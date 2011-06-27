  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry
  4. Used 1999 Toyota Camry
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(182)
Appraise this car

1999 Toyota Camry Review

Pros & Cons

  • When it comes to people moving, the Camry gets the job done with dependability.
  • The suspension is a bit wallowy for our tastes and the new Accord offers more interior space.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Toyota Camry for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,440 - $3,488
Used Camry for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Camry is still favored by most Americans as the best mid-sized sedan. This despite a new-and-improved Honda Accord in '98. Camry's boast room inside for five adults, attractive yet conservative styling, exceptional pep from an available 24-valve 3.0-liter V6 and a price that doesn't break the bank, as long as options are kept to a minimum.In '97 the Camry was redesigned with the goal of becoming America's best-selling car. It succeeded but has faced increasing competition from the Accord and Ford Taurus in '98 and '99.

New and old Toyota customers have fallen in love with the Camry because of its reliability, durability and good value. The Camry can be equipped for rugged family life, or plush luxury touring. Options on higher-grade LE and XLE models include a premium sound system, leather interior trim and a power moonroof. With the V6 engine, the Camry accelerates strongly. Braking is swift and sure with the antilock system, and Camry hangs on well in corners despite rather meek all-season radials.

Inside, controls and gauges are laid-out nicely in a flowing dashboard, and most secondary controls are within easy reach of the driver. We are big fans of the fingertip cruise control stalk that allows easy operation without the chance of inadvertent activation. If you want a practical sedan without sacrificing all aspects of performance, the Camry CE can be had with a potent V6 and a five-speed manual transmission.Storage areas are abundant and feature a deep center console, door bins, and dashboard bins. Front cupholders, the feature by which all cars are truly measured these days, accommodate 20-ounce bottles of your favorite beverage.

The Camry's suspension could be a little stiffer, but otherwise this is Toyota's all-around winner?and the sales charts prove it.

1999 Highlights

Two new audio systems are available and both include three-in-one ETR/cassette/CD features. Also available are daytime running lights with auto-off. Vintage Red Pearl, Sable Pearl and Woodland Pearl replace Sunfire Red Pearl, Ruby Red and Classic Green Pearl.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Toyota Camry.

5(60%)
4(31%)
3(6%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.5
182 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 182 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My favorite car of all time
Shan,12/12/2015
XLE 4dr Sedan
Over engineered and over built. replaced engine and transmission after 230k not due to any failure but for peace of mind. This was mu dream car back when I was in high school and it first came out. I would rebuild it like new if I can find the right parts. Still running strong and reliable at 273k. A real champ.
What a car....
beetzmee,01/27/2011
I bought mine back in the Summer of 1999. I owned a 1992 model prior to this. Said another way, I have driven 2 Camry's over the last 19 years. Both were absolutely excellent. I was lucky, this one was built in Japan. The car has been flawless. 137K miles on it now. The AC, Power Windows have never gone down. The original Panasonic Battery lasted 8.5 years. I finally put a starter in it last year at 11.5 years of age. This car, without a doubt, has been the most reliable and competent vehicle I have ever owned, bar none. It's one of those models that if if you can find a clean, well-maintained one. BUY IT. What it lacks in appeal it more than makes up for in reliability.
Boring & wonderful
1999camry,02/19/2012
I stumbled upon my 1999 v6 American Edition Camry in early 2007 with 88k. Previous to that I had never considered a Toyota, but the deal was right. Since then I have put 110k of my own miles on it. It has seen me through college, marriage and the birth of our two kids. Since day one, I have considered it the most boring-looking car I have ever set eyes on, and my wife refers to me as "grandpa" when I'm in it. Looks notwithstanding, I LOVE my Camry. The v6 is enough to keep driving interesting and the reliability can't be beat. The mph is acceptable: I get 26 mpg no matter what I do. Highway, city, petal to the floor, or with my wife and kids in the car: 26 mpg.
Second Camry
arizonaboy,01/02/2015
LE V6 4dr Sedan
I loved my 1988 Camry - cried when it got totaled out at 387K miles. Bought a 1999 Toyota Camry 6cyl - 5 speed (never owned an automatic). Love this car! It now has 266K miles on it - just regular maintenance - brakes/batteries (Arizona weather kills batteries), and tires. Had the timing belt changed every 75K. The car drives great, runs smooth, and I've never had a problem. Drove it from Phoenix to LA at 85 mph - no issues, drove from Phoenix to Vegas - no issues. Would drive this car across country! It may be a little sun faded, but still looks great and drives fantastic. I know a stick isn't for everyone, but I love it. UPDATE: Just passed 300K! Still going strong - just drove from Phoenix to Los Angeles - 85mph - not an issue - Going for 400K Update - just passed 340K! Finished up a trip to Albuquerque- drove like a champ - bought a new driver side mirror - knock the other one off backing out of the garage
See all 182 reviews of the 1999 Toyota Camry
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
194 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
133 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
194 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
133 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1999 Toyota Camry features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1999 Toyota Camry

Used 1999 Toyota Camry Overview

The Used 1999 Toyota Camry is offered in the following submodels: Camry Sedan. Available styles include LE V6 4dr Sedan, XLE 4dr Sedan, XLE V6 4dr Sedan, LE 4dr Sedan, and CE 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Toyota Camry?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Toyota Camries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Toyota Camry for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Toyota Camry.

Can't find a used 1999 Toyota Camrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Camry for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,570.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $21,197.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Camry for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $8,942.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,386.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Toyota Camry?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Camry lease specials

Related Used 1999 Toyota Camry info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles