2016 Toyota Camry Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable and spacious interior with above-average rear seat space
  • good visibility
  • distinct luxury and sport trim levels
  • user-friendly interior controls
  • excellent V6 engine.
  • Some competitors are more engaging to drive
  • middling four-cylinder fuel economy.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its recently improved cabin quality and handling, the 2016 Toyota Camry is a compelling and competitive midsize sedan.

Vehicle overview

The balancing act continues for the 2016 Toyota Camry, a perennial best-seller that's trying to move forward without abandoning its roots. With nimble, aggressively styled rivals nipping at its heels, Toyota's popular family sedan pivoted last year, debuting sleeker looks and a tauter sport-tuned suspension in certain models. At the same time, the Camry faithful demand traditional traits like an ergonomic control layout and a hushed, buttery ride. Serving these two masters will be a key to the Camry's ongoing success.

To sustain the momentum from last year's redesign, Toyota has introduced a Special Edition trim level for 2016. Based on the sporty Camry SE, the four-cylinder-only Special Edition ups the edginess quotient with flashy 18-inch wheels, smoked taillights, the SE's sport-tuned suspension and vibrant blue interior trim. But the company knows that not everyone wants tuner-inspired performance and styling flourishes, which is where the relatively staid LE and XLE trims come in. Outfitted with more conservative bodywork, a comfort-biased suspension and restrained interior decor, these Camry variants should reassure longtime fans that Toyota hasn't lost touch with its base.

There's a plethora of intriguing alternatives in this segment. On the athletic end of the spectrum, the Ford Fusion and Mazda 6 deliver still more smiles per mile without scrimping on fuel economy or features. The refreshed Honda Accord is a superb all-around choice, while the Hyundai Sonata is value-packed and more sophisticated than ever. But with its distinct sport- and comfort-oriented model lines, the Camry just might come the closest to being everything to everyone. Whether you're looking for the tried-and-true or the cutting edge, you owe yourself a drive in the Edmunds "A" rated 2016 Toyota Camry.

2016 Toyota Camry models

The 2016 Toyota Camry is a five-passenger midsize sedan available in LE, SE, Special Edition, XSE and XLE trim levels. The Toyota Camry Hybrid is reviewed separately.

Standard equipment on the base LE includes 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, air-conditioning, keyless entry, a rearview camera, cruise control, an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way power lumbar adjustment), 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, cloth upholstery, a 6.1-inch Entune touchscreen electronics interface, voice controls, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, Siri Eyes Free and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface.

The SE builds on that with 17-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, sport-themed exterior styling and interior trim elements, cloth and synthetic leather upholstery, a leather-trimmed steering wheel with paddle shifters and a 4.2-inch color driver information display.

Optional on the LE and SE is an Entune Audio Plus package that includes an upgraded 7-inch touchscreen, satellite radio and HD radio. A sunroof is also optional.

The SE-based Special Edition trim gets the Entune Audio Plus package and sunroof as standard, and it adds 18-inch wheels, smoked taillights, keyless entry and ignition (including hands-free trunk opening), blue interior trim (including seat inserts and contrast stitching), unique gauges and Qi wireless smartphone charging.

The XSE doesn't come standard with the sunroof, keyless entry and ignition or the wireless phone charger, but it retains the sport-tuned suspension and adds 18-inch wheels of its own, LED running lights, leather and synthetic suede upholstery, heated front seats, a four-way power passenger seat and dual-zone automatic climate control.

A Convenience package is offered on the SE and four-cylinder XSE trims that includes keyless entry and ignition with hands-free trunk opening and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

The XLE is equipped similarly to the XSE, but switches to the LE's comfort-oriented suspension tuning and goes without the sporty styling elements. It has 17-inch alloy wheels and full leather upholstery.

The sunroof is optional on the SE, four-cylinder XSE and four-cylinder XLE, while the wireless smartphone charger is optional on the latter two trims.

Note that the V6-powered versions of the XSE and XLE get a few additional standard features, including LED headlights, a noise-reducing windshield, the sunroof, the Convenience package, the wireless smartphone charger and an upgraded Entune touchscreen interface with split-screen capability and smartphone app integration. The latter is optional on all but the base LE trim, as is a navigation system.

Optional on the XSE and the XLE is a blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert system, a Technology package (lane-departure warning, adaptive cruise control, a pre-collision warning and braking system and automatic high-beam headlight control) and a 10-speaker JBL sound system.

The XLE can additionally be equipped with Safety Connect emergency telematics (see Safety section).

2016 Highlights

Following last year's overhaul, the Camry mostly stands pat for 2016. Joining the lineup is a Special Edition model based on the existing SE that adds exclusive items like smoked taillights, a sportier gauge cluster and blue interior accents.

