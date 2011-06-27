  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry
  4. Used 2002 Toyota Camry
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(343)
Appraise this car

2002 Toyota Camry Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy, powerful engines, plenty of safety and luxury features.
  • High prices for XLE, costly premium features.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Toyota Camry for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$3,495 - $7,795
Used Camry for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Toyota has succeeded in building a better mousetrap -- it's got more interior space, a more powerful base engine and a bevy of premium features for buyers willing to pay extra.

Vehicle overview

If you ever need confirmation that Americans are completely different from Europeans (besides German tourists' propensity for wearing black socks and shorts), look no further than the Toyota Camry. Here is a car that, for the past four years, has been the best-selling car in America and a near definition of the American passenger car. In Europe, Camry sales barely register.

The Camry's success in the U.S. lies in its ability to sensibly fulfill the needs of consumers seeking a roomy vehicle that sets a benchmark in quality, reliability and value. For 2002, the Camry enters its fifth generation with an all-new design, and Toyota has done everything within its power to make sure the Camry continues its success.

One question remains: How do you improve on a bestseller? Simple -- give Americans more of what they like. And the engineers at Toyota have done just that, simultaneously retaining all the things that make a Camry great while imbuing it with a new feel.

We Americans like a lot of room for our families and gear. Therefore, the Camry's wheelbase has been lengthened by 2 inches, resulting in a more spacious interior and 1.5 more inches of legroom for rear seaters. The trunk is bigger, too, expanding to hold a maximum of 16.7 cubic feet of cargo.

Outside, the previous Camry's clean and inoffensive (many people would add "bland") styling has been updated with an aggressive grille and sharp-cut headlamps. The cabin and doors feature sleek character lines, connected to a rear integrated bumper that is complemented with new jewel-like tail lamps. Aerodynamic drag is reduced, and sound deadening has been improved for reduced interior noise.

Few Americans would say that their cars have too much horsepower. So for 2002, Toyota has updated the popular 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine to produce 157 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque, besting the previous engine's numbers by 24 and 14, respectively.

Remaining virtually the same is the optional 192-horsepower 3.0-liter V6. It now achieves ULEV certification, as does the 2.4-liter. Transferring power to the front wheels for both engines is a smoother shifting electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmission or a five-speed manual (four-cylinder only).

Each engine is available with the three different trim levels this year: LE, SE and XLE. Last year's entry-level CE is replaced by the LE, which remains the core volume model but with a higher level of standard equipment, including power windows, mirrors and locks; air conditioning with particulate filtration; cruise control; and an ambient temperature gauge.

The XLE gets power driver and passenger seats, heated outside mirrors, a premium JBL audio system, climate control with rear-seat vents, steering wheel-mounted controls, a compass in the electrochromic mirror, a rear sunshade and 16-inch wheels. The new SE grade combines distinctive and sportier styling elements with chassis tuning that delivers a firmer ride, enhanced steering and nimble handling.

Optional for all V6 models is a Vehicle Skid Control (VSC) that corrects understeer and oversteer deviancy. Side and, for the first time, side curtain airbags for front and rear passengers are also available. Other add-ons to keep the Camry up-to-date include Toyota's excellent navigation system and an in-dash six-disc CD changer. Fully loaded, a top-of-the-line Camry XLE is a few hundred dollars more than a stripped-down Lexus ES 300. Unless your day depends on being the owner of a luxury marque car with real wood trim, we can't imagine that anyone would forego the Camry.

The all-new Camry is an enticing pick for 2002. It remains loyal to its original mission while still offering more features and better driving enjoyment. Unless Americans start wearing black socks with shorts, the Camry should retain its title as the best-selling car for another year.

2002 Highlights

One of America's favorite cars is all new this year. Design goals for the 2002 Toyota Camry included larger interior packaging, reduced noise, more advanced safety features, better driving dynamics and, of course, a new standard of value.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Toyota Camry.

