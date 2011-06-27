  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry
  4. Used 1992 Toyota Camry
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(65)
Appraise this car

1992 Toyota Camry Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Toyota Camry for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$903 - $2,209
Used Camry for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Redesign nets a driver airbag, larger engines, more interior volume and a sporty SE model. All-Trac has been dropped. ABS is optional across all trim levels and body styles.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Toyota Camry.

5(78%)
4(15%)
3(3%)
2(1%)
1(3%)
4.7
65 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 65 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car in the world
ps3gamer,08/04/2011
I bought this car over a year ago for $2,500, and it has been the best car I have ever owned. It had 113,000 miles on it when I bought it. Now it has about 135,000 miles on it, and it is still going strong. I have driven it all the way to Texas and back (from Alabama), and I would trust it to take me anywhere. I have only had to replace the front struts and an O2 sensor. Other than that, I've only had to perform routine maintenance on it. Total amount of money spent on maintenance is less than $500. I'll take that over a monthly car payment any day. Rides great, is super comfortable, and I wouldn't trade it for most anything. And no, it's not for sale. :)
Holy Cow!!!!!
Miles and Miles,09/14/2005
Mom got it new and drove it 100,000 miles. My brother then took it and drove it up to 205,000. I've got it now, and it's got 319,456 miles. It was just in to the shop to clean the fuel injectors and a general tune-up, and the mechanics told me they couldn't believe how good the engine looked. I'm on my way to 400K.
BEST FRIGGIN CAR IN THE WORLD!
codaddictions,08/18/2011
I bought this car from a guy on craigslist and she was already 18 years old. Haha she's as old as me already and she has still been going so strong. Has 203,000 miles on her and runs like a new car. The only thing that has given out on her was a part on the fuel injector and that was fixed she was up and running like a champ again. Her muffler gave out only a week ago and I don't really blame her since she's had the original ever since she was made. Love this car to death. She's cute and that little baby blue color; she's not just a car she's my baby! LOVE THIS CAR TO DEATH. I hope to burn her out to 300,000 miles <3<
Keeps Going and Going
jd129,05/22/2012
I bought this car 6 years ago from the first owner with 83,000 miles on it. Since then I have driven it up and down the east coast multiple times and went on a 26 day, coast to coast road trip racking up 9,725 miles. It now has 232,500 miles on it. Engine runs great, rides smooth, and besides routine maintenance and few replacement parts here and there it's been low maintenance. It has become the go to car for road trips among friends and family because of it's reliability and the fact that on the highway she gets 33 mpg consistently. I don't know how they did it, but Toyota may have made the best car on the road.
See all 65 reviews of the 1992 Toyota Camry
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 1992 Toyota Camry features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1992 Toyota Camry

Used 1992 Toyota Camry Overview

The Used 1992 Toyota Camry is offered in the following submodels: Camry Sedan, Camry Wagon. Available styles include XLE 4dr Sedan, LE V6 4dr Sedan, DX V6 4dr Sedan, LE V6 4dr Wagon, XLE V6 4dr Sedan, LE 4dr Wagon, DX 4dr Wagon, DX 4dr Sedan, SE V6 4dr Sedan, and LE 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Toyota Camry?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Toyota Camries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Toyota Camry for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Toyota Camry.

Can't find a used 1992 Toyota Camrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Camry for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,869.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $21,387.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Camry for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $24,339.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $20,447.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Toyota Camry?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Camry lease specials

Related Used 1992 Toyota Camry info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles