Used 2010 Toyota Camry for Sale Near Me
10,970 listings
- 78,057 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,491
- 188,951 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,000$1,228 Below Market
- 129,453 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,450$1,943 Below Market
- 143,836 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,899$1,501 Below Market
- 104,650 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,550$1,393 Below Market
- 144,282 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995$1,810 Below Market
- 122,106 miles
$7,596$1,600 Below Market
- 91,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995$2,154 Below Market
- 232,845 miles
$4,980$896 Below Market
- 117,827 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,990$3,409 Below Market
- 115,044 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,980
- 47,665 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
- 146,442 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995$1,020 Below Market
- 96,859 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995$990 Below Market
- 155,448 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,250$1,361 Below Market
- 69,795 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,495$1,049 Below Market
- 171,364 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,497$645 Below Market
- 71,545 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,200
J. Cop,02/18/2016
XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I'm not your typical highway-only driver. I live in the country on dirt roads. I drive this car hard and fast. It gets driven through mud and down dirt roads every day. When I finally make it onto the highway, I drive it at least 60 miles a day and usually closer to 120 miles a day. I bought this car used with 25,000 miles on it. I now have 215,000. The only thing I've done other than oil and tires is fix one thing (I can't remember what it was called) that cost me $200. I did that around 200,000 miles. It came with a lot of warranty but I never had to use it. I drove the miles out pretty fast because I drive a lot. The only problem I have is my road is terrible so I wear tires out pretty fast. I get mud on the inside of the tires and they wear unevenly sometimes. But, that is not the cars fault. I have had two deer hit the car on the drivers side. It did some cosmetic damage, but the car held firm on the road and no passengers were injured. So, it can take a hit and keep on trucking. The last hit was pretty hard. I never hit my breaks because I didn't see it coming. So, the air bags did not deploy and were not needed. It was a large buck. Took out most of the front, drivers side. But, I'm still driving it. The insurance company says it will cost more to fix it than it is worth so that tells you the damage. I think this car is amazing. And, if I can drive it off-road, you should be fine driving it on paved roads. :) Even after 5 years of a hard life, it still handles great, the interior is great (2 kids later). All the bells and whistles still work - windows roll up and down, AC works, etc. I have had to add some freon the last couple of summers..but other than that the AC has worked great. If I were being overly picky, my only complaints would be...I don't like the USB connection location. It is hard to get to. And, it doesn't charge when the car is off. It does have cigarette lighter chargers that are better located. But, the fuze went out and I haven't replaced it. Tthe charcoal gas emissions thing is malfunctioned and makes it hard to pump gas. The pump clicks off several times before i the car is full. This happened on my previous camry also. I think the canister is full of dirt. But, it is expensive to fix so I live with it. If you have the chance to purchase a 2010 Camry, do it. You won't regret it. Oh...I also average 25-32 mpg and I drive at least 75 mph because I'm in Texas and we do that here. :)
