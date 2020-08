Used 2010 Toyota Camry for Sale Near Me

Honda Cars of Bellevue - Bellevue / Nebraska

Thank you for visiting another one of Honda Cars Of Bellevue's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2010 Toyota Camry XLE with 188,951mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The 2010 Toyota offers compelling fuel-efficiency along with great value. You will no longer feel the need to repeatedly fill up this Toyota Camry XLE's gas tank, in part because of it's superb EPA rating. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Super White Toyota Camry. Equipped with many extra features, this well-appointed vehicle is a treat to drive. More information about the 2010 Toyota Camry: The 2010 Toyota Camry continues to live up to its reputation as one of the most sensible buys among midsize sedans, from the frugal-but-well-equipped 4-cylinder CE model to the V6 XLE that flirts with having luxury-car appointments. The Hybrid continues to be one of the most fuel efficient vehicles on the road, in addition to ranking as one of the lowest carbon dioxide offenders in its segment. This model sets itself apart with Value, available fuel economy and performance, luxury-car amenities, roomy interior, and smooth, quiet ride. Paste this link into your web browser or go to our website to see a video of our Used Car Manager doing a walk around of this actual vehicle: https://youtu.be/WCb7IikFK-4

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Toyota Camry XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T4BF3EK2AR078648

Stock: 200461B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-08-2020