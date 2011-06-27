hello i picked up my 1990 toyota camry dx in november with 131,256 miles and boy am i impressed. lots of power good mpg and really comfortable. the heat blows like you couldn't believe and the ac is amazing. it definitely is what gave toyota the name it holds today. the only thing i have had to do in repairs besides the rust fixing is a gas line and a radiator but my yota is the man. i will be the last owner of this car i could never sell it. if you can find one i highly recommend you get it. thanx for reading.

Read more