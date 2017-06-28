Used 2017 Toyota Camry for Sale Near Me

Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia

This Toyota Camry is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. It is a super clean one-owner car, one of the best that we have ever seen. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle's reliance and this Camry's low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. The interior of this beautiful Toyota Camry is completely smoke free. The complete SERVICE HISTORY is available as well, so you can be sure that it has had all required maintenance and servicing since it was new. We performed a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION on this and every vehicle that we offer for sale to assure your complete satisfaction. We strive to give every vehicle a thorough inspection and can tell you with confidence that the structural integrity of this car exceeds the highest standards.This car can hold its own with its powerful 2.5L L4 DOHC 16V engine. Under the hood of this car rests a fuel efficient 2.5L L4 DOHC 16V engine that works to keep your wallet closed. Driving has never been so much fun than with this sports tuned suspension. This car can help take you on your next great adventure by getting you to places that most can't with it's off-road suspension. One thing we can assure you of is that pampered luxury is what this ride is all about. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this Toyota Camry.Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. It is obvious that the previous owner took really good care of it because the exterior finish is immaculate. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. With no significant exterior damage, this one has been kept in quality shape over the years. Given that this is a used car, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it.Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. We are a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by CARFAX to have a clean history behind it. If you are looking to own a super clean car, this one is a one-owner vehicle according to CARFAX. AutoCheck? Not an issue. We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. As an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with an AutoCheck report and are completely inspected before going on the lot Let the AutoCheck report prove to you that this is a one owner car.This car and most every car we sell comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY that covers the drive train and more. We have an optional extended warranty program available for an incredibly low price. Don't hesitate to ask. GUARANTEED FINANCING for all types of credit. Call today for more information. With approved credit we can provide you a vehicle with low monthly payments and no hassle. You better hurry and grab this deal quick because, with a price well below BLUE BOOK, this one is not going to last long. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Great Falls!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Toyota Camry LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1BF1FK3HU691014

Stock: 691014

Certified Pre-Owned: No

