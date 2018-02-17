Used 2001 Toyota Camry for Sale Near Me

10,970 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Camry Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 10,970 listings
  • 2001 Toyota Camry LE in White
    used

    2001 Toyota Camry LE

    132,150 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,690

    $933 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Camry LE in Black
    used

    2001 Toyota Camry LE

    131,173 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,939

    $695 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Camry LE in White
    used

    2001 Toyota Camry LE

    210,291 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,495

    $252 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Camry LE in Light Green
    used

    2001 Toyota Camry LE

    225,730 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $3,396

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Camry LE in Silver
    used

    2001 Toyota Camry LE

    222,468 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,290

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Camry LE in Gray
    used

    2001 Toyota Camry LE

    239,312 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,810

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Camry LE in Gray
    used

    2001 Toyota Camry LE

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $3,250

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Camry XLE V6 in White
    used

    2001 Toyota Camry XLE V6

    201,538 miles
    3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,755

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Camry CE
    used

    2001 Toyota Camry CE

    175,119 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Camry CE
    used

    2001 Toyota Camry CE

    182,177 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Lease

    $2,475

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Camry LE in Light Green
    used

    2001 Toyota Camry LE

    65,796 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Camry
    used

    2001 Toyota Camry

    155,745 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,491

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Camry LE
    used

    2001 Toyota Camry LE

    105,554 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,998

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Camry CE
    used

    2001 Toyota Camry CE

    211,290 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,881

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Camry CE in Gray
    used

    2001 Toyota Camry CE

    157,793 miles

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Camry XLE
    used

    2001 Toyota Camry XLE

    145,297 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Camry
    used

    2001 Toyota Camry

    151,883 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,588

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Camry XLE V6 in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Toyota Camry XLE V6

    169,908 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Camry searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 10,970 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry
  4. Used 2001 Toyota Camry

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Camry

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Camry
Overall Consumer Rating
4.7102 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 102 reviews
  • 5
    (74%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Easily the best model of Camry ever made
Warren Moore,02/17/2018
LE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A)
For many years, my father owned a 2001 Camry LE V6 with all of the trimmings. It was quite a car, and we owned it for over a decade before he finally swapped it for a 2010 Camry Hybrid. I never quite forgot just how nice that '01 was, though, and when it was time to get my own car, I immediately set my sights on finding another '01. It was worth the hunt, as this vehicle is still an amazingly-designed machine. Few cars will serve you as well as a properly maintained '01 Camry, and little is truly needed to keep one maintained. It rides smooth, it accelerates and brakes easily, it has comfortable seating, it has one of the biggest trunks I've ever seen in a sedan... It's not perfect, of course. If you're the sort who wants a flashy car that grabs attention, this is not the car for you. The '01 Camry is the kind of car you drive when you want to be ignored, as only Camry enthusiasts will even notice it. The rear cupholders are flimsy, and odds are that you'll find any '01 you look at doesn't have them any more. You have to be careful with the gas pedal, as this vehicle also predates the modern acceleration control systems: push on that gas pedal hard enough and you will jump from 0 to 30 in under 2 seconds, especially if the car's just started. And of course, being an older car, it lacks the knick-knacks and doo-dads of modern cars. I reiterate: if you want flashy, steer clear, this is a functionality-minded car. But if functionality is your target, you cannot do better than the 2001 Camry. I got this one with 182,852 miles on it, in need of about $500 worth of minor work. It ran acceptably before that work was done, and it has run perfectly since said work was completed.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
Camry
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Toyota Camry info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings