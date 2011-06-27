  1. Home
1993 Toyota Camry Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

DX models get color-keyed bodyside moldings. Oak is a new interior color.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Toyota Camry.

5(69%)
4(24%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(1%)
4.6
101 reviews
101 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome. Even for a teenager!
CJ,07/11/2010
I bought my 93 Camry as my first car at a 7eleven parking lot for 600$ even with 206k miles on it and some little minor things wrong with it but didn't bother me because i knew it would be worth the investment. These cars last forever and the V6 edition is very fast with a very nice pick up(it beat most of my friends brand new cars, including the 2009 Honda accord coupe) These cars in particular will last a while as long as you change the oil every 3,000 miles or so. Toyota will never be beat by any other car even by Honda. In my opinion Toyota should bring back the 92-94 camrys because it is the greatest car they ever built! My 93 Toyota Camry now has 216k miles and still runs almost perfect!
'93 Toyota Camry Auto 200k+ miles
ricecracker,06/12/2013
This car was handed down to me through the family and now after 20+ years of ownership I am sad to see it go. No words can describe exactly how reliable this car is. It was also very comfortable, and this coming from a pretty heavy set guy. Overall it is a great great car to own even in this day and age, and I have no complaints about it what so ever.
i was a chevy man you cant beat the toyota camry
E Allen caldwell,01/11/2017
LE 4dr Sedan
I read some of the reviews to the ones that had problems its the people that you bought it from.didnt take care of it i paid 500 for mine first thing i did change the oil both cv joints an tires its the best car i ever had it has 300.000 on it now and still running strong.i do all the maintence on it myself its never left me stranded it gets 30 mpg air is ice cold you could not find a better car.i take it every where .it doesnt matter out of state .it just keeps on going thanks toyota
A Darn Good Car
JB,06/06/2009
After owning several American-made cars, this was definitely the BEST all around car I've had. There have been issues over the years with the electrical and little things beginning to break off (broken door handle, etc), but I think this is attributable to its age. It still runs with the best of them, a nice smooth ride and solid construction. I am still driving it, current mileage 211K. If I'd have maintained it better (regular oil changes, tires, etc) like a good car owner, no telling how long this car may last.
See all 101 reviews of the 1993 Toyota Camry
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1993 Toyota Camry

