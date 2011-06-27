  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry
  4. Used 2010 Toyota Camry
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(199)
Appraise this car

2010 Toyota Camry Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy cabin, extraordinarily refined and fuel-efficient V6, quiet and cushy ride, excellent crash test scores.
  • Spotty fit and finish, spiritless handling.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Toyota Camry for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$5,900 - $10,775
Used Camry for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Toyota Camry has all the character of a washing machine from behind the wheel, but it's a plush-riding champ on the highway, and the optional V6 is the best in the midsize sedan segment. No wonder that the Camry remains one of the top family sedans on the market.

Vehicle overview

Some things don't change. Take the 2010 Toyota Camry's buttery-soft ride and roomy, serene cabin, for example, which have been endearing Camry traits since we can remember. And some things get better with age. Look at the Camry's powerful, fuel-efficient and ultra-smooth 268-horsepower V6, which is not only the best Camry V6 ever, but also the best all-around V6 in any family sedan. Unfortunately, other things can sour with time. That's where the current Camry's underwhelming interior quality comes in. Overall, though, the 2010 Camry remains one of the top choices in this competitive segment. With excellent crash test scores and comfort and refinement to spare, the Camry's got what most family-sedan shoppers want.

For 2010, the Camry receives a midcycle rejuvenation. Most notably, the base four-cylinder engine increases in size from 2.4 to 2.5 liters, with a corresponding 11-hp bump (21 hp on the SE), and the manual and automatic transmissions matched to this engine are now blessed with six gears instead of five. The exterior styling has also been tweaked, boasting a new grille, larger headlights, and a revised taillight design. On the safety front, stability control is now standard across the lineup. Other notable additions include auto up/down windows all around and a new optional audio system with satellite radio and Bluetooth for the lower trim levels.

The current-generation Camry's '07 debut coincided with the latest Nissan Altima's, and the new Honda Accord joined the crowd a year later. Then, in 2009, Mazda threw its hat in the ring with the upsized Mazda 6. Meanwhile, other competent midsizers like the Chevrolet Malibu and Hyundai Sonata have soldiered on as viable alternatives. And this just in -- the 2010 Ford Fusion has received a thorough going-over and looks set to seriously challenge the class leaders.

In the face of such stiff competition, there have been some rumblings that Toyota's iconic family sedan is losing its edge. Judging by the Camry's so-so interior quality relative to previous generations, there might be some truth to that. In most other respects, though, the 2010 Toyota Camry is still a top contender, from its top-notch crashworthiness and plush ride to its slightly sullied but nonetheless enduring reputation for reliability. It doesn't handle nearly as well as sporty entrants like the Mazda 6 and Altima, of course, but we suspect the majority of shoppers in this segment will appreciate the Camry's ride and handling balance more than the Mazda's or the Nissan's.

With so many appealing options to choose from, we strongly advise shopping around and test-driving as many models as possible. We're fans of the Camry, though. Its refined character is bound to appeal to families looking for a soothing vehicular escape from the daily grind.

2010 Toyota Camry models

The 2010 Toyota Camry is a midsize four-door sedan offered in four trim levels -- base, LE, SE and XLE. The base Camry comes only with a four-cylinder engine, while the other trims offer a choice between the four-cylinder and a V6.

The base Camry features 16-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, auto up/down windows for all four doors, a six-speaker CD audio system with an auxiliary input jack, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, full power accessories and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat. The Camry LE adds keyless entry and an eight-way power driver seat.

The SE includes a sport-tuned suspension, 17-inch alloy wheels, and special interior and exterior styling details. The luxurious XLE reverts to the LE's softer suspension settings and 16-inch wheels while providing an upgraded JBL-branded sound system with an in-dash CD changer and satellite radio, Bluetooth phone and music connectivity, automatic dual-zone climate control, a power passenger seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, reclining rear seats, a moonroof, wood-tone accents and, on the V6 model, leather seating. Note that neither the SE nor the XLE offers the folding rear seat, though each has a center pass-through.

Most of the XLE's upgrades are offered on the lower trim levels as options. Other major options, depending on trim level, include a sunroof, a navigation system, keyless ignition and entry and heated front seats.

