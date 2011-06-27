  1. Home
2013 Toyota Camry Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong and fuel-efficient engines
  • comfortable and spacious backseat
  • better-than-average outward visibility.
  • Numb steering and mushy handling in all models but SE
  • no manual transmission available.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its well-rounded nature and long-standing history of dependability, the 2013 Camry stands as one of the top choices in the highly competitive midsize sedan segment.

Vehicle overview

After saddling the last generation of its best-selling sedan with a disappointing interior and dull personality, Toyota got with it and redesigned the Camry last year. The newest Camry continues the model's long-standing record of reliability and low running costs and adds an improved interior, more expressive styling and, especially in SE trim, livelier driving. The 2013 Toyota Camry gets further polish with a few more standard features and upgraded interior materials.

As before, the Camry powertrain lineup deserves kudos for its combination of peppy performance and admirable fuel economy. Even the four-cylinder engine provides pleasing acceleration, while the potent V6 manages an impressive 25 mpg in combined driving. Those seeking a fuel sipper can choose the Camry Hybrid, covered in a separate review. Although the Camry offers respectable handling and a comfortable ride, the driving experience still feels rather disconnected and numb. The SE trim provides sharper, more involved handling that doesn't exactly transform the Camry into a sport sedan, but offers more appeal to those who enjoy driving.

Naturally, there are other appealing midsize sedans out this year. The 2013 Honda Accord and 2013 Nissan Altima continue to offer slightly sportier personalities to enhance their practicality. The 2013 Hyundai Sonata offers comparable refinement and stellar value. The new Ford Fusion is another favorite of ours thanks to well-rounded performance and sharp styling. We think most people will be very pleased with a 2013 Toyota Camry purchase, but with so many great choices, we suggest planning a weekend's worth of test-drives.

2013 Toyota Camry models

The 2013 Toyota Camry is offered in L, LE, SE and XLE trim levels. The L features 16-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, power windows and mirrors, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, split-folding rear seats, a trip computer, Bluetooth, a 6-inch display and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio, satellite radio, an auxiliary input and a USB/iPod interface.

The Camry LE adds automatic headlamps, power door locks with remote keyless entry, audio controls on the steering wheel and an outside temperature display.

The SE includes a sport-tuned suspension, 17-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, heated exterior mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, sport seats and unique interior and exterior styling treatments. SE V6 models get 18-inch wheels, keyless ignition/entry, a navigation system, voice recognition and the Entune smartphone and Web integration system.

The luxurious XLE reverts to the LE's softer suspension settings and adds heated exterior mirrors, foglamps, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat and the Entune system. XLE V6 models add a rearview camera, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, a power front passenger seat and heated front seats.

Some of the extra features found on the higher trims can be added as options to the lower trim levels, though availability can vary depending on which region of the country you live in. A premium 10-speaker JBL audio system is optional for the SE and XLE. On the XLE V6, Toyota also offers a hard-drive-based navigation system with a larger central display.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Toyota Camry receives rear cross-traffic alert functionality as part of the optional blind spot monitoring system. Inside, all Camry models have the 6-inch central display screen as standard and slightly upgraded door panel trim.

Performance & mpg

Every 2013 Toyota Camry features front-wheel drive, a six-speed automatic transmission and two engine choices.

Base Camrys are powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that produces 178 horsepower and 170 pound-feet of torque. In Edmunds performance testing, a Camry LE with this engine accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.4 seconds, about average for a four-cylinder midsize sedan. With EPA-estimated fuel economy of 25 mpg city/35 highway and 28 combined, the four-cylinder Camry is among the class leaders.

Optional is a 3.5-liter V6 that generates 268 hp and 248 lb-ft of torque, which helps the Camry V6 reach 60 mph in 6.6 seconds, average for upgrade engines in this class. Fuel economy is an impressive 21/31/25.

Safety

The 2013 Toyota Camry comes with a battery of standard safety features, including antilock brakes, stability control, front- and rear-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and knee airbags for both driver and passenger. A blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert is also available.

In Edmunds braking tests, a Camry LE stopped from 60 mph in 129 feet, a bit longer than average for the segment. An SE V6, with stickier tires, performed the same test in 119 feet, which is better than average.

In government crash testing, the Camry received a top five-star score for overall crash protection, with four stars for overall frontal protection and five stars for overall side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Camry the best possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests. It scored a "Poor" (the worst rating) in that agency's new, "small overlap" frontal impact crash test, but only a handful of cars have been subjected to it, and most have earned a similar score.

Driving

Both four-cylinder and V6 engines generate ample power for their sizes, and that power is delivered in a smooth, quiet fashion. Gearchanges are likewise unobtrusive, and for a car that earns such high fuel economy numbers, the transmission surprises with quick downshifts when additional power is needed. On the highway, the 2013 Toyota Camry is comfortable and an excellent long-distance companion.

The electric-assisted steering feels pretty good in the V6 and SE versions. But non-SE four-cylinder versions are vague and somewhat lifeless in comparison. Most drivers will probably be fine with the way the Camry drives, but we still recommend the SE. It's not exactly sporty, but does feel more in line with the handling and responsiveness of its best rivals.

Interior

The interior of the 2013 Camry feels roomy and its thin front pillars provide good outward visibility. What the cabin design lacks in cohesiveness, it makes up for with generally good materials quality, especially the handsome stitching on the dash and door panels of upper trims. The spacious rear seat is complemented by a nicely reclined seatback angle that helps the Camry match the Honda Accord for the most comfortable backseat in the class.

The Camry's upgraded audio system also includes Entune, a suite of smartphone-connected services that includes features like the Bing search engine, Pandora streaming radio, real-time traffic, sports and stock information, and the ability to reserve movie tickets or a table at a restaurant on the go. The touchscreen interface and accompanying steering wheel controls are usually pretty easy to use, but sometimes the virtual buttons' unwillingness to respond is frustrating.

At 15.4 cubic feet, the Camry's trunk capacity is about average, although the 60/40-split rear seat folds down to yield more cargo space when necessary.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Toyota Camry.