5(64%)
4(23%)
3(8%)
2(3%)
1(2%)
4.4
343 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 343 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Purchased in Kissimmee, FL with 179K miles
Darren Tomas Jackson,09/23/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
If you locate a 2002 2.4 liter SE with more than 170k miles on it.., that has a condensation visual appearance exhaust, BUY IT! You won't go wrong. These motors are pretty much bullet proof, besides the normal replacement of worn engine parts, batteries, tires and struts. The owner of my Camry always kept 'Amsoil' in every sump the car had..., including the coolant. I truly appreciate this, for this is why I made the purchase. The previous owner obviously knew the importance of quality lubes (synthetic) and other chemicals. I took a leak down test of the vehicle, before I actually purchased it, and without going through the technical part of things, both the compression rings and cylinder walls revealed that of practically a new car. I expect to get 500k miles out of this little transverse inline 2.4 liter work horse. The car as a whole, endured the punishing heat of Central Florida since 2002, when it was purchased new. The paint in nothing to write home about.., but that engine is build correctly. I'm a diesel guy! I own a 7.3 liter Ford Excursion with 236k miles on it. Hardly broken in.., for a diesel that is. I put the 2002 Toyota Camry longevity and reliability on the same platform as my Navistar 7.3 liter diesel. It just that darn dependable!!!! In conclusion, I will keep it on a steady diet of 'Amsoil 3000 Series HD Diesel motor oil.' The drain interval for me is 25k, so all you have to do is change the oil filter every 7k miles, religiously. This is a sound practice that I've used for more than 15 years, but with the 3000 Series Diesel synthetic oil only. I also own a 1986 Dodge 318ci pick-up with 617K miles on it, using the 3000 series Diesel only. If you come across a 2000-2006 Toyota Camry 2.4 liter..., BUY IT. It'll be the best investment you'll ever make. Darren T. Jackson (Chicago, IL)
"Old Faithful" 285,000 miles & counting
omercy,01/13/2016
XLE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
Reliable, safe, no problems, handled amazing in a near head on, love love love! 345,000 miles and faithful as ever! My reliable ride for my many life responsibilities!
wow camry
jhise85,04/28/2011
when i bought my camry 4c 4a i was expecting to get a car that would need work done on it and engine repairs i am use to driving fords and chevys and after 100000 miles they start acting up i bought the car with over 110000 on it i bought it because it was a deal well since then i have had to change one wheel bearing and thats the only major thing i have done to it my camry now just rolled over 245000 on it and still rides smooth i love my carmy i wish i would have bought a camry long ago i am now a toyota fan
Toyota Camry - Made in Georgetown, KY
Central Florida Man,06/12/2010
"Salsa Red Pearl" 2002 Camry LE, 2.4L, first year that it came with a timing chain, not a timing belt) and automatic transmission. I'm 6'1'' and fit comfortably. In daily commute driving, I average 28.5 mpg combined hwy/city on 87 octane gas (Melbourne, FL), and recently got 36 mpg Hwy between Warner Robbins GA and Melbourne FL (I strictly observe the 70 MPH speed limit). Some Camry years are known for leaking valve guide seals at about 70K miles - this one is no exception. Valvoline's high mileage oil has virtually eliminated this after about 4,000 miles use though. Lastly, this is one of the easiest cars to drive that I have ever driven - steering & pedals require very little effort.
See all 343 reviews of the 2002 Toyota Camry
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
157 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
192 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
157 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
192 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 2002 Toyota Camry features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2002 Toyota Camry
More About This Model

Commitment. What is it all about? It's little more than the knowledge that when you need something or someone, they'll be there.

For the past 12 years, I have been committed to a 1989 Ice Blue Pearl Metallic Camry. Or, rather, it has been committed to me. No, it's not the slickest ride in car-crazy Los Angeles, and no, my friends weren't clamoring for a ride in its blue velour interior, like I was when they got their fancy new wheels. But I've never had to call them to rescue me when the ignition didn't turn or wail despondently when a costly new transmission became necessary.

I haven't driven my Camry in the almost two years that I've been working at Edmunds. Rather, I've been traipsing in and out of press cars, fancy or not. Each time I pass by my Camry, I feel a twinge of guilt, having neglected it so. Yet I know that whenever I may need it, it'll fire up and provide me with the conveyance I require.

