT-i Engine 178 hp @ 6000 rpm / 170 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm 6-Speed Automatic ECT-i Transmission Sport-Tuned Suspension Paddle Shifters Pwr-Assist Front/Solid Rear Disc Brakes Electric Power Steering (EPS) SAFETY & CONVENIENCE Star Safety System: Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Anti-Lock Brakes, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Brake Assist and Smart Stop Technology LATCH-Lower Anchor & Tether for CHildren Whiplash-Injury-Lessening Front Seats Ten Airbags EXTERIOR 17 Alloy Wheels with Graphite Finish Projector-Beam Headlamps with Black Sport Trim Bezels & Auto On/Off Daytime Running Lights w/ On/Off Switch Color-Keyed Rear Spoiler Chrome-Tipped Exhaust Heated Power Outside Mirrors INTERIOR Entune Audio: 6.1 Touch Screen, 6 Speakers, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, CD Sport Fabric SofTex-Trimmed Seats w/ 8-Way Power Driver Seat w/Lumbar Support Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel with Audio and Bluetooth Controls Backup Camera TFT Multi-Information Display Tire Pressure Monitor System 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seats Remote Keyless Entry System (2) 12V Power Outlets, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2017 Toyota Camry SE 4D Sedan Gy 6-Speed Automatic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Camry SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF1FKXHU354839
Stock: U3406P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-16-2020