5(56%)
4(29%)
3(9%)
2(2%)
1(4%)
4.3
48 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 48 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fast, quiet, and very comfortable
Deep Value,08/07/2016
XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I traded in a 2011 Mini Cooper S Clubman with a manual transmission for this car, as I wanted something more comfortable, with rear doors, that shifted its own gears and didn't break as much. I'm into cars, and painfully picky, so I drove the 2013 Lexus ES 350 (a little cramped and a lot expensive), the 2016 Honda Accord V6 (uncomfortable seats), a 2013 Toyota Avalon XLE Touring (excellent car, but couldn't justify the premium vs. the Camry) a 2015 Ford Fusion SE with the 2.0 turbo (a little sluggish, wild variation in noise, vibration and harshness from car to car). I ended up buying a 2013 XLE V6, certified used with 16,700 miles, for $20k. It's a luxury car in terms of performance and comfort: It's electric car-quiet around town, the V6 is ridiculously powerful and fast, and the seats are EXCELLENT, with lots of adjustments and terrific lumbar support. I can get into a great driving position in about 10 seconds after someone else has driven the car. The tires I got were Bridgestone Turanza EL400s and they're just awful - get the Michelins if you can. The Bridgestones are bumpy for the first few miles after sitting overnight (I think because they develop flat spots), they don't have much grip, and they're noisy. That said, the car's handling isn't bad... it's not the Mini, but it's predictable and the steering has good feedback, with no numb spot on center - it's easy to drive quickly. It understeers into sharp corners, and you can hear the tires complain, but it works. I knew that going in and don't mind; I'm middle-aged and I don't race around corners anymore (plus, that's not why you buy a Camry)... but I do like to go from 0-speed limit in a hurry and this V6 engine is one of the greats for that. On a related note that nobody talks about, you can shift the auto transmission manually, and it works really well. Put it in 2 on an entrance ramp, get the revs up to 3,000 and stomp on it, and you'd better be holding on tightly. Seriously. Other "useful in the real world" stuff: The back seat is huge and comfortable, there's lots of storage and plenty of 12-volt power outlets, the keyless entry and ignition is one of those things you can't give up once you have it (if you have the car for 5 years, you'll get to skip pulling your keys out of your purse or pocket at least 3,600+ times), and the backup camera has those alignment lines that help you hit a parking space dead center. I'll get less than the 25 MPG combined, and I don't care. The rush of the V6 is well worth it. My plan is to replace the terrible tires with Michelin Primacy's, drive this thing until it's tired, then give it to my kid so she can drive it another 150,000 miles. I think the car's just an amazing value. In short, the Camry is the best-selling car in the world, and the V6 XLE is the best Camry. Update: I asked the dealer, Acton Toyota of Acton, MA, to swap the Bridgestones for Michelin Premier A/S and they did! They didn't charge me for the tires, just the labor for mounting and balancing... this dealer is truly excellent. The tires make an enormous difference in the ride: they're quiet, smooth, and handle much better.
10K Miles and No Complaints
rurod,04/25/2014
I bought my Barcelona Red 2013 Camry SE last August and have enjoyed the car immensely! I recently went in for the 10K Service, which so far services for the first two years of the car are paid by Toyota. The car's ride is excellent, however the car does not absorb some of the badder bumps on the road due to the sports suspension. Handling is good, not too much lean in turns, and goes where you point it. I drove the other non SE Camry models and the ride in those was too soft and mushy. I fully expect this car to be reliable and long lasting - I tend to keep my cars forever.
Still Best in CLASS and Value after 4 Years, 58XXX
vetsrred,07/10/2013
SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
"I just purchased a 2013 Camry SE with a MSRP of $25,398 for $19,877. I drove 620 miles to buy at this price as dealers in St. Louis area wanted $3,000 more! The value of this car speaks for itself. I am a car nut and the Camry SE's looks, handling, ride, 6 speed trans with paddle shifters and interior are all SUPERIOR to anything in it's class. I also like the touch screen radio/trip computer with steering wheel controls. I drove a Hyundai Sonata (Cheap and unrefined compared to the Camry and steering hunts on the highway) and the new Honda Accord Sport (CVT very loud and unrefined not a CVT fan), bumpy ride, and cheap interior materials). The Camry SE after 4 years and 58XXX miles is still a no brainer. Oil/Filter changes and tire rotation every 5,000 miles and new tires at 50,000 miles is all it has needed in the service area!
I went with the Camry.
bach229,04/30/2013
SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
After 46,000 miles, this car is every bit as good as the day I bought it. It's fast, responsive and tight with the SE package and the mileage has exceeded my expectations at 31.8 combined. On my 2nd set of tires (Goodyear Fuel Max) which seems to have improved mileage at the expense of a bit more road noise. No problems AT ALL with this car except for the musty AC smell many owners have complained about. This goes away after a few minutes however, and I do not consider it a problem. Local dealer has been excellent to work with on maintenance. (Hendrick Toyota) This is the best car I've ever owned and although I am always lusting after new cars, I would be crazy to let this one go. My neighbors think so too. There are 3 more on my street like mine!
See all 48 reviews of the 2013 Toyota Camry
Write a review

Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2013 Toyota Camry

Used 2013 Toyota Camry Overview

The Used 2013 Toyota Camry is offered in the following submodels: Camry Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), L 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Toyota Camry?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Toyota Camry trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Toyota Camry SE is priced between $8,995 and$14,995 with odometer readings between 50135 and126801 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Toyota Camry XLE is priced between $10,444 and$13,995 with odometer readings between 33430 and123324 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Toyota Camry LE is priced between $10,499 and$11,995 with odometer readings between 70442 and91414 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Toyota Camry L is priced between $11,000 and$11,000 with odometer readings between 67155 and67155 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Toyota Camries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Toyota Camry for sale near. There are currently 22 used and CPO 2013 Camries listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,995 and mileage as low as 33430 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Toyota Camry.

Can't find a used 2013 Toyota Camrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Camry for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $8,975.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $9,256.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Camry for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,666.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $7,755.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Toyota Camry?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Camry lease specials

