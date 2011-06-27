I recently purchased a 2016 Toyota Camry XSE 4cyl. and traded in a 2014 Honda Accord Sport. I was going to buy a 2016 Accord but my 2014 Accord had such uncomfortable seats I decided to look around solely due to seat discomfort therefore I searched for and found supportive and more comfortable seats in the 2016 Camry and 2016 Subaru Legacy, too bad Honda doesn't check out the competition because they lost me due to their uncomfortable seats which lead to many physical issues due to the "C" shape seats which are good if you're a Formula One driver or a door gunner on the Millennium Falcon. Those seats gave an unnatural, hyperextension of the neck and back which caused me to place a bed pillow for some relief. GOOD (Comfort, Style, Value) My new 2016 Camry XSE heated, leather-suede seats are so supportive and more comfortable, I can drive more relaxed and natural, and the price was less than an Accord Sport which does not come with heated seats or Moon Roof. The Camry rides well and I get compliments on the look of the car, it comes with 18" sport rims, navigation, XM radio, Moon Roof, heated mirrors(some models), and 2 years free maintenance. BAD (knee room) The Accord had better knee room solely due to having a thinner console profile. I wish Toyota as well as other companies would thin the width of the center console so the knees had more freedom. If I move the seat close to the steering wheel, my right knee rubs up against the console which is uncomfortable for me, that did not happen in the Accord. I hope Toyota engineers as well as other companies would stop with the oversized console width, it's unnecessary. Lastly, the leather steering wheel is a very low grade leather, almost synthetic feel. The Accord had a more supple, higher quality leather wrapped steering wheel, soft to the touch. Overall, I'm glad I switched to the Camry it was time for a change and I am happy at this time with my choice. It was a tough choice between the Toyota and Subaru Legacy Limited, but it boiled done to price for me. The Subaru had the most comfort but it was 3K more, but check out the Legacy if you're on the fence I almost went with it.

Read more