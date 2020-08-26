Used 2010 Toyota Camry for Sale Near Me

  • 2010 Toyota Camry LE in Silver
    used

    2010 Toyota Camry LE

    78,057 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,491

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Camry XLE in White
    used

    2010 Toyota Camry XLE

    188,951 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $6,000

    $1,228 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Camry LE in Gray
    used

    2010 Toyota Camry LE

    129,453 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,450

    $1,943 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Camry LE in Silver
    used

    2010 Toyota Camry LE

    143,836 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,899

    $1,501 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Camry SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Toyota Camry SE

    104,650 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,550

    $1,393 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Camry LE in Light Brown
    used

    2010 Toyota Camry LE

    144,282 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,995

    $1,810 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Camry LE in Light Green
    used

    2010 Toyota Camry LE

    122,106 miles
    Great Deal

    $7,596

    $1,600 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Camry LE in Red
    used

    2010 Toyota Camry LE

    91,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,995

    $2,154 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Camry XLE in White
    used

    2010 Toyota Camry XLE

    232,845 miles
    Great Deal

    $4,980

    $896 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Camry SE in Black
    used

    2010 Toyota Camry SE

    117,827 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $4,990

    $3,409 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Camry LE in Red
    used

    2010 Toyota Camry LE

    115,044 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,980

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Camry LE in Silver
    used

    2010 Toyota Camry LE

    47,665 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Camry LE in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Toyota Camry LE

    146,442 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $5,995

    $1,020 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Camry LE in Red
    used

    2010 Toyota Camry LE

    96,859 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $7,995

    $990 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Camry LE in Silver
    used

    2010 Toyota Camry LE

    155,448 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,250

    $1,361 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Camry LE in Silver
    used

    2010 Toyota Camry LE

    69,795 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $9,495

    $1,049 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Camry LE in Red
    used

    2010 Toyota Camry LE

    171,364 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,497

    $645 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Camry SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Toyota Camry SE

    71,545 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,200

    Details

215,000 miles and going strong
J. Cop,02/18/2016
XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I'm not your typical highway-only driver. I live in the country on dirt roads. I drive this car hard and fast. It gets driven through mud and down dirt roads every day. When I finally make it onto the highway, I drive it at least 60 miles a day and usually closer to 120 miles a day. I bought this car used with 25,000 miles on it. I now have 215,000. The only thing I've done other than oil and tires is fix one thing (I can't remember what it was called) that cost me $200. I did that around 200,000 miles. It came with a lot of warranty but I never had to use it. I drove the miles out pretty fast because I drive a lot. The only problem I have is my road is terrible so I wear tires out pretty fast. I get mud on the inside of the tires and they wear unevenly sometimes. But, that is not the cars fault. I have had two deer hit the car on the drivers side. It did some cosmetic damage, but the car held firm on the road and no passengers were injured. So, it can take a hit and keep on trucking. The last hit was pretty hard. I never hit my breaks because I didn't see it coming. So, the air bags did not deploy and were not needed. It was a large buck. Took out most of the front, drivers side. But, I'm still driving it. The insurance company says it will cost more to fix it than it is worth so that tells you the damage. I think this car is amazing. And, if I can drive it off-road, you should be fine driving it on paved roads. :) Even after 5 years of a hard life, it still handles great, the interior is great (2 kids later). All the bells and whistles still work - windows roll up and down, AC works, etc. I have had to add some freon the last couple of summers..but other than that the AC has worked great. If I were being overly picky, my only complaints would be...I don't like the USB connection location. It is hard to get to. And, it doesn't charge when the car is off. It does have cigarette lighter chargers that are better located. But, the fuze went out and I haven't replaced it. Tthe charcoal gas emissions thing is malfunctioned and makes it hard to pump gas. The pump clicks off several times before i the car is full. This happened on my previous camry also. I think the canister is full of dirt. But, it is expensive to fix so I live with it. If you have the chance to purchase a 2010 Camry, do it. You won't regret it. Oh...I also average 25-32 mpg and I drive at least 75 mph because I'm in Texas and we do that here. :)