Performance & mpg

Every 2016 Toyota Camry trim comes standard with front-wheel drive, a six-speed automatic transmission and a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 178 horsepower and 170 pound-feet of torque.

In Edmunds testing, a Camry LE with that powertrain went from zero to 60 mph in 8.3 seconds, which is average for a four-cylinder midsize sedan.

The XSE and XLE trims also offer a 3.5-liter V6 rated at 268 hp and 248 lb-ft of torque. An XLE V6 sprinted to 60 mph in just 6.2 seconds in our testing, a quick result for this class of vehicle with an upgraded engine.

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the four-cylinder engine is 28 mpg combined (25 city/35 highway), a few mpg behind the four-cylinder Mazda 6 and Honda Accord.

The V6's EPA-estimated fuel economy of 25 mpg combined (21/31) is about average compared to rival V6 engines.

Safety

Every 2016 Toyota Camry comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front and rear side airbags, front knee airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a rearview camera.

The XSE and XLE can optionally be equipped with a blind-spot warning system that's paired with a rear cross-traffic alert system. The Technology package adds a lane-departure warning system and a collision mitigation system that warns the driver of an imminent collision and automatically applies the brakes if necessary.

Optional only on the XLE is Safety Connect, which adds automatic collision notification, an emergency assist button and a stolen-vehicle locator.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Camry LE stopped from 60 mph in an impressively short 116 feet. However, a pair of XLE V6 test cars stopped from 60 mph in 127 and 129 feet, which is on the long side for this class.

In government crash testing, the Camry received five out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Camry its best possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap and small-overlap frontal-offset impact tests. The Camry also earned a "Good" score in the side-impact, roof-strength and head restraint/seatbelts (whiplash protection) tests.

Driving

Thanks to numerous improvements last year, the 2016 Toyota Camry is more responsive to driver inputs than the previous versions, not to mention more composed when going around corners. This is especially true of the SE, Special Edition and XSE trims, which dial up the driver engagement even further with their sport-tuned suspensions. If true sportiness is what you're after, you'll still likely prefer rivals like the Ford Fusion and Mazda 6, but Toyota has closed the gap significantly.

Of course, the Camry has traditionally been known for its comfort and quietness, and fortunately those traits are still abundantly present. Even the sport-tuned trims have a supple ride, but if you want the creamiest suspension possible, the LE and XLE certainly deliver. Under the hood, the base four-cylinder accelerates well enough, but the optional V6 is the star of the show with its effortless and seemingly endless thrust. Either way, the six-speed transmission is quite refined and notably quick to downshift.

Interior

The 2016 Toyota Camry provides one of the most comfortable and spacious cabins of any midsize family sedan. There's plenty of headroom and legroom up front and not much less in back, where even taller adults will be content to ride for extended periods. Moreover, a rear-facing child seat will fit in back with ease. The fixed rear headrests make it difficult to properly secure a front-facing child seat, though. Space in the trunk, at 15.4 cubic feet, is average for a midsize sedan.

From the driver's vantage point, most of the physical buttons are plenty large, easy to understand at a glance and glove-friendly. The sensibly designed climate controls deserve special praise for their simple, intuitive operation. On the technology front, the Camry gets a standard 6.1-inch version of Toyota's Entune touchscreen infotainment system, with an upgraded 7-inch touchscreen specified on multiple trim levels. The graphics aren't as crisp as the segment's best, but like the Camry's other control interfaces, these screens are relatively straightforward and easy to use.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Toyota Camry.

