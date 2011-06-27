  1. Home
2011 Toyota Camry Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy cabin, extraordinarily refined and fuel-efficient V6, quiet and cushy ride, excellent crash test scores.
  • Spotty fit and finish, spiritless handling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Toyota Camry isn't very exciting to drive, but it's a plush-riding champ on the highway and its optional V6 is superb. No wonder that the Camry remains one of the top family sedans on the market.

Vehicle overview

Being a huge success, oddly enough, can sometimes be rather unglamorous. Take the 2011 Toyota Camry, for example. Car enthusiasts love to dismiss the Camry with snide remarks that relate its excitement factor to that of a washing machine. But the reality is that for every car guy (or gal) who requires entertainment from whatever they drive, there are literally hundreds of folks who simply want their car to provide comfortable, efficient and dependable transportation. The Camry has long excelled in this area, and the result is Toyota's midsize sedan being one of the top-selling cars for most of the last quarter-century.

Of course there's more to the Camry than just a bland persona. The Camry's engine choices include a respectably powerful 2.5-liter inline-4 and an ultra-smooth 268-horsepower V6 that's without question the best in the family sedan segment. Other Camry strong points include a commendable level of comfort, plenty of convenience and luxury features, and top-notch safety scores. Whether you're using it for daily commuting or a family road trip across the country, the Camry will likely satisfy.

The midsize sedan segment is arguably the most competitive in the automotive marketplace, and as such the 2011 Camry has a number of worthy opponents it must battle for sales chart supremacy. Of course there is its age-old rival, the 2011 Honda Accord, but now you can also consider the 2011 Chevrolet Malibu, 2011 Ford Fusion, Hyundai Sonata, 2011 Mazda 6, 2011 Nissan Altima and Suzuki Kizashi. Although the 2011 Toyota Camry doesn't handle nearly as well as the sportier class entrants -- such as the 6 and Altima -- we suspect the majority of shoppers won't care too much.

Sadly, the Camry's longstanding sterling reputation for quality has been sullied by the most recent generation's issue with recalls involving sticking gas pedals and potentially intrusive floor mats. In fairness, we'd expect the 2011 versions to be free of those flaws. And though the Camry still makes a strong case for itself, as stated above, there are plenty of appealing options to choose from. The Camry is still a solid choice, but it's no longer good enough to be a no-brainer. We strongly suggest test-driving as many models as possible to see what best suits you.

2011 Toyota Camry models

The 2011 Toyota Camry is a midsize four-door sedan offered in four trim levels -- base, LE, SE and XLE. The base Camry comes only with a four-cylinder engine, while the other trims offer a choice between the four-cylinder and a V6.

The base Camry features 16-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, auto up/down windows for all four doors, a six-speaker CD audio system with an auxiliary input jack, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, full power accessories and a 60/40-split-folding rear seat. The Camry LE adds keyless entry and an eight-way power driver seat.

The SE includes a sport-tuned suspension, 17-inch alloy wheels and special interior and exterior styling details. The luxurious XLE reverts to the LE's softer suspension settings and 16-inch wheels while providing an upgraded JBL-branded sound system with an in-dash CD changer and satellite radio, Bluetooth phone and music connectivity, automatic dual-zone climate control, a power passenger seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, reclining rear seats, a moonroof, wood-tone accents and, on the V6 model, leather seating. Note that neither the SE nor the XLE offers the folding rear seat, though each has a center pass-through.

Most of the XLE's upgrades are offered on the lower trim levels as options. Other major options, depending on trim level, include a sunroof, a navigation system, keyless ignition and entry and heated front seats.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, the Toyota Camry sees no changes.

Performance & mpg

All Camrys are front-wheel drive, and the standard engine on base, LE and XLE trim levels is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that generates 169 hp. The SE receives a tweaked version of the same engine that's good for 179 hp. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on all four-cylinder Camrys except for the XLE, which comes only with a six-speed automatic. For the rest of the trims, the automatic is optional. Fuel economy is estimated to be 22 mpg city/33 mpg highway and 26 mpg combined with the manual, while the automatic drops highway mileage slightly to 32 mpg.

Optional on all models except for the base Camry is a 3.5-liter V6 that cranks out 268 hp and 248 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic is the sole transmission choice. Thus equipped, the Camry can sprint to 60 mph in a fleet 6.5 seconds, yet fuel economy remains impressive at19/28/23 mpg.

Safety

Every 2011 Toyota Camry comes with antilock brakes with brake assist, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag.

In the government's new, more strenuous crash testing for 2011, the Camry earned an overall rating of three stars out of a possible five, with three stars for overall frontal crash protection and three stars for overall side crash protection.The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave it the top rating of "Good" in its frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests.

Driving

The Camry's tried-and-true formula is to provide excellent ride comfort and isolation at the expense of engaging driving dynamics. The SE supposedly ratchets up the fun in tight corners, but in reality it's just a slightly firmer version of one of the most softly sprung and least involving family sedans you can buy. Even so, the Camry's cosseting suspension may be preferable to the firmer, sportier approach taken by Mazda and Nissan.

There is one unequivocally sporty element -- the optional turbine-smooth V6, which transforms the 2011 Toyota Camry into one of the fastest mid-priced sedans on the road while maintaining impressive fuel economy numbers. The four-cylinder isn't as zippy, but its performance and economy are still very good for a midsize sedan.

Interior

In base and LE models, the Camry's interior is straightforward and functional. Toyota's decades of experience in ergonomics shines through here -- the main controls are large and logically placed, and the wide seats easily accommodate most body types. There are plenty of storage cubbies, too. The ice-blue backlighting for the audio and climate controls may seem a bit tacky, but it does liven things up a bit. The SE adds sporty interior styling cues, while the XLE raises the bar with convincing fake wood accents and an upscale feature not typically seen in this segment -- reclining rear seats. Trunk capacity for all models is 15 cubic feet.

Notably, build and materials quality aren't up to the high standard set by previous-generation Camrys. Some plastics are substandard, and panel fitments aren't uniformly precise. The Camry's interior isn't bad by any means, but it's no longer above average for this segment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Toyota Camry.

5(65%)
4(22%)
3(10%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.5
140 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent Car!!
splash2013,04/12/2013
4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
I purchased my 2011 Camry a little over a year ago and I currently have 37k miles on it. This car has been amazing. Great gas mileage, quiet interior-no road noise, rides smooth, very roomy on the inside. I love this car!!! This is my second Toyota (had a Rav 4 previously). 4/12/16: Update! 5 years later this car is still GREAT! Best car I have ever had! Not a single problem! Only had to do the required maintenance. If anyone is looking for a used car I would highly recommend the 2011 Camry because it is incredibly reliable and gets very good gas mileage! 10/12/16: Update! Still love my Camry! Just replaced my tires! Currently have 105k miles on it! Still rides like a new car! 4/17/17: Still love my Camry! Still rides like the day I bought it! I love my car! 10/17/17: Update: My car currently has 120k miles on it. Still running strong! 4/18/18: Currently have 130k miles and still doing well! Still gets good gas mileage, very reliable. Best car I've ever had! 10/19/18: Amazing how time flies! Car still runs great! Minor things-my sun visor no longer stays up and I have some door dings other than that I still love my Camry! Hope it runs forever! March 26, 2019--SOLD--I bought a new 2019 Honda. I still highly recommend this Camry. It was a great car!
Toyota Camry XLE V6 is the best
rfbronk1,11/23/2011
Our 2011 Toyota Camry XLE V6 is the best car we have ever owned! It is quiet, it is comfortable, and it is a pleasure to drive. We can take a trip in comfort and get over 30 mpg. Our car has every feature one could want - the leather is lovely - the JBL radio is great and the build quality is very nice. This is just a wonderful car, a very good value, and one that will hold its value. A great decision for our family.
2011 Camry manual transmission
joseph_66,01/02/2011
Just picked the car up on 12/28/2011. I have owned Toyota's for years. I had a 2003 Corolla for 8 years and a 1993 Toyota pickup truck both very reliable. This car is incredible and fun to drive. It feels like a sports car that is a sedan if that makes any sense. Been driving stick for over 40 years, ride a Harley in the summer. This car is my winter Harley. Just plane fun to drive, yet quiet and comfortble when I needed it to be. Can't say that for a Harley. For my first tank of gas combination city and highway, I got 26.7 MPH. I think that is pretty good. I got down to a half tank after 260 miles. So this says I can probably get 500 plus miles to a tank of gas. Thats impresive.
Still running like new around 100K
Kiran,04/04/2016
4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
Reliability with value for money, average performance and low maintenance is what this car offers. I have 92K miles on it and it is still running like new. Changed fluids, brakes, battery and tires. Car was able to withstand weather conditions as low as -20Deg F and it starts without issues. In 92K miles of driving, it never broke down on the road, except for a punctured tire.
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
169 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
179 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
169 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2011 Toyota Camry
More About This Model

There are times when you want to engage and times when you want to tune out. After a long day at work, the latter can seem like the more appealing option, and it's during these moments that you'll most appreciate the 2011 Toyota Camry.

The Camry's selling point is efficiency that asks very little of the driver. Our test car covers asphalt in the most considerate way, delivering a softly sprung ride that politely neutralizes the bumps and jolts of an artery bruised by recent rains. It dutifully hastens its pace when pressed, allowing us to zip past a dawdling slowpoke without a moment of anxiety. And when the sun calls it a day and sinks below the horizon, our Camry's center stack lights up in a gentle shade of blue that's easy on weary eyes.

Some midsize-sedan shoppers will prefer a greater degree of driver involvement, and for them, the 2011 Toyota Camry's colorless handling will be a poor match. Choices like the Ford Fusion, Mazda 6, Nissan Altima and Suzuki Kizashi do a better job of quickening the pulse. But the Camry's status as the segment's perennial top seller illustrates that there are lots of buyers who appreciate its tried-and-true formula: competence that makes no demands.

Used 2011 Toyota Camry Overview

The Used 2011 Toyota Camry is offered in the following submodels: Camry Sedan. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), LE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M), 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M), and SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Toyota Camry?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Toyota Camry trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Toyota Camry LE is priced between $6,595 and$12,590 with odometer readings between 38738 and240619 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Toyota Camry XLE is priced between $7,008 and$12,495 with odometer readings between 43241 and171949 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Toyota Camry SE is priced between $7,920 and$10,995 with odometer readings between 86171 and150921 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Toyota Camry Base is priced between $4,450 and$8,597 with odometer readings between 97915 and214569 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Toyota Camries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Toyota Camry for sale near. There are currently 37 used and CPO 2011 Camries listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,450 and mileage as low as 38738 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Toyota Camry.

Can't find a used 2011 Toyota Camrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Camry for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $14,287.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $12,656.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Camry for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $7,386.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $17,503.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Toyota Camry?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

