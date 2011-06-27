  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry
  4. Used 1990 Toyota Camry
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(78)
Appraise this car

1990 Toyota Camry Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Toyota Camry for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$763 - $1,865
Used Camry for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Base models get new seat fabric and dual cupholders. V6 models get more power. Optional split-folding rear seats are available on Deluxe.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Toyota Camry.

5(60%)
4(35%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
78 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 78 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Unbelievable quality!
reviewer,03/11/2010
OK: 440,000 Miles. Not one break down. Never stuck anywhere. Under $100 in repairs since day 1(repairs, not including maintenance of course). Yes, I do or have done all the maintenance on it. Which isn't too bad since it's a Toyota not a Cadillac. Gets 30 MPG at 85 MPH. Costs $400/year to insure (liability only of course)
keeps on keeping on
roseygal,04/13/2012
I'm at the point where I have to decide if it's time to let go and the truth is I just don't want to! I can't even find a kbb value for a 1990, but mine still looks pretty good and only has 140,000. miles. It needs a little work now, but for 6 years I didn't put a drop of money into her, except oil changes. I was the second owner.
the man
segelstrom101,05/31/2011
hello i picked up my 1990 toyota camry dx in november with 131,256 miles and boy am i impressed. lots of power good mpg and really comfortable. the heat blows like you couldn't believe and the ac is amazing. it definitely is what gave toyota the name it holds today. the only thing i have had to do in repairs besides the rust fixing is a gas line and a radiator but my yota is the man. i will be the last owner of this car i could never sell it. if you can find one i highly recommend you get it. thanx for reading.
Hoping for 400k
thefranks5,05/28/2011
I have two Toyota Camrys. We liked the 1990 so much, we bought a 1991. Essentially, their twins... except one is a manual shift, one an automatic. My wife wishes it would die, so she could get a new one. The 90 has 251,900 miles and still gets between 29-34 mph. Still use it on my 180-mile commute. No real mechanical problems, other than regular maintenance. Timing belts, water pump, cv boots, tires, etc. The major key to it's longevity is regular oil and filter changes -- every 3k -- plus a good oil additive, Hilton Hyperlube or Lucas or Slick50. I'm hopeful it will make to 400k. Would love to know what % of Camrys make it over 300 or 400k
See all 78 reviews of the 1990 Toyota Camry
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1990 Toyota Camry features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1990 Toyota Camry

Used 1990 Toyota Camry Overview

The Used 1990 Toyota Camry is offered in the following submodels: Camry Sedan, Camry Wagon. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan, Deluxe 4dr Sedan AWD, LE V6 4dr Wagon, 4dr Sedan, Deluxe 4dr Sedan, Deluxe 4dr Wagon, and LE 4dr Sedan AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Toyota Camry?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Toyota Camries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Toyota Camry for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Toyota Camry.

Can't find a used 1990 Toyota Camrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Camry for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,777.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $20,895.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Camry for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,760.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,684.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Toyota Camry?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Camry lease specials

Related Used 1990 Toyota Camry info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles