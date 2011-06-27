  1. Home
1994 Toyota Camry Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Coupe body style debuts in DX, LE and SE form. All Camrys get passenger airbag. V6 engine is tweaked for more power. New fuzzy logic controls govern automatic transmission. SE models get standard power windows, locks, mirrors and cruise control.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Toyota Camry.

5(72%)
4(23%)
3(4%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
102 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 102 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Camry is the Car
toyotaduude,03/27/2011
The 1994 XLE Camry is luxury and reliability combined with a cheetah. Ok, not really a cheetah, more like 185 horses. I have purchased my Camry pre-owned in '02 and have put over 130k with 265k and counting. If you want to spend money on other things in life, then I highly recommend buying a Camry and maintain it. The investment will pay dividends.
Superb reliability
Very happy customer,03/03/2016
LE 4dr Sedan
Bought my 94 Camry 2.2L in 2011 with 107,000 miles. Now has 157, 000 and have only replaced the starter and oil changes. Starter went out due to sitting in the garage for almost a year, due to circumstances, not mechanical issues. Honestly the best car I've ever owned. The reliability of this car is ridiculously high. Last winter we got a ton of snow and she powered through everywhere we went with no issues. Even had to push my girlfriend's SUV into our driveway with it. Cant go wrong with this car, my only complaints are: the the A/C hasnt worked since I bought it due to a leak. And the muffler rusted off, so its louder than normal but not excessive. Parts are easy to find and cheap to buy if you need them. Highly recommended Around 25-30 mpg,
Just can't part with it!
Sam,11/07/2010
I purchased my Camry in 1996, from a single owner. My plan was to drive it for 10 years, then buy a new car, but I just can't seem to part with it. After 14 years, and 200,000 miles, both the interior and exterior look new, with just one speck of rust where the spoiler is attached to the car. The only problem I have run into is that the antenna only goes up half- way, but the reception is still great. I have never put any money into it, other than regular maintenance, and I still get 30 mpg. The engine is incredibly quiet, and the ride is very smooth. I haven't decided which car I will buy next, but I'm sure that it will be a Toyota!
First Car
ohsookay,06/29/2014
LE 2dr Coupe
I bought this car in 2012 after I got my license, and it really is a great car. Purchased the car at 130k, and I'm current at 216k. Never had any major problems with it; just the usual standard routine; oil, tires, brakes, struts, and transmission fluid. The only major thing I take in my Camry is for the timing belt, but other than that the car runs amazing. Seats are super comfortable, and compared to most cars nowadays, there's plenty of leg and head room! And a spacious trunk as well. I get about 28/29 ish mpg on highway, and just a little bit less on the street.
See all 102 reviews of the 1994 Toyota Camry
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 1994 Toyota Camry features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 1994 Toyota Camry

Used 1994 Toyota Camry Overview

The Used 1994 Toyota Camry is offered in the following submodels: Camry Sedan, Camry Coupe, Camry Wagon. Available styles include XLE 4dr Sedan, DX 4dr Sedan, LE V6 4dr Wagon, LE 4dr Wagon, SE V6 4dr Sedan, XLE V6 4dr Sedan, SE V6 2dr Coupe, DX 2dr Coupe, LE V6 2dr Coupe, LE 2dr Coupe, DX 4dr Wagon, LE 4dr Sedan, and LE V6 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Toyota Camry?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Toyota Camries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Toyota Camry for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Toyota Camry.

Can't find a used 1994 Toyota Camrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Camry for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $21,998.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $18,630.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Camry for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $23,633.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $22,833.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Toyota Camry?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

