  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry
  4. Used 1995 Toyota Camry
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(105)
Appraise this car

1995 Toyota Camry Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Toyota Camry for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$955 - $2,334
Used Camry for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Front and rear styling is updated, ABS is standard on XLE model, and Camry now meets 1997 side-impact protection standards. DX wagon dumped from lineup.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Toyota Camry.

5(81%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(2%)
4.8
105 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 105 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

386 thousand miles and still running
Novalee,01/04/2016
LE 4dr Sedan
My husband and I bought this car last year with 350 thousand miles on it. For $1500 He drives it 5 days a week about 90 miles a day. Now its up to 386 thousand, it's by far the best car we've every owned.
Pure Drive For Years
Reid Hardy,02/16/2016
DX 4dr Sedan
To this day my 1995 Toyota Camry zips me from place to place with absolute joy. This car just wants to be on the road and it truly does feel at home. The suspension articulates every detail of surface to your hands allowing you to truly understand what is happening. If the ride is rough then you're driving somewhere the Camry doesn't want to go. With this being said, I have indulged in a little dirt road rallying and the suspension is tremendous for handling. There is a true feeling of being glued to what ever you are gliding across. In tarmac situation there is just enough roll to make you avoid pushing the car to hard, but since it has a 5 year old child's center of gravity, you really have to be pushing it to begin to feel this. I have the front wheel drive 4 cylinder LE model with a V6 version available, but I have never felt under powered in this car, of course you will not be beating anyone off the line. The automatic transmission is solid 90% of the time. It is alittle sluggish. The steering is light and responsive yet I would say it causes a slight disconnect with the drive, like you would be able to throw the car into a barrel roll while steering with on finger. While for day to day driving this feature is wonderful, the lack of feedback from the steering will allow you to over steer if not concentrating on where the traction is. Throttle is very responsive and breaking is wonderful until you really need them. The AntiLock system loves to engage at opportunities when a fast controlled stop would be possible, so in emergency situations go ahead and floor to avoid having the antilock system pulse you right into the back of someone. High MPG and a decent tank makes this perfect for commuting. Features are not the plentiful, but instead of having a billion buttons that do little, every knob produces a noticeable outcome. A/C is one of the quickest I have ever experienced. After sitting in 90 degree Georgia heat it will be blowing cold after about 30 seconds of running, something most new cars can't manage to do. Wiper controls aren't perfect. either a little too slow or a little to slow, but this is only for the pickiest of wet weather trekkers. Comfortable interior with lots of room despite the size. Having the steering wheel block the gauges when in the perfect driving position has been the only real issue for me. The beautiful thing about this car is first impression is the lasting image you are given. It feels the same as the first day I drove it which I assume varied little from when it drove off the assembly line. I've had no mechanical issues and see nothing happening anytime soon, as is the story for many Toyota of this time. I promise that if you enjoy the test drive then you will enjoy the car as long as you own it.
95 Toyota Camry
micaheath,08/08/2013
This is the best car I have ever owned . I am 64 years old and I have out lived many vehicles but this Camry may just out live me. It never fails to start and runs showroom smooth. It is so quiet and fun to drive. Excellent performance and gas milage at 148, 000 miles. Why would I even consider a new car?
A wonderful car to drive, it glides
happy with my camry,03/28/2009
I bought the camry new. It now has 146,000 miles, I use it primarily in the city and occasionally for trips both within CA and to the midwest. It is just very comfortable and easy to drive, I can not stress the joy of driving this car too much. It is reliable too, even at its ripe age of 15 years, it has not let me down, I have maintained it though, with regular service. It gets 19 miles city and 25 miles highway.
See all 105 reviews of the 1995 Toyota Camry
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
125 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 1995 Toyota Camry features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1995 Toyota Camry

Used 1995 Toyota Camry Overview

The Used 1995 Toyota Camry is offered in the following submodels: Camry Sedan, Camry Coupe, Camry Wagon. Available styles include SE V6 2dr Coupe, LE V6 4dr Sedan, LE 4dr Sedan, LE 4dr Wagon, SE V6 4dr Sedan, XLE 4dr Sedan, XLE V6 4dr Sedan, LE V6 2dr Coupe, LE V6 4dr Wagon, DX 4dr Sedan, DX 2dr Coupe, and LE 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Toyota Camry?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Toyota Camries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Toyota Camry for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Toyota Camry.

Can't find a used 1995 Toyota Camrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Camry for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $12,937.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $9,708.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Camry for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,476.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,596.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Toyota Camry?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Camry lease specials

Related Used 1995 Toyota Camry info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles