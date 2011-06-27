  1. Home
1996 Toyota Camry Review

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The 1996 Toyota Camry makes a lot of promises and delivers on most of them. Reliability and ergonomics remain the cornerstone of Toyota's commitment to the U.S. market and the Camry exemplifies both of these.

The Camry is designed to fill the needs of the family; it does so in a way that doesn't leave consumers wanting. Interior space is adequate, and allows comfortable seating for five; backseat passengers will appreciate the scalloped front seats which creates more knee room. Trunk space is generous and the liftover height is not too imposing. Since this is a Toyota, gauges are laid out in a logical manner and all of the controls are within easy reach. High quality fabrics and supportive seating areas guarantee that a long distance ride will be comfortable.

Unfortunately for the Camry, exterior styling doesn't match up to its comfortable interior. Despite a minor facelift in 1995, the Camry hasn't undergone any real change since its overhaul in '92. This doesn't mean that the Camry is exactly ugly, just that it is beginning to look a little dowdy next to its competitors.

This brings us to our main gripe about this car. We know that it is dependable, comfortable, and well engineered, but for the price, (around $22,000 for a base V6 and much higher for the SE or XLE with any options) you can get into a fun-to-drive BMW 318i, a stylish Ford Taurus, or an affordable Mazda 626. In fact, the mid-sized market is positively gluted with great cars at a reasonable cost. So, although the Camry is a good car we recommend shopping around before you make any definite decisions on this high-priced wonder.

1996 Highlights

The 1996 Toyota Camry remains virtually unchanged from last year's model. Minor engine adjustments mean that the four-cylinder is fully compliant with all on-board diagnostic standards, and is now certified as a transitional low emission vehicle power plant. Additionally, the interior of the DX line gets a new seat fabric, the LE Sedan is available with a leather package, and the Wagon can now be ordered with a power-operated driver seat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Toyota Camry.

5(70%)
4(22%)
3(4%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.6
109 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

225,000 miles, runs fine
troyboy4,07/09/2012
Bought my 96 LE V6 used with 32,000 miles - today it has 225,000 and still runs good. I have been waiting for some major repair to come-up, but it has never happened. original engine and transmission - repairs have been - power steering hoses, cv boots, water pump, starter- that's about it nothing major. excellent - glad I bought the V6, I think they last longer than the 4 bangers
Wish I could buy a new one
veconomos,01/29/2014
Last week my bf was using my Camry on interstate 81 and was rear ended by some nut who came upon him doing about 90 mph. The Camry then spun off the road and hit a tree. It was totally demolished from every angle but he was able to get out and walk away with only some bruises. The back end was hit so hard that the gas tank should have exploded (had a full tank of gas) but it never did. That was the best car ever. I had it four years, inherited it from my Mom who had it five years. I had to replace the radiator and the exhaust and that was it. The car never failed me, was great to drive, and got at LEAST 40 mpg. I am looking for another one, don't care if it is old. It was better than new.
Camry forever
Toy4life,05/27/2010
I bought mine 3 years ago almost to the day with 150,000 miles on it. I can't believe it's already been 3 years, but got me thinking, this is the best car I've owned. I've owned Chevy, Fords & Toyotas, had a Tundra before this, but didn't like all the gas on the Tundra. Anyhow, this car is like I've heard, Bulletproof, now has 205,000 miles on it, never a problem. I change the oil myself every 3000 miles & drive it 50 miles 4 days a week. It still gets, & I'm amazed by this, going 60-65 mph on the freeway, 37 miles a gallon! I use fuel/injector cleaner once a month to aid in this. The white paint is still in great shape with a twice a year waxing. Could be the million mile car!
!996 Toyota Camry
edmunds347,08/13/2013
We bought our Camry used with 92,000 miles on it and now we have almost 280,000 miles on it. We just had to replace the radiator and last year we replace the timing belt because we thought it was about time to. We have the oil changed every 3000 to 4000 miles. The check engine light is on because the catalytic converter needs replaced. Other than a few little minor things, the car still runs great. I trust it to go anywhere.
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
125 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
125 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