2010 Highlights

The Toyota Camry receives a number of updates for 2010, chief among them a new 2.5-liter four-cylinder base engine that replaces the previous 2.4-liter unit and comes in two versions (the SE gets the more powerful version). Also, both the manual and automatic transmissions now have six speeds instead of five. Other changes include a restyled grille and taillights, a new optional audio system with satellite radio and Bluetooth for base and LE models, and auto up/down windows on all four doors. Finally, stability control is now standard across the model range.

Performance & mpg

All Camrys are front-wheel drive, and the standard engine on base, LE and XLE trim levels is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that generates 169 hp, 11 more than the previous 2.4-liter four. The SE receives a tweaked version of the same engine that's good for 179 hp. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on all four-cylinder Camrys except for the XLE, which comes only with a six-speed automatic. For the rest of the trims, the automatic is optional. Fuel economy is estimated to be 22 mpg city/33 mpg highway with the manual, while the automatic dips to 32 mpg highway.

Optional on all models except for the base Camry is a 3.5-liter V6 that cranks out 268 hp and 248 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic is the sole transmission choice. Thus equipped, the Camry can sprint to 60 mph in a fleet 6.5 seconds, yet fuel economy remains impressive at 19 mpg city/28 highway.

Safety

Every 2010 Toyota Camry comes with antilock brakes with brake assist, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag.

In crash tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Camry earned a perfect five stars in all frontal and side impact categories. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave it the top rating of "Good" in its frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests.

Driving

The new 2.5-liter base engine and standard six-speed transmissions add splashes of zest and refinement to the Camry's tried-and-true formula, which is to provide excellent ride comfort and isolation at the expense of engaging driving dynamics. The SE supposedly ratchets up the fun in tight corners, but in reality it's just a slightly firmer version of one of the most softly sprung family sedans you can buy.

For many shoppers in this segment, the Camry's cosseting suspension and cabin may be preferable to the sportier approach taken by Mazda and Nissan, but for the record, the Camry's handling dynamics are about as bland as they get. There is one unequivocally sporty element, though -- the optional turbine-smooth V6, which transforms the 2010 Toyota Camry into one of the fastest mid-priced sedans on the road while maintaining impressive fuel economy numbers.

Interior

In base and LE models, the Camry's interior is straightforward and functional. Toyota's decades of experience in ergonomics shine through here -- the main controls are large and logically placed, and the wide seats easily accommodate most body types. There are plenty of storage cubbies, too. The ice-blue backlighting for the audio and climate controls may seem a bit tacky, but it does liven things up a bit. The SE adds sporty interior styling cues, while the XLE raises the bar with convincing fake wood accents and an upscale feature not typically seen in this segment -- reclining rear seats. Trunk capacity for all models is 15 cubic feet.

Notably, build and materials quality aren't up to the high standard set by previous-generation Camrys. Some plastics are substandard, and panel fitments aren't uniformly precise. The Camry's interior isn't bad by any means, but it's no longer above average for this segment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Toyota Camry.

5(57%)
4(27%)
3(9%)
2(5%)
1(2%)
4.3
199 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 199 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

215,000 miles and going strong
J. Cop,02/18/2016
XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I'm not your typical highway-only driver. I live in the country on dirt roads. I drive this car hard and fast. It gets driven through mud and down dirt roads every day. When I finally make it onto the highway, I drive it at least 60 miles a day and usually closer to 120 miles a day. I bought this car used with 25,000 miles on it. I now have 215,000. The only thing I've done other than oil and tires is fix one thing (I can't remember what it was called) that cost me $200. I did that around 200,000 miles. It came with a lot of warranty but I never had to use it. I drove the miles out pretty fast because I drive a lot. The only problem I have is my road is terrible so I wear tires out pretty fast. I get mud on the inside of the tires and they wear unevenly sometimes. But, that is not the cars fault. I have had two deer hit the car on the drivers side. It did some cosmetic damage, but the car held firm on the road and no passengers were injured. So, it can take a hit and keep on trucking. The last hit was pretty hard. I never hit my breaks because I didn't see it coming. So, the air bags did not deploy and were not needed. It was a large buck. Took out most of the front, drivers side. But, I'm still driving it. The insurance company says it will cost more to fix it than it is worth so that tells you the damage. I think this car is amazing. And, if I can drive it off-road, you should be fine driving it on paved roads. :) Even after 5 years of a hard life, it still handles great, the interior is great (2 kids later). All the bells and whistles still work - windows roll up and down, AC works, etc. I have had to add some freon the last couple of summers..but other than that the AC has worked great. If I were being overly picky, my only complaints would be...I don't like the USB connection location. It is hard to get to. And, it doesn't charge when the car is off. It does have cigarette lighter chargers that are better located. But, the fuze went out and I haven't replaced it. Tthe charcoal gas emissions thing is malfunctioned and makes it hard to pump gas. The pump clicks off several times before i the car is full. This happened on my previous camry also. I think the canister is full of dirt. But, it is expensive to fix so I live with it. If you have the chance to purchase a 2010 Camry, do it. You won't regret it. Oh...I also average 25-32 mpg and I drive at least 75 mph because I'm in Texas and we do that here. :)
2010 Camry LE 2.5 automatic
rji1,07/21/2012
I bought this with 14000 mi and have put on nearly 6k of mixed driving. Having owned everything from economy cars to muscle cars I was not sure how I would feel about what many look at as an old mans car. Being a modestly priced car I was pleasantly surprised at the fit and finish. The interior although well designed, uses what seems to be low quality materials. Silver painted plastic is the choice over brushed aluminum. I quickly corrected this with a wood grain overlay kit. Safety is a big plus with the Camry and shows with it's safety rating. Front and side air bags, knee bag along and standard traction control and abs add to the security. This car exceeds my expectations.
Nice, Reliable, Comfortable, Economical
mcdawgg,11/22/2011
No complaints after 2+ years (20k miles), no trips back to the dealer for ANYTHING. Only the accelerator recall, which will never cause a problem unless you put one mat on top of another and/or you don't use the clips to secure the mat. If you read the owner's manual and use common sense, you have nothing to worry about. But the recall changes the accelerator pedal so it is "idiot" proof. There is ZERO evidence of unintended acceleration or problems with the electronics, according to NASA. Good job to all the folks in Kentucky that built this car, and I am happy to see that 85% of the parts are also from North America! As a bonus, I also own Toyota stock, so I share in the profits
Great value
drcelica,07/22/2012
I've own my 2010 Camry LE I4 for 2.5 yrs and have 51K mile on her. This car is perfect for what it is, a comfortable daily commuter that's easy to maintain. I've taken lots of road trips in the Camry and it's perfect for the open roads. I've got as much as 36 mpg if I keep it at 70 mph but avg around 32 going 80. Neg. reviews about the trans keeps popping up but I've never had a problem with mine since I drive the car gently to keep the wear and tear down. Reliability so far has been perfect. I haven't gone to the dealer once for warranty repair. If you buy a Camry for what it is, a commuter car, you're going to be happy; just don't expect BMW handling.
See all 199 reviews of the 2010 Toyota Camry
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
169 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
169 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
169 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Toyota Camry features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2010 Toyota Camry

Used 2010 Toyota Camry Overview

The Used 2010 Toyota Camry is offered in the following submodels: Camry Sedan. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), LE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M), LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M), and SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Toyota Camry?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Toyota Camry trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Toyota Camry LE is priced between $5,995 and$9,750 with odometer readings between 94767 and166804 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Toyota Camry XLE is priced between $5,900 and$10,775 with odometer readings between 87760 and202000 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Toyota Camry Base is priced between $6,750 and$7,900 with odometer readings between 109762 and148205 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Toyota Camry SE is priced between $9,758 and$9,985 with odometer readings between 78711 and104278 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Toyota Camries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Toyota Camry for sale near. There are currently 18 used and CPO 2010 Camries listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,900 and mileage as low as 78711 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Toyota Camry.

Can't find a used 2010 Toyota Camrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Camry for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $14,181.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $25,546.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Camry for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $10,611.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,476.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Toyota Camry?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Camry lease specials

Related Used 2010 Toyota Camry info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles