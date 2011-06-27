1995 Toyota Camry Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Front and rear styling is updated, ABS is standard on XLE model, and Camry now meets 1997 side-impact protection standards. DX wagon dumped from lineup.
Novalee,01/04/2016
LE 4dr Sedan
My husband and I bought this car last year with 350 thousand miles on it. For $1500 He drives it 5 days a week about 90 miles a day. Now its up to 386 thousand, it's by far the best car we've every owned.
Reid Hardy,02/16/2016
DX 4dr Sedan
To this day my 1995 Toyota Camry zips me from place to place with absolute joy. This car just wants to be on the road and it truly does feel at home. The suspension articulates every detail of surface to your hands allowing you to truly understand what is happening. If the ride is rough then you're driving somewhere the Camry doesn't want to go. With this being said, I have indulged in a little dirt road rallying and the suspension is tremendous for handling. There is a true feeling of being glued to what ever you are gliding across. In tarmac situation there is just enough roll to make you avoid pushing the car to hard, but since it has a 5 year old child's center of gravity, you really have to be pushing it to begin to feel this. I have the front wheel drive 4 cylinder LE model with a V6 version available, but I have never felt under powered in this car, of course you will not be beating anyone off the line. The automatic transmission is solid 90% of the time. It is alittle sluggish. The steering is light and responsive yet I would say it causes a slight disconnect with the drive, like you would be able to throw the car into a barrel roll while steering with on finger. While for day to day driving this feature is wonderful, the lack of feedback from the steering will allow you to over steer if not concentrating on where the traction is. Throttle is very responsive and breaking is wonderful until you really need them. The AntiLock system loves to engage at opportunities when a fast controlled stop would be possible, so in emergency situations go ahead and floor to avoid having the antilock system pulse you right into the back of someone. High MPG and a decent tank makes this perfect for commuting. Features are not the plentiful, but instead of having a billion buttons that do little, every knob produces a noticeable outcome. A/C is one of the quickest I have ever experienced. After sitting in 90 degree Georgia heat it will be blowing cold after about 30 seconds of running, something most new cars can't manage to do. Wiper controls aren't perfect. either a little too slow or a little to slow, but this is only for the pickiest of wet weather trekkers. Comfortable interior with lots of room despite the size. Having the steering wheel block the gauges when in the perfect driving position has been the only real issue for me. The beautiful thing about this car is first impression is the lasting image you are given. It feels the same as the first day I drove it which I assume varied little from when it drove off the assembly line. I've had no mechanical issues and see nothing happening anytime soon, as is the story for many Toyota of this time. I promise that if you enjoy the test drive then you will enjoy the car as long as you own it.
micaheath,08/08/2013
This is the best car I have ever owned . I am 64 years old and I have out lived many vehicles but this Camry may just out live me. It never fails to start and runs showroom smooth. It is so quiet and fun to drive. Excellent performance and gas milage at 148, 000 miles. Why would I even consider a new car?
happy with my camry,03/28/2009
I bought the camry new. It now has 146,000 miles, I use it primarily in the city and occasionally for trips both within CA and to the midwest. It is just very comfortable and easy to drive, I can not stress the joy of driving this car too much. It is reliable too, even at its ripe age of 15 years, it has not let me down, I have maintained it though, with regular service. It gets 19 miles city and 25 miles highway.
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
125 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
