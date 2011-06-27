I bought my 93 Camry as my first car at a 7eleven parking lot for 600$ even with 206k miles on it and some little minor things wrong with it but didn't bother me because i knew it would be worth the investment. These cars last forever and the V6 edition is very fast with a very nice pick up(it beat most of my friends brand new cars, including the 2009 Honda accord coupe) These cars in particular will last a while as long as you change the oil every 3,000 miles or so. Toyota will never be beat by any other car even by Honda. In my opinion Toyota should bring back the 92-94 camrys because it is the greatest car they ever built! My 93 Toyota Camry now has 216k miles and still runs almost perfect!

Read more