2021 Toyota Camry Review

by the Edmunds Experts • 03/12/2020 (updated 07/15/2020)

The 2021 Toyota Camry is a midsize family sedan that slots between Toyota's smaller Corolla and the larger Avalon. This latest Camry generation came out for the 2018 model year. It provides a roomy interior and pleasing performance when equipped with its optional V6 engine, but it's otherwise pretty average when it comes to interior quality and features. In many ways, it's the safe choice in this class, and many shoppers are drawn to Toyota's reputation for reliability.

Some Camry strengths include big, comfortable seats, a smooth ride and a powerful climate control system. Riding along is a pleasant experience for passengers of most sizes. The cabin feels airy with ample headroom and legroom even for 6-plus-footers.

For 2021, the Camry gets some minor styling updates inside and out. Toyota has restyled the front bumper and grille to further separate the sporty SE and XSE trims from the more subdued LE and XLE trims. Inside, there's a newly optional 9-inch touchscreen display that's positioned higher on the dash than the otherwise standard 7-inch screen.

The 2021 Camry also comes with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+. An evolution of the previous Safety Sense P system, the 2.5+ system bundles a variety of advanced driver aids to help reduce the chance of an accident or driver fatigue. The 2.5+ system doesn't add any new driver aids, but it does increase the capability of existing systems. For example, Toyota says the frontal collision warning system is now better at detecting pedestrians.