I bought this Camry in December of 2014 with 193k miles on it for only $3,000 and 22k miles later all she had needed have been new tires, wiper blades and regular oil changes. This car was a well taken care of 1 owner car before me so I was lucky. She cranks without hesitation every day even in sub- zero winter temps in Michigan and has yet to leave me stranded. The acceleration is still there, handling solid and noises I'm sure are comparable to the day it was driven off the lot. The SE model doesn't look as dated as most 13 year old cars and the body has aged well with one minor rust spot the size of a nickle I fixed myself. The funny thing is every time I see another car I consider buying I drive it and read the reviews to find myself loving my Camry more. So here's to another year together, I would recommend this car to anyone and let my daughter drive it if she wasn't 3. Proud to be a Toyota family as we own a 2011 Sienna as well.

