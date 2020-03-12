2021 Toyota Camry
Release Date
- Fall 2020
What to expect
- First Toyota to feature an updated suite of driver safety aids
- Hybrid model can be ordered in sporty XSE trim
- All Camrys get minor tweaks to interior and exterior styling
- New optional 9-inch infotainment display
- Part of the eighth Camry generation introduced for 2018
What is the Camry?
The 2021 Toyota Camry is a midsize family sedan that slots between Toyota's smaller Corolla and the larger Avalon. This latest Camry generation came out for the 2018 model year. It provides a roomy interior and pleasing performance when equipped with its optional V6 engine, but it's otherwise pretty average when it comes to interior quality and features. In many ways, it's the safe choice in this class, and many shoppers are drawn to Toyota's reputation for reliability.
Some Camry strengths include big, comfortable seats, a smooth ride and a powerful climate control system. Riding along is a pleasant experience for passengers of most sizes. The cabin feels airy with ample headroom and legroom even for 6-plus-footers.
For 2021, the Camry gets some minor styling updates inside and out. Toyota has restyled the front bumper and grille to further separate the sporty SE and XSE trims from the more subdued LE and XLE trims. Inside, there's a newly optional 9-inch touchscreen display that's positioned higher on the dash than the otherwise standard 7-inch screen.
The 2021 Camry also comes with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+. An evolution of the previous Safety Sense P system, the 2.5+ system bundles a variety of advanced driver aids to help reduce the chance of an accident or driver fatigue. The 2.5+ system doesn't add any new driver aids, but it does increase the capability of existing systems. For example, Toyota says the frontal collision warning system is now better at detecting pedestrians.
Edmunds says
Last year's introduction of an all-wheel-drive model gave the Camry added appeal to shoppers in cold-weather regions. For 2021, the Camry's updated driver safety aids and infotainment system will appeal to everybody. The lack of updates underneath the sheetmetal means the 2021 Camry will unlikely vault to the top of our midsize sedan rankings. But overall it's a solid sedan worth checking out alongside the well-rounded Honda Accord, the new Kia K5 and the sporty Mazda 6.
Related 2021 Toyota Camry info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals