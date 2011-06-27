Vehicle overview

The Camry is still favored by most Americans as the best mid-sized sedan. This despite a new-and-improved Honda Accord in '98. Camry's boast room inside for five adults, attractive yet conservative styling, exceptional pep from an available 24-valve 3.0-liter V6 and a price that doesn't break the bank, as long as options are kept to a minimum.In '97 the Camry was redesigned with the goal of becoming America's best-selling car. It succeeded but has faced increasing competition from the Accord and Ford Taurus in '98 and '99.

New and old Toyota customers have fallen in love with the Camry because of its reliability, durability and good value. The Camry can be equipped for rugged family life, or plush luxury touring. Options on higher-grade LE and XLE models include a premium sound system, leather interior trim and a power moonroof. With the V6 engine, the Camry accelerates strongly. Braking is swift and sure with the antilock system, and Camry hangs on well in corners despite rather meek all-season radials.

Inside, controls and gauges are laid-out nicely in a flowing dashboard, and most secondary controls are within easy reach of the driver. We are big fans of the fingertip cruise control stalk that allows easy operation without the chance of inadvertent activation. If you want a practical sedan without sacrificing all aspects of performance, the Camry CE can be had with a potent V6 and a five-speed manual transmission.Storage areas are abundant and feature a deep center console, door bins, and dashboard bins. Front cupholders, the feature by which all cars are truly measured these days, accommodate 20-ounce bottles of your favorite beverage.

The Camry's suspension could be a little stiffer, but otherwise this is Toyota's all-around winner?and the sales charts prove it.