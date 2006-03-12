Used 2007 Toyota Camry for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Brooksville - Brooksville / Florida

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Standard Paint Clean Carfax *** This 2007 Toyota Camry has such low mileage you'll probably think of them more as blocks traveled than miles traveled. Rest assured, this vehicle was well cared for.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry XLE V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1BK46K97U517153

Stock: 7U517153

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020