1994 Toyota Camry Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Coupe body style debuts in DX, LE and SE form. All Camrys get passenger airbag. V6 engine is tweaked for more power. New fuzzy logic controls govern automatic transmission. SE models get standard power windows, locks, mirrors and cruise control.
Most helpful consumer reviews
toyotaduude,03/27/2011
The 1994 XLE Camry is luxury and reliability combined with a cheetah. Ok, not really a cheetah, more like 185 horses. I have purchased my Camry pre-owned in '02 and have put over 130k with 265k and counting. If you want to spend money on other things in life, then I highly recommend buying a Camry and maintain it. The investment will pay dividends.
Very happy customer,03/03/2016
LE 4dr Sedan
Bought my 94 Camry 2.2L in 2011 with 107,000 miles. Now has 157, 000 and have only replaced the starter and oil changes. Starter went out due to sitting in the garage for almost a year, due to circumstances, not mechanical issues. Honestly the best car I've ever owned. The reliability of this car is ridiculously high. Last winter we got a ton of snow and she powered through everywhere we went with no issues. Even had to push my girlfriend's SUV into our driveway with it. Cant go wrong with this car, my only complaints are: the the A/C hasnt worked since I bought it due to a leak. And the muffler rusted off, so its louder than normal but not excessive. Parts are easy to find and cheap to buy if you need them. Highly recommended Around 25-30 mpg,
Sam,11/07/2010
I purchased my Camry in 1996, from a single owner. My plan was to drive it for 10 years, then buy a new car, but I just can't seem to part with it. After 14 years, and 200,000 miles, both the interior and exterior look new, with just one speck of rust where the spoiler is attached to the car. The only problem I have run into is that the antenna only goes up half- way, but the reception is still great. I have never put any money into it, other than regular maintenance, and I still get 30 mpg. The engine is incredibly quiet, and the ride is very smooth. I haven't decided which car I will buy next, but I'm sure that it will be a Toyota!
ohsookay,06/29/2014
LE 2dr Coupe
I bought this car in 2012 after I got my license, and it really is a great car. Purchased the car at 130k, and I'm current at 216k. Never had any major problems with it; just the usual standard routine; oil, tires, brakes, struts, and transmission fluid. The only major thing I take in my Camry is for the timing belt, but other than that the car runs amazing. Seats are super comfortable, and compared to most cars nowadays, there's plenty of leg and head room! And a spacious trunk as well. I get about 28/29 ish mpg on highway, and just a little bit less on the street.
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