This is the appeal of a Camry. Utter dependability. Apparently, others feel the same. For the fourth year in a row, Americans have made the Camry the best-selling car, outgunning stalwarts Honda Accord and Ford Taurus. Look around you; like pod people, they've multiplied and infiltrated the ranks. You can barely look up without spotting a Camry on the road. Plus, by the sheer size and scope of their upcoming advertising campaign, the largest ever in automotive history, you won't be able to take the Camry for granted.

Affection can grow from such promising seedling, but Toyota wants to fertilize the field further by adding a heretofore lacking component: emotion. They want you to desire the 2002 Camry, rather than merely need it. "Sensual" replaces the prosaic "sensible."

Now the question remains, how do you improve on a bestseller? Simple — give the people more of what they like. And the engineers at Toyota have done just that, simultaneously retaining all the things that make a Camry great while imbuing it with a new feel.

This is the first all-new platform for Camry since 1992. You've probably heard about it before, though; its underpinnings hold up the Highlander and Camry's fancy all-new twin, the Lexus ES 300. In the future, it will be the basis of the Sienna, the Solara and the Avalon. Added room was a key goal with this redesign. The wheelbase has been lengthened by 2 inches, resulting in 1.5 more inches of legroom in back for a total of 37.8 inches. Its stance was widened by more than half an inch, and the overall height increased about 2.5 inches, depending on wheel size.

The trunk is cavernous, with 16.7 cubic feet of storage space, an improvement of 2.6 cubic feet. Although it's a bit hampered by high liftover, the gooseneck hinges avoid mangling luggage. Torsional rigidity has been increased with a multitude of spot welds, including various ones on the roof, that add to a battened-down, more stable vehicle.

Toyota also added a bit of flair without detracting from what made the Camry a best-seller in the first place: an inoffensive, clean-lined vehicle that appropriates "hot" styling cues of the moment. Third-generation Camry? Had that Puffalump roundness about it. Fourth? Crisp deckline, sharper edges. The new Camry sports triangular headlamps like those on the Celica and the ES 300, but lacks that "pulled-tight" look that's sometimes unpleasant to some sharp-tongued observers. It's swoopy and aerodynamic enough to reduce the coefficient of drag from 0.30 to 0.284. The rear still has a crease on the trunk, but the taillamps are D-shaped rather than a strip, reminiscent of those of a Dodge Neon, Nissan Maxima or Ford Taurus.

More changes grace the interior — for the better. It's all but shed its boring, generic center stack, and morphed into something decidedly more Lexus-like, with three rotary dials for the climate control in the SE and LE models. The XLE has automatic controls. FYI, they're all electronically controlled, which means no cables and wires. Why is that better? Less componentry decreases the chance of developing those annoying rattles and squeaks. Plus, it's easier to replace the dash. It also allowed engineers to dial in great "feel" in terms of engagement, and it worked. The flawlessly assembled controls felt substantial and hefty, as befitting a precisely engineered car.

Two engines motivate the Camry. The 194-horsepower 3.0-liter V6 is little more than tweaked; it now achieves ULEV certification (due to a new catalyst design that warms up faster) and improved acceleration times. According to Toyota, 0 to 60 miles per hour is reached in 8.3 seconds, a 0.4-second improvement over the previous engine, thanks to a revised induction system, increased intake manifold length and a mild supercharging effect at lower engine revs.

It results in smooth, linear power and quiet, effortless operation while somehow slightly improving fuel mileage estimates by a couple of miles to the gallon. While throttle response is perfectly adequate for most driving situations, we feel that there is room for improvement, especially considering that the 2002 Nissan Altima will be roaring with 240 horses.

But 75 percent of Camry buyers opt for the inline four engine, and this is where the engineers chose to concentrate. The 2.4-liter I4 is all-new, and now makes 157 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of twist, besting the previous engine's numbers by 24 and 14, respectively. This should take a full second off the 0-to-60 acceleration time. The unit is now all-aluminum, which results in lowered noise, harshness and vibration levels. It's also more compact and 19 percent lighter than the previous engine.

Indeed, the Camry offers a smooth, refined ride. No, it doesn't inspire you to test its limits or take the long route home, but the four-strut suspension design results in a quiet, solid and stable drive. Steering is direct and well proportioned; Toyota tightened up the turning circle by about a foot, giving the larger vehicle a more nimble feel. It gives little feedback from the road and, as with most front-wheel-drivers, is subject to a bit of understeer.

The brake pedal offers plenty of linearity and great stopping power, although the four-cylinder LE model still sports rear drums. The rest of the lineup features discs at all four corners. We see that Toyota still isn't offering ABS as standard equipment on the LE model; "Some of our customers don't want ABS," Toyota officials maintain.

The engines are mated to any of three brand-new transmission units. You can get an SE or an LE with the four-cylinder and a five-speed manual tranny for row-'em-yourself thrills. Both engines have new four-speed automatics, as well, with an Electronically Controlled Transmission system with intelligence (ECT-i). They feature an uphill/downhill shift logic system, which holds a lower gear during both ascents and descents, reducing that annoying lag when you're driving up a curvy road.

Toyota has also increased the feature content; dropped is the base-model CE, which means that you can't get a no-frills Camry for under $19,000 (prices for other models have slightly dropped, however). In its place is the LE, which offers electric windows with driver-side auto down, power mirrors and locks, air conditioning with particulate filtration, cruise control and ambient temperature gauge. We think that keyless remote entry should be on the standard features list, but Toyota doesn't.

Three trim levels for the Camry are on the plate, all available with either engine, which Toyota claims is now more taste-driven than price-driven. Step up to the pleasure dome of the XLE and get power driver and passenger seats, heated outside mirrors, faux wood, climate control with rear-seat vents, steering wheel-mounted controls for the trip computer and the clock display, a compass in the electrochromic mirror, rear sunshade and 16-inch wheels. Oddly enough, the XLE has a foot-operated emergency brake, whereas the other two have handbrakes.

Toyota now offers a sporty SE model (Camry and sporty were previously contradictory terms, but somehow this works). Included in this subtly distinctive trim level are foglights, a blackened grille, rear spoiler, headlamps with black insets, a three-spoke steering wheel and lovely silver-faced gauges. Most importantly, the SE also rides on 16-inch wheels and a sport-tuned suspension with firmer springs and shock damping. It results in a tauter ride, enjoyable on twisty roads. No, it's no sports car, but that's not the raison d'etre of a Camry, now is it?

Optional for all V6 models is a Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) system, which corrects understeer and oversteer deviancy. Side and, for the first time, side curtain airbags for front and rear passengers are also available. Next year, power adjustable pedals that can move 3 inches up and down, allowing shorter drivers to find the perfect driving position, will be available. Make sure your kid is strapped in his seat with the proffered LATCH anchors.

Other add-ons to keep the Camry up-to-date include Toyota's excellent navigation system and an in-dash six-disc changer. Fully loaded, a top-of-the-line Camry XLE is a few hundred dollars more than a stripped-down Lexus ES 300. Unless your day depends on being the owner of a luxury marque car with real wood trim, we can't imagine that anyone would forego the Camry.

Toyota wants to engineer an image shift from being the "most respected car company in America" to being the "most loved car company in America." Isn't that romantic?

Used 2002 Toyota Camry Overview

The Used 2002 Toyota Camry is offered in the following submodels: Camry Sedan. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), XLE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), XLE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), LE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), SE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Toyota Camry?

Price comparisons for Used 2002 Toyota Camry trim styles:

  • The Used 2002 Toyota Camry XLE V6 is priced between $3,495 and$3,495 with odometer readings between 162000 and162000 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Toyota Camries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Toyota Camry for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2002 Camries listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,495 and mileage as low as 87962 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Toyota Camry.

Can't find a used 2002 Toyota Camrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Camry for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $16,739.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $22,419.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Camry for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,974.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $20,963.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Toyota Camry?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Camry lease specials

Related Used 2002 Toyota Camry info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles