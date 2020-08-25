Used 2008 Toyota Camry for Sale Near Me
- 175,905 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$4,500$1,715 Below Market
TLC Motors - Moore / South Carolina
Clean CARFAX.LE 2.4L I4 SMPI DOHC 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD 21/31 City/Highway MPGSouth Carolina's High Volume, Low Profit dealer.Must see!! Why pay more?? ***MORE PHOTOS AVAILABLE AT OUR HOME PAGE VISIT WWW.TLCMOTORS.COM***Come in for a test drive today. CARFAX report available. Buy with confidence from a reputable home town dealer that has been in business 25+ years! For immediate inquiry call TLC Motors at 864-595-0777 Visit TLC Motors Inc. Online at www.tlcmotors.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 864-595-0777 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BE46K78U763840
Stock: 763840
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 92,131 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,750$1,281 Below Market
Max Motors - Honolulu / Hawaii
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX 1-Owner Camry and CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: 16 X 6.5 Aluminum Wheels, Fabric Seat Trim, Shift Knob, Standard Paint. This Toyota Camry also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, MP3, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, 12v Power Outlet, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input. This Toyota is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Cloth seats - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Overhead Console, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Office at 808-845-1111 or maxmotorshawaii@gmail.com for more information. - Check out our reviews on Yelp and Facebook. Buy with confidence from a trusted dealer. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry LE V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNBK46K283032621
Stock: MM1689
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 78,417 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,420$1,267 Below Market
Gettel Toyota of Lakewood - Bradenton / Florida
Only 78,417 Miles! Delivers 31 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Toyota Camry delivers a Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering, Trunk luggage box.*This Toyota Camry Comes Equipped with These Options *Tire pressure monitor system, Tilt/telescoping steering wheel w/audio controls, T155/70D17 temporary spare tire, Remote trunk & fuel door releases, Remote keyless entry-inc: trunk release, panic feature, Pwr windows w/driver-side auto-down, retained pwr, Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes w/brake assist, Pwr auto door locks w/anti-lockout feature, P215/60R16 all-season tires, Overhead console w/front map lights & sunglass holder.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Gettel Toyota of Lakewood, 5959 East State Rd 64, Bradenton, FL 34208 to claim your Toyota Camry!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BE46K48U762662
Stock: L111285A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 186,312 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,977$1,461 Below Market
Pat Peck Honda in Gulfport - Gulfport / Mississippi
We are excited to offer this 2008 Toyota Camry. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Toyota Camry is a perfect addition to any home. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry CE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BE46KX8U764156
Stock: 8U764156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 124,812 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,450
Auto Group of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
***BLUETOOTH***POWER SUNROOF***HEATED SEATS***Another great local trade-in! Pre-auction Listing. This vehicle is offered as a ***Wholesale to the public special*** It does have a KY rebuild title from years ago where it was fixed and reconditioned and put back in to the market. This 2008 Toyota Camry XLE is very nicely equipped and comes with a long list of great features on this Camry too like Heated Front Seats Rear Reclining Seats Rear Sunshade Keyless Entry Bluetooth Capability Dual Zone Auto Climate Control Rear Seat Pass-Thru Front Power Seats Leather Upholstery and much more! Swing on by 11601 Plantside Drive in Beautiful Jeffersontown Kentucky and let one of our Great Award-Winning Friendly Knowledgeable Customer Care Specialist show you this incredible vehicle today!DealerRater's CAR DEALER OF THE YEAR 2019 & 2020!Cargurus' TOP RATED DEALER 2018 & 2020!DealerRater's CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AWARD 2019 & 2020!BEST PRICES IN 200 MILES!CALL OR TEXT US 502-999-9000!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BE46K38U202549
Stock: 202549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,490 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,200
Top End Auto - North Attleboro / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BE46K88U764074
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 148,309 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,847$727 Below Market
Ken Ganley Nissan of Medina - Medina / Ohio
2008 Magnetic Gray Metallic Toyota Camry LE Sunroof/Moonroof, Passed Rigorous 160 Point Inspection Performed by Certified Technician, Vehicle has been freshly detailed, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel.We will do our best to provide you with a Truly Exceptional Experience! We offer upfront pricing, Up front Appraisals and the Best Bottom Line Pricing! We will not be undersold and we will match or beat any advertised price! We need trades too so even if you don't buy a car from us we will make an offer to buy yours!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BE46K38U767187
Stock: 21373T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 203,043 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,775$406 Below Market
Prestige Toyota of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey
$900 below Kelley Blue Book!, FUEL EFFICIENT 31 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Moonroof, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, 5-PIECE CARPETED FLOOR & TRUNK MAT SE..., PWR TILT/SLIDE MOONROOF, Consumer Guide Recommended Car. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player Toyota LE with CLASSIC SILVER METALLIC exterior and ASH interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 158 HP at 6000 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: PWR TILT/SLIDE MOONROOF rear seat personal lamps, 5-PIECE CARPETED FLOOR & TRUNK MAT SET. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS RAVE: MotorTrend.com's review says "In tune with the needs of midsize car buyers, the Camry provides excellent fuel economy, offers responsive handling while providing the smooth, quiet ride that sets a benchmark for the segment.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. EXCELLENT VALUE: This Camry is priced $900 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: As the largest volume Toyota dealer in the New York region in 2013, Prestige Toyota has turned thousands of Toyota buyers into long-standing, loyal customers since 1997. We strive to provide superior customer service, and our professional staff is committed to fulfilling each customer's needs – not only at the point of purchase, but throughout their entire experience. Price(s) include(s) all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, and taxes. Dealer doc fee of $699.00 not included in price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BE46K88U224482
Stock: T20854P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 183,269 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,425$350 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Winter Park - Winter Park / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This 2008 Toyota Camry comes with a rigorous 50 pt. safety inspection which insures you and your family have a safe and reliable vehicle. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Toyota Camry. With complete historical records, you'll know your next pre-owned vehicle, like this one, inside and out before you purchase it. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. More information about the 2008 Toyota Camry: The 2008 Toyota Camry continues to live up to its reputation as one of the most sensible buys among mid-size sedans, from the frugal-but-well-equipped four-cylinder CE model to the V6 XLE that flirts with having luxury-car appointments. For 2008, Toyota has removed some standard equipment and $1,000 from the base price of the Hybrid, making it easier to go easy on the biosphere. This model sets itself apart with Value, available fuel economy and performance, roomy interior, smooth, quiet ride., and luxury-car amenities All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BE46K58U791653
Stock: 8U791653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 141,272 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,824$379 Below Market
Napleton's Schaumburg Subaru - Schaumburg / Illinois
Since 1931 there has been a Napleton in your neighborhood. Your business is important and you can count on us to handle it as such now and in the future. We always offer exceptional leases and very flexible financing plans as low as 0% APR and terms as long as 72 months!* We will work with you regardless of past credit history with trained specialists in store to serve your needs. Our inventory is constantly updating, contact our showroom if you don't see exactly what you want, if we don't have it, well get it! Other values on in-store manager specials, loaners, demos and late model used vehicles are available in-store to save you more! You may qualify for additional manufacturer incentives on your new vehicles. Our staff will be happy to research maximum incentives for you on your visit to our showroom. We always have volume incentives available to pass along to you! Top value is paid for your trade-in here at Napleton's! We are as competitive as any offering you will find in the market, give us the opportunity to earn your business! *Actual APR and loan terms depend on factors such as vehicle age, amount financed, and individual credit. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry XLE V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK46K88U056755
Stock: 404632A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 119,277 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,492$879 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Torrance - Torrance / California
Sun/Moonroof 5-Piece Carpeted Floor & Trunk Mat Set Rear Bumper Applique Bluetooth Connection Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BE46K08U753280
Stock: 8U753280
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 144,655 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,782$217 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new battery! Pwr Tilt/Slide Moonroof Vehicle Stability & Traction Control Sun/Moonroof Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2008 Toyota Camry. This Toyota includes: VEHICLE STABILITY Traction Control Stability Control PWR TILT/SLIDE MOONROOF Rear Reading Lamps Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. The Camry LE is well maintained and has just 144,000mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. The perfect balance of speed and control has been injected into this 2008ToyotaCamryLE. They say beauty is on the inside and once you experience the unbelievable options in this Toyota Camry, you'll agree that this is one beautiful vehicle. More information about the 2008 Toyota Camry: The 2008 Toyota Camry continues to live up to its reputation as one of the most sensible buys among mid-size sedans, from the frugal-but-well-equipped four-cylinder CE model to the V6 XLE that flirts with having luxury-car appointments. For 2008, Toyota has removed some standard equipment and $1,000 from the base price of the Hybrid, making it easier to go easy on the biosphere. Interesting features of this model are Value, available fuel economy and performance, roomy interior, smooth, quiet ride., and luxury-car amenities All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BE46KX8U756381
Stock: 8U756381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 63,369 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,495$254 Below Market
Laurel BMW of Westmont - Westmont / Illinois
5-Piece Carpeted Floor & Trunk Mat Set Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Laurel BMW of Westmont has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2008 Toyota Camry. This 2008 Toyota Camry comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. A test drive can only tell you so much. Get all the info when you purchase a vehicle like this with a CARFAX one-owner report. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2008 Toyota Camry. You can tell this 2008 Toyota Camry has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 63,366mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2008 Toyota Camry: The 2008 Toyota Camry continues to live up to its reputation as one of the most sensible buys among mid-size sedans, from the frugal-but-well-equipped four-cylinder CE model to the V6 XLE that flirts with having luxury-car appointments. For 2008, Toyota has removed some standard equipment and $1,000 from the base price of the Hybrid, making it easier to go easy on the biosphere. This model sets itself apart with Value, available fuel economy and performance, roomy interior, smooth, quiet ride., and luxury-car amenities *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T4BE46K48R015374
