Used 2001 Toyota Camry for Sale Near Me

For many years, my father owned a 2001 Camry LE V6 with all of the trimmings. It was quite a car, and we owned it for over a decade before he finally swapped it for a 2010 Camry Hybrid. I never quite forgot just how nice that '01 was, though, and when it was time to get my own car, I immediately set my sights on finding another '01. It was worth the hunt, as this vehicle is still an amazingly-designed machine. Few cars will serve you as well as a properly maintained '01 Camry, and little is truly needed to keep one maintained. It rides smooth, it accelerates and brakes easily, it has comfortable seating, it has one of the biggest trunks I've ever seen in a sedan... It's not perfect, of course. If you're the sort who wants a flashy car that grabs attention, this is not the car for you. The '01 Camry is the kind of car you drive when you want to be ignored, as only Camry enthusiasts will even notice it. The rear cupholders are flimsy, and odds are that you'll find any '01 you look at doesn't have them any more. You have to be careful with the gas pedal, as this vehicle also predates the modern acceleration control systems: push on that gas pedal hard enough and you will jump from 0 to 30 in under 2 seconds, especially if the car's just started. And of course, being an older car, it lacks the knick-knacks and doo-dads of modern cars. I reiterate: if you want flashy, steer clear, this is a functionality-minded car. But if functionality is your target, you cannot do better than the 2001 Camry. I got this one with 182,852 miles on it, in need of about $500 worth of minor work. It ran acceptably before that work was done, and it has run perfectly since said work was completed.

