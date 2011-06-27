Vehicle overview

Being a huge success, oddly enough, can sometimes be rather unglamorous. Take the 2011 Toyota Camry, for example. Car enthusiasts love to dismiss the Camry with snide remarks that relate its excitement factor to that of a washing machine. But the reality is that for every car guy (or gal) who requires entertainment from whatever they drive, there are literally hundreds of folks who simply want their car to provide comfortable, efficient and dependable transportation. The Camry has long excelled in this area, and the result is Toyota's midsize sedan being one of the top-selling cars for most of the last quarter-century.

Of course there's more to the Camry than just a bland persona. The Camry's engine choices include a respectably powerful 2.5-liter inline-4 and an ultra-smooth 268-horsepower V6 that's without question the best in the family sedan segment. Other Camry strong points include a commendable level of comfort, plenty of convenience and luxury features, and top-notch safety scores. Whether you're using it for daily commuting or a family road trip across the country, the Camry will likely satisfy.

The midsize sedan segment is arguably the most competitive in the automotive marketplace, and as such the 2011 Camry has a number of worthy opponents it must battle for sales chart supremacy. Of course there is its age-old rival, the 2011 Honda Accord, but now you can also consider the 2011 Chevrolet Malibu, 2011 Ford Fusion, Hyundai Sonata, 2011 Mazda 6, 2011 Nissan Altima and Suzuki Kizashi. Although the 2011 Toyota Camry doesn't handle nearly as well as the sportier class entrants -- such as the 6 and Altima -- we suspect the majority of shoppers won't care too much.

Sadly, the Camry's longstanding sterling reputation for quality has been sullied by the most recent generation's issue with recalls involving sticking gas pedals and potentially intrusive floor mats. In fairness, we'd expect the 2011 versions to be free of those flaws. And though the Camry still makes a strong case for itself, as stated above, there are plenty of appealing options to choose from. The Camry is still a solid choice, but it's no longer good enough to be a no-brainer. We strongly suggest test-driving as many models as possible to see what best suits you.