Stock: 8R015374
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 146,211 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500$376 Below Market
Georgia Import Auto - Alpharetta / Georgia
BUY THIS RECENTLY TRADED IN VEHICLE WITH CONFIDENCE! This is the first time in our history we are offering trade in cars to our customers. These vehicles have been priced very aggressively and are the best value on the lot. CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified!! We are CARFAX ADVANTAGE CAR DEALER SERVING ALPHARETTA SINCE 2008!! CALL 770-569-5558 IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION ON 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE PLAN / 5 FREE OIL CHANGES WITH PURCHASE. EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES!! CALL US FOR DOWN PAYMENT OR FINANCE RELATED QUESTIONS! CASH PURCHASES WELCOMED! With over a decade of experience providing customers with awesome deals on great vehicles, the Team at Georgia Import Auto continues to perform everyday based on the simple, solid, and sensible fundamentals of selling good vehicles to good people in a respectful and transparent manner. High resolution pictures and more inventory can be found on our website www.GAimporAuto.com WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCING AND COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY OPTIONS THROUGH OUR REPUTABLE LENDERS AND INSURERS FOR MOST CREDIT PROFILES! TRADE INS WELCOMED - WE ALSO BUY PRIVATELY OWNED VEHICLES SO GIVE US A CALL 770-569-5558! *Customer is responsible to confirm the ad by checking the car at the dealer location or by speaking to an employee from Georgia Import Auto. Personal Funds prices are listed. Dealer is not liable for the options listed* WWW.GEORGIAIMPORTAUTO.COM - 5770 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004 - 770-569-5558
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BE46K78U737593
Stock: TRDS737593
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,209 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,977$818 Below Market
Central Florida Toyota - Orlando / Florida
Call Us for our absolute bottom-line pricing. You deserve to drive what you love. KEY FEATURES INCLUDEiPod/MP3 Input, CD Player. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. Toyota LE with Blue Ribbon Metallic exterior and Ash interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 268 HP at 6200 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVEConsumer Guide Recommended Car. MotorTrend.com's review says In tune with the needs of midsize car buyers, the Camry provides excellent fuel economy, offers responsive handling while providing the smooth, quiet ride that sets a benchmark for the segment.. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. A GREAT VALUEThis Camry is priced $200 below NADA Retail. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $23,600*. BUY WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERAs one of the hardest working Toyota dealers in FL, Central Florida Toyota focuses on customer satisfaction and provides the highest quality service in both our sales and service departments. Find the new or used vehicle you are looking for or simply have the peace of mind in knowing that your vehicle is being serviced by our certified technicians. Central Florida Toyota has been chosen by SiriusXM to provide all of our used cars that are Satellite Radio ready, a free 3 month trial. Hurry and enjoy your favorite music, sporting events and talk shows for free. This offer is limited to only vehicles that are satellite equipped from the factory. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Cup Holders, Overhead Console, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry LE V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK46KX8U069409
Stock: U069409
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 139,017 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,650$471 Below Market
Lee's Auto Center - Raleigh / North Carolina
MASTERCARD VISA AND DISCOVER CARD ACCEPTED! All of our vehicles come with a free CARFAX. Warranties are available on all vehicles. Lee's Auto Center offers quality used cars trucks and sport utilities for the lowest prices possible. Lee's Auto Centers staff has over 50 years of combined automobile experience we offer our customers the absolute best customer service possible. Stop by today to see why Lee's Auto Center is the perfect place to purchase your next vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry XLE V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK46K08U055146
Stock: 307619634
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 163,905 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,991$426 Below Market
Brown Brothers Automotive - Mesa / Arizona
You are going to fall in love with our 2008 Toyota Camry LE Sedan shown off in Blue Ribbon Metallic! Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that provides 158hp while paired with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission for the impressive road manners you crave. Our Front Wheel Drive secures nearly 31mpg on the highway and offers beautiful wheels and a sleek grille. Inside our LE, you will slide right into the power driver's seat on supportive cloth that's ready to take you anywhere you desire, a great audio system, power accessories and much more. Our Toyota is an excellent choice and this Camry comes with a long list of safety features, including advanced airbags, traction/stability control, a tire pressure monitor, and daytime running lights that add to your peace of mind. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T4BE46K68R042639
Stock: BB6099
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 51,624 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,978$535 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Irvine - Irvine / California
This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. * At AutoNation Toyota Irvine we have over 1000 vehicles to choose from on both New and Used vehicles that are backed by the LARGEST dealership group in the United States. Our sales professionals will ensure that you have a great buying experience along with answering all of your questions along the way, CALL NOW (949) 585-6801!!!!! * Passed Rigorous 50 Point Inspection * Performed Oil and Filter Change * AUTONATION TOYOTA IRVINE WILL BUY YOUR VEHICLE REGARDLESS IF YOU PURCHASE ONE FROM US OR NOT!!! CALL NOW (949)585-6801 PAYING TOP DOLLAR AND PROVIDING A CHECK TO YOU IMMEDIATELY!! 9101 RESEARCH DRIVE IRVINE, CA 92618 (CORNER OF BAKE PKWY AND RESEARCH DRIVE, WHERE THE 5 FWY AND 405 FWY MEET). We look forward to serving you soon. THANKS!!! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BE46K58U731940
Stock: 8U731940
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Camry
- 5(45%)
- 4(28%)
- 3(13%)
- 2(7%)
- 1(7%)
