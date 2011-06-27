1992 Toyota Camry Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$903 - $2,209
Used Camry for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Redesign nets a driver airbag, larger engines, more interior volume and a sporty SE model. All-Trac has been dropped. ABS is optional across all trim levels and body styles.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Toyota Camry.
Most helpful consumer reviews
ps3gamer,08/04/2011
I bought this car over a year ago for $2,500, and it has been the best car I have ever owned. It had 113,000 miles on it when I bought it. Now it has about 135,000 miles on it, and it is still going strong. I have driven it all the way to Texas and back (from Alabama), and I would trust it to take me anywhere. I have only had to replace the front struts and an O2 sensor. Other than that, I've only had to perform routine maintenance on it. Total amount of money spent on maintenance is less than $500. I'll take that over a monthly car payment any day. Rides great, is super comfortable, and I wouldn't trade it for most anything. And no, it's not for sale. :)
Miles and Miles,09/14/2005
Mom got it new and drove it 100,000 miles. My brother then took it and drove it up to 205,000. I've got it now, and it's got 319,456 miles. It was just in to the shop to clean the fuel injectors and a general tune-up, and the mechanics told me they couldn't believe how good the engine looked. I'm on my way to 400K.
codaddictions,08/18/2011
I bought this car from a guy on craigslist and she was already 18 years old. Haha she's as old as me already and she has still been going so strong. Has 203,000 miles on her and runs like a new car. The only thing that has given out on her was a part on the fuel injector and that was fixed she was up and running like a champ again. Her muffler gave out only a week ago and I don't really blame her since she's had the original ever since she was made. Love this car to death. She's cute and that little baby blue color; she's not just a car she's my baby! LOVE THIS CAR TO DEATH. I hope to burn her out to 300,000 miles <3<
jd129,05/22/2012
I bought this car 6 years ago from the first owner with 83,000 miles on it. Since then I have driven it up and down the east coast multiple times and went on a 26 day, coast to coast road trip racking up 9,725 miles. It now has 232,500 miles on it. Engine runs great, rides smooth, and besides routine maintenance and few replacement parts here and there it's been low maintenance. It has become the go to car for road trips among friends and family because of it's reliability and the fact that on the highway she gets 33 mpg consistently. I don't know how they did it, but Toyota may have made the best car on the road.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Toyota Camry features & specs
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Camry
Related Used 1992 Toyota Camry info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Yaris
- 2019 86
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback