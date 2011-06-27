  1. Home
2003 Toyota Camry Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy, comfortable, plenty of safety and luxury features, high resale value, reputation for reliability.
  • Premium optional features are pricey, V6 isn't as powerful as others in the class.
List Price Range
$3,900 - $7,995
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2003 Toyota Camry is nearly everything a family sedan for America should be.

2003 Highlights

Other than the added availability of power-adjustable pedals, the 2003 Toyota Camry is unchanged.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Toyota Camry.

5(74%)
4(17%)
3(7%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
394 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 394 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Couldn't ask for more, especially at 215k miles
Chris,03/19/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
I bought this Camry in December of 2014 with 193k miles on it for only $3,000 and 22k miles later all she had needed have been new tires, wiper blades and regular oil changes. This car was a well taken care of 1 owner car before me so I was lucky. She cranks without hesitation every day even in sub- zero winter temps in Michigan and has yet to leave me stranded. The acceleration is still there, handling solid and noises I'm sure are comparable to the day it was driven off the lot. The SE model doesn't look as dated as most 13 year old cars and the body has aged well with one minor rust spot the size of a nickle I fixed myself. The funny thing is every time I see another car I consider buying I drive it and read the reviews to find myself loving my Camry more. So here's to another year together, I would recommend this car to anyone and let my daughter drive it if she wasn't 3. Proud to be a Toyota family as we own a 2011 Sienna as well.
310K and still going!!!!
Sylvia,08/02/2015
SE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
My car is on its last limb!! But...As long as you have the required maintenance performed on this car it will definitely give you your money's worth!! My only dislike is the interior door handles. The material peeled off!! But other than that I love this car!!
My car, totaled, but I walked away
Charles Finley,01/03/2016
SE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
First, the Camry is very comfortable and very reliable. Other than the regular maintenance, I have never had to have anything fixed. I was just in a major car accident, the Camry saved my life! A minivan pulled out in front of me, I didn't even have time to go for the brakes. BAHM! 60 mph! The car did exactly what it was built to do, all of the airbags deployed, The engine compartment collapsed and the engine dropped down. The passenger compartment was undamaged. I walked away with only a small cut on my finger and some heavy bruises from the seatbelt! The Camry is totaled, but I'm okay!
380k and Still going
M.k. ,03/29/2009
I purchased this Camry new in 12/02. I commute to work about 120 miles everyday, and this car has served me well for 380,000 miles. I change the oil every 3,000 miles. I've changed with suspension 3 times, brakes have been done 3 times. Apart from routine maintenance, the only problem this car has given me, was the A/C compressor went out at 210k. Not a big deal considering when it was replaced. I treat this car well, and it returns the favor. You can't get any better than that.
See all 394 reviews of the 2003 Toyota Camry
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
157 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
192 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
157 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
157 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2003 Toyota Camry features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2003 Toyota Camry

Used 2003 Toyota Camry Overview

The Used 2003 Toyota Camry is offered in the following submodels: Camry Sedan. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), XLE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), XLE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), LE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), SE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), XLE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A), LE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and SE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Toyota Camry?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Toyota Camry trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Toyota Camry LE is priced between $4,900 and$7,995 with odometer readings between 67449 and125510 miles.
  • The Used 2003 Toyota Camry SE is priced between $4,995 and$5,994 with odometer readings between 97497 and106778 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Toyota Camries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Toyota Camry for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2003 Camries listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,900 and mileage as low as 67449 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Toyota Camry.