5(39%)
4(29%)
3(13%)
2(4%)
1(15%)
3.8
138 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great reliable car at a reasonable price
SmartCarFan,12/12/2015
LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
You will not get these many features (touch screen blue tooth and audio, power seat) at this reasonable price. I've owned it for three months and I can vouch for it. It changes gear fast so pick up is good and power is also good. On highway, it didn't feel as smooth as I wanted but it's definitely less noisy. Headlights need some improvement. City MPG I get is 21-22 in the city and I live in congested city. Overall MPG is 3 to 4 miles less than stated but you don't get pick up without paying for the gas it seems. I own LE but I'd recommend XLE or SE due to better aesthetics. Overall, I'd recommend this car to anyone over Honda which is pricier and now has noisy CVT which I hate it. Also, ALtima has CVT and I hate NIssan car overall due its poor build quality. Closest competitor could be Hyundai Sonata but I fell in love with Camry's look and Toyota's reliability. I am happy with my car and family also love it.
2016 Toyota Camry XSE 4cyl.
sns,12/19/2015
XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I recently purchased a 2016 Toyota Camry XSE 4cyl. and traded in a 2014 Honda Accord Sport. I was going to buy a 2016 Accord but my 2014 Accord had such uncomfortable seats I decided to look around solely due to seat discomfort therefore I searched for and found supportive and more comfortable seats in the 2016 Camry and 2016 Subaru Legacy, too bad Honda doesn't check out the competition because they lost me due to their uncomfortable seats which lead to many physical issues due to the "C" shape seats which are good if you're a Formula One driver or a door gunner on the Millennium Falcon. Those seats gave an unnatural, hyperextension of the neck and back which caused me to place a bed pillow for some relief. GOOD (Comfort, Style, Value) My new 2016 Camry XSE heated, leather-suede seats are so supportive and more comfortable, I can drive more relaxed and natural, and the price was less than an Accord Sport which does not come with heated seats or Moon Roof. The Camry rides well and I get compliments on the look of the car, it comes with 18" sport rims, navigation, XM radio, Moon Roof, heated mirrors(some models), and 2 years free maintenance. BAD (knee room) The Accord had better knee room solely due to having a thinner console profile. I wish Toyota as well as other companies would thin the width of the center console so the knees had more freedom. If I move the seat close to the steering wheel, my right knee rubs up against the console which is uncomfortable for me, that did not happen in the Accord. I hope Toyota engineers as well as other companies would stop with the oversized console width, it's unnecessary. Lastly, the leather steering wheel is a very low grade leather, almost synthetic feel. The Accord had a more supple, higher quality leather wrapped steering wheel, soft to the touch. Overall, I'm glad I switched to the Camry it was time for a change and I am happy at this time with my choice. It was a tough choice between the Toyota and Subaru Legacy Limited, but it boiled done to price for me. The Subaru had the most comfort but it was 3K more, but check out the Legacy if you're on the fence I almost went with it.
Drive them before buying and not for a few miles
Ron M.,02/06/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I drive a lot of new and used cars. I do swap driving for dealers. The Camry is not a perfect car but for the money you can't or would find it hard to buy something better. I have driven Camry, Hondas, Chevys, Fords, Nissan and Subaru. I find that the driving experience is better in a Camry for the comfort, and reliability amongst other things. The only ride I like as much is the Subaru because of the AWD. When buying a car, my best advice is to find the one you think you like most and then rent is for a few days to verify your choice. You will find many things you like and dislike about cars, but you won't find a superior one to the Camry in an equal price range.
2016 Camry SE
J9Detroit,01/30/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I've been a Toyota Camry owner for over 16 years. I recently retired my 1999 Camry for the new 2016 model. I can't begin to tell you how disappointed i am with my new Camry. I love the exterior styling but the interior is just meh. My two biggest issues are the incredibly uncomfortable seats which cause my leg to go numb while driving and the bouncing of the car. I seriously thought there was something wrong with my car when i first experienced the bouncing, especially pronounced when driving on the highway. I brought my car back to the dealer several times but was told it was a common issue and that i should put some weight in my trunk. I wound up putting 40lbs of birdseed in the trunk and that mostly solves the problem but you can still feel every bump in the road. Not something you want in the pothole capital of the US. Some of the interior trim is cheap feeling and forget the infotainment system - bluetooth works intermittently and the voice commands don't work at all. Though it will read your text messages to you, there is no way to reply by voice command which is frustrating. As someone who loves long road trips this car will never be the car for that. Much too uncomfortable with those seats. I commute an hour each way every day and I'm constantly thinking about what I'm going to do with this car - keep it or trade it for something more comfortable. It's really disappointing given i loved the 2014 seats. Have no idea why they changed them. I'm really questioning my loyalty to Toyota at this point but then I remember its the reliability.
See all 138 reviews of the 2016 Toyota Camry
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2016 Toyota Camry features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Toyota Camry

Used 2016 Toyota Camry Overview

The Used 2016 Toyota Camry is offered in the following submodels: Camry Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Toyota Camry?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Toyota Camry trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Toyota Camry SE is priced between $11,495 and$21,450 with odometer readings between 21892 and113467 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Toyota Camry LE is priced between $10,297 and$16,998 with odometer readings between 20127 and105436 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Toyota Camry Special Edition is priced between $13,988 and$13,988 with odometer readings between 69436 and69436 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Toyota Camry XSE is priced between $15,495 and$15,495 with odometer readings between 45631 and45631 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Toyota Camries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Toyota Camry for sale near. There are currently 44 used and CPO 2016 Camries listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,297 and mileage as low as 20127 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Toyota Camry.

Can't find a used 2016 Toyota Camrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Camry for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,111.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $10,789.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Camry for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,033.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,897.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Toyota Camry?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Camry lease specials